70 ‘Absolute Units’ That Impressed The Internet With Their Size (New Pics)
No matter if you’re talking about nature, animals, architecture, or food, you can’t deny that the size of something is important. When you spot something ginormous, you stop for a moment and stare, wondering whether what you’re looking at is real or just a weird glitch in the Matrix.
The ‘Absolute Unit’ online community is a mainstay of popular culture and has been amusing the internet for years with photos of things that are larger than normal. We’ve collected some of the community’s freshest jaw-dropping images to share with you. Scroll down to take a look, and be sure to let us know which absolute units made you do a double-take.
This post may include affiliate links.
Of An Alpine Ibex
Of A Rubber Duck
Rubber ducky, You're the one. you make bathtime lots of fun...
Of A Deep Sea Wolf Eel
Phobias are a common anxiety disorder, but they are very varied. Some people live with megalophobia, the intense and irrational fear of large objects. For example, someone with this specific phobia is going to be scared of being around tall buildings, large statues, mountains, oceans, huge vehicles, big animals, and generally large spaces. They can also feel anxious just thinking of these things or looking at their images.
Life is full of large objects, both natural and human-made, so having megalophobia can make life difficult. You can try to get over this fear by gradually exposing yourself to big things or talking to a therapist who specializes in phobias. Someone with megalophobia who finds themselves around big things can feel intense fear, anxiety, nausea, dizziness, and shortness of breath.
Of The Kidney Stones
Of A Slug
It’s very likely that you’ve come across some absolute units on your social media feed without knowing who or what they were. Larger-than-life things are hardly anything new as they’ve been around since ancient history.
But absolute units as a specific pop culture idea are 7 years old. The idea is fairly straightforward. People share a photo of a large object or person and then channel their inner British banter with a caption that shows how awed they are by this lad or absolute unit.
Of A Bumble Bee
They're actually very nice. Not like those Yellowjackets.
Of A Thorn
Of The Originator Of Every Pancake
The absolute unit meme is, well, an absolute unit. It is hugely popular. It’s also an example of how one simple phrase can quickly entrench itself into internet culture with a bit of luck and relatability.
Know Your Meme traces the absolute unit phenomenon all the way back to December 13, 2017, when Twitter (now X) user @mrreptoid shared a photo of British hotelier David Morgan-Hewitt posing with the Queen of England. The internet user titled the photo, “In awe at the size of this lad. Absolute unit.” That tweet went viral and history was in the making.
Of A Bear
Of A Corgi
Of A Huge White-Bellied Sea Eagle
The absolute unit meme spread like wildfire after that, as people started retweeting the original image or sharing their own photos of large objects and people. Some notable people who contributed to the virality of the meme include journalist David Roth and entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Of A Bamboo
Of Hafpór Björnsson (The Mountain From Game Of Thrones) Is 6'8, 430lbs, With His Father And Grandfather. Look At That Couch!
MIT Technology Review’s tweet about an article about the world’s biggest airplane described it as an “absolute unit.” Musk commented underneath by attaching a photo of a huge ram and a comment about how it was “an absolute unit too.” The ram was a photo that had previously gone viral after being shared by The Museum of English Rural Life, which had also said the animal was an absolute unit.
Of An Eagle
Remember that time Trump was doing a photo-shoot with an eagle and the eagle tried to claw his face off? In six months we are ALL that eagle.
Of A Dog
Of A Cabinet
Musk later even temporarily changed his profile photo to the giant ram. Meanwhile, the curator of The Museum of English Rural Life then changed its account’s profile pic to Musk’s and its name to The Muskeum of Elonglish Rural Life. The curator of that account, Adam Koszary, who had published the photo of the big ram, was then allegedly hired by Musk to be a social media manager at Tesla, the automotive company.
Of A Kangaroo
Of Bread
The ‘Absolute Unit’ subreddit was founded 7 years ago, in early 2018. The online group is going strong to this very day. It ranks among the top 1% of all communities on Reddit by size and boasts a whopping 1.8 million members from around the globe. The moderators running the sub have even created a helpful wiki to help people understand what absolute units are better.
Of A Bar Tab
All of that money and the venue still charged $30 for "Unmet minimum"? Wow.
Of A Moose
Of A Husky Next To A Wolf
The moderators explain that they’re mainly looking for people to post photos of animals. However, they’re also happy to accept images featuring giant examples of food, statues, and items. However, even if all of these pics are shared in the name of fun, the community steers clear of controversial posts. Fat-shaming photos and harassment are strictly forbidden.
Of A Arctic Hares
Of A Guard
For instance, if you want to post photos of other people, keep in mind that you can only share ones of public figures, and they have to be large in stature (not just fat). You’re also not allowed to share photos of female bodybuilders.
Meanwhile, take the time to get to know what other members of the subreddit have already posted. Don’t share photos that have already been (re)shared within the last 2 months. Also, avoid reposting the top 50 images of all time. And when sharing pics, start the post title with the word “of.” As in, the thing you’re sharing is an absolute unit “of [name of the thing].”
Of My New Glasses (-17 Prescription)
Of A Monk
Of A Bee
Which of these photos impressed you the most? Which absolute units genuinely made you stop scrolling because you couldn’t believe how large the thing was?
What is the biggest or smallest animal that you’ve seen in your life? Have you seen any absolute units today? If you have a spare moment, share your thoughts in the comments, at the bottom of this post.
Of A Bunch Of 🍇
Of A Lizard
Of A Zucchini
Of A Cheese
Upvote for the correct unit of measurement (banana :-)