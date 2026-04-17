Who Is Jennifer Garner? Jennifer Anne Garner is an American actress and producer known for her engaging on-screen presence and philanthropic work. She has cultivated a career across both television and film with versatile performances. Her breakout arrived with her starring role as Sydney Bristow in the ABC action thriller Alias. This role garnered her a Golden Globe Award and solidified her status as a dynamic leading lady.

Full Name Jennifer Anne Garner Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating John C. Miller Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education George Washington High School, Denison University Father William John Garner Mother Patricia Ann English Siblings Melissa Lynn Garner Wylie, Susannah Kay Garner Carpenter Kids Violet Anne Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck

Early Life and Education Born in Houston, Texas, Jennifer Garner moved to Charleston, West Virginia, at age three, where her father worked as a chemical engineer and her mother as an English teacher. The middle of three sisters, she grew up in a supportive, Methodist household. Garner attended George Washington High School before enrolling at Denison University, initially as a chemistry major. She soon discovered a passion for theater, switching her focus and graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Notable Relationships Jennifer Garner’s romantic history includes a marriage to actor Scott Foley, whom she met on the set of Felicity, and a subsequent high-profile marriage to Ben Affleck. These relationships often drew significant media attention. Garner co-parents three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with Affleck. More recently, she has been in a confirmed relationship with businessman John C. Miller since 2018.

Career Highlights Jennifer Garner captivated audiences with her role as Sydney Bristow in the Alias series, earning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama. She further cemented her leading lady status with the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30. Beyond acting, Garner co-founded Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company. She also actively advocates for early childhood education, serving on the board of Save the Children USA.