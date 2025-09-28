Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Surgeon Who Performed Fatal Breast Enlargement On 14-Year-Old Detained Alongside Teen’s Mom
Surgeon and woman seated together, both wearing dark head coverings and smiling at the camera.
Crime, Society

Surgeon Who Performed Fatal Breast Enlargement On 14-Year-Old Detained Alongside Teen’s Mom

Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
The stepfather and biological mother of the 14-year-old girl, Paloma Nicole, who passed away after numerous cosmetic procedures in central Mexico have been arrested and charged with neglect and forgery.

The teen underwent a breast augmentation operation and had fat removed from her behind on September 12 ahead of her birthday. Seven days later she was hospitalized and barely responsive.

Highlights
  • Paloma Nicole, 14, passed away after undergoing cosmetic procedures ahead of her birthday.
  • Her stepfather performed the surgery, despite losing his own mother to a similar operation.
  • Prosecutors charged Nicole’s mother with neglect, forgery, and impersonation of a nurse.

Days later, her biological father closed the chapel where Nicole’s funeral was set to be held and with the help of a relative examined his daughter’s body.

It was then that he discovered the incisions and realized her demise was not COVID related as her mother had claimed, but rather due to illicit scalpel work by a surgeon whose own mother passed away after he performed the same procedure on her.   

    The child’s mother has been singled out as a direct perpetrator

    Teen girl holding birthday cake with candles, related to surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement detention case.

    Teen girl holding birthday cake with candles, related to surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement detention case.

    Image credits: veroohdez010

    Local outlets like Victoria de Durango and LATINUS are reporting that “Mrs. Paloma Jazmín ‘N’ and Víctor Manuel ‘N’”–Nicole’s mother and her romantic partner who operated on the teen, respectively–have been detained by the Criminal Investigation Police.

    The city’s Attorney General Sonia Yadira de la Garza indicated that the two are being charged with a string of offenses surrounding the girl’s fatal operation, including neglect of their duties as guardians, and forgery after the fact.

    “They will be prosecuted for the crimes of neglect of care by the mother” whom the AG described as the “direct perpetrator” and “accomplice” for endangering her daughter unnecessarily.

    Surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement and teen’s mom posing together, both dressed in black indoors.

    Surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement and teen’s mom posing together, both dressed in black indoors.

    Image credits: dr_rosales_victor

    The AG also observed that the mother was the “romantic partner” of the surgeon who headed up the operations and “the girl lived with them.” 

    The woman is being charged with impersonation for filling the role of a nurse during her daughter’s operations  

    The state’s chief legal officer went on to name the “forgery” and “use of a false document” as part of the couple’s infractions.

    Surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on teen detained alongside the girl’s mother in custody photo

    Surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on teen detained alongside the girl’s mother in custody photo

    Image credits: Periódico Victoria

    “We already had conclusive evidence that the document (Covid test) turned out to be falsified, that the girl never went to the Fátima Clinic for a medical check-up, and that said document was altered or falsified based on a previous one,” the statement continued.

    It then called out Nicole’s mother for “impersonation” because she was present during the procedures and played the role of a nurse despite not having official education or training for the role.

    “On the other hand, it would also be for the crime of impersonation of profession by her since she had no professional academic preparation on the subject,” de la Garza Fragoso reiterated.

    Hundreds of people took to the streets to march for justice for Nicole

    Young girl holding a teddy bear, related to the surgeon detained after fatal breast enlargement on 14-year-old case.

    Young girl holding a teddy bear, related to the surgeon detained after fatal breast enlargement on 14-year-old case.

    Image credits: Csaa Arellano

    LATINUS reports that Nicole’s case has gained widespread popularity, which has converted into vigorous advocacy for justice.

    “This Saturday (September 27), hundreds of people marched through the streets of Durango to demand justice for the [demise] of teenager Paloma Nicole, who [passed away] last week after undergoing cosmetic surgery,” the news portal reported.

    Nicole’s father was at the front of the throng and told the outlet: “It’s a pain that [destroys] you, it [destroys] all hope, all dreams. I had so many plans for my daughter, so many, and suddenly, everything fell apart.”

    The mother’s family has received a string of threats from the public

    Woman speaking to reporters during a protest related to surgeon detained after fatal breast enlargement on teen.

    Woman speaking to reporters during a protest related to surgeon detained after fatal breast enlargement on teen.

    Image credits: Periódico Victoria

    The public’s support for the 14-year-old has taken on a darker element: An older half-brother, Christopher Olivas, has since surfaced to complain about threats received by his family members.

    “Today I’m recording this video because of all the harassment and, well, [threats to life] that not only [been received by] my mom and Victor (the surgeon), but also uncles, aunts, and my grandmother,” he said.

    Young man wearing a black shirt and backward cap, appearing thoughtful in a bright indoor setting.

