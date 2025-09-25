Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Doctor Suspended After Fatal Breast Surgery On Girlfriend’s 14YO Daughter Without Father’s Consent
Teen girl with curly hair holding a teddy bear, connected to story about doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery.
Crime, Parenting

Doctor Suspended After Fatal Breast Surgery On Girlfriend’s 14YO Daughter Without Father’s Consent

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Paloma Nicole Arellano Escobedo, just 14 years old, passed away days after allegedly undergoing secret cosmetic surgeries performed by her mother’s boyfriend, a plastic surgeon who has since been suspended from practicing in Mexico.

The scandal has shaken the country, causing outrage and drawing the attention of President Claudia Sheinbaum, who promised to review the case personally.

Highlights
  • Paloma Nicole, 14, allegedly underwent breast implants, liposuction, and a BBL as a birthday gift.
  • Her father says he only discovered the surgeries when viewing her body at the funeral.
  • The surgeon, her mother’s boyfriend, has been suspended and is under investigation for malpractice.

The girl’s grieving father, Carlos Arellano, broke his silence to reveal he was never informed of the procedures and only discovered the truth when he looked at his daughter’s body during her funeral in Durango.

“At the funeral, some relatives told me her breasts were larger than what she had before and when I mentioned it to her mother, she told me it wasn’t true, that she didn’t know anything,” he told officials.

    The surgeon allegedly responsible for the passing of a 14-year-old girl in Mexico has been suspended

    Young girl in a white dress with a man in a suit outdoors, related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery case

    Young girl in a white dress with a man in a suit outdoors, related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery case

    Image credits: Csaa Arellano

    According to Carlos Arellano, the nightmare only deepened the more he examined his daughter’s body.

    Feeling that something was deeply wrong, Arellano demanded his ex-wife and her family leave the room during the funeral. With the help of his own relatives, his sister, sister-in-law, and mother, he took a closer look into her daughter’s remains.

    His suspicions were not only confirmed, they turned out to be worse than he imagined.

    Two medical professionals wearing scrubs and head coverings, smiling while posing for a group photo.

    Two medical professionals wearing scrubs and head coverings, smiling while posing for a group photo.

    Image credits: Instagram

    “They examined my daughter, and sure enough: she had breast implants. We have photographs of the implants and the scars. We immediately requested an autopsy,” he said.

    The 14-year-old had not just been given a boob job, but also a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction, all performed without her father’s knowledge.

    The girl's mother arranged for her to get breast implants, a butt lift, and liposuction, then tried hiding the truth from her ex-husband

    Doctor wearing gloves holding a breast implant during surgery related to fatal breast surgery without father’s consent.

    Doctor wearing gloves holding a breast implant during surgery related to fatal breast surgery without father’s consent.

    Image credits: Getty/Unsplash

    The procedures were arranged by Arellano’s ex-wife, Paloma Escobedo Quiñónez, who presented them to their daughter as a secret “gift” ahead of her upcoming 15th birthday, which is an important milestone for girls in Mexican culture.

    Escobedo, who worked as a nurse at her boyfriend’s clinic, was no stranger to cosmetic enhancement herself and, according to those close to the family, bore clear signs of being a recurrent client of plastic surgery.

    Teen girl holding teddy bear indoors, related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery without consent case.

    Teen girl holding teddy bear indoors, related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery without consent case.

    Image credits: Csaa Arellano

    For Arellano, the horrifying realization was not only that his teenage daughter had been operated on in secret, but that her own mother had led her into it, treating invasive procedures as a birthday present before the 14-year-old’s body and mind had even had the chance to fully mature.

    A day before Paloma’s passing, Escobedo Quiñónez called him to say the teen had fallen ill with COVID-19.

    The cause caught the attention of Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum

    Teen girl blowing out candles on birthday cake indoors, related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery case.

    Teen girl blowing out candles on birthday cake indoors, related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery case.

    Image credits: veroohdez010_

    In the week following the operations, Paloma suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and swelling in her brain. She was placed into an induced coma and connected to a ventilator, local media reported.

    Her official cause of passing was listed as cerebral edema stemming from a respiratory illness. But Arellano rejects that explanation.

    “My daughter, Paloma Nicole Arellano Escobedo, was the victim of an act of criminal negligence at a clinic on Phoenix Street,” he wrote.

    Man and woman posing together, related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery on girlfriend’s daughter case.

