ADVERTISEMENT

No matter if you’re talking about nature, animals, architecture, or food, you can’t deny that the size of something is important. When you spot something ginormous, you stop for a moment and stare, wondering whether what you’re looking at is real or just a weird glitch in the Matrix.

The ‘Absolute Unit’ online community is a mainstay of popular culture and has been amusing the internet for years with photos of things that are larger than normal. We’ve collected some of the community’s freshest jaw-dropping images to share with you. Scroll down to take a look, and be sure to let us know which absolute units made you do a double-take.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Of An Alpine Ibex

Massive goat standing on a rocky hill with a mountain backdrop, exemplifying absolute-units-things.

Green____cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Of A Rubber Duck

    Giant yellow duck in a harbor with cityscape behind, emphasizing absolute units things.

    TheBase82 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Of A Deep Sea Wolf Eel

    Fisherman in orange gear holding an absolute unit of a large fish on a boat.

    ycr007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Phobias are a common anxiety disorder, but they are very varied. Some people live with megalophobia, the intense and irrational fear of large objects. For example, someone with this specific phobia is going to be scared of being around tall buildings, large statues, mountains, oceans, huge vehicles, big animals, and generally large spaces. They can also feel anxious just thinking of these things or looking at their images.

    Life is full of large objects, both natural and human-made, so having megalophobia can make life difficult. You can try to get over this fear by gradually exposing yourself to big things or talking to a therapist who specializes in phobias. Someone with megalophobia who finds themselves around big things can feel intense fear, anxiety, nausea, dizziness, and shortness of breath.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Of The Kidney Stones

    Gloved hand holding a large calcium oxalate stone, an absolute unit notable for its unusual size and texture.

    WizardlyWillow24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Of A Slug

    A massive black slug next to a human hand, illustrating an absolute unit of size comparison.

    bigbusta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Of A Cabbage

    Elderly woman holding an enormous cabbage in a cozy kitchen, exemplifying absolute units.

    Superb-Pudding3544 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s very likely that you’ve come across some absolute units on your social media feed without knowing who or what they were. Larger-than-life things are hardly anything new as they’ve been around since ancient history.

    But absolute units as a specific pop culture idea are 7 years old. The idea is fairly straightforward. People share a photo of a large object or person and then channel their inner British banter with a caption that shows how awed they are by this lad or absolute unit.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Of A Bumble Bee

    A large bee, an example of absolute units, rests in a person's palm, showing its impressive size.

    SenorMonkeyPants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Of A Thorn

    Hand holding an absolute unit thorn against a branch with green leaves.

    thefakerealdrpepper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Of The Originator Of Every Pancake

    Large pancake baked in a rice cooker on a tray, showcasing an absolute unit.

    GlitteryGrace19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The absolute unit meme is, well, an absolute unit. It is hugely popular. It’s also an example of how one simple phrase can quickly entrench itself into internet culture with a bit of luck and relatability.

    Know Your Meme traces the absolute unit phenomenon all the way back to December 13, 2017, when Twitter (now X) user @mrreptoid shared a photo of British hotelier David Morgan-Hewitt posing with the Queen of England. The internet user titled the photo, “In awe at the size of this lad. Absolute unit.” That tweet went viral and history was in the making.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Of A Bear

    Massive bear on train tracks, known as "The Boss," highlighting its survival and strength.

    RihhamDaMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    commonplace20-bd avatar
    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor guy, no wonder he walked in front of a train after the DNA results were back and he learned he has to pay Child Support after all those cubs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Of A Corgi

    Man taking a mirror selfie, holding an absolute unit of a corgi dog in one arm.

    thexbeatboxer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Of A Huge White-Bellied Sea Eagle

    Woman smiling next to a large bird, showcasing the concept of absolute units in nature.

    super_man100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The absolute unit meme spread like wildfire after that, as people started retweeting the original image or sharing their own photos of large objects and people. Some notable people who contributed to the virality of the meme include journalist David Roth and entrepreneur Elon Musk.
    #13

    Of A Bamboo

    Person climbing massive bamboo stalks, showcasing absolute-units-things.

    Jeryndave0574 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe he’s the smol guy holding the bee….just a thot

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #14

    Of Hafpór Björnsson (The Mountain From Game Of Thrones) Is 6'8, 430lbs, With His Father And Grandfather. Look At That Couch!

    Three men in suits standing in an office, showcasing absolute units of style and stature.

    maccumhaill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Of A Geode

    Giant geode displayed in a warehouse, showcasing an absolute unit of amethyst crystals.

    18yonurse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    MIT Technology Review’s tweet about an article about the world’s biggest airplane described it as an “absolute unit.” Musk commented underneath by attaching a photo of a huge ram and a comment about how it was “an absolute unit too.” The ram was a photo that had previously gone viral after being shared by The Museum of English Rural Life, which had also said the animal was an absolute unit.
    #16

    Of An Eagle

    Huge bird with an impressive wingspan on a grassy yard, showcasing an absolute unit of things.