    Young man wearing a black shirt and backward cap, appearing thoughtful in a bright indoor setting.

    Image credits: A Las 7

    He claimed that these messages are being channeled through WhatsApp. 

    Nicole’s stepfather Victor performed the same operation on his mother and she expired afterwards

    Olivas went on to describe her as “family.” 

    Surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on 14-year-old, seated next to a woman in black scrubs, both smiling.

    Surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on 14-year-old, seated next to a woman in black scrubs, both smiling.

    Image credits: dr_rosales_victor

    He also noted that “like anyone else she had insecurities” and “always sought to highlight how beautiful she already was.

    “She loved to get ready, take care of her ‘curls’, and fill her room with makeup and products that made her feel more beautiful.”

    Young girl in white dress standing with man in suit outdoors relating to surgeon breast enlargement case.

    Young girl in white dress standing with man in suit outdoors relating to surgeon breast enlargement case.

    Image credits: Csaa Arellano

    Notably, Nicole’s stepfather, the surgeon who performed the procedures that would ultimately prove fatal, is said to have orchestrated the same catastrophic end after operating on his mother.

    Bored Panda previously quoted a news source saying

    “Local media even claim that Víctor Manuel’s mother [passed away] at this same clinic during a liposuction he performed on Trinidad Galindo Lugo.”

    Some netizens thinks the problem boils down to internet access

    Tweet criticizing parent of 14-year-old, discussing breast enlargement and related detainment involving surgeon and teen’s mom.

    Tweet criticizing parent of 14-year-old, discussing breast enlargement and related detainment involving surgeon and teen’s mom.

    Image credits: SuzytheFox

    Twitter user I Care A Lot replying about parents restricting kids’ internet access, discussing teen safety online.

    Twitter user I Care A Lot replying about parents restricting kids’ internet access, discussing teen safety online.

    Image credits: Convirtuoso

    Social media post reacting to the surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on 14-year-old detained.

    Social media post reacting to the surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on 14-year-old detained.

    Image credits: milliz_x

    Tweet discussing surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on 14-year-old and questioning the procedure's legality.

    Tweet discussing surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on 14-year-old and questioning the procedure's legality.

    Image credits: lordmalefactor

    Tweet by user JennJustPlayTheGame reacting with the word horrifying to news about surgeon and teen’s mom detained.

    Tweet by user JennJustPlayTheGame reacting with the word horrifying to news about surgeon and teen’s mom detained.

    Image credits: JennPlayTheGame

    Tweet by Maxx Power Nation discussing consent laws for minors and medical procedures after surgeon detained in fatal breast enlargement case.

    Tweet by Maxx Power Nation discussing consent laws for minors and medical procedures after surgeon detained in fatal breast enlargement case.

    Image credits: MaxxPowerNation

    Tweet from user Ducksonx commenting on family trust issues related to surgeon detained alongside teen’s mom case.

    Tweet from user Ducksonx commenting on family trust issues related to surgeon detained alongside teen’s mom case.

    Image credits: Ducksonx

    Screenshot of a tweet reply commenting on the surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on a 14-year-old.

    Screenshot of a tweet reply commenting on the surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on a 14-year-old.

    Image credits: Wt4kDave

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on a 14-year-old being detained alongside the teen’s mom.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on a 14-year-old being detained alongside the teen’s mom.

    Image credits: benjaminvernon_

    Tweet by Stefano Cellino questioning consent and calling for doctors to lose license and face prison in surgeon detention case

    Tweet by Stefano Cellino questioning consent and calling for doctors to lose license and face prison in surgeon detention case

    Image credits: Stefano_Cellino

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing responsibility of the medical team in the fatal breast enlargement case involving a teen.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing responsibility of the medical team in the fatal breast enlargement case involving a teen.

    Image credits: DionDLion

    Tweet text discussing the surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on a 14-year-old and the teen’s mother involvement.

    Tweet text discussing the surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on a 14-year-old and the teen’s mother involvement.

    Image credits: alexneutronstar

    Screenshot of a tweet warning against risky procedures, referencing a surgeon linked to a fatal breast enlargement case.

    Screenshot of a tweet warning against risky procedures, referencing a surgeon linked to a fatal breast enlargement case.

    Image credits: TheCriticalDri1

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on a 14-year-old.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the surgeon who performed fatal breast enlargement on a 14-year-old.

    Image credits: SonnyDayCreates

    Tweet from a user expressing disbelief about a surgeon involved in a fatal breast enlargement case detained with the teen’s mom.

    Tweet from a user expressing disbelief about a surgeon involved in a fatal breast enlargement case detained with the teen’s mom.

    Image credits: bobby_fever

    Plastic surgery
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm very, very glad they were arrested. Hope they are made an example of.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one should have cosmetic surgery of this kind before they have finished growing even if they themselves want it, let alone have it forced upon them!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
