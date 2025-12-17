Britanny Snow Has Blunt Response To Plastic Surgery Rumors, But Netizens Say “Noses Don’t Lie”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany Snow recently went viral for her blunt reaction to speculation about her facial changes. Best known for her role as Chloe Beale in the Pitch Perfect films, the actress revealed the exact procedures she has undergone.

Snow commented on a video posted by Instagrammer Molly Bailey on her account, @baileysboujee, which is known for discussing celebrities’ cosmetic enhancements. The clip featured actresses such as Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Anne Hathaway, in addition to Snow herself.

Brittany Snow clapped back at plastic surgery rumors

Side-by-side photos of Britanny Snow showing her natural look amid plastic surgery rumors and public reactions.

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images/Cindy Ord/WireImage

“‘Natural’ doesn’t mean nothing done, it means done well. We’re not against aging, we’re for treatments that help us age well,” Bailey wrote under the post meant as a shoutout to her favorite cosmetic muses.

Britanny Snow smiling with hair in a bun, wearing a pinstripe blazer and white shirt against a plain background.

Image credits: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

“Timeless and primeless,” she said of the actresses, praising them for preserving their healthy skin and enhancing their features with injectables. Snow responded to the post, revealing that she had never undergone cosmetic surgery.

Alt text: Brittany Snow’s blunt response to plastic surgery rumors denying nose jobs and facelifts amid netizens’ comments on noses.

Comment on social media by user maligirl310 responding bluntly to plastic surgery rumors about Brittany Snow.

Earlier this year, Redditors on r/Aging speculated that Snow had undergone plastic surgery after comparing pictures of her taken at ages 18 and 39. “Nose and chin job for sure,” one user commented, while another stated, “Incredible what plastic surgery can do.”

Britanny Snow posing outdoors in a black cutout dress addressing plastic surgery rumors amid netizens discussing noses.

Image credits: flauntmagazine

Some netizens felt that the actress aged well and argued that the difference in the photos had nothing to do with cosmetic surgeries. Snow finally cleared the air regarding the speculation with her reply to Bailey’s post.

Britanny Snow giving a thumbs up while responding to plastic surgery rumors in a casual selfie.

Image credits: brittanysnow

“I’ve never had any surgery. Not one. No nose job (people have told me I needed one! But no), no eyelids, no facelift. Nothing,” she wrote.

Snow categorically denied opting for cosmetic procedures to change her appearance, adding that she had only relied on Botox and laser treatments in the past. “I lost baby weight in my face, minimal Botox, and lasers. Just for the record,” she stated.

Brittany Snow revealed why she refused to get plastic surgery

Britanny Snow with long hair and a pink top posing indoors amid plastic surgery rumors and netizen discussions.

Image credits: brittanysnow

In an interview with Today, the 39-year-old actress substantiated her claim of never having cosmetic surgeries by addressing a facial scar. Snow revealed that she fell on a brick when she was three years old, resulting in an injury that left a mark on her forehead.

Britanny Snow with a neutral expression, resting her face on her hand near a glass with a straw, addressing plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: brittanysnow

At 8 years old, a woman told Snow that she would not make it in the entertainment industry without getting the blemish fixed. “She told me that I needed to get plastic surgery on my face because it was distracting,” the former Gossip Girl star recalled.

Despite consulting a plastic surgeon with her mother, Snow backed out of the procedure and decided to keep the scar. “I chose not to get plastic surgery on it. I chose to embrace it. Now, I think it adds character. I like it,” she said of the mark, which is also visible in her most recent Instagram post.

Brittany Snow opened up about her body image issues

Britanny Snow with short red hair wearing a festive red sweater, responding to plastic surgery rumors in a candid moment.

Image credits: Amazon Prime

Aside from her response to cosmetic treatments, Snow has also been vocal about her body image struggles earlier in life. During a conversation with Self, the actress revealed how she was initially underconfident about her body during her childhood and teen years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Bailey – The STL Injector (@baileysboujee)

“I had so much disdain for my body, and I couldn’t see myself as a functional, beautiful being.”

As a result, Snow underwent various treatments for a*orexia, exercise bulimia, depression, and self-h**m. After years of struggle, the actress took a break from her career and enrolled in an outpatient program, which she admitted ‘saved her life.’

Britanny Snow posing indoors with peace signs, wearing a black hoodie and a cap, addressing plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: brittanysnow

Britanny Snow taking a selfie indoors with short blonde hair, wearing earrings and a grey buttoned top, addressing plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: brittanysnow

In 2025, Snow is at the top of her game, playing pivotal parts in Netflix shows such as The Night Agent, The Beast in Me, and The Hunting Wives, with the latter already renewed for a second season. She also appeared as a fictionalized version of podcaster Mandy Matney in the Hulu series Murdaugh: Death in the Family.

“Yes to the transparent queens!”: Netizens laud Brittany Snow for her blunt comment

