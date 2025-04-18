ADVERTISEMENT

Félix Lengyel, better known as xQc, has become one of the most recognizable faces in gaming and streaming. While many know him for his Twitch fame, he first made waves as a professional Overwatch player.

He competed for Team Canada in the Overwatch World Cup from 2017 to 2019 and briefly played for the Dallas Fuel during the inaugural Overwatch League season. But after multiple controversies and suspensions, xQc stepped away from professional esports at the height of his career.

Shifting gears, he embraced full-time streaming, quickly dominating Twitch and gaining millions of fans across platforms. He also secured deals with major esports orgs and racked up accolades, including the 2017 Overwatch World Cup MVP and multiple Streamer Awards.

Despite repeated bans for breaking Twitch guidelines, xQc remained the platform’s most-watched streamer from 2020 to 2022. Then, in 2023, he signed a headline-making deal with Kick, leaving fans buzzing about just how much he’s really making.

From streaming contracts to sponsorships, xQc has built a digital empire. Here’s how he became one of the richest streamers on the planet.

What is xQc’s Net Worth in 2025?

Image credits: @xqcow1

According to Forbes, xQc’s net worth currently sits at an impressive $36 million, earning him the No. 28 spot on the Forbes Top Creators 2024 list. Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth places his fortune even higher, estimating it at a staggering $50 million.

Across platforms, the 29-year-old boasts over 12 million Twitch followers and over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers.

While his earnings already eclipse those of fellow streamers like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross, it was his game-changing deal with Kick that pushed him into the same income bracket as A-list celebrities and pro athletes.

In June 2023, xQc signed a two-year non-exclusive contract with streaming platform Kick worth an estimated $70 million, with incentives bringing the total close to $100 million.

His agent, Ryan Morrison, told The New York Times the deal was “one of the highest in entertainment,” surpassing the earnings of many top NBA players and Hollywood stars.

Image credits: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

How Did xQc Build His Streaming Empire?

Early Wins, Big Risks, and Public Backlash

Félix Lengyel was born on November 12, 1995, in Laval, Quebec, Canada. He has been an avid gamer since a young age and dropped out of college at age 19 to pursue a full-time career as a streamer.

Image credits: @xqcow1

xQc first dipped his toes into content creation by streaming League of Legends under the alias xQcLoL, a name inspired by the last letter of his first name and the abbreviation for Quebec.

But it wasn’t until the launch of Overwatch in 2016 that he really made his mark, quickly gaining recognition as one of the game’s top players.

His standout performance earned him a spot on Team Canada in the 2017 Overwatch World Cup, where he was named tournament MVP. That success led to a professional esports career, competing under organizations like Denial Esports, Arc 6, and eventually Dallas Fuel (per Esports).

From the start, though, xQc’s career has been marked by controversy. He was suspended and fined multiple times for violating the Overwatch League’s code of conduct, including penalties for using homophobic slurs.

​Image credits: @xqcow1

His time with the Dallas Fuel, which began in 2017, was short-lived due to repeated suspensions and public backlash. In an interview with The Washington Post, he admitted to regretting his actions and said he eventually realized that a long-term career in professional Overwatch wasn’t for him.

Twitch Dominance and Transition to Kick

Despite his controversial reputation, xQc’s skills and chaotic personality continued to attract a massive audience. He eventually shifted into full-time streaming on Twitch, where he became the platform’s most-watched creator from 2020 to 2022.

Known for his unfiltered commentary and variety-driven streams, xQc quickly dominated the platform. In 2021 alone, he racked up over 274 million watch hours.

Image credits: @xqcow1

His content spans everything from Pokémon and GTA RP to live gambling, Overwatch, and Rocket League, and digital slot machines have become frequent fixtures.

But his on-stream behavior continued to spark backlash. He was repeatedly criticized for making homophobic, sexist, and often bizarre remarks, leading to at least five Twitch bans for violating community guidelines (per Gamerant).

During this time, xQc was also signed as a content creator with organizations like Sentinels and Luminosity Gaming. He left Luminosity in 2023 and is currently unsigned.

After multiple run-ins with Twitch, he switched to rival streaming platform Kick. While his deal is non-exclusive, most of xQc’s content is now streamed there.

How Does xQc Make Money?

Image credits: @xqcow1

Twitch Ad Revenue

A 2021 Twitch data leak revealed information on the earnings of creators on the platform dating back to 2019. According to the leak, xQc made a total of $8.4 million from his content on the platform, which he later confirmed was true.

In 2024, Lengyel also revealed in one of his streams that he rakes in $6000 per day on Twitch from ads alone (per Tubefilter).