    Man and woman posing together, related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery on girlfriend’s daughter case.

    Image credits: Instagram

    “On her death certificate falsely put ‘illness’ as the cause, trying to cover up the truth. The complaint has already been filed with the Durango Prosecutor’s Office.

    I demand that all responsible be investigated: the doctor, the mother, the hospital, their administrators and those who participated in this cover-up.”

    @veroohdez010_♬ Original by sadnessvibesonly – ˢᵃᵈⁿᵉˢˢ

    Arellano’s suffering and calls for justice eventually caught the attention of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who said she would personally review the case.

    “Send us the case and we will gladly reach out to the family and see how we can help.”

    The 14-year-old's girlfriend went viral on social with a heartfelt tribute

    Teen girl and young man taking a mirror selfie, linked to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery SEO keywords.

    Teen girl and young man taking a mirror selfie, linked to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery SEO keywords.

    Image credits: veroohdez010_

    The Durango Prosecutor’s Office confirmed their involvement shortly after.

    As a result, Rosales Galindo, the person responsible for performing the surgeries, and Escobedo Quiñónez’s boyfriend, was suspended from practicing.

    As controversy over the case continues to ripple through Mexico, a heartbreaking video posted by Paloma’s girlfriend, Veronica, went viral on social media on September 24.

    The emotional tribute shows tender moments between the two girls, with a caption that read:

    “No one taught me to live life without you.”

    As for her father, the battle is far from over. He continues to speak publicly, insisting that his daughter’s passing should not be swept under the rug.

    “She was just a girl,” he said. “They took her life for the sake of vanity, and they thought they could hide it.”

    "Vile woman." Mexican netizens are calling for both the surgeon and the mother to face legal consequences

    Comment text discussing a medical suspension case involving breast surgery on a minor without parental consent.

    Comment text discussing a medical suspension case involving breast surgery on a minor without parental consent.

    Comment expressing outrage over doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery on minor without consent.

    Comment expressing outrage over doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery on minor without consent.

    Comment from Kalebsmom criticizing a mother for encouraging breast surgery on her 14-year-old daughter without consent.

    Comment from Kalebsmom criticizing a mother for encouraging breast surgery on her 14-year-old daughter without consent.

    Comment from user named Sandraa expressing disapproval of breast surgery on a 14-year-old girl without parental consent.

    Comment from user named Sandraa expressing disapproval of breast surgery on a 14-year-old girl without parental consent.

    Text message discussing risks of breast surgery on a child, related to doctor suspended after fatal surgery without consent.

    Text message discussing risks of breast surgery on a child, related to doctor suspended after fatal surgery without consent.

    Screenshot of a comment stating no girl needs breast augmentation at 14 related to doctor suspended after fatal surgery.

    Screenshot of a comment stating no girl needs breast augmentation at 14 related to doctor suspended after fatal surgery.

    Text post titled Our image based society has gone off the deep end by user RuralRed discussing a controversial medical incident involving breast surgery.

    Text post titled Our image based society has gone off the deep end by user RuralRed discussing a controversial medical incident involving breast surgery.

    Comment expressing shock about multiple surgeries performed in one day related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery.

    Comment expressing shock about multiple surgeries performed in one day related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery.

    Comment expressing outrage about a doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery on girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter.

    Comment expressing outrage about a doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery on girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter.

    Comment about 14-year-old girl wanting plastic surgery, related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery without father’s consent.

    Comment about 14-year-old girl wanting plastic surgery, related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery without father’s consent.

    Screenshot of a comment questioning family values related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery without consent.

    Screenshot of a comment questioning family values related to doctor suspended after fatal breast surgery without consent.

    Comment text reading CandyIsSweet expressing outrage over a tragic breast surgery case involving a doctor and a 14-year-old girl.

    Comment text reading CandyIsSweet expressing outrage over a tragic breast surgery case involving a doctor and a 14-year-old girl.

    Comment discussing concerns about breast surgery on a 14-year-old girl without parental consent after fatal outcome.

    Comment discussing concerns about breast surgery on a 14-year-old girl without parental consent after fatal outcome.

    Share on Facebook
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What 14 year old girl needs that amount of surgery? She had a perfect figure for her age!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is absolutely child ab use, destroying her body before an age of consent, and possibly causing her passing. Unbelievable and disgusting.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
