Redman: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Redman
April 17, 1970
Newark, New Jersey, US
55 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Redman?
Redman is an American rapper and actor, celebrated for his distinctive energetic flow and funk-infused hip-hop style. His music consistently pushes boundaries within the East Coast rap scene.
His breakout arrived with his 1992 debut album, Whut? Thee Album, which quickly achieved gold status. The album showcased his unique lyrical ability and established him as a prominent voice on Def Jam Recordings.
|Full Name
|Redman
|Gender
|Male
|Net Worth
|$10 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Speedway Avenue School, 13th Avenue School, West Side High School, Montclair State University
|Father
|Eddie Noble
|Mother
|Darlene Noble
|Siblings
|Rosalyn Noble
Early Life and Education
Born on April 17, 1970, Reginald Noble was raised in Newark, New Jersey. His formative years included attending Speedway Avenue School and 13th Avenue School.
He later attended West Side High School, though his academic path saw him expelled from Montclair State University at 16. Noble developed an early interest in DJing, adopting the moniker “DJ Kut-Killa” at 18.
Notable Relationships
Reginald Noble has maintained a private personal life throughout his career. No high-profile romantic relationships are consistently reported in public records.
He has no publicly confirmed children. Information about a current partner is not available.
Career Highlights
Redman’s debut album, Whut? Thee Album, quickly earned gold certification and positioned him as a rising star in hip-hop. The Source magazine also named him “Rap Artist of the Year” for 1993.
His impactful collaboration with Method Man solidified into the duo Method Man & Redman, leading to successful albums like Blackout! and starring roles in the cult classic film How High. The duo also featured as playable characters in the Def Jam video game series.
Signature Quote
“Next time y’all need to find me, just rub these two wires for the doorbell.”
See Also
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