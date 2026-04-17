Who Is Kimberly Elise? Kimberly Elise is an American actress known for her powerful and emotionally resonant performances. She has built a respected career across film and television with her nuanced portrayals. Elise’s breakout moment arrived with her starring role in the 1996 crime drama Set It Off, which earned critical and box office success. Her compelling performance in the film immediately established her as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Kimberly Elise Trammel Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education University of Minnesota, The American Film Institute Father Marvin Trammel Mother Erma Jean Trammel Kids AjaBleu Arial Oldham, Butterfly Rose Oldham

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Kimberly Elise Trammel was the third of four children to Marvin Trammel, an executive search firm owner, and Erma Jean Trammel, an elementary school teacher. Elise developed an early passion for acting and storytelling. She honed her craft at The American Film Institute as a Directing Fellow and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from the University of Minnesota, laying a strong foundation for her career.

Notable Relationships Kimberly Elise was previously married to Maurice Oldham from 1989 to 2005. They share two daughters, AjaBleu Arial Oldham and Butterfly Rose Oldham. More recently, Elise married George McCrary in August 2023. She maintains a private personal life while focusing on her family and career.

Career Highlights Kimberly Elise made her compelling feature film debut in the 1996 crime drama Set It Off, quickly garnering critical attention for her role. She later received widespread acclaim for her performance in the 1998 horror-drama film Beloved. Her career expanded with notable roles in films like John Q, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and For Colored Girls. Elise has since collected four NAACP Image Awards for her impactful work in film and television. Beyond her acting, Elise is a committed vegan and has collaborated with PETA to advocate for a plant-based lifestyle, reflecting her dedication to animal welfare.