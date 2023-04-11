If you're a fan of all things big and bold, then the subreddit r/AbsoluteUnits is the perfect destination for you. This online community is dedicated to sharing the largest and most impressive things you can find on the internet, from oversized animals to gigantic buildings. And if you're not, I'm certain that your curiosity is still going to get the best of you! So let's take a minute and just marvel at the colossal stuff our world has to offer!

#1

Ooooooh Lawdy

Ooooooh Lawdy

Why. Are. The. Feet. So. Floof.

#2

Absolut Chonk Of Fluff

Absolut Chonk Of Fluff

I would die to squeeze this fluff. Probably literally.

#3

Absolute Unit Of A Coke Bottle

Absolute Unit Of A Coke Bottle

How many Mentos you reckon it'd take?

#4

Them Goddamn Caterpillars

Them Goddamn Caterpillars

Anyone else think of Mr. Perkins from Despicable Me?

#5

Chonkus, The Eater Of Worlds

Chonkus, The Eater Of Worlds

He doesn't just eat trash, he eats the trash cans. You could honestly pet this chonker and I don't think it'd be quick enough to turn around and bite you.

#6

Eris And Her Absolute Snoot (12.2'')

Eris And Her Absolute Snoot (12.2'')

#7

I’ve Been Told That My Rescue Dog Is An Absolute Unit Many Times Now

I've Been Told That My Rescue Dog Is An Absolute Unit Many Times Now

Where'd you get a polar bear??

#8

This Guy Lands In Your Nest And Slaps Your GF On The A*s, What Do You Do?

This Guy Lands In Your Nest And Slaps Your GF On The A*s, What Do You Do?

Slap him on the a*s in return, of course.

#9

This Absolute Unit

This Absolute Unit

Why are his eyes making me feel uncomfortable

#10

Chonkebeests

Chonkebeests

I LOVE FOXES AND NOW I LOVE FAT FOXES

#11

Absolute Unit Of A Sour Patch Kids

Absolute Unit Of A Sour Patch Kids

#12

The Hua Moa Banana, A Hawaian Variety

The Hua Moa Banana, A Hawaian Variety

Mostly known as “Rompe culo” which means butt breaker. I can't imagine why...

#13

These Collard Greens!!

These Collard Greens!!

#14

I Was Told This Sub Might Like To See This Giant Lemon From My Sister-In-Law's Lemon Tree. She Gets A Few Of These Every Year. Regular-Sized Lemon For Scale. It's 5 Lbs!

I Was Told This Sub Might Like To See This Giant Lemon From My Sister-In-Law's Lemon Tree. She Gets A Few Of These Every Year. Regular-Sized Lemon For Scale. It's 5 Lbs!

I bet it ate the other lemons. Unacceptable!

#15

Absolute Unit Eating A Chip

Absolute Unit Eating A Chip

Lmfao smaller bird is looking up in amazement. Either that or terror

#16

This Old Goat Looks Very Wise

This Old Goat Looks Very Wise

And very done. I imagine that is very heavy, poor thing.

#17

This Absolute Unit Of A Tic I Pulled Out Of My Cat (2€ Coin For Scale)

This Absolute Unit Of A Tic I Pulled Out Of My Cat (2€ Coin For Scale)

Oh no, that poor baby. I doubt that was the only one, please take your cat to the vet even if it was.

#18

Hulk, The Pitbull

Hulk, The Pitbull

But you know he's the sweetest dog ever, look at those eyes

#19

These Blackberries

These Blackberries

#20

This Fella

This Fella

#21

A Husky Next To A Wolf

A Husky Next To A Wolf

Poor husky. Seems to be very intimidated. Keeps things in perspective, I guess

#22

These Curtains

These Curtains

Revealing of the new AirPods

#23

About To Start My Home Workout And Saw This Guy Hanging Out On My Deadball (Australia)

About To Start My Home Workout And Saw This Guy Hanging Out On My Deadball (Australia)

I should've known before I even read the title this was in Australia, land of nope. Just burn it down. All of it. The entire country.

#24

Chonky Pingu

Chonky Pingu

I found my spirit animal.

#25

Leg Of Former Cycling World Champion Janez Brajkovic After Riding A Race

Leg Of Former Cycling World Champion Janez Brajkovic After Riding A Race

Damn those things could crush a watermelon

#26

Daughter’s New Glasses. Even With The Thinned Out Lenses

Daughter's New Glasses. Even With The Thinned Out Lenses

Now I understand "coke bottle glasses".

#27

Seychelles Giant Tortoises Just Roam Around The Islands, They Don't Have Natural Predators There Because Well

Seychelles Giant Tortoises Just Roam Around The Islands, They Don't Have Natural Predators There Because Well

If only they were left alone and humans weren't there to interfere with their lives.

#28

Can Hats Be Units? I Think This Counts

Can Hats Be Units? I Think This Counts

#29

Big Boi Tiger

Big Boi Tiger

That's terrible,poor thing .Must be uncomfortable and very unhealthy

#30

Absolute Units Of Marshall Cheeks

Absolute Units Of Marshall Cheeks

#31

Absolute Unit Of A Chicken

Absolute Unit Of A Chicken

#32

This Massive Boi A Japanese Fisherman Found

This Massive Boi A Japanese Fisherman Found

Call the zoo! See if they're missing a panther!!!

