“He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson”: Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight
Entertainment, Fitness

“He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson”: Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

80,000 people gathered around a sold-out arena to watch, and boo, Jake Paul as he defeated Mike Tyson on Saturday morning—and it seems as if Andrew Tate has something to say about that.

The highly anticipated boxing match between Paul, 27, and Tyson, 58, was viewed by a record-breaking 60 million people in households.

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

Image credits: cobratatealiveofficial

Highlights
  • 80,000 gathered to watch Jake Paul defeat Mike Tyson in a sold-out arena.
  • Fans criticized the 31-year age gap between Jake Paul and Tyson.
  • Tate defended Paul, praising his ability to sell tickets.

Fans were not happy with the result, calling out the 31 year age gap and widely criticizing the YouTuber for agreeing at all.

Tate, however, argued that the younger fighter deserved some credit, while issuing an open challenge for the near future.

Andrew Tate spoke out about the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, which the former won by a unanimous decision

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

Image credits: Al Bello / Getty

Many figures associated with boxing condemned Paul for taking advantage of his young age, but Tate came to his defense.

“Jake’s an okay guy. He’s putting boxing on the map to be fair to him,” he said.

The media personality added, “To be fair to the guy, he can sell tickets. I mean nobody, and this is with all due respect, should give a sh–t about watching a 60-year-old fight a 27-year-old, but Jake can make them care.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

“And, because he can make them care, he gets paid more than most boxers will ever make in their entire careers for one fight.”

But it doesn’t seem as if Tate will let Paul off the hook that easily.

Three years ago, the former kickboxer accused him of not taking the sport as seriously as he should, while simultaneously flaunting his money and living “in a dream world.”

Tate mentioned the famous callout again, saying he wasn’t backing down yet.

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

Image credits: Stephen McCarthy / Getty

“There was a time when [Jake Paul] and I were talking about fighting,” he said, as a four-time kickboxing world champion who has six fights under his belt. “I think if this arrest didn’t happen, it probably would have come to flourish.

“We will see what happens in the future, we will see perhaps, it’s possible, there’s nothing no, there’s nothing yes.

“We will see, I will skip this matrix attack and perhaps if he needs to be taught a lesson, I will be the guy to teach him.”

The 27-year-old was the fight’s obvious winner, but revealed he held back, especially near the end

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

Image credits: Logan Paul

As the fight neared its end, fans noted Paul didn’t knock Tyson out, with the former saying he didn’t want to “hurt” him when it wasn’t necessary.

“Yeah definitely [took my foot off the gas],” he said during a press conference following the match. “Definitely a bit. I wanted to give the fans a show but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

The young boxer could also tell Tyson wasn’t as focused due to his older age.

“There was a point where I was just like he’s not really engaging back and I don’t know if he’s tired or whatever.”

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

Image credits: cobratatealiveofficial

He added, “I just have so much respect for him and that violence/war thing between us, after he slapped me I wanted to be aggressive and take him down and knock him out and all that stuff but that kind of went away as the rounds went on.”

Viewers were mostly dissatisfied with the fight, labeling it as “girly” or “staged”

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

"He Needs To Be Taught A Lesson": Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

christopherhaste avatar
E Henry Todd
E Henry Todd
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's great that Bored Panda are promoting the views of accused sex trafficker Tate. Maybe get his opinions on other topics - make a regular feature of it.

rgrstone13 avatar
Roni Stone
Roni Stone
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wondering why BP thought it interesting to put a spotlight on the opinion of a man going on trial in Romania for rape and human trafficking, as well as forming a gang for the purpose of exploiting women... Just seems an odd sort of focus for a BP piece.

shock2ya avatar
Schmebulock
Schmebulock
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Boxing, MMA, UFC, etc. are all very dumb sports and rarely if ever live up to the hype, but there are a lot of stupid people out there who like stupid stuff.

