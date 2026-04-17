Who Is Rooney Mara? Rooney Mara is an American actress known for her intense, often subdued performances and distinctive gothic aesthetic. Her choice of complex roles across various genres has cemented her as a compelling presence in contemporary cinema. She gained significant public attention with her transformative portrayal of Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, earning an Academy Award nomination. This breakout role showcased her ability to embody challenging characters with remarkable depth.

Full Name Rooney Mara Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish, Italian, German, French-Canadian Education Fox Lane High School, George Washington University, New York University Father Timothy Christopher Mara Mother Kathleen McNulty Rooney Siblings Daniel Mara, Kate Mara, Conor Mara Kids Two Children

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment shaped Rooney Mara’s early life in Bedford, New York, where she was born into the prominent Rooney and Mara football dynasties. Her father, Timothy Christopher Mara, served as an executive for the New York Giants, while her mother, Kathleen McNulty Rooney, descended from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ founding family. Mara pursued higher education at New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, graduating in 2010. There, she focused on psychology and international social policy, an interest that foreshadowed her later philanthropic endeavors.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actor Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara has cultivated a famously private romance with her frequent co-star. They began dating in 2016 after working together on films like Her. Mara and Phoenix share two children, a son born in August 2020 and a daughter born in June 2024, with whom they co-parent. She was previously in a long-term relationship with director Charlie McDowell.

Career Highlights Rooney Mara cemented her reputation with intense performances in acclaimed films, notably her starring turn as Lisbeth Salander in David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. This role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Her career continued to thrive with diverse projects, including her critically lauded work in Carol, which garnered her the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress. Mara also co-founded the vegan fashion line Hiraeth Collective, reflecting her commitment to ethical choices.