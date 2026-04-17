Who Is Avi Kaplan? Avriel Benjamin Kaplan is an American singer-songwriter, recognized for his profound bass voice and folk-inspired sound. He gained global recognition as the foundational vocal bass of the a cappella group Pentatonix. His breakout moment came when Pentatonix won the third season of NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2011, propelling the group to international stardom. Kaplan also co-founded A Cappella Academy, a summer camp for aspiring vocalists.

Full Name Avriel Benjamin Kaplan Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish, of Ukrainian and Russian descent Education Mt. Whitney High School, Mt. San Antonio College Father Michael Kaplan Mother Shelly Kaplan Siblings Joshua Kaplan, Esther Koop

Early Life and Education Avriel Benjamin Kaplan was born and raised in Visalia, California, developing an early passion for folk music influenced by his parents’ record collection. He found solace in singing after experiencing antisemitic bullying in his youth. He attended Mt. Whitney High School and later pursued opera and choral studies at Mt. San Antonio College, known for its robust a cappella programs. While there, he won the “Best Rhythm Section” award with Fermata Nowhere at the ICCAs.

Notable Relationships Avi Kaplan’s relationship history has largely remained private. He was rumored to have dated fellow Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado, though this was never officially confirmed and they are no longer linked. He maintains a single relationship status to date, with no public information regarding a current partner or children.

Career Highlights As the vocal bass of Pentatonix, Avriel Benjamin Kaplan earned widespread acclaim, securing three Grammy Awards, including Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their “Daft Punk” medley. The group sold over six million albums and achieved significant chart success. Transitioning to a solo career, Kaplan launched Avriel & the Sequoias with the 2017 EP Sage and Stone, showcasing his unique folk-oriented style. His 2022 full-length debut, Floating on a Dream, further established him as a distinctive singer-songwriter.