Best Of All Time: 80 ‘Absolute Units’ That Left People Speechless
We see and use regular-sized things every day. But today, they are taking a back seat as we explore the world of gigantic things! Referred to as “absolute units," they are a huge deal in the internet world.
The subreddit r/AbsoluteUnits is an online community dedicated to sharing things that are out of proportion to their surroundings. From gigantic animals to enormous objects, the Bored Panda team has compiled some of their best photos that will leave you impressed big time.
The Ardennes Is One Of The Oldest Breeds Of Draft Horse, Dating Back To Ancient Rome
To those unaware, the “absolute unit” meme is a fairly new concept. It first appeared on December 13, 2017, when a Twitter user named @mrreptoid shared a picture of British hotelier David Morgan-Hewitt standing next to the Queen of England. He wrote, “In awe at the size of this lad. Absolute unit.”
But the term started gaining popularity after the Museum of English Rural Life tweeted a picture of a ram with the caption “Look at this absolute unit” in 2018. Since then, a lot of photos of colossal animals, plants, and food have been shared online. Clearly, many people love bigger versions of things, as the Absolute Units group has amassed a whopping 1.7 million followers.
An Absolute Tank
A Comfy Chonk
Many of us are fascinated by objects that are not the size we normally expect them to be. The internet loves small and big versions of, well, anything and everything. Even Hollywood adores the concept of miniatures and giants.
The movie “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” where an inventor accidentally shrinks 4 kids, was so popular they made a sequel for it. In the new film, “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid,” an experiment goes wrong, causing a toddler to grow to an enormous size. But it’s not just the cinema. In contemporary art, oversized installations make the experience more engaging and fun for people.
Absolute Unit Guarding Lithuanian Declaration Of Independence
Big Boi
A Tremendous Amount Of Good Boy
This Baobab Tree Is Said To Be 6000 Years Old
It makes me think of the pix I've seen where these are opened up and they have a small bar in them.
Riley Howell, 21. The Absolute Unit That Tackled The Uncc Shooter And Tragically Lost His Life
Very Thicc Floof
Anish Kapoor's "Cloud Gate" (often called "The Bean") is one of the largest permanent outdoor art installations in the world. Located in Chicago’s Millennium Park, the monumental piece was unveiled in 2004 and quickly became a popular sight. The bean is 33 feet high, stretches 42 feet wide, and is 66 feet in length. Weighing roughly 110 tons, this impressive sculpture is as heavy as 15 adult elephants!
Baa Baa Motherf*©ke®s
Absolute Unit Of A Cabbage
That Onion Is Huge
People Don't Realize Just How Huge Moose Can Get
The Size Of The Bald Eagle Caught On A Trail Cam
Absolute Unit Of A Tortoise
In some places, giant objects are even being used to make big impacts. The world's largest rubber duck, which stands over 6 stories high, is displayed in harbors around the world to remind people to enjoy outdoor spaces and preserve them for generations to come. Affectionately called Mama Duck, millions of people have visited her since her debut in Los Angeles in 2014. This whimsical creation was designed by artist Florentijn Hofman.
This Horse Is An Absolute Unit
A Bad Dog Owner Dumped This Wolfdog At A K**l Shelter When He Got Too Big And Too Much To Handle
Luckily a sanctuary took him, instead and saved his life! His DNA testing came back as 87.5 % Gray Wolf, 8.6 % Siberian Husky, and 3.9 % German Shepherd
You really need to know what you are doing if you want to have one of these huge breeds. Some animals aren't for anyone.
Absolute Unit Of A Cow, Over 6 Feet Tall
Unlike these unique creations, some “absolute units” don’t last forever. The Guinness World Record for the largest pizza is held by YouTube star Airrack, along with Pizza Hut. It took almost 4,948 pounds of pizza sauce and 8,800 pounds of cheese to create the 14,000-square-foot pepperoni pie. To put that into perspective, it’s roughly as big as 3.5 standard basketball courts.
David Graves, Pizza Hut’s CEO, told Reuters that the food was not wasted; as soon as the pizza was documented for Guinness, they cut 68,000 slices and donated it to local food banks.
Absolute Unit Fat Fred
These Units
Rip Patrick, A True Unit
Due to increasing demand, many items are sold in giant versions commercially. Oversized stuffed animals like teddy bears make for a great present. Many parks and public places have extra-large versions of classic games like chess and jenga. People even use giant blow-up decorations during the holiday season to make their house stand out. The fashion industry also has an oversized trend that can be called “fashionable absolute unit.”
