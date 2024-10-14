ADVERTISEMENT

Get a job, they said. It’ll be fun, they said. Maybe they should have warned that working isn’t always meant to be fun. There might be times you want to pull your hair out, call in sick, or even quit on the spotWhen quitting isn’t an option, injecting some humor into the situation might help. If even only for a little while.

Enter Instagram account “When’s Happy Hour?”. It has 712 thousand followers. All in search of a good laugh, and maybe an affordable cocktail, to make themselves feel a bit better about (sometimes) hating the jobs they love. “Don’t worry, we won’t tell your boss you follow us,” reads their bio. And don’t worry, Bored Panda won’t spill the beans either. What we have done is put together a hilarious list of our favorite posts from the page. Keep scrolling, and try to look very busy working while you upvote the ones that crack you up the most.

#1

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , dietz_meredith Report

#2

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , adamgreattweet Report

#3

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , danielleweisber Report

If you have a job… Congrats! Around 6,8 million Americans are unemployed, according to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Labour. And for many, it isn’t by choice. The stats also show that 5.7 million currently want a job. Though not all of them are actively looking.

While it might be a good idea to have an attitude of gratitude in these here trying times, we certainly won’t judge you for sometimes hating the fact you have to work. Or for relating to anyone on this list who was brave enough to admit they have a strong dislike for their job. From a bossy boss, to unnecessary meetings, after-hours phone calls, colleagues from hell, or even pure exhaustion, there are a number of reasons you might be dreaming of winning the lotto. Or marrying rich.

#4

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , ericanextdooor Report

li_shan4 avatar
ProudHamsterOwner
ProudHamsterOwner
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get the joke, but that's not what a panic room is... It's a safe, usually specially designed and secured space to shelter in when there is danger, typically from intruders. It's not a room designated to have panic attacks in (although I can imagine it happens :p).

#5

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , benkesslen Report

#6

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

Recent data reveals that job satisfaction is a a sixteen year all-time low. One 2024 survey found only 18% of employees were “extremely satisfied” with their organization. Gallup has been doing these surveys for a while now and the the results have never really been anything to write home about.

At the highest point, only a third of the gainfully employed were singing their company's praises. And that was back in 2009. That’s a dreary outlook given that we spend so much of our time grinding away to put food on the table. And a fair amount of time commuting there and back. If we don't work remotely.
#7

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me it usually means I don't want to be there and I want to leave

#8

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#9

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , whenshappyhour1 Report

Another survey found that the more you earn, the more likely you are to be happy at work. So it turns out money can buy happiness after all. If you’re considering handing in your resignation and getting a job that pays (much) better, you might have to go back to your student days of being broke. According to Indeed, many of the highest paying positions are in the medical industry.

Anesthesiologists rake in an average annual salary of $370 thousand a year. But our quick job search found positions advertised for over $440 thousand. Surgeons, orthodontists, cardiologists and psychiatrists aren't doing too bad either. All hitting close to, or over, $300 thousand yearly.
#10

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#11

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

kellyh_wilder avatar
Kelly H. Wilder
Kelly H. Wilder
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds fun, but if I slip n slide I bruise n break. Perhaps Popsicles and books instead?

#12

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , MaxPollard92 Report

If needles, scalpels, teeth or hospital wards aren't your thing, you could opt to spend your days in court. Those in the legal industry are in high demand. And with lawyers earning an average hourly rate of $85, the many extra years of studying might just pay off. Forbes recently reported that "the job demand for lawyers is faster than average, experiencing a surge of 8%"
#13

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , NC_Renic Report

#14

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#15

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , whenshappyhour1 Report

I think we can agree that not everyone is cut out to be a doctor or lawyer. And what a boring (and dangerous place) the world would be if everyone followed that direction. As they say, “do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.” Thankfully, there are some other careers that pay well and get rave reviews from those who have followed the path.

#16

Funny-Work-Tweets

everythings.fine , KatieDeal99 Report

#17

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#18

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

“A sense of purpose is significantly correlated with fulfillment and satisfaction. You don’t have to be solving world peace or world hunger, but when you show up and do great work that is meaningful to your colleagues and to the people you serve, it’s good for you as well,” reported Forbes.

“You can consider the meaning of work—showing up and doing what you do to the best of your ability, no matter what type of work it is—as well as the meaning in work—a career which you feel has intrinsic value. Either type of meaning contributes to satisfaction—both the meaning of work and the meaning in work.”

#19

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , ItsMattsLaw Report

#20

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , CBD42O Report

#21

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

According to Career.io becoming a Data Scientist is among the most satisfying, highly paid jobs. While Real Estate Agents top the spot for the most popular job with the highest satisfaction levels. The site quotes experienced realtor, Tina Lapp, as crediting the “flexibility and autonomy” of the role for being so popular.

They explain that a Real Estate Agent must "use creativity and strategy to succeed and develop rewarding human relationships along the way — hopefully with the buzz of a big sale at the end of it." They add that you get to define what success looks like to you. And create your own schedule to balance work, home, and your bank balance.

#22

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#23

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , FanSince09 Report

#24

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

Whatever you decide to do, whatever path you choose, and whatever career you pursue... Remember that the average person will spend around 90 thousand hours at work in their lifetime. And when the hour of reckoning comes, they’re unlikely to regret not spending enough time working.

According to this report, and several others, the most common deathbed regrets are "I didn’t spend enough time with the people I love" and "I worked too much and missed out on life." Do you love your job? Do you hate your job? What would do if you didn't have to worry about money? Let us know in the comments.
#25

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#26

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#27

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , MattTheBrand Report

#28

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#29

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , emily_murnane Report

#30

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#31

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , rebweis Report

#32

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#33

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#34

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#35

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , roshanpateI Report

#36

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#37

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#38

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , OKWildlifeDept Report

costa2706 avatar
Kari Panda
Kari Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once had a woman who ranted at me about how we DARE close between Christmas Eve and New Year. … I work at a library. A university library. The whole university was closed for that time.

#39

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , ElyKreimendahl Report

#40

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#41

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , slizagna Report

#42

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , anammostarac Report

#43

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#44

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#45

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

costa2706 avatar
Kari Panda
Kari Panda
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not the best mindset imo. Check what work NEEDS to be done and in what time frame, and plan accordingly. I always do the important work, I‘m not going to inconvenience coworkers/customers just because I feel lazy or anything. The rest depends on my personal wellbeing that day. Am I fine? Then I’ll tend to other tasks. Am I barely managing to stay awake? Then I’ll do some of the braindead work no one wants to do because it’s so tedious, and otherwise just try to get through the day.

#46

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#47

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#48

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#49

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#50

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#51

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#52

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#53

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#54

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#55

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr , tildawhirl Report

#56

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#57

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#58

Funny-Work-Tweets

betches Report

#59

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#60

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#61

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#62

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#63

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#64

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#65

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#66

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#67

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#68

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#69

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#70

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#71

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#72

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#73

Funny-Work-Tweets

betches Report

#74

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#75

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#76

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#77

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#78

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#79

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#80

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#81

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#82

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#83

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#84

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#85

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#86

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#87

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#88

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#89

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#90

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#91

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#92

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#93

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#94

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#95

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#96

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#97

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#98

Funny-Work-Tweets

betchestravel Report

#99

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#100

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#101

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#102

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#103

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#104

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

#105

Funny-Work-Tweets

whenshappyhr Report

