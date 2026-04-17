Jennifer Garner: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jennifer Garner
April 17, 1972
Houston, Texas, US
53 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Jennifer Garner?
Jennifer Anne Garner is an American actress and producer known for her engaging on-screen presence and philanthropic work. She has cultivated a career across both television and film with versatile performances.
Her breakout arrived with her starring role as Sydney Bristow in the ABC action thriller Alias. This role garnered her a Golden Globe Award and solidified her status as a dynamic leading lady.
|Full Name
|Jennifer Anne Garner
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating John C. Miller
|Net Worth
|$80 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|George Washington High School, Denison University
|Father
|William John Garner
|Mother
|Patricia Ann English
|Siblings
|Melissa Lynn Garner Wylie, Susannah Kay Garner Carpenter
|Kids
|Violet Anne Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck
Early Life and Education
Born in Houston, Texas, Jennifer Garner moved to Charleston, West Virginia, at age three, where her father worked as a chemical engineer and her mother as an English teacher. The middle of three sisters, she grew up in a supportive, Methodist household.
Garner attended George Washington High School before enrolling at Denison University, initially as a chemistry major. She soon discovered a passion for theater, switching her focus and graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Notable Relationships
Jennifer Garner’s romantic history includes a marriage to actor Scott Foley, whom she met on the set of Felicity, and a subsequent high-profile marriage to Ben Affleck. These relationships often drew significant media attention.
Garner co-parents three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with Affleck. More recently, she has been in a confirmed relationship with businessman John C. Miller since 2018.
Career Highlights
Jennifer Garner captivated audiences with her role as Sydney Bristow in the Alias series, earning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama. She further cemented her leading lady status with the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30.
Beyond acting, Garner co-founded Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company. She also actively advocates for early childhood education, serving on the board of Save the Children USA.
Signature Quote
“I’m a big believer in a good laugh and a good cry. It’s important to let it all out.”
See Also
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