#33

This Absolute Unit Of A Wombat

This Absolute Unit Of A Wombat

While they are huge, this article is false. Wombats may multiple burrows but can obviously only occupy one at a time and there is no such herding happening.

#34

This Absolute Unit Of A Honeycomb

This Absolute Unit Of A Honeycomb

Honeycomb's big! Yeah, yeah, yeah!

#35

Olympus Mons, Largest Mountain In The Solar System

Olympus Mons, Largest Mountain In The Solar System

Once you got up the sides, it doesn't seem like it'd be much of a problem to walk across, it's obviously slanted but not that much.

#36

My Sons Wallet

My Sons Wallet

#37

This Tanuki Is An Absolute Unit With Winter Floofs As Well

This Tanuki Is An Absolute Unit With Winter Floofs As Well

#38

This Is The Book Of Names In The Auschwitz Museum. It Holds The Name Of Every Known Holocaust Victim

This Is The Book Of Names In The Auschwitz Museum. It Holds The Name Of Every Known Holocaust Victim

How can anything like this exist and still have holocaust deniers? Nazis? Look at this. Just look at it for a minute and really process this.

#39

The Mountain Being Dwarfed By Morgan Treeman

The Mountain Being Dwarfed By Morgan Treeman

#40

Huntsman Spider. Speechless

Huntsman Spider. Speechless

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

#41

The Hull Of The Ship That Blocked The Suez Canal In 2021 Being Repaired

The Hull Of The Ship That Blocked The Suez Canal In 2021 Being Repaired

#42

Big Boy

Big Boy

#43

Tiny Boy Turns Into Absolute Unit

Tiny Boy Turns Into Absolute Unit

Idk, he just gained a bit of weight, maybe. Apart from the sunglasses, not much difference.

#44

The Iron Tree Is An Absolute Unit

The Iron Tree Is An Absolute Unit

#45

Our Rescue Pup, 11.5 Months Old

Our Rescue Pup, 11.5 Months Old

Canine version of Wilson. "Hey Tim? You there?"

#46

Heard You Guys Might Like The Pop Tart I Made For Friends-Giving

Heard You Guys Might Like The Pop Tart I Made For Friends-Giving

#47

Enjoy Retirement King

Enjoy Retirement King

#48

Came Across This Unit In Another Sub. A Sanctuary Took This Dog In And His Dna Testing Shows 87.5 % Gray Wolf, 8.6 % Siberian Husky, And 3.9 % German Shepherd

Came Across This Unit In Another Sub. A Sanctuary Took This Dog In And His

#49

The Mighty Mississippi And Her Many Tributaries. An Absolute Unit Of A River System

The Mighty Mississippi And Her Many Tributaries. An Absolute Unit Of A River System

#50

2022 Mr. Olympia Champion Hadi Choopan. Dedicated His Gold Medal To The Women Of Iran

2022 Mr. Olympia Champion Hadi Choopan. Dedicated His Gold Medal To The Women Of Iran

#51

Sorry If This Is Kinda A Cheat Post Lol, I Just Never Realized How Massive Ferrigno Was 😳 Making Arnold Look Small

Sorry If This Is Kinda A Cheat Post Lol, I Just Never Realized How Massive Ferrigno Was 😳 Making Arnold Look Small

#52

A Roundabout That Contains 5 Mini Roundabouts. Location Is Swindon, UK

A Roundabout That Contains 5 Mini Roundabouts. Location Is Swindon, UK

Road planner: "The council wants roundabouts? I'll give them roundabouts". ....some months later: "What? They went for it? It was meant as a joke!"

#53

In Awe At The Size Of This Tuna, Caught Off The Coast Of New Zealand

In Awe At The Size Of This Tuna, Caught Off The Coast Of New Zealand

#54

This Terrifying Sinkhole In Guatemala Is An Au Of Terror

This Terrifying Sinkhole In Guatemala Is An Au Of Terror

#55

This Single Clove Of Garlic

This Single Clove Of Garlic

#56

University Of Michigan Squirrel

University Of Michigan Squirrel

#57

An Absolute Unit Spotted In Alabama

An Absolute Unit Spotted In Alabama

#58

Lil Wayne’s Boots

Lil Wayne’s Boots

#59

Double-Thicc Chonker Of A Polar Bear

Double-Thicc Chonker Of A Polar Bear

#60

The Legs Of Tom Platz Who Was Aptly Nicknamed "The Quadfather"

The Legs Of Tom Platz Who Was Aptly Nicknamed "The Quadfather"

#61

Kummakivi - A 500,000 Kg Rock In Ruokolahti, Finland, That Has Been Balancing On Top Of Another Rock For 11,000 Years

Kummakivi - A 500,000 Kg Rock In Ruokolahti, Finland, That Has Been Balancing On Top Of Another Rock For 11,000 Years

#62

55in TV vs. The New 98in We Sell

55in TV vs. The New 98in We Sell

#63

The Tallest Man To Ever Live, Robert Wadlow, Poses With His Family In 1935

The Tallest Man To Ever Live, Robert Wadlow, Poses With His Family In 1935

#64

World's Biggest Burger Weighs 777 Pounds

World's Biggest Burger Weighs 777 Pounds

#65

Giant Alligator Kept At Zoo (An Absaloute Unit)

Giant Alligator Kept At Zoo (An Absaloute Unit)

#66

This Cheese

This Cheese

#67

This Absolute Unit Of A Newfoundland Pup

This Absolute Unit Of A Newfoundland Pup