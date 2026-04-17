Who Is Liz Phair? Elizabeth Clark Phair is an American singer-songwriter and musician known for her candid, often provocative lyrics. Her influential indie rock sound helped define a generation of female artists. She first commanded public attention with her 1993 debut album, Exile in Guyville. The critically acclaimed record earned a place on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, establishing her as an alternative-rock sensation.

Full Name Elizabeth Clark Phair Gender Female Relationship Status Single Net Worth $9 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education New Trier High School, Oberlin College Father John Phair Mother Nancy Phair Siblings Phillip Kids James Nicholas Staskauskas

Early Life and Education Adopted at birth, Liz Phair was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to Nancy and John Phair. She grew up alongside her older adopted brother, Phillip, primarily in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois. Phair graduated from New Trier High School in 1985 before attending Oberlin College, where she studied art history. She later returned to Chicago, recording demo tapes under the name Girly-Sound.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Liz Phair’s life, including her marriage to film editor Jim Staskauskas. They wed on March 11, 1995, and later divorced in 2001. Phair shares a son, James Nicholas Staskauskas, born in 1996, with her former husband. She is currently single, residing in Manhattan Beach, California.

Career Highlights Liz Phair’s debut album, Exile in Guyville, became a landmark of indie rock, selling over 200,000 copies and ranking on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums list. She followed this with the successful albums Whip-Smart and Whitechocolatespaceegg. Phair expanded her reach with the 2003 self-titled album, featuring the hit single “Why Can’t I?”, which peaked at number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. She has also composed music for television shows.