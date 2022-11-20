If you’ve been online for more than a hot second, you know that regular units have become ancient history. In these modern times, tiny units aka smol animals capture the internet’s collective heart, and absolute units have basically become an integral part of cyberspace culture. But if the latter doesn’t ring a bell and you somehow missed how this adorable meme took the web by storm, this odd-sounding term refers to objects and animals that are round, hearty, and exceptionally out of proportion to their surroundings.

In fact, this phenomenon has even spawned a subreddit with the same name. Also titled 'Lads that you’re in awe at the size of,' the online community offers a variety of adorable and surprising pictures where critters and objects can’t even be compared to their peers. I mean, you wouldn’t believe how big some things can get! And we’re here to show you that there's absolutely nothing wrong with that — it only gives us more to love.

Below, our team at Bored Panda has wrapped up the newest batch of some of the best posts from the group, so continue scrolling to check them all out! Be sure to upvote your favorites and let us know what you think in the comments.

Psst! For more similar content, look no further than our earlier pieces filled with the absolutest of the units here, here, and here.