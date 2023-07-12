We might think of the internet as this newfangled bit of technology, but in practice, it’s been around so long that some moments have gone down in history and should be identified and secured so as to not get lost in the endless sea of content that is on the internet. 

The “internet hall of fame” Twitter account gathers posts, tweets, and screenshots that deserve to be preserved and commemorated for future generations. So get comfy and prepare to visit a selection of all-time greats as you scroll. Make sure to upvote your favorite posts below and comment your own thoughts below. 

More info: Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

50points
POST
View more comments
#2

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

50points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather have a 35+ where it's pretty chill and quiet. Everyone is welcome. Got good restaurants and low-key stuff to do. Also no internet connectivity so I can get some relaxing in. Age limit not enforced just a lifestyle choice.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

45points
POST
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am a despicable human being because I do the same thing with my wife. It's the old good cop - bad cop game and I am always the good cop.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Sitting pretty at 1.8M followers, the Internet Hall Of Fame is undoubtedly quite popular with people who want to stay on top of Internet lore and history. As internet usage becomes ubiquitous, the sheer amount of content continues to grow and grow making it literally impossible for one person to consume it all. 

For example, just Youtube, not counting any other video hosting sites and platforms, has approximately 800 million videos, with an average video being about 11.7 minutes in length. Some enthusiasts did the math, which amounts to roughly 17,810 years of consecutive watching to just finish youtube. 
#4

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

43points
POST
View more comments
#5

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

40points
POST
Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so f****d up I love it. 🤣

21
21points
reply
View more comments
#6

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

40points
POST
green penguin (she/they) <333
green penguin (she/they) <333
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i'm pretty sure there were days when i did not leave the couch for 13 hours but i think that's a me problem

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

It doesn’t take a genius to recognize that there is a lot more than just Youtube out there. The result is that taking a break from social media usage can feel disorienting when one returns. New events, memes, heroes and villains are being discussed, sometimes with vocabulary and jokes that are already unfamiliar. The internet has its own form of FOMO, where missing a specific story feels downright bad. 
#7

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

39points
POST
Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This deserves more updates! 👏

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

39points
POST
View more comments
#9

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

37points
POST
View more comments

This is why pages like “the internet hall of fame” exist, not so much as to preserve, as a Twitter account preserving Twitter content is a bit redundant, but as a way to filter important or particularly popular posts away from the ocean of mundane, everyday content. Gone are the days when something viral meant that everyone could see it, now hugely popular media can be simultaneously unknown to significant segments of the population. 
#10

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

36points
POST
LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's going to be a rude awakening for some

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

36points
POST
View more comments
#12

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

36points
POST
View more comments

While the account is more tongue-in-cheek, as the content is mostly humorous, with a few profound and unhinged moments, it does, perhaps accidentally, raise an important question regarding preservation. While Twitter is and is likely to remain a predominant social media platform, it’s entirely possible that massive amounts of content, posts, jokes, and art could all disappear should someone trip over the wrong wire. 
#13

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

36points
POST
Bart
Bart
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She got more rights than a womans body in the US...

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#14

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

34points
POST
View more comments
#15

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

34points
POST
View more comments

When people think of preserving digital content, the focus tends to be on art, or at least endeavors that are more similar to the media normally digitized, like old films and books. But why not take a conscious effort to preserve content like this beyond the servers of one company? As silly and unserious as most of it is, future linguists and anthropologists would no doubt love to see the direct text from people of the past. 
#16

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

33points
POST
Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He didn't have to cut us of off

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

32points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a minute, but the mother is right 🤣, stay off crazy astro persons.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#18

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

32points
POST
Private Caller
Private Caller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes you just gotta do it yourself

8
8points
reply
View more comments

While that might seem far-fetched, there is already a lot of popular internet content around the idea of what people of the past thought and wrote. Take a complaint from ancient Babylonian bureaucrats. “I am not getting water for my sesame field. The sesame will die. Don’t tell me later, ‘You did not write to me.’ The sesame is visibly dying. Ibbi-Ilabrat saw it. That sesame will die, and I have warned you.” Thousands of years later, it is just as relatable to anyone having to deal with stubborn managers. 
#19

