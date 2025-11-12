xQc: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
xQc
November 12, 1995
Laval, Quebec, Canada
30 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is xQc?
Félix Lengyel is a Canadian streamer and influencer, widely recognized for his high-energy gaming and commentary. He built a massive online following through his engaging personality and diverse content across multiple platforms.
Lengyel first gained widespread attention as a professional Overwatch player, notably earning the Overwatch World Cup Most Valuable Player award in 2017. His intense gameplay and unfiltered reactions quickly made him a standout figure in the esports world, and he is known for his signature fast-paced speech.
|Full Name
|Félix Lengyel
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$50 million
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Hungarian
|Education
|Cégep
|Siblings
|Nicolas Lengyel
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Laval, Quebec, Félix Lengyel grew up with his brother, Nicolas, in shared custody after his parents divorced when he was one year old. His early years were filled with a passion for skateboarding, snowboarding, and video games.
After completing secondary school, Lengyel pursued studies in humanities at a Cégep before shifting to administration. He ultimately left before graduating, choosing to pivot his focus towards streaming video games on Twitch.
Notable Relationships
Over several years, Félix Lengyel was in a high-profile relationship with fellow streamer Samantha Lopez, known online as Adept. Their five-year romance, spanning from 2017 to 2022, was frequently a topic of discussion among his dedicated fanbase.
Lengyel has no publicly confirmed children. Since his relationship with Lopez concluded in 2022, he has not publicly announced another partner, maintaining a private stance on his current romantic life.
Career Highlights
As a prominent figure in online gaming, Félix Lengyel rose through the ranks as a professional Overwatch player, securing the Overwatch World Cup Most Valuable Player title in 2017 while representing Team Canada. He competed for teams such as Dallas Fuel before transitioning to full-time streaming.
Lengyel then pivoted to become one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch, dominating viewership from 2020 to 2022 with his marathon “Just Chatting” sessions and diverse gaming content. In 2023, he signed a significant $100 million deal to stream on Kick, further expanding his digital footprint.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 11, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 10, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 9, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0