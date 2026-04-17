Avi Kaplan performing on stage, holding a microphone, with blue stage lights in the background.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Avi Kaplan

Born

April 17, 1989

Died
Birthplace

Visalia, California, US

Age

37 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Avi Kaplan?

Avriel Benjamin Kaplan is an American singer-songwriter, recognized for his profound bass voice and folk-inspired sound. He gained global recognition as the foundational vocal bass of the a cappella group Pentatonix.

His breakout moment came when Pentatonix won the third season of NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2011, propelling the group to international stardom. Kaplan also co-founded A Cappella Academy, a summer camp for aspiring vocalists.

Full NameAvriel Benjamin Kaplan
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$8 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityJewish, of Ukrainian and Russian descent
EducationMt. Whitney High School, Mt. San Antonio College
FatherMichael Kaplan
MotherShelly Kaplan
SiblingsJoshua Kaplan, Esther Koop

Early Life and Education

Avriel Benjamin Kaplan was born and raised in Visalia, California, developing an early passion for folk music influenced by his parents’ record collection. He found solace in singing after experiencing antisemitic bullying in his youth.

He attended Mt. Whitney High School and later pursued opera and choral studies at Mt. San Antonio College, known for its robust a cappella programs. While there, he won the “Best Rhythm Section” award with Fermata Nowhere at the ICCAs.

Notable Relationships

Avi Kaplan’s relationship history has largely remained private. He was rumored to have dated fellow Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado, though this was never officially confirmed and they are no longer linked.

He maintains a single relationship status to date, with no public information regarding a current partner or children.

Career Highlights

As the vocal bass of Pentatonix, Avriel Benjamin Kaplan earned widespread acclaim, securing three Grammy Awards, including Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their “Daft Punk” medley. The group sold over six million albums and achieved significant chart success.

Transitioning to a solo career, Kaplan launched Avriel & the Sequoias with the 2017 EP Sage and Stone, showcasing his unique folk-oriented style. His 2022 full-length debut, Floating on a Dream, further established him as a distinctive singer-songwriter.

Signature Quote

“Music is the only thing that’s able to help soothe my soul in that way, and my goal is to always put things out there that do the same thing for other people.”

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