    Salt-Broccoli-7846 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember that time Trump was doing a photo-shoot with an eagle and the eagle tried to claw his face off? In six months we are ALL that eagle.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Of A Dog

    Enormous black dog standing in a kitchen, illustrating the concept of absolute units things.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Of A Cabinet

    Ornate, large wooden wardrobe showcasing intricate carvings, exemplifying absolute units things.

    Its-a-me-Mario-69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that falls on you, you get Rococo’d to death (because, you’ll be praying for Victorian Revival)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Musk later even temporarily changed his profile photo to the giant ram. Meanwhile, the curator of The Museum of English Rural Life then changed its account’s profile pic to Musk’s and its name to The Muskeum of Elonglish Rural Life. The curator of that account, Adam Koszary, who had published the photo of the big ram, was then allegedly hired by Musk to be a social media manager at Tesla, the automotive company.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Of A Kangaroo

    Giant kangaroo with a torn ear stands in a park, illustrating the concept of absolute units things.

    sugarmoon00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Of Bread

    Massive loaves of bread displayed on a table at an outdoor market, exemplifying absolute-units-things.

    hirthwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Of A Pearl

    Massive 34kg pearl found by fisherman, an example of absolute units things on scale, valued at $100 million.

    redpef Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The ‘Absolute Unit’ subreddit was founded 7 years ago, in early 2018. The online group is going strong to this very day. It ranks among the top 1% of all communities on Reddit by size and boasts a whopping 1.8 million members from around the globe. The moderators running the sub have even created a helpful wiki to help people understand what absolute units are better.
    #22

    Of A Bar Tab

    Receipt showing a bill totaling $167,764.50 for drinks, highlighting absolute units things.

    floating4freedom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of that money and the venue still charged $30 for "Unmet minimum"? Wow.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #23

    Of A Moose

    A massive moose walks through a forest path, showcasing an example of absolute units things.

    Lylidotir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Of A Husky Next To A Wolf

    A large wolf standing next to a smaller husky under the sunlight, showcasing the contrast between their sizes.

    TenderClio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The moderators explain that they’re mainly looking for people to post photos of animals. However, they’re also happy to accept images featuring giant examples of food, statues, and items. However, even if all of these pics are shared in the name of fun, the community steers clear of controversial posts. Fat-shaming photos and harassment are strictly forbidden.
    #25

    Of A Arctic Hares

    Fluffy arctic hares in the snow, showcasing absolute units of nature.

    LovelyBerns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Of A Guard

    Group of people in a room observing an exhibit, featuring an absolute unit of a security guard standing watch.

    GD_tabletop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    commonplace20-bd avatar
    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And this room is dedicated to the life of Oleg, the strongest human being ever. When he was only three he already stopped a train with only one hand: he waved with his hand and the train stopped."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Of Ginger

    Unusually large ginger root resembling a humanoid figure on a kitchen countertop. Absolute units.

    CaterpillarDefiant59 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For instance, if you want to post photos of other people, keep in mind that you can only share ones of public figures, and they have to be large in stature (not just fat). You’re also not allowed to share photos of female bodybuilders.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, take the time to get to know what other members of the subreddit have already posted. Don’t share photos that have already been (re)shared within the last 2 months. Also, avoid reposting the top 50 images of all time. And when sharing pics, start the post title with the word “of.” As in, the thing you’re sharing is an absolute unit “of [name of the thing].”
    #28

    Of My New Glasses (-17 Prescription)

    Close-up of a person with glasses in a car.

    Mesphyria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tommya avatar
    TXT_
    TXT_
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would like to know how the person's vision is without the glasses

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Of A Monk

    A monk in orange robes, showcasing absolute units of muscle, serves food on the floor.

    Raitoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Of A Bee

    Chonky bumblebee resting on a windowsill, showcasing its large size.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of these photos impressed you the most? Which absolute units genuinely made you stop scrolling because you couldn’t believe how large the thing was?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What is the biggest or smallest animal that you’ve seen in your life? Have you seen any absolute units today? If you have a spare moment, share your thoughts in the comments, at the bottom of this post.
    #31

    Of A Bunch Of 🍇

    Gigantic cluster of grapes hanging from a market stall, showcasing an absolute-unit size.

    the_annan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Of A Lizard

    Lizard on wood with exaggerated muscles as an absolute unit, showcasing strength in cartoon style.

    rajahbeaubeau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Of A Zucchini

    Giant zucchini on floor, two curious corgis looking at it in a room.

    britishwiththeDcups Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Of A Cheese

    A massive block of cheddar cheese with a banana for scale, showcasing an absolute-unit-sized object.

    RadiantKian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Of Trees

    A person walks between towering palm trees, showcasing absolute units of nature's grandeur.

    Deforio11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Of A Blackberries

    Hand holding three large blackberries, showcasing absolute units of the fruit.

