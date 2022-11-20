If you’ve been online for more than a hot second, you know that regular units have become ancient history. In these modern times, tiny units aka smol animals capture the internet’s collective heart, and absolute units have basically become an integral part of cyberspace culture. But if the latter doesn’t ring a bell and you somehow missed how this adorable meme took the web by storm, this odd-sounding term refers to objects and animals that are round, hearty, and exceptionally out of proportion to their surroundings.

In fact, this phenomenon has even spawned a subreddit with the same name. Also titled 'Lads that you’re in awe at the size of,' the online community offers a variety of adorable and surprising pictures where critters and objects can’t even be compared to their peers. I mean, you wouldn’t believe how big some things can get! And we’re here to show you that there's absolutely nothing wrong with that — it only gives us more to love.

Below, our team at Bored Panda has wrapped up the newest batch of some of the best posts from the group, so continue scrolling to check them all out! Be sure to upvote your favorites and let us know what you think in the comments.

Psst! For more similar content, look no further than our earlier pieces filled with the absolutest of the units here, here, and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Freya Is Making Herself Known And Comfortable, All 900kg Of Her, By Lounging On Docked Boats

Freya Is Making Herself Known And Comfortable, All 900kg Of Her, By Lounging On Docked Boats

EmmelieSironae Report

40points
POST
View more comments
#2

Absolute Unit

Absolute Unit

fourhourtarget Report

38points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

This Elephant Ears Plant At A Plant Store

This Elephant Ears Plant At A Plant Store

jargo1 Report

32points
POST
View more comments

The online universe is fascinated by photos of absolute units. Whether it’s gigantic horses, chonky cats, or exceptionally huge plants, it’s hard to deny the inexplicable allure of this meme. And as netizens' obsession with comically oversized items seems to be beyond anything at this point, let's take a look at the origin of this amusing artifact, shall we?

The internet meme database Know Your Meme stated that the first absolute unit meme was born on December 13, 2017, when a Twitter user who went by the handle @mrreptoid wrote, "In awe at the size of this lad. Absolute unit," with regards to a photo of British hotelier David Morgan-Hewitt standing next to the late Queen of England.

Although the tweet quickly caught on with many people using it widely to caption their own pictures, everything took off in 2018 when the Museum of English Rural Life tweeted a photograph of ram with the title: "Look at this absolute unit." Adam Koszary, the museum’s program manager who submitted the tweet, gained over 98k likes and more than 27k retweets in the next couple of days.

Now, over 1.3 million members of the 'Absolute Units' community get to enjoy this adorable phenomenon daily.
#4

The Head Size Difference Between A Man And A Cane Corso

The Head Size Difference Between A Man And A Cane Corso

jokerlovesharleen Report

29points
POST
Maryanna Baldridge
Maryanna Baldridge
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have an English Mastiff and his head is the only thing i can hold. He loves resting his head in my lap for scratches behind the ears.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#5

Wolfdog From 2.5 Months To 2 Years

Wolfdog From 2.5 Months To 2 Years

AccomplishedTeabag Report

29points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Big Lettuce

Big Lettuce

g4mert0p Report

28points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where’s the baby that grows in it?

4
4points
reply
View more comments

But what makes this meme that pokes fun at objects that are comically and abnormally out of proportion to their surroundings so entertaining to us? To gain more insight on the topic from an expert, we reached out to Bradley E. Wiggins, Ph.D., an associate professor and department head of Media Communications at Webster Vienna Private University. Wiggins is a renowned author of The Discursive Power of Memes in Digital Culture, and his research interests also include digital semiotics and strategic communication.

As Wiggins is about to give an invited keynote talk entitled Research Memes: Challenges, Pitfalls, and Opportunities at the Digital Research Data and Human Sciences (DRDHum) 2022 at the University of Jyväskylä, he was more than happy to share his thoughts on the matter.
#7

Garlic

Garlic

shrewd_badger Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#8

A Caleb Cluster Of Grapes

A Caleb Cluster Of Grapes

Chonkbird Report

27points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Zeus Is An Absolute Unit Horse

Zeus Is An Absolute Unit Horse

SuffrnSuccotash Report

26points
POST
Ellis Tamura
Ellis Tamura
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this might be the largest land mammal I've ever seen

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Professor Wiggins explained that the shape of the animal or object doesn’t really have much importance when it comes to the draw of the meme. "But the placement of the shape in contexts where it is reasonable to be surprised makes sense that it has become so memorable."

