Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels “Staged” Allegations
News

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels “Staged” Allegations

Jake Paul addressed controversy after his victorious fight against Mike Tyson on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA, where he won via unanimous decision in an eight-round bout streamed on Netflix. Critics, including Joe Rogan, questioned the fight’s authenticity, with some alleging it was staged to favor Jake, citing moments where Mike appeared to hold back. 

Highlights
  • Jake Paul won against Mike Tyson by unanimous decision amid controversy.
  • Critics like Joe Rogan question the authenticity, sparking staged fight allegations.
  • Mike Tyson reportedly held back, fueling speculation of a rigged fight.
  • The fight streamed to 60 million households on Netflix with intense scrutiny.

On Friday (November 15), Jake’s win over Mike left many people divided, with some even observing “clues” that the whole fight had been rigged.

One notable moment came during the fight when Iron Mike landed a right-hand shot to the YouTuber’s chin, prompting Jake to stumble backward before taunting Mike by sticking out his tongue.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, as a Threads user commented: “Jake Paul signaling Mike Tyson to take it easy.”

Jake Paul addressed controversy after his victorious fight against Mike Tyson on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA 

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: jakepaul

A person wrote: “Biggest rigged fight ever.”

Someone else penned: “So… wtf was that weird thing Jake Paul did with his tongue during the fight.”

“I don’t trust any fight Jake Paul does,” a netizen argued. “I said if Tyson lost it was rigged. And that’s still what I believe.”

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: Netflix

A Bluesky user questioned: “Why is Jake Paul wagging his tongue?”

A separate individual chimed in: “That Jake Paul Mike Tyson fight was some the saddest boxing I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure it was rigged.”

In the highly-anticipated fight, which was streamed by 60 million households on Netflix, Mike ended up losing to Jake via judges’ unanimous decision, after the pair went for eight two-minute rounds.

Jake won via unanimous decision in an eight-round bout streamed on Netflix

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: Netflix

During the fight, Jake reportedly threw 278 punches and successfully landed 78, while Mike threw 97 punches, landing only 18.

Following the boxing match, Jake spoke out on social media as British journalist Piers Morgan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Prime @MikeTyson would have destroyed @jakepaul in 90 seconds. 

“A 58yr-old Tyson went 8 rounds against a much fitter and very capable boxer half his age. 

“Mock him all you like, but Mike’s got the heart of a lion, balls of steel, and will always be an absolute legend.”

Jake subsequently responded: “Who mocked him? He’s a f–king beast. All respect to the Baddest Ever. It was an honor to share the ring with him @MikeTyson.”

The 58-year-old boxing legend went on to share on X: “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won.”

Critics, including Joe Rogan, questioned the fight’s authenticity

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: Netflix

“I’m grateful for last night.  No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. 

“Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

In Netflix’s documentary Countdown: Paul vs Tyson, Mike was filmed admitting that he had been throwing up blood.

Upon receiving medical attention, he “asked the doctor if [he] was going to die, and she didn’t say no.”

Mike and Jake were consequently suspended from boxing for 24 days so they could fully recover.

Iron Mike added on X: “To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for.  Thank you.”

Some alleged it was staged to favor Jake, citing moments where Mike appeared to hold back

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: Netflix

Mike further said in a post-match interview that he was “happy” with his performance in the ring against Jake, E! Online reported on Saturday (November 16).

He said: “I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself. I’m not one of those guys that lives to please the world. I’m just happy with what I can do.”

According to Forbes, Jake made $40 million for the fight, while Mike took home $20 million. The fortunes earned further prompted discussion about the legitimacy of their boxing match.

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: Netflix

Joe Rogan, who hosts the popular The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and is a UFC commentator, wrote on X before the fight kicked off: “I’m getting ready to watch this Tyson vs Jake Paul fight like I’m watching someone cast a spell that I hope actually works. 

“And I don’t really believe in magic. But I want to believe.”

Nevertheless, when the results were announced, he ruthlessly replied: “Magic isn’t real.”

The highly anticipated fight was streamed by 60 million households on Netflix

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: jakepaul

The speculations were further fuelled by Jake’s post-fight interview, in which he apologized: “I’m sorry I didn’t knock him out, guys. I’m really sorry.”

“I was trying to hurt him a little bit. I was scared he was going to hurt me, I was trying to hurt him,” he went on to add.

At the post-fight press conference, the 27-year-old was again asked if he’d taken his foot off the gas in the later rounds, The Independent reported on Saturday.

The influencer replied: “Yeah, definitely, definitely a bit. I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone who didn’t need to be hurt.”

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: Netflix

Jake reportedly also said that he did not feel Mike’s power at any point during the fight. Moreover, the YouTuber went on to reveal that boxing Tommy Fury was a lot “trickier” than being in the ring with Iron Mike.

Post-match, Jake took to his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, where he stated: “After I’d seen him tired I didn’t want to put too much hurt on him, but I wanted the fans to get a good experience.

“But there was a point where my aggression and violence went away when I wasn’t getting hit. I love Mike.”

Jake made $40 million for the fight, while Mike took home $20 million

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: joerogan

When asked if Mike offered the most power he had ever felt in a fight, Jake suggested that the Love Island star was his “most powerful” opponent, LadBible reported on Sunday (November 17).

Jake explained: “So, Tommy was a little tricky and, what I mean by that is, like if you see the punch coming, you could prepare for it.

“If you’re going into something and you can’t see it, and then all of a sudden you get hit, that’s when it hurts. So Tommy was more tricky with that but Mike’s punches, I could see coming.

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: Netflix

“He was strong but he didn’t land anything clean so, I honestly didn’t feel Mike Tyson’s full power but that’s good.

“You don’t want to, so I was just moving, staying elusive and the only thing he was kind of landing was that hook. But I just kept my hand up on the telephone like Jasper reminded me.”

Mike and Jake’s boxing match sparked a slew of controversy. Fans previously criticized the fight after it was revealed that the sportsmen would box under modified rules that included heavier gloves and shorter, two-minute rounds. 

The fortunes earned further prompted discussion about the legitimacy of their boxing match

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: MikeTyson

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: Netflix

Additionally, the athletes caused quite a stir when Mike slapped Jake in the face during their final face-off at their weigh-ins ahead of their fight.

The slap followed weeks of taunts between the two, including Jake calling Mike “boring” at a press conference.

The fight continued to prompt heated debates

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: spida667

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: coreyhennagir

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: HoKogan007

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: Scott4877333701

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: Chanda_Norton

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: MrHFreeman

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: CheifFarmer

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: NimraHaider_

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: DT_1776

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: tractor_owner

Jake Paul Issues Apology Over Mike Tyson Win As Fans Spot Clue That Fuels "Staged" Allegations

Image credits: MikeKunert

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