    RadiantLiam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Of Baobab Trees

    Person walking among absolute units of giant baobab trees on a misty dirt road.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Of A Chonky Squirrel

    Large fluffy squirrel on a wooden deck surrounded by seeds, showcasing absolute-units-things.

    dayshiftwithlexi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Of A Goat

    Man with a large goat, showcasing absolute units, in a fenced outdoor setting.

    WhattheDuck9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Of A Carrot 🥕

    An oversized carrot, an example of absolute units things, next to a Guinness glass on a wooden board.

    inimelz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Of A Dog

    A child seated on a couch with an absolute unit: a large Great Dane dog sitting beside him.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Of A 6 Month Old King Pinguin Name Pesto

    Fluffy penguin chick standing on snow, an example of absolute-units-things.

    mardoxi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Of A Walrus

    A massive walrus asleep on a submarine hatch, preventing entry, with a person standing behind it in the background.

    LosHtown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Of A Nail

    A large rock embedded in a car tire, showcasing an absolute unit lodged in the wheel.

    SnazzyTyler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Of A Stick

    Person standing beside an impressively tall stick on a dark beach, showcasing an absolute unit of nature.

    yeezee93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Of A Moth

    A giant moth resting on a person's hand, showcasing the concept of absolute units in nature.

    bendiver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Of A Funyun

    A large chip alongside two onion rings on a table, demonstrating absolute-units-things in snack sizes.

    BryanMccabe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Of A Hat

    A person in a fast-food restaurant wearing an oversized hat, illustrating the concept of absolute units.

    Salt-Broccoli-7846 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Of A Shark

    Round bull shark swimming underwater, described as an absolute unit, weighing closer to 600 pounds.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sheilachris80 avatar
    Lyop
    Lyop
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bruce, I thought we agreed that fish were friends, not food!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Of A Preserved Blue Whale Heart - Weighing 440 Pounds

    Giant model of a heart displayed in an industrial setting, highlighting absolute units of things.

    Tokyo_Lights123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Of A Absolute Unit Of A House

    Large brick mansion with multiple garages and expansive layout, showcasing absolute-units-things.

    PlayfulAlly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #52

    Of A Wine Barrel

    A person standing next to an absolute unit of a massive wine barrel inside a historic cellar.

    Michael_Witch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Of A Bear

    Alt text: "Short-faced bear model towering over four people, illustrating absolute units things in prehistoric size comparison."

    nightshiftwlexi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If i saw this I'd faint and then hopefully it would leave me alone.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Of A Giant Toad

    Large toad calmly resting on person's lap, highlighting absolute-units-things theme with its impressive size.

    ZaharaSaffron Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Of A Wallet My Coworker Has

    Two large, overstuffed wallets on a black table, illustrating absolute units in everyday things.

    takenbymistaken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jenniferfarnsworth0 avatar
    Farnzy
    Farnzy
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor guys spine has gotta be all jacked up from sitting on that and carrying it around! Just get a purse already!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    Of The Italian Defense Minister

    A tall man in a blue suit walking with a group, highlighting absolute units things in a formal setting.

    EarlyManufacturer939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Of A Cheeks

    Trumpet player with puffed cheeks in a plaid jacket, showcasing absolute units things in music performance.

    Warm_Fan1498 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Of A Sliced Bread

    Horizontally cut bread on paper plates, an example of absolute-units-things humor.

    yeezee93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Of A Spider Plushy

    Giant stuffed spider occupying an entire room, showcasing absolute-units-things.

    Exciting_Result7781 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Of A Riot Officer

    Police officer in tactical gear, showcasing absolute units things, standing among patrol cars.

    AvgSizedPotato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Of A Dog

    A man sitting on a couch with an absolute unit of a large dog resting on his lap.

    Kooguchie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Of An Eyebrow

    Man with thick eyebrows and serious expression exemplifies absolute-units-things.

    6spd993 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Of A Grill

    Van towing a massive green ceramic grill on a trailer, showcasing absolute units things.

    Geid98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Of Komodo Dragon

    Large lizard sprawled on the floor, showcasing its massive tail and body in the sunlight, epitomizing absolute units.

    PureThyriel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Of An Allen Wrench

    Hand holding an absolute unit of a metal L-shaped tool in a workshop.

    GD_tabletop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Of A Horse Used In A Mine

    Miners with a large horse in an underground tunnel, showcasing absolute units.

    BallsOutKrunked Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #67

    Of Police Force

    Group of uniformed officers posing with a civilian, showcasing absolute units in front of a Franciscan Health banner.

    GD_tabletop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Of A Load Of Carrots

    Overloaded truck carrying absolute units of carrots stacked high.

    Southern-Link2298 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fits the Venn diagram intersection of “extremely satisfying

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #69

    Of A Chin

    Officer in uniform on a sports field, showcasing absolute units things theme.

    ImpressiveBook3744 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Of A Beard

    Heavily tattooed man with an enormous beard taking a selfie, representing absolute-units-things.

    MometicMonster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!