"In other words, I think the point is really about a bit of surprise and delight together with some sense of familiarity with the content that makes it so memorable," he told Bored Panda.
#10

This Cat

This Cat

gunnergio14 Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#11

1905 Log Cabin In Oregon

1905 Log Cabin In Oregon

KevlarYarmulke Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Aerial Photography Camera Used During WWII

Aerial Photography Camera Used During WWII

KevlarYarmulke Report

25points
POST
Antz Online
Antz Online
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Camera or weapon if used wisely

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Interestingly, while many of us perceive the absolute unit as a common internet joke, Wiggins explained this is not the correct term to use in this scenario. And to those of you reading this article right now and scratching your head from confusion, the professor explained that a meme and a joke aren’t the same thing.

It turns out that structurally, they are closely related, but there’s a slight disparity that internet aficionados should be aware of. "One chief difference is the visual component offered by the meme," Wiggins said.

"The visual component gives context and meaning to the viewer, and the viewer's job is to laugh at it or be otherwise triggered (positively or negatively) and this can cause sharing, re-posting, etc. The choice to do this may be rooted in the desire to connect with others in impersonal ways. This is what social media, ironically, has taught us all to do, rather well actually."
#13

The Size Of The Lockheed C5 Galaxy Compared To Other Military Planes

The Size Of The Lockheed C5 Galaxy Compared To Other Military Planes

Appropriate-Equal-43 Report

24points
POST
Tactical Taco
Tactical Taco
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The C-5 Galaxy routinely carries 73 troops and 36 standard 463L pallets. The aircraft is able to carry two M1 Abrams main battle tanks, or one Abrams tank plus two M2/M3 Bradley fighting vehicles, or six AH-64 Apache/Apache Longbow attack helicopters.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Absolute Unit Paws On This Kitty... Extra Toe Beans!

Absolute Unit Paws On This Kitty... Extra Toe Beans!

someone_somewear Report

23points
POST
Jamie Grant
Jamie Grant
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would name him Franks... to go with hims beans

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

The Beast's Doors Are In Their Own Class

The Beast's Doors Are In Their Own Class

Inqubate Report

22points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Moreover, it’s easy to be amused by something we wouldn’t otherwise see in our daily lives. "Encountering the absolute unit meme, or perhaps memes like it, online means some degree of 'taking us out of the ordinary', but it also suggests a longing, perhaps even a kind of yearning for something new to laugh about," Wiggins added. "Again, this may well be a side effect of social media."
#16

This Massive Owl

This Massive Owl

Congodreadin Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#17

Felt Like This Was A Unit Of A Water Lily

Felt Like This Was A Unit Of A Water Lily

promptlyHollow Report

21points
POST
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Multi use Lily also acts as tactical shield.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#18

A Cottonmouth Spotted In South Georgia. Ole Thing Hasn't Skipped A Single Gravy Covered Biscuit Since The Day It Hatched

A Cottonmouth Spotted In South Georgia. Ole Thing Hasn't Skipped A Single Gravy Covered Biscuit Since The Day It Hatched

Turquoise_Lion Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

This can even tell a few things about us as human beings. After all, memes are known as the perfect attention trap that captures our attention and doesn’t let it go. Feeling sick and tired of the people and the world around us, we often seek these tightly packaged chunks of information to find relief and unwind from our daily troubles.

Professor Wiggins explained that when we succumb to the mindless scroll and look at our screens endlessly, whether standing in queues, waiting for appointments, or simply having nothing else to do, "we become transfixed by content that is largely designed for attention-grabbing and retention."
#19

My Crow Friend, Who Comes Visits Me Daily

My Crow Friend, Who Comes Visits Me Daily

AnonymousAggregator Report

20points
POST
adam craker
adam craker
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought that was a very small banana

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Absolute Units Of Bolts

Absolute Units Of Bolts

Ok-Entry9268 Report

20points
POST
Lawrencium
Lawrencium
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's going to require one BIG wrench...

