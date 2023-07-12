This Page Shares Screenshots Of Famous Internet Posts, Here Are The 67 Best Ones
We might think of the internet as this newfangled bit of technology, but in practice, it’s been around so long that some moments have gone down in history and should be identified and secured so as to not get lost in the endless sea of content that is on the internet.
The “internet hall of fame” Twitter account gathers posts, tweets, and screenshots that deserve to be preserved and commemorated for future generations. So get comfy and prepare to visit a selection of all-time greats as you scroll. Make sure to upvote your favorite posts below and comment your own thoughts below.
Sitting pretty at 1.8M followers, the Internet Hall Of Fame is undoubtedly quite popular with people who want to stay on top of Internet lore and history. As internet usage becomes ubiquitous, the sheer amount of content continues to grow and grow making it literally impossible for one person to consume it all.
For example, just Youtube, not counting any other video hosting sites and platforms, has approximately 800 million videos, with an average video being about 11.7 minutes in length. Some enthusiasts did the math, which amounts to roughly 17,810 years of consecutive watching to just finish youtube.
i'm pretty sure there were days when i did not leave the couch for 13 hours but i think that's a me problem
It doesn’t take a genius to recognize that there is a lot more than just Youtube out there. The result is that taking a break from social media usage can feel disorienting when one returns. New events, memes, heroes and villains are being discussed, sometimes with vocabulary and jokes that are already unfamiliar. The internet has its own form of FOMO, where missing a specific story feels downright bad.
This is why pages like “the internet hall of fame” exist, not so much as to preserve, as a Twitter account preserving Twitter content is a bit redundant, but as a way to filter important or particularly popular posts away from the ocean of mundane, everyday content. Gone are the days when something viral meant that everyone could see it, now hugely popular media can be simultaneously unknown to significant segments of the population.
While the account is more tongue-in-cheek, as the content is mostly humorous, with a few profound and unhinged moments, it does, perhaps accidentally, raise an important question regarding preservation. While Twitter is and is likely to remain a predominant social media platform, it’s entirely possible that massive amounts of content, posts, jokes, and art could all disappear should someone trip over the wrong wire.
When people think of preserving digital content, the focus tends to be on art, or at least endeavors that are more similar to the media normally digitized, like old films and books. But why not take a conscious effort to preserve content like this beyond the servers of one company? As silly and unserious as most of it is, future linguists and anthropologists would no doubt love to see the direct text from people of the past.
Took me a minute, but the mother is right 🤣, stay off crazy astro persons.
While that might seem far-fetched, there is already a lot of popular internet content around the idea of what people of the past thought and wrote. Take a complaint from ancient Babylonian bureaucrats. “I am not getting water for my sesame field. The sesame will die. Don’t tell me later, ‘You did not write to me.’ The sesame is visibly dying. Ibbi-Ilabrat saw it. That sesame will die, and I have warned you.” Thousands of years later, it is just as relatable to anyone having to deal with stubborn managers.
I'm seeing this so much that I have a question: Can I please sit with him at the crock pot and share the buffalo dip? Very honestly speaking, I haven't even tasted buffalo sauce before.
A real tragedy is that so much significant text, ideas, and conversations are all lost to time because they were never written down. Now that we have the technology, we would be doing those who come after us a disservice not to document as much of our popular culture as possible. At the very least, it might help answer some confusing questions and eliminate the sort of myths we no doubt make about the past.
The guy who spends upwards of eight hours wearing a mask in a steam-filled kitchen, washing dishes in the heat of summer agrees with Soledad.
My man if what I do in my real life had any reflection of what I do in my dreams, I'd be out there fighting dragons with pet armadillo's, scouring castles looking for a ghost that owed me money and raising a single chicken in a barn that aliens visited but apparently didn't really like.
Alright, let's go. Word has an F-ton of functions and options that few people even know about. Moving an image is easy, if you know how to do it and tweak the options a bit. PDFs are literally made to be non-editable once saved. It is so they can be safe for storing important documents. Ever wandered why all stores send you bill in a PDF version? It's so you cannot edit it and do scams. Also there are few other programs that can edit them. So if you don't know how to use Word, don't blame the program for your incompetence. If you managed to read it all the way here, thank you for your attention and apologies for the rant. XD
Also and above all: won the gas&oil lottery and thus is rich as f**k. Norway is basically a democratic and egalitarian Gulf country.
No it's, "You need to sit in a room all day doing nothing with over a hundred other people. We could give you fifteen bucks, but you don't want that right? You want to differ that. Chance of COVID? Yeah, but don't worry about it."
And this kids is why you don't believe everything you see on the internet
How would the teacher respond to something like, "We. Are. All. Dead. Inside."
I would have hired you on the spot. Someone that thinks that fast 100% deserves a job.
See that's kind of an a*****e move if the letter was written politely. Why can't we just be nice to each other instead of being petty for a chuckle?