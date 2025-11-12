Who Is xQc? Félix Lengyel is a Canadian streamer and influencer, widely recognized for his high-energy gaming and commentary. He built a massive online following through his engaging personality and diverse content across multiple platforms. Lengyel first gained widespread attention as a professional Overwatch player, notably earning the Overwatch World Cup Most Valuable Player award in 2017. His intense gameplay and unfiltered reactions quickly made him a standout figure in the esports world, and he is known for his signature fast-paced speech.

Full Name Félix Lengyel Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Hungarian Education Cégep Siblings Nicolas Lengyel

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Laval, Quebec, Félix Lengyel grew up with his brother, Nicolas, in shared custody after his parents divorced when he was one year old. His early years were filled with a passion for skateboarding, snowboarding, and video games. After completing secondary school, Lengyel pursued studies in humanities at a Cégep before shifting to administration. He ultimately left before graduating, choosing to pivot his focus towards streaming video games on Twitch.

Notable Relationships Over several years, Félix Lengyel was in a high-profile relationship with fellow streamer Samantha Lopez, known online as Adept. Their five-year romance, spanning from 2017 to 2022, was frequently a topic of discussion among his dedicated fanbase. Lengyel has no publicly confirmed children. Since his relationship with Lopez concluded in 2022, he has not publicly announced another partner, maintaining a private stance on his current romantic life.