ADVERTISEMENT

We see and use regular-sized things every day. But today, they are taking a back seat as we explore the world of gigantic things! Referred to as “absolute units," they are a huge deal in the internet world.

The subreddit r/AbsoluteUnits is an online community dedicated to sharing things that are out of proportion to their surroundings. From gigantic animals to enormous objects, the Bored Panda team has compiled some of their best photos that will leave you impressed big time.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Ardennes Is One Of The Oldest Breeds Of Draft Horse, Dating Back To Ancient Rome

The Ardennes Is One Of The Oldest Breeds Of Draft Horse, Dating Back To Ancient Rome

Shalamarr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Commln sight here, in Zeeland, the Netherlands. Come visit us in early spring, when they are turned out to the beach to wash their socks and feet or in late spring/early summer when the ring riding tournaments take place

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

To those unaware, the “absolute unit” meme is a fairly new concept. It first appeared on December 13, 2017, when a Twitter user named @mrreptoid shared a picture of British hotelier David Morgan-Hewitt standing next to the Queen of England. He wrote, “In awe at the size of this lad. Absolute unit.”

But the term started gaining popularity after the Museum of English Rural Life tweeted a picture of a ram with the caption “Look at this absolute unit” in 2018. Since then, a lot of photos of colossal animals, plants, and food have been shared online. Clearly, many people love bigger versions of things, as the Absolute Units group has amassed a whopping 1.7 million followers.
#2

An Absolute Tank

An Absolute Tank

Muhkida Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, this is a standard draft horse, here used to pull out logs to limit damage to the forest soil. We do ring riding with them, here. Lovely, sweet, caring animals, who know their strength and are very careful around everything small.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

A Comfy Chonk

A Comfy Chonk

A-tamed-impala Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Many of us are fascinated by objects that are not the size we normally expect them to be. The internet loves small and big versions of, well, anything and everything. Even Hollywood adores the concept of miniatures and giants.

The movie “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” where an inventor accidentally shrinks 4 kids, was so popular they made a sequel for it. In the new film, “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid,” an experiment goes wrong, causing a toddler to grow to an enormous size. But it’s not just the cinema. In contemporary art, oversized installations make the experience more engaging and fun for people.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Absolute Unit Guarding Lithuanian Declaration Of Independence

Absolute Unit Guarding Lithuanian Declaration Of Independence

rich_white_kid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Big Boi

Big Boi

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

A Tremendous Amount Of Good Boy

A Tremendous Amount Of Good Boy

RosenpugTrashDog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Many of us are fascinated by objects that are not the size we normally expect them to be. The internet loves small and big versions of, well, anything and everything. Even Hollywood adores the concept of miniatures and giants.

The movie “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” where an inventor accidentally shrinks 4 kids, was so popular they made a sequel for it. In the new film, “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid,” an experiment goes wrong, causing a toddler to grow to an enormous size. But it’s not just the cinema. In contemporary art, oversized installations make the experience more engaging and fun for people.
#7

This Baobab Tree Is Said To Be 6000 Years Old

This Baobab Tree Is Said To Be 6000 Years Old

promise8787 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It makes me think of the pix I've seen where these are opened up and they have a small bar in them.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Riley Howell, 21. The Absolute Unit That Tackled The Uncc Shooter And Tragically Lost His Life

Riley Howell, 21. The Absolute Unit That Tackled The Uncc Shooter And Tragically Lost His Life

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Very Thicc Floof

Very Thicc Floof

timelady314 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Anish Kapoor's "Cloud Gate" (often called "The Bean") is one of the largest permanent outdoor art installations in the world. Located in Chicago’s Millennium Park, the monumental piece was unveiled in 2004 and quickly became a popular sight. The bean is 33 feet high, stretches 42 feet wide, and is 66 feet in length. Weighing roughly 110 tons, this impressive sculpture is as heavy as 15 adult elephants!
#10

Baa Baa Motherf*©ke®s

Baa Baa Motherf*©ke®s

frankstoeknives Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Absolute Unit Of A Cabbage

