Who Is Sean Bean? Sean Bean is an English actor renowned for bringing gravitas and intense emotional depth to his diverse roles. He is particularly known for characters who often face dramatic, sometimes tragic, fates. His breakout moment arrived with his portrayal of Richard Sharpe in the highly popular ITV series Sharpe, which aired from 1993 to 1997. This role solidified his reputation in British television before his ascent to international film and TV projects.

Full Name Sean Bean Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality British Education Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father Brian K. Bean Mother Rita Bean Siblings Lorraine Bean Kids Lorna Bean, Molly Bean, Evie Natasha Bean

Early Life and Education A focus on family shaped Shaun Mark Bean’s early years in Handsworth, Sheffield, where his father owned a fabrication company and his mother worked as a secretary. A childhood leg injury tragically ended his ambition of becoming a professional footballer. He attended Handsworth Junior School, Athelstan School, and Brook School, leaving at 16 with O levels in Art and English. After working various jobs, he stumbled upon an art class at Rotherham College of Arts and Technology, which ignited his interest in the creative arts, eventually leading to a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Sean Bean’s personal life, with five marriages and four divorces to date. He was first married to Debra James, then Melanie Hill, with whom he had two daughters, followed by Abigail Cruttenden, with whom he shares another daughter, and Georgina Sutcliffe. Bean is currently married to Ashley Moore, whom he wed in 2017. He shares three daughters, Lorna Bean and Molly Bean with Melanie Hill, and Evie Natasha Bean with Abigail Cruttenden.

Career Highlights Sean Bean first made a name for himself as Richard Sharpe in the popular ITV series Sharpe, which ran for several years and established him as a leading man in British television. His international acclaim grew significantly when he portrayed Boromir in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, a role that brought him global recognition. Beyond his iconic film roles, Bean has expanded his career into voice acting for video games such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and served as the main voiceover for O2 adverts. He gained further critical success with his compelling performance as Ned Stark in the HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, a role that earned him widespread praise. His talent was further recognized in 2022 when he won a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his work in the BBC One drama Time.