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#21

There's No Point In Playing Dead If You Meet This Absolute Unit

There's No Point In Playing Dead If You Meet This Absolute Unit

Kate_4_President Report

18points
POST
Janina Prado
Janina Prado
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's just a cuddly little thing, looking for nose boops, tummy rubs, and a picnic basket.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

"It makes sense that we go back again and again, seeking what we may never really know," he added. "The absolute unit meme is a moment, a flicker, a spark that starts and stops almost immediately. Yet you can experience this spark again and again and again. It's liminal."

"That means it situates you between a 'now' state and a 'then' state, it's somewhere in between, like a wedding or graduation ceremony, they only exist because something ended and something else will start, but hasn't yet. But social media allows the liminal to become nearly permanent," Wiggins concluded.
#22

Before Chainsaws This Was The Length Of The Two-Man Hand Saw And Heavy Duty Axes That They Used To Drop These Tremendous Trees

Before Chainsaws This Was The Length Of The Two-Man Hand Saw And Heavy Duty Axes That They Used To Drop These Tremendous Trees

ShAd0vv_kill Report

18points
POST
Lawrencium
Lawrencium
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me, or did they crush a small house in the background?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

This Unit Of A Caterpillar

This Unit Of A Caterpillar

"This dude does not want to pupate. I think he's enjoying being a caterpillar too much. All he wants to do is eat and he's gotten enormous."

iuseredditforpOrn000 Report

17points
POST
Marleinah Smith
Marleinah Smith
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the caterpillar from Alice in Wonderland!

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#24

18 Year Old Mike Tyson’s Neck

18 Year Old Mike Tyson’s Neck

berrygay Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#25

This Cat’s Arm Size

This Cat’s Arm Size

johnloc97 Report

16points
POST
Tactical Taco
Tactical Taco
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That cat could probably beat me up

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#26

Chonky Carp

Chonky Carp

sytrus_2008 Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#27

Cardon Cactus In Mexico, 1890s. Absolute Unit At 8 Meters (26 Feet) And Weighing 10 Metric Tons (Over 22,000lbs)!

Cardon Cactus In Mexico, 1890s. Absolute Unit At 8 Meters (26 Feet) And Weighing 10 Metric Tons (Over 22,000lbs)!

gabbykitcat Report

16points
POST
#28

Absolute Unit Of A Gumball Machine (My 5'6" Shy 13 Year Old Son For Scale)

Absolute Unit Of A Gumball Machine (My 5'6" Shy 13 Year Old Son For Scale)

Red-Chief-420 Report

16points
POST
Telepathetic
Telepathetic
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guess how many gumballs contest. And I AM NOT counting them !

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

This Dude’s Squeegee At Illinois State University

This Dude’s Squeegee At Illinois State University

Campingcam Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#30

Bugatti Tyre Next To Normal Car Tyre

Bugatti Tyre Next To Normal Car Tyre

IceCoolTea Report

14points
POST
#31

The Size Of The Original Big Mac

The Size Of The Original Big Mac

Mr-Fahrenheit_451 Report

13points
POST
#32

Absolute Unit King Penguin Chick

Absolute Unit King Penguin Chick

_DeLEON Report

13points
POST
#33

The Heart Of A Blue Whale

The Heart Of A Blue Whale

SpinalMyrtales49 Report

13points
POST
Fxnglhl
Fxnglhl
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

where's the banana for scale?