Absolute Unit Of A Cabbage

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

That Onion Is Huge

That Onion Is Huge

regian24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
hakanfremin avatar
HF
HF
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

there will be many big tears when he chops it later

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Anish Kapoor's "Cloud Gate" (often called "The Bean") is one of the largest permanent outdoor art installations in the world. Located in Chicago’s Millennium Park, the monumental piece was unveiled in 2004 and quickly became a popular sight. The bean is 33 feet high, stretches 42 feet wide, and is 66 feet in length. Weighing roughly 110 tons, this impressive sculpture is as heavy as 15 adult elephants!
#13

People Don't Realize Just How Huge Moose Can Get

People Don't Realize Just How Huge Moose Can Get

regian24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

The Size Of The Bald Eagle Caught On A Trail Cam

The Size Of The Bald Eagle Caught On A Trail Cam

clarkkent34 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Absolute Unit Of A Tortoise

Absolute Unit Of A Tortoise

avalef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

In some places, giant objects are even being used to make big impacts. The world's largest rubber duck, which stands over 6 stories high, is displayed in harbors around the world to remind people to enjoy outdoor spaces and preserve them for generations to come. Affectionately called Mama Duck, millions of people have visited her since her debut in Los Angeles in 2014. This whimsical creation was designed by artist Florentijn Hofman.
#16

This Horse Is An Absolute Unit

This Horse Is An Absolute Unit

Ninja_Spi-D-er Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

A Bad Dog Owner Dumped This Wolfdog At A K**l Shelter When He Got Too Big And Too Much To Handle

A Bad Dog Owner Dumped This Wolfdog At A K**l Shelter When He Got Too Big And Too Much To Handle

Luckily a sanctuary took him, instead and saved his life! His DNA testing came back as 87.5 % Gray Wolf, 8.6 % Siberian Husky, and 3.9 % German Shepherd

Turronno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
marcosvalencia avatar
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You really need to know what you are doing if you want to have one of these huge breeds. Some animals aren't for anyone.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Absolute Unit Of A Cow, Over 6 Feet Tall

Absolute Unit Of A Cow, Over 6 Feet Tall

Zert420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Unlike these unique creations, some “absolute units” don’t last forever. The Guinness World Record for the largest pizza is held by YouTube star Airrack, along with Pizza Hut. It took almost 4,948 pounds of pizza sauce and 8,800 pounds of cheese to create the 14,000-square-foot pepperoni pie. To put that into perspective, it’s roughly as big as 3.5 standard basketball courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Graves, Pizza Hut’s CEO, told Reuters that the food was not wasted; as soon as the pizza was documented for Guinness, they cut 68,000 slices and donated it to local food banks.
#19

Absolute Unit Fat Fred

Absolute Unit Fat Fred

favorite_of_satan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

These Units

These Units

Dieter3955 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watsui Cattle, Nubian Oryx (this time not photoshopped), Red Deer? (my brain says Red Deer but I don't know a lot of non-British deer), Sulaiman Markhor (I think that is the name, it a kind of goat).

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Rip Patrick, A True Unit

Rip Patrick, A True Unit

a_whole_lemon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Due to increasing demand, many items are sold in giant versions commercially. Oversized stuffed animals like teddy bears make for a great present. Many parks and public places have extra-large versions of classic games like chess and jenga. People even use giant blow-up decorations during the holiday season to make their house stand out. The fashion industry also has an oversized trend that can be called “fashionable absolute unit.”
#22

An Absolute Unit Of A Gray Percheron. This Is The Same Horse 5 Years Apart. They Transition From A Black Coat To A Gray Coat As They Grow Older

An Absolute Unit Of A Gray Percheron. This Is The Same Horse 5 Years Apart. They Transition From A Black Coat To A Gray Coat As They Grow Older

Teknas89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And unfortunately without tail, which causes spine problems, balance problems, limits communication, fending off flies from his delicate parts. Think "no hands and arms" to get an idea. The tail is part of the spine. Take a long stick, it can be bent easily. Shorten it by a third - it cannot be bent that far anymore. Cutting off tails came in fashion by nobiluty, who wanted a clear view of the genitals of their horses. They then invented the story of "tails getting caught in... = dangerous, so cut it off". Farmers just braided the tails, no big deal. Cutting the tails off for fashion is forbidden in several countries. If it is a medical necessity, the vet will preserve as much as posdible and the horse gets a substitute (sort of wig).

