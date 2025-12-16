“Wait, What?”: Donald Trump Jr.’s Engagement So Soon After Breakup Sparks Hilarious Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump Jr. seems to move on pretty easily.

The eldest child of Donald Trump is engaged again, just one year after his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Don Jr. and Kimberly got engaged in 2020 but ended their relationship in 2024. Shortly after the breakup was confirmed, he was linked to his now-fiancée, model and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

The couple announced their engagement during a party at the White House on Monday (December 15).

Donald Trump Jr. announced his engagement to Florida socialite Bettina Anderson

Donald Trump Jr. speaking at an event, wearing a navy suit and white shirt with a microphone on stage.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Woman in a sparkling strapless top and pink jacket attending an evening event with string lights, related to Donald Trump Jr. engagement.

Image credits: bettina_anderson

“I want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season, a merry Christmas, a happy New Year, and to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘yes.’ You’re going to go, you’re trying to ask, you’re not sure what the answer is going to be, but she said yes! That is a big win for the end of the year,” Don Jr. said.

The couple, who started dating last year, made the announcement at the White House

Donald Trump Jr. speaking at podium during engagement event with woman in red dress and man in dark suit.

Image credits: lauraloomer

Screenshot of a tweet reacting humorously to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after breakup.

Image credits: OxfordFarr66929

Bettina thanked the president for hosting the party and complimented Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations before speaking about her engagement.

“This has been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world, so thank you, and thank you, Mr. President,” she said.

Don Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children. The couple divorced in 2018.

Don Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, but the couple never married

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle smiling together on stage with bright background during event.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

The vice president of the Trump Organization later became engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom he started dating in 2018, though they never married. Sources close to the exes described their split as “amicable.”

Many people were surprised by the engagement news, with some admitting they hadn’t even realized he had separated from Kimberly.

“Wait what, isn’t he married to Kimberly Guilfoyle? ok congrats I guess,” someone wrote on X.

“What happened to Kim Guilfoyle?” another asked.

“I can hardly keep up with Junior’s weddings,” admitted a third.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting humorously to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after his breakup.

Image credits: Leti98235

Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée smiling together in front of a decorated Christmas tree after recent breakup and engagement news.

Image credits: kimberlyguilfoyle

Tweet questioning Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement timing with a sarcastic comment about a possible fake engagement.

Image credits: BaybeePanda1

“Man that was fast… didn’t he just start dating her?” a separate user chimed in.

“And now, Kimberly Guilfoyle will basically be Gavin Newsom’s campaign manager in 2028,” another quipped, referring to Kimberly’s ex-husband.

Someone else shared, “Wait… what? I am so confused. When did she enter the picture? What happened to Kimberly and when?”

Sources claimed Don Jr. chose a woman like Bettina because he wanted to “impress” his father

Donald Trump Jr. and partner posing on red carpet, engagement news sparking reactions after breakup announcement.

Image credits: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

A source told People magazine that Don Jr. sees Bettina as an equivalent of his father’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

The two women share similarities that Don Jr. allegedly believes will “impress” his father.

“Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father’s eyes,” the insider said. “Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him.”

Melania was also a model, having been discovered by Slovenian fashion photographer Stane Jerko at the age of 16.

Tweet by Catherine Houchen reacting to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after breakup, posted December 16, 2025.

Image credits: ksh329Houchen

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged. Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

Tweet from user NoonaPat criticizing a fake setup related to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after breakup with humorous reactions.

Image credits: CentristRally18

Born in 1986, Bettina is the daughter of entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson.

Her father became the youngest bank president in the United States when he began leading Worth Avenue National Bank at 26 years old.

He also served as a board member on the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and on the national board of governors for the American Red Cross.

Betty attended Columbia University and graduated in 2009 with a degree in art history, criticism, and conservation.

Don Jr. and Bettina allegedly planned to send his ex, Kimberly, to Greece for personal, not political reasons

Donald Trump Jr. with a trimmed beard and white shirt, posing for a close-up photo indoors.

Image credits: donaldjtrumpjr

As a model, she has appeared on the cover of Quest magazine and was featured in a story in Palm Beach Illustrated in 2021.

She and her brothers have founded The Paradise Fund, later renamed Paradise.ngo, a nonprofit that helps local organizations with disaster relief.



Bettina and Don Jr. first became romantically linked after being spotted on a brunch date in August 2024.

One source told People magazine that Don Jr. took Bettina on a trip to Alaska and introduced her as his girlfriend “when he was still very much with Kim.”

Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée posing on red carpet, engagement news sparking reactions after recent breakup.

Image credits: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Trump’s nomination of Kimberly for the ambassadorship to Greece was allegedly part of a plan to send the former Fox News anchor far away, as Don Jr. and Bettina “wanted Kim out of the area.”

According to the source, Kimberly “always wanted the limelight,” which did not sit well with her ex and his family.

Don Jr. and Bettina reportedly “waited for the election to pass” and took things one step at a time because they didn’t want the split to negatively affect Trump’s election.

“He sure moved on from Kimberly quickly,” one user commented

Comment by Chuck Wilson expressing that Donald Trump Jr. has trouble maintaining a relationship after breakup and engagement.

Comment by Glenn Simon questioning if Donald Trump Jr.'s current fiancée was told about his engagement after breakup news.

Comment by Jennie Ross joking about Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement timing and future political plans in a social media post.

A Facebook comment by Sky Korito reacting humorously to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after breakup.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement so soon after breakup.

Comment by Rose Scotto saying, Until someone else catches his eye, reacting to Donald Trump Jr. engagement news.

Comment by Mike Bates reacting to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after breakup, sparking hilarious reactions online.

Comment by Top Fan Thaddeus Woodruff reacting humorously to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after breakup.

Comment by Tahirah Abdul Al Haqq humorously mistaking someone for Ivanka Trump while reacting to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement news.

Text message on phone screen from Courtney Luke-Love reacting to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after breakup sparking hilarious reactions.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after breakup with humor.

Social media comment reacting humorously to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement news soon after breakup.

Comment by Kathy Bailey about Trump women’s style and look, reflecting on reactions to Donald Trump Jr.’s engagement news.

Comment from Steve Williams reacting humorously to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after breakup in a social media post.

Social media comment reacting humorously to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement shortly after his breakup.

Comment saying he doesn't honor his commitments, reacting to Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement soon after breakup, sparking hilarious reactions.