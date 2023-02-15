60 Funny “I Hate My Job” Memes, As Shared On This Instagram Page
Some jobs feel like a perpetual Monday. They’re draining and time seems to stand still no matter how many times you check your watch. But the reality is that most of us need work to survive, so we put on a brave face and go deal with whatever it is that awaits us there.
The Instagram account 'Reasons I hate my job' perfectly portrays what it's like to have a dreary and detestable job. It features memes that might be very relatable to those who despise how they earn their daily bread. We have gathered some great examples of what that might feel like. Scroll down to hopefully find some solace in them, if you hate your job—it seems like nearly 13k of the page’s followers do.
Cover letters just show who can lie and do self-marketing convincingly in corporate speech. My favorite cover letter was from my now team mate, who just wrote "your company has a good reputation. I no longer have a job because of reorganisation and I have decades of experience for the job."
I prefer the privacy of my screen not visible to everyone (so I can BP peacefully!)
During a long time of my life i though like that, " i want more responsibility, i want to be important " but then i found out that being a box pilling " monkey " is a lot better for my mental health lol, and Im quite happy now ( work wise at least )
One of my favorite co-worker got transferred to a different department a few months ago and the other is on pregnancy leave, so I'm left all alone 😭
Yup, i feel this, not só much about work, but about life in general...
They're making us come back to the office 😭😭😭 I don't get it!!
Yeh, like I need a holiday from the stress of coming back from a holiday