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

This Big Boy

This Big Boy

polegurl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

This Gigantic Rooster

This Gigantic Rooster

Cpt_Sideburns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Meet Bonner, The Bestest Therapy Dog At Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Meet Bonner, The Bestest Therapy Dog At Children's Hospital Los Angeles

regian24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

His Destiny Was To Become A Unit

His Destiny Was To Become A Unit

Fhoxyd22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

My 67lb Cabbage

My 67lb Cabbage

Ukherewegrow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

Mega-large versions of everyday objects can be amusing. Imagine owning an extra-large makeup palette; it would have all kinds of beautiful colors. Or a very big bag for the airport. You could dump your chargers, beauty tools, snacks, and everything else in it.

But having too much of something is not always a good idea. Digging into an unusually large box of cupcakes could give you a stomachache. Large-sized animals also face challenges like mobility issues and predator vulnerability as they are easily visible. They may also suffer joint issues and heart problems because of their size.

Tell us which of these gigantic things gave you a huge smile! Don’t forget to upvote your favorite enormous post!
#28

Absolute Units Of Garlic Cloves

Absolute Units Of Garlic Cloves

monyeeart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You would never need to worry about vampires the rest of your natural life.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

This Maine Coon Is An Absolute Unit!

This Maine Coon Is An Absolute Unit!

yerbiologicalfather Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Absolute Unit

Absolute Unit

fourhourtarget Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cat sizes: "smol", medium, big, very big, absolute unit, visible on Google Earth.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Big Boi Tiger

Big Boi Tiger

FaultilySpangle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

This Cat

This Cat

Papkin36 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

This Is Very Impressive Art

This Is Very Impressive Art

j3ffr33d0m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

This Unit Of A Caterpillar

This Unit Of A Caterpillar

"This dude does not want to pupate. I think he's enjoying being a caterpillar too much. All he wants to do is eat and he's gotten enormous."

iuseredditforpOrn000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Anyone Missing A Big Boy? This Guy Was Found Alone In The Forest And Is At My Local Humane Society

Anyone Missing A Big Boy? This Guy Was Found Alone In The Forest And Is At My Local Humane Society

Speedy_Greyhound Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

This Vietnamese Street Vendor

This Vietnamese Street Vendor

regian24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

This Wolf

This Wolf

asuiop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Zeus Is An Absolute Unit Horse

Zeus Is An Absolute Unit Horse

SuffrnSuccotash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

This Elephant Ears Plant At A Plant Store

This Elephant Ears Plant At A Plant Store

jargo1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

He Drinks Chonka Cola

He Drinks Chonka Cola

Sir-Airik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack O’lanterns So Far

Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack O’lanterns So Far

ElizabethDangit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Some Big Boi Manatees Eating Sweet Potatoes

Some Big Boi Manatees Eating Sweet Potatoes

josephfallon93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

The Size Of This Dandelion

The Size Of This Dandelion

abaganoush Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Some Units Need Trailers!

Some Units Need Trailers!

JimmyBags2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Absolute Unit Of A Bee

Absolute Unit Of A Bee

xXTheReaperXx25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Komodo Dragon

Komodo Dragon

Sch3bang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Freya Is Making Herself Known And Comfortable, All 900kg Of Her, By Lounging On Docked Boats

Freya Is Making Herself Known And Comfortable, All 900kg Of Her, By Lounging On Docked Boats

EmmelieSironae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She was killed, because people didn't gave her space and crowded around her. City decided "animal endangering people", so killed her. Instead of "people endangering animal" and enforcing distance.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Aerial Photography Camera Used During Wwii

Aerial Photography Camera Used During Wwii

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

University Of Michigan Squirrel

University Of Michigan Squirrel

dominicmazzetti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you misunderstood what “food for thought” means 🤔🙃

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Daddy With His Kids

Daddy With His Kids

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How sad and unnecessary that dad had his ears cropped, all for human vanity.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

This Is The Soft Giant Isabkuro From Rwanda

This Is The Soft Giant Isabkuro From Rwanda

SusanaLavender Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately the difference in distance from the camera makes it hard to judge the Isabkuro's actual size.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

This Heart Of A Blue Whale

This Heart Of A Blue Whale

j3ffr33d0m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Absolute Fucking Chonk Of Fluff

Absolute Fucking Chonk Of Fluff

FormerFruit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOVE LOVE LOVE the title of this one, almost as much as I love this chonk of fluff!!!!!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