An Absolute Unit Of A Gray Percheron. This Is The Same Horse 5 Years Apart. They Transition From A Black Coat To A Gray Coat As They Grow Older
And unfortunately without tail, which causes spine problems, balance problems, limits communication, fending off flies from his delicate parts. Think "no hands and arms" to get an idea. The tail is part of the spine. Take a long stick, it can be bent easily. Shorten it by a third - it cannot be bent that far anymore. Cutting off tails came in fashion by nobiluty, who wanted a clear view of the genitals of their horses. They then invented the story of "tails getting caught in... = dangerous, so cut it off". Farmers just braided the tails, no big deal. Cutting the tails off for fashion is forbidden in several countries. If it is a medical necessity, the vet will preserve as much as posdible and the horse gets a substitute (sort of wig).
This Big Boy
This Gigantic Rooster
Meet Bonner, The Bestest Therapy Dog At Children's Hospital Los Angeles
His Destiny Was To Become A Unit
My 67lb Cabbage
Mega-large versions of everyday objects can be amusing. Imagine owning an extra-large makeup palette; it would have all kinds of beautiful colors. Or a very big bag for the airport. You could dump your chargers, beauty tools, snacks, and everything else in it.
But having too much of something is not always a good idea. Digging into an unusually large box of cupcakes could give you a stomachache. Large-sized animals also face challenges like mobility issues and predator vulnerability as they are easily visible. They may also suffer joint issues and heart problems because of their size.
Tell us which of these gigantic things gave you a huge smile! Don’t forget to upvote your favorite enormous post!
Absolute Units Of Garlic Cloves
You would never need to worry about vampires the rest of your natural life.
This Maine Coon Is An Absolute Unit!
Absolute Unit
Cat sizes: "smol", medium, big, very big, absolute unit, visible on Google Earth.
Big Boi Tiger
This Cat
This Is Very Impressive Art
This Unit Of A Caterpillar
"This dude does not want to pupate. I think he's enjoying being a caterpillar too much. All he wants to do is eat and he's gotten enormous."
Anyone Missing A Big Boy? This Guy Was Found Alone In The Forest And Is At My Local Humane Society
Poor kitty. I hope he gets some help :( Obese animals suffer so.
This Vietnamese Street Vendor
This Wolf
Zeus Is An Absolute Unit Horse
This Elephant Ears Plant At A Plant Store
He Drinks Chonka Cola
Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack O’lanterns So Far
Some Big Boi Manatees Eating Sweet Potatoes
The Size Of This Dandelion
Some Units Need Trailers!
Absolute Unit Of A Bee
Komodo Dragon
Freya Is Making Herself Known And Comfortable, All 900kg Of Her, By Lounging On Docked Boats
Aerial Photography Camera Used During Wwii
University Of Michigan Squirrel
When you misunderstood what “food for thought” means 🤔🙃
Daddy With His Kids
How sad and unnecessary that dad had his ears cropped, all for human vanity.
This Is The Soft Giant Isabkuro From Rwanda
Unfortunately the difference in distance from the camera makes it hard to judge the Isabkuro's actual size.
This Heart Of A Blue Whale
Absolute Fucking Chonk Of Fluff
LOVE LOVE LOVE the title of this one, almost as much as I love this chonk of fluff!!!!!
These Curtains
Turtle Coming Out Of Hibernation
Chronos, The Titan
Absolute Unit Of A Toad
What An Absolute Fluf
My Dad Used To Take Me To Feed The Buffalo Outside Of Town When I Was Little. We Called This Guy Big Daddy
Basically Everything About These Baobab Trees Is Fit For This Sub
We Met Poncho Via, The Longest Longhorn To Ever Longhorn
The Tallest Mallard Duck To Have Ever Lived (Since Records Began) Known As 'Long Boi' He Lives On The Campus Of The University Of York, England. He Stands Just Over 1m Tall (3.5ft)
This Eagle Seen In Alberta, Canada
A Caleb Cluster Of Grapes
Jesus Christ This Blue Whale
This Gargantuan Cold Boi
The Head Size Difference Between A Man And A Cane Corso
This Cat’s Arm Size
Is he feasting on steroids from a tube? That is one big kitteh.
Chonkus, The Eater Of Worlds
Wowza
This chonk looks as though he's about to confess to something.
This Avocado
The Amount Of Fluff On This Dog
This Dog Sized Cat
Someone Said Cuddles Would Fit Here
My Parents Dog Who I Got To See Over The Holidays
Why Does It Look Like That 😳
Absolute Unit On R/Aww
This Cucumber Mistaken For A Watermelon
That's not a cucumber! It is indeed a watermelon, but not a ripe one!
Quartz Crystal Cluster On Display In A Museum In Namibia
This is the world's largest quartz cluster, it was discovered in 1985 at the bottom of a 45 metre deep cave in the Otjua mine near Karibib in Namibia. It weighs 14,100 kg and took three years to excavate and remove.
This Chonker Next To My Grandmother
Oh please, pretty please, Bored Panda - more like these! Pretty please and thank you most kindly!!!!
