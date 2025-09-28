Surgeon Who Performed Fatal Breast Enlargement On 14-Year-Old Detained Alongside Teen’s Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

The stepfather and biological mother of the 14-year-old girl, Paloma Nicole, who passed away after numerous cosmetic procedures in central Mexico have been arrested and charged with neglect and forgery.

The teen underwent a breast augmentation operation and had fat removed from her behind on September 12 ahead of her birthday. Seven days later she was hospitalized and barely responsive.

Days later, her biological father closed the chapel where Nicole’s funeral was set to be held and with the help of a relative examined his daughter’s body.

It was then that he discovered the incisions and realized her demise was not COVID related as her mother had claimed, but rather due to illicit scalpel work by a surgeon whose own mother passed away after he performed the same procedure on her.

The child’s mother has been singled out as a direct perpetrator

Teen girl holding birthday cake with candles, related to surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement detention case.

Image credits: veroohdez010

Local outlets like Victoria de Durango and LATINUS are reporting that “Mrs. Paloma Jazmín ‘N’ and Víctor Manuel ‘N’”–Nicole’s mother and her romantic partner who operated on the teen, respectively–have been detained by the Criminal Investigation Police.

The city’s Attorney General Sonia Yadira de la Garza indicated that the two are being charged with a string of offenses surrounding the girl’s fatal operation, including neglect of their duties as guardians, and forgery after the fact.

“They will be prosecuted for the crimes of neglect of care by the mother” whom the AG described as the “direct perpetrator” and “accomplice” for endangering her daughter unnecessarily.

Surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement and teen’s mom posing together, both dressed in black indoors.

Image credits: dr_rosales_victor

The AG also observed that the mother was the “romantic partner” of the surgeon who headed up the operations and “the girl lived with them.”

The woman is being charged with impersonation for filling the role of a nurse during her daughter’s operations

The state’s chief legal officer went on to name the “forgery” and “use of a false document” as part of the couple’s infractions.

Surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on teen detained alongside the girl’s mother in custody photo

Image credits: Periódico Victoria

“We already had conclusive evidence that the document (Covid test) turned out to be falsified, that the girl never went to the Fátima Clinic for a medical check-up, and that said document was altered or falsified based on a previous one,” the statement continued.

It then called out Nicole’s mother for “impersonation” because she was present during the procedures and played the role of a nurse despite not having official education or training for the role.

“On the other hand, it would also be for the crime of impersonation of profession by her since she had no professional academic preparation on the subject,” de la Garza Fragoso reiterated.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to march for justice for Nicole

Young girl holding a teddy bear, related to the surgeon detained after fatal breast enlargement on 14-year-old case.

Image credits: Csaa Arellano

LATINUS reports that Nicole’s case has gained widespread popularity, which has converted into vigorous advocacy for justice.

“This Saturday (September 27), hundreds of people marched through the streets of Durango to demand justice for the [demise] of teenager Paloma Nicole, who [passed away] last week after undergoing cosmetic surgery,” the news portal reported.

Nicole’s father was at the front of the throng and told the outlet: “It’s a pain that [destroys] you, it [destroys] all hope, all dreams. I had so many plans for my daughter, so many, and suddenly, everything fell apart.”

The mother’s family has received a string of threats from the public

Woman speaking to reporters during a protest related to surgeon detained after fatal breast enlargement on teen.

Image credits: Periódico Victoria

The public’s support for the 14-year-old has taken on a darker element: An older half-brother, Christopher Olivas, has since surfaced to complain about threats received by his family members.

“Today I’m recording this video because of all the harassment and, well, [threats to life] that not only [been received by] my mom and Victor (the surgeon), but also uncles, aunts, and my grandmother,” he said.

Young man wearing a black shirt and backward cap, appearing thoughtful in a bright indoor setting.

Image credits: A Las 7

He claimed that these messages are being channeled through WhatsApp.

Nicole’s stepfather Victor performed the same operation on his mother and she expired afterwards

Olivas went on to describe her as “family.”

Surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on 14-year-old, seated next to a woman in black scrubs, both smiling.

Image credits: dr_rosales_victor

He also noted that “like anyone else she had insecurities” and “always sought to highlight how beautiful she already was.

“She loved to get ready, take care of her ‘curls’, and fill her room with makeup and products that made her feel more beautiful.”

Young girl in white dress standing with man in suit outdoors relating to surgeon breast enlargement case.

Image credits: Csaa Arellano

Notably, Nicole’s stepfather, the surgeon who performed the procedures that would ultimately prove fatal, is said to have orchestrated the same catastrophic end after operating on his mother.

Bored Panda previously quoted a news source saying:

“Local media even claim that Víctor Manuel’s mother [passed away] at this same clinic during a liposuction he performed on Trinidad Galindo Lugo.”

