ADVERTISEMENT

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Brazilian B*tt Lift, better known as a BBL, has become one of the defining cosmetic procedures of the last decade.

Its rise has been fueled by social media trends and the influence of celebrities like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Nicki Minaj, turning the exaggerated hourglass silhouette into a global beauty standard.

The appeal is simple. Surgeons take fat from the abdomen, thighs, or hips, and inject it directly into the buttocks. For many women, it promises the body contours they have always wanted, achieved with their own fat instead of implants.

But behind the glamour lies a brutal reality. The BBL has the highest mortality rate of all cosmetic surgeries. The leading complication occurs when fat accidentally enters the bloodstream and travels to the heart or lungs, creating a blockage that can become fatal in minutes.

Add to this unlicensed practitioners, unsanitary conditions, dubious overseas clinics, and the use of dangerous fillers, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Here are some of the most tragic BBL-related cases in recent years.