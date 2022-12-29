Andrew Tate Picks A Fight With Greta Thunberg On Twitter, Regrets It When He Gets Absolutely Roasted

We all know Greta Thunberg has one priority: saving the planet. And while she does not condone the burning of fossil fuels, Greta, apparently, is okay with dishing out a sick burn on Twitter. Earlier this week, Greta was provoked by the infamous misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate because, for some reason, he thought it would be fun to mock the 19-year-old by flaunting his 33 cars in her face. However, he immediately regretted it after she replied with the perfect comeback, which has already received over 2.3 million likes.

Below, you’ll find the full saga of how Tate attempted to get under Greta’s skin, how she immediately shut him down, and some of the hilarious responses invested viewers tweeted. Let us know in the comments below how you feel about this situation, and if you have another perfect comeback for Tate, feel free to share those as well. Then, if you’re interested in checking out a few more Bored Panda articles featuring Greta’s wonderful sense of humor on Twitter, we’ve got the perfect stories for you to read next right here, here and here!

After being provoked by Andrew Tate on Twitter, Greta Thunberg calmly shut him down with the perfect response

If you’re not familiar with this story’s subjects, let me provide a little background on each person. Greta Thunberg is a 19-year-old climate activist from Stockholm, Sweden who has been making waves in recent years through her passionate speeches and calls to action to save the environment. She has spoken at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, the World Economic Forum, the UN Climate Action Summit, the European Parliament Environment Committee, and more. She’s a committed vegan, and she no longer travels via airplane, as commercial flying accounts for 12% of transport emissions.

While you might be thinking that all of Greta’s accomplishments and what she stands for are admirable, anyone who attempts to rock the boat is bound to receive a bit of backlash. Politicians and huge corporations who feel inconvenienced by the idea of fighting climate change have been mocking Greta for years, dismissing her as a dramatic young woman. But thankfully, she has a very thick skin. That’s why being called out on Twitter by Andrew Tate didn’t frighten her at all. And speaking of that interaction, let’s dive a little deeper into who exactly Andrew Tate is.

Andrew Tate is an American-British media personality and former professional kickboxer, but in recent years, he’s gained more infamy than fame online for his misogynistic TikToks and radical views towards women. Some of the ideas Tate spews online are that women belong in the home, can’t drive and are a man’s property. He says that rape victims must “bear responsibility” for their attacks, and he claims that he prefers dating women between the ages of 18-19 because he can “make an imprint” on them. He’s posted videos acting out how he would abuse a woman if she were to be caught cheating on him, and he refers to an ex-girlfriend who has accused him of hitting her “a dumb hoe”.

Tate paints himself as a “self-help guru”, but in reality, his online presence is promoting misogyny and hate. Many of his videos have gone viral on TikTok, which is an app with an extremely large audience of teens, and whether or not he is “joking” in his videos is likely to be lost on them. However, he might be completely serious about all of his claims, as earlier this year a video surfaced of him actually beating a woman with a belt. It’s frightening to know that this man has 3.4 million followers on Twitter, and before being banned, his TikToks had been viewed 11.6 billion times.

I don’t usually condone using crass remarks to respond to a troll, and I think it’s usually best to take the high road and ignore haters. But when it comes to someone like Andrew Tate, I’ll give Greta Thunberg a pass. All she wants to do is have a planet that is safe for future generations to live on, and nobody needs 33 cars. She would have never attacked Tate if he didn’t bite first, and given his response, “How dare you?!”, I believe she hit a nerve. We would love to hear your thoughts on this Twitter drama down below, pandas. Are you a fan of how Greta reacted, or would you have worded your response differently? And if you’re looking for even more Bored Panda articles about how Greta has owned other trolls on Twitter, you can find those stories here, here and here!

The internet has gone wild since the interaction transpired, with millions of people liking Greta’s tweet and adding their own jokes about Andrew Tate