These Curtains

These Curtains

589moonboy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Turtle Coming Out Of Hibernation

Turtle Coming Out Of Hibernation

stormilyclap696 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Chronos, The Titan

Chronos, The Titan

nath_d Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Absolute Unit Of A Toad

Absolute Unit Of A Toad

Anal_Tumor123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

What An Absolute Fluf

What An Absolute Fluf

Thryloz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

My Dad Used To Take Me To Feed The Buffalo Outside Of Town When I Was Little. We Called This Guy Big Daddy

My Dad Used To Take Me To Feed The Buffalo Outside Of Town When I Was Little. We Called This Guy Big Daddy

notjustaphage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
rafaelruivo avatar
Rafael
Rafael
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't there a saying that goes "don't pet the fluffy cows?" This guy is petting a fluffy cow!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

Basically Everything About These Baobab Trees Is Fit For This Sub

Basically Everything About These Baobab Trees Is Fit For This Sub

MARIAS76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

We Met Poncho Via, The Longest Longhorn To Ever Longhorn

We Met Poncho Via, The Longest Longhorn To Ever Longhorn

130tucker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

The Tallest Mallard Duck To Have Ever Lived (Since Records Began) Known As 'Long Boi' He Lives On The Campus Of The University Of York, England. He Stands Just Over 1m Tall (3.5ft)

The Tallest Mallard Duck To Have Ever Lived (Since Records Began) Known As 'Long Boi' He Lives On The Campus Of The University Of York, England. He Stands Just Over 1m Tall (3.5ft)

regian24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was believed to be a mallard/runner duck cross, and his friends were a runner duck named Chonky Boi and a mandarin duck named Fancy Boi. He is believed to have passed away in 2023, having not been seen for some time.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#63

This Eagle Seen In Alberta, Canada

This Eagle Seen In Alberta, Canada

fraccyforest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

A Caleb Cluster Of Grapes

A Caleb Cluster Of Grapes

Chonkbird Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Jesus Christ This Blue Whale

Jesus Christ This Blue Whale

FormerFruit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
rafaelruivo avatar
Rafael
Rafael
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What, this is the cetacean saviour, like "a Jesus Christ" of whales, or is he the true messiah, in whale form? I need to know, I owe him 20 bucks!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#66

This Gargantuan Cold Boi

This Gargantuan Cold Boi

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

The Head Size Difference Between A Man And A Cane Corso

The Head Size Difference Between A Man And A Cane Corso

jokerlovesharleen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#68

This Cat’s Arm Size

This Cat’s Arm Size

johnloc97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is he feasting on steroids from a tube? That is one big kitteh.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

Chonkus, The Eater Of Worlds

Chonkus, The Eater Of Worlds

queasilycompost78 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#70

Wowza

Wowza

omatuchno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

This Avocado

This Avocado

Canonconstructor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
rafaelruivo avatar
Rafael
Rafael
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like they're the same, and one is in perspective. Not saying that this is what happened here, but now I need to try to recreate it like that!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

The Amount Of Fluff On This Dog

The Amount Of Fluff On This Dog

alidove_reddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

This Dog Sized Cat

This Dog Sized Cat

TonySeptim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Someone Said Cuddles Would Fit Here

Someone Said Cuddles Would Fit Here

YesleyHulshof Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

My Parents Dog Who I Got To See Over The Holidays

My Parents Dog Who I Got To See Over The Holidays

juktel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Why Does It Look Like That 😳

Why Does It Look Like That 😳

arathiijz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#77

Absolute Unit On R/Aww

Absolute Unit On R/Aww

Rose275 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#78

This Cucumber Mistaken For A Watermelon

This Cucumber Mistaken For A Watermelon

me2pikzr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
bogdanchelariu avatar
BROmanicus85
BROmanicus85
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not a cucumber! It is indeed a watermelon, but not a ripe one!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#79

Quartz Crystal Cluster On Display In A Museum In Namibia

Quartz Crystal Cluster On Display In A Museum In Namibia

This is the world's largest quartz cluster, it was discovered in 1985 at the bottom of a 45 metre deep cave in the Otjua mine near Karibib in Namibia. It weighs 14,100 kg and took three years to excavate and remove.

regian24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

This Chonker Next To My Grandmother

This Chonker Next To My Grandmother

FckYouImFluffy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!