Some jobs feel like a perpetual Monday. They’re draining and time seems to stand still no matter how many times you check your watch. But the reality is that most of us need work to survive, so we put on a brave face and go deal with whatever it is that awaits us there.

The Instagram account 'Reasons I hate my job' perfectly portrays what it's like to have a dreary and detestable job. It features memes that might be very relatable to those who despise how they earn their daily bread. We have gathered some great examples of what that might feel like. Scroll down to hopefully find some solace in them, if you hate your job—it seems like nearly 13k of the page’s followers do.