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#20

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

30points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm seeing this so much that I have a question: Can I please sit with him at the crock pot and share the buffalo dip? Very honestly speaking, I haven't even tasted buffalo sauce before.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

30points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Olympic swimmers can still drown.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

A real tragedy is that so much significant text, ideas, and conversations are all lost to time because they were never written down. Now that we have the technology, we would be doing those who come after us a disservice not to document as much of our popular culture as possible. At the very least, it might help answer some confusing questions and eliminate the sort of myths we no doubt make about the past. 
#22

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

30points
POST
View more comments
#23

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

29points
POST
Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A man thought he was too old for university and said, 'when I graduate I'll be 42 years old', so his friend said to him, 'how old will you be if you don't graduate?'.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

28points
POST
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The guy who spends upwards of eight hours wearing a mask in a steam-filled kitchen, washing dishes in the heat of summer agrees with Soledad.

0
0points
reply
#25

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

27points
POST
Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean... that's one thing I do not envy women.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#26

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

26points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My man if what I do in my real life had any reflection of what I do in my dreams, I'd be out there fighting dragons with pet armadillo's, scouring castles looking for a ghost that owed me money and raising a single chicken in a barn that aliens visited but apparently didn't really like.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

25points
POST
#28

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

24points
POST
Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alright, let's go. Word has an F-ton of functions and options that few people even know about. Moving an image is easy, if you know how to do it and tweak the options a bit. PDFs are literally made to be non-editable once saved. It is so they can be safe for storing important documents. Ever wandered why all stores send you bill in a PDF version? It's so you cannot edit it and do scams. Also there are few other programs that can edit them. So if you don't know how to use Word, don't blame the program for your incompetence. If you managed to read it all the way here, thank you for your attention and apologies for the rant. XD

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

22points
POST
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also and above all: won the gas&oil lottery and thus is rich as f**k. Norway is basically a democratic and egalitarian Gulf country.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#31

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#32

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

21points
POST
#33

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

21points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's good to have achievable goals in life.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

21points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No it's, "You need to sit in a room all day doing nothing with over a hundred other people. We could give you fifteen bucks, but you don't want that right? You want to differ that. Chance of COVID? Yeah, but don't worry about it."

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

20points
POST
SadieCat17
SadieCat17
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are two equally terrible takes.

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

20points
POST
#37

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

20points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You missed off the best reply: glasses.

23
23points
reply
View more comments
#38

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

19points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm mostly excited when I can skip my morning ibuprofen now.

0
0points
reply
#39

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

18points
POST
LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And this kids is why you don't believe everything you see on the internet

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#40

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

17points
POST
Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cartoon houses were cheap back then.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

17points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How would the teacher respond to something like, "We. Are. All. Dead. Inside."

1
1point
reply
#42

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

17points
POST
Stephen Andrews
Stephen Andrews
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have hired you on the spot. Someone that thinks that fast 100% deserves a job.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

17points
POST
Natalia Linnik
Natalia Linnik
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to destroy a frying pan in seconds

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#44

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

16points
POST
N Walker
N Walker
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should've picked Norway ☝️☝️☝️

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#45

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

16points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that's how you name things nowadays...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#47

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

16points
POST
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that it rhymes!

0
0points
reply
#48

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

15points
POST
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It sure feels illegal. It is also sometimes hard to decide of you are sick enough.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

15points
POST
SadieCat17
SadieCat17
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

See that's kind of an a*****e move if the letter was written politely. Why can't we just be nice to each other instead of being petty for a chuckle?

1
1point
reply
#50

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

14points
POST
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😳 fascinating… had a look, they spread those 15 episodes out over 5 years.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#51

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

14points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I say we all collectively change to Saturday

0
0points
reply
#52

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

14points
POST
Addi
Addi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the only time ben shapiro has ever been funny

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#53

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F , twitter.com Report

14points
POST
#54

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

14points
POST
#55

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

13points
POST
Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They were called “maps”. Google it.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Internet-Hall-Of-Fame-Posts

InternetH0F Report

13points
POST