Who Is Henry Ian Cusick? Henry Ian Cusick is a Peruvian Scottish actor, director, and writer, recognized for his compelling and often enigmatic screen presence. His career spans extensive classical theatre work and notable television roles across British and American productions. He first gained widespread public attention with his Emmy-nominated portrayal of Desmond Hume on the acclaimed ABC series Lost. This breakout role solidified his standing as a versatile performer, introducing his distinctive charm to millions of viewers worldwide.

Full Name Henry Ian Cusick Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 million Nationality Peruvian Scottish Ethnicity Peruvian Scottish Education Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Presentation College, San Fernando Father Henry Joseph Cusick Mother Esperanza Chávez Kids Eli Cusick, Lucas Cusick, Esau Cusick

Early Life and Education Born in Trujillo, Peru, Henry Ian Cusick spent his early years living in a multicultural environment. His mother, Esperanza Chávez, is Peruvian, and his father, Henry Joseph Cusick, is Scottish, with Irish ancestry. The family frequently relocated, moving from Peru to Madrid, Spain, then to Trinidad and Tobago for ten years, before settling in Scotland when Cusick was fourteen. He attended Presentation College in San Fernando, Trinidad, and later trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Cusick’s early acting career began in classical theatre at the Citizens’ Theatre in Glasgow.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Henry Ian Cusick’s personal life, culminating in his long-term marriage to Annie Cusick Wood. The couple met through their work in Scottish theatre circles and married in a civil ceremony on July 15, 2006, after fourteen years of cohabitation. Cusick shares three sons with Annie Cusick Wood: Eli Cusick, born in 1994, Lucas Cusick, born in 1998, and Esau Cusick, born in 2000. The family currently resides in Kailua, Hawaii.

Career Highlights Henry Ian Cusick’s acting career took a significant turn with his role as Desmond Hume in the ABC series Lost, earning him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. He appeared as a series regular for five seasons, solidifying his presence in US television. Beyond Lost, Cusick demonstrated versatility with significant roles such as Marcus Kane on The 100 for six seasons, Stephen Finch in Scandal, and Russ Taylor on MacGyver. He also expanded his craft into directing, helming two episodes of The 100, “The Other Side” and “The Warrior’s Will.” His extensive theatre background includes performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre, and he received a special commendation for the Ian Charleson Awards for his work in Torquato Tasso and Oedipus.