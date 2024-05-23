ADVERTISEMENT

We see and use regular-sized things every day. But today, they are taking a back seat as we explore the world of gigantic things! Referred to as “absolute units," they are a huge deal in the internet world.

The subreddit r/AbsoluteUnits is an online community dedicated to sharing things that are out of proportion to their surroundings. From gigantic animals to enormous objects, the Bored Panda team has compiled some of their best photos that will leave you impressed big time.