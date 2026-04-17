Redman performing on stage wearing a black jacket and cap, engaging the audience with a microphone in hand.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Redman

Born

April 17, 1970

Died
Birthplace

Newark, New Jersey, US

Age

55 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Redman?

Redman is an American rapper and actor, celebrated for his distinctive energetic flow and funk-infused hip-hop style. His music consistently pushes boundaries within the East Coast rap scene.

His breakout arrived with his 1992 debut album, Whut? Thee Album, which quickly achieved gold status. The album showcased his unique lyrical ability and established him as a prominent voice on Def Jam Recordings.

Full NameRedman
GenderMale
Net Worth$10 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationSpeedway Avenue School, 13th Avenue School, West Side High School, Montclair State University
FatherEddie Noble
MotherDarlene Noble
SiblingsRosalyn Noble

Early Life and Education

Born on April 17, 1970, Reginald Noble was raised in Newark, New Jersey. His formative years included attending Speedway Avenue School and 13th Avenue School.

He later attended West Side High School, though his academic path saw him expelled from Montclair State University at 16. Noble developed an early interest in DJing, adopting the moniker “DJ Kut-Killa” at 18.

Notable Relationships

Reginald Noble has maintained a private personal life throughout his career. No high-profile romantic relationships are consistently reported in public records.

He has no publicly confirmed children. Information about a current partner is not available.

Career Highlights

Redman’s debut album, Whut? Thee Album, quickly earned gold certification and positioned him as a rising star in hip-hop. The Source magazine also named him “Rap Artist of the Year” for 1993.

His impactful collaboration with Method Man solidified into the duo Method Man & Redman, leading to successful albums like Blackout! and starring roles in the cult classic film How High. The duo also featured as playable characters in the Def Jam video game series.

Signature Quote

“Next time y’all need to find me, just rub these two wires for the doorbell.”

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