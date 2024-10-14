ADVERTISEMENT

Get a job, they said. It’ll be fun, they said. Maybe they should have warned that working isn’t always meant to be fun. There might be times you want to pull your hair out, call in sick, or even quit on the spot. When quitting isn’t an option, injecting some humor into the situation might help. If even only for a little while.

Enter Instagram account “When’s Happy Hour?”. It has 712 thousand followers. All in search of a good laugh, and maybe an affordable cocktail, to make themselves feel a bit better about (sometimes) hating the jobs they love. “Don’t worry, we won’t tell your boss you follow us,” reads their bio. And don’t worry, Bored Panda won’t spill the beans either. What we have done is put together a hilarious list of our favorite posts from the page. Keep scrolling, and try to look very busy working while you upvote the ones that crack you up the most.