4
4points
reply
#34

Does This Belong Here? Lemon From My Parents Lemon Tree

Does This Belong Here? Lemon From My Parents Lemon Tree

amelia_egghart217 Report

13points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*orders really large gin & tonic*

1
1point
reply
#35

This Straaaaaawberry I Saw In The Store

This Straaaaaawberry I Saw In The Store

Darry__Lavid Report

12points
POST
Rodive95
Rodive95
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like someone hit the gym👀

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#36

A Vietnamese Guy With His African Bullfrogs

A Vietnamese Guy With His African Bullfrogs

eddiecool123 Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#37

This Case Of Beer

This Case Of Beer

Shazbot_2017 Report

12points
POST
Lawrencium
Lawrencium
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, you know you have a drinking problem when you're buying the 1844 pack for yourself...

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

I Got To See This Monster In Iceland. What An Absolute Unit!

I Got To See This Monster In Iceland. What An Absolute Unit!

gulasch_man Report

12points
POST
Lawrencium
Lawrencium
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sleipnir was the name of Odin's giant eight-legged horse. Seems fitting for this!

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

U.S. Cavalry Soldiers Pose In Front Of A Tree Known As The "Grizzly Giant" 1900. That's A Big Tree

U.S. Cavalry Soldiers Pose In Front Of A Tree Known As The "Grizzly Giant" 1900. That's A Big Tree

gabbykitcat Report

12points
POST
#40

This Carrot

This Carrot

atkinsoncjedi Report

12points
POST
Steve Bowman
Steve Bowman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everything is a carrot if you're brave enough.

6
6points
reply
#41

Absolute Unit Of A Horse - 3200 Lbs

Absolute Unit Of A Horse - 3200 Lbs

Justtakeitaway Report

12points
POST
#42

Absolute Unit Of Communications Wiring Bundle

Absolute Unit Of Communications Wiring Bundle

Nruggia Report

12points
POST
FakeOptimist
FakeOptimist
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess this is why they invented Wifi and Bleutooth

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

This Titan Of A Tiger

This Titan Of A Tiger

pitvoeruk Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#44

The Size Of This Car

The Size Of This Car

tylernewcomb_ Report

12points
POST
River Webb
River Webb
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

whats the point in having a car that big though?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Bariatric Toilet At My Job. Size 9 Female Foot For Comparison

Bariatric Toilet At My Job. Size 9 Female Foot For Comparison

Melibee33 Report

11points
POST
DaisyGirl
DaisyGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shouldn't it be large like since it is a Bariatric loo

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Statue Of Unity In India (Biggest Statue In The World)

Statue Of Unity In India (Biggest Statue In The World)

Big_James993 Report

11points
POST
Austin Starr
Austin Starr
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the money that went into building the statue could have fed and housed a lot of people.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

The Black Crack, A 65-Foot-Deep Fissure Along A Trail In Canyonlands National Park In Utah

The Black Crack, A 65-Foot-Deep Fissure Along A Trail In Canyonlands National Park In Utah

j3ffr33d0m Report

11points
POST
Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the bottom 10 feet is just dropped water bottles and hats

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#48

I See Your Absoluteunit Of A Dandelion And Raise You The Absolutest Of The Dandelion Units

I See Your Absoluteunit Of A Dandelion And Raise You The Absolutest Of The Dandelion Units

Gluten_maximus Report

10points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Monster Morel

Monster Morel

sarbanharble Report

10points
POST
A C
A C
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does it look like so much like a dirty paw on the bottom? It's messing with me!

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Apparently My Thumb May Be An Absolute Unit?

Apparently My Thumb May Be An Absolute Unit?

Tge287 Report

9points
POST
Donny
Donny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thumb war wrestling champion ten years running.

4
4points
reply
#51

This MMA Fighter

This MMA Fighter

tenghu Report

7points
POST
DaisyGirl
DaisyGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor opponents stuck in cage with him

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#52

14 Year Old, 6’1″, 300lb Football Recruit Tyler Parker

14 Year Old, 6’1″, 300lb Football Recruit Tyler Parker

Aquaman911 Report

6points
POST
Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kid’s bones are still in the process of calcifying. I’m not sure that amount of musculature is doing him any long term favors…

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#53

This Man From 1911 Running For Sheriff

This Man From 1911 Running For Sheriff

atmatthews Report

5points
POST
Anya
Anya
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He has a solid political platform. Most truthful I’ve ever heard from a politician

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!