Diversifying Revenue Streams

Beyond his Twitch success, xQc has expanded into multiple income streams to grow his earnings. His YouTube channel, with over 2.5 million subscribers and 1.6 billion views, brings in steady ad revenue.

Partnerships with esports organizations like Sentinels and Luminosity Gaming have also contributed significantly to his overall net worth.

High-Profile Collaborations

xQc’s reach extends beyond gaming, thanks to high-profile collaborations with major names in entertainment. He’s featured Canadian rapper Drake and, more recently, actor Will Smith on his Kick live streams (per Complex).

Image credits: @xqcow1

These appearances have brought spikes in both viewership and engagement, further cementing xQc’s mainstream appeal.

Merch Sales

The streamer also earns money by selling merchandise and apparel on his official brand website, including exclusive T-shirts and hoodies.

Controversies and Legal Disputes

xQc’s journey to success has always been submerged in controversy. He has faced multiple platform suspensions and bans and had to pay hefty fines.

His raw and unfiltered approach is one of the key reasons why Lengyel has a budding fan base and has found himself in conundrums more than once.

Overwatch Career TriHard Controversy

During the onset of his Overwatch career, xQc faced multiple fines and suspensions for account and offensive meme sharing, as well as instances of alleged racism and homophobia.

He was suspended and fined in the Overwatch League for using the TriHard emote in a racially offensive manner, ultimately leading to his departure from professional esports (per The Washington Post).

Twitch Bans

xQc’s Twitch career has been riddled with controversy from the start, with a long list of bans tied to his unpredictable and often problematic behavior.

Early offenses included short suspensions for showing pornographic content and nudity while playing the game Strip 4: Classmate Study. In June 2020, he accidentally streamed a clip of two gorillas mating, resulting in a 24-hour ban.

Later that year, he was hit with a seven-day ban from Twitch and a six-month suspension from Twitch Rivals after stream-sniping during a Fall Guys tournament (per Esports).

Image credits: @xqcow1

xQc also faced a nearly two-day ban for broadcasting footage from the Tokyo Olympics, which violated DMCA rules. And beyond Twitch itself, his chaotic behavior on the NoPixel GTA RP server led to multiple suspensions before he was ultimately banned for good.

The GTA RP ban marked a significant blow to his content (the roleplay streams were some of his most popular), but the server’s moderators decided the disruption he caused simply wasn’t worth the traffic (per Gamerant).

Gambling Controversy

xQc has long faced criticism for promoting on-stream gambling, particularly given the young age of much of his audience. He regularly streams high-stakes slot sessions and has openly admitted to struggling with gambling addiction.

In May 2022, he revealed that viewers had wagered $119 million using his affiliate code on platforms like Stake (per Metro). Then, during a November 2024 appearance on Jake Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, xQc claimed he had personally lost around $100 million to gambling.

Despite backlash and public concern, gambling remains a frequent part of his content.

Tumultuous Relationships and Fanbase Toxicity

Outside of streaming, xQc’s personal life has been equally turbulent, often playing out in the public eye. His relationships with fellow streamers have sparked controversy, legal drama, and backlash from his own fanbase.

His long-term relationship with Twitch streamer Adept ended in a highly publicized and messy breakup. Despite reportedly splitting in 2022, their legal battle dragged on until late 2024, involving disputes over common-law marriage, accusations of infidelity, and property disagreements.

Image credits: @xqcow1

Amid the fallout with Adept, xQc briefly dated Nyxxii, a relationship entangled in the ongoing drama. He later entered a relationship with streamer Fran, which also ended publicly after she accused him of cheating, an allegation he admitted to.

Fran additionally accused him of being abusive, though xQc strongly denied those claims (per Dexerto).

In 2024, he addressed the situation on stream, criticizing his community for its toxic behavior and lack of empathy, particularly regarding his relationship with Fran.

What’s Next for xQc?

Despite ongoing controversies, xQc remains one of the most dominant figures in streaming. His move to Kick has provided financial security, and his content continues to evolve.

In July 2024, he was briefly banned from Valorant for using the “R-word,” sparking renewed backlash (per Dexerto), but it hasn’t slowed his momentum.

Image credits: @xqcow1

It’s unclear whether he plans to sign with another esports organization, but with a loyal fanbase and consistent viewership, his success isn’t tied to any one team.

The biggest risk to his long-term wealth remains his gambling habits. As long as he keeps diversifying his content and avoiding major financial pitfalls, xQc is likely to remain a powerhouse in the streaming world.

FAQ

What is Kai Cenat’s net worth?

Rapper and streamer Kai Cenat is worth $14 million.

Does xQc have Bitcoin?

Yes. On November 5, 2025, xQc announced on X that he had bet $700,000 in Bitcoin on Kamala Harris defeating Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections.