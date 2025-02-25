ADVERTISEMENT

Do you sometimes catch yourself doing some kind of unexplainable, random, and odd thing? Well, no matter what you say, we know you—because, don't we all?

For instance, having a random item that has no real purpose or use in your day-to-day life, but never throwing it out or giving it away. We think that this perfectly fits the online joke about "having no original experience," because haven't we all had items like that? So, today, let's take a look at which items netizens hold on to and maybe even discover the reason behind some of them.

More info: Reddit

#1

Gloved hand holding small sentimental stones outdoors. Weird rocks. Every single bag I have has at least 2 in them
Edit: wow y'all really like rocks!

Ksh1218 , Dan Gold Report

    #2

    A hand holds a sentimental parking ticket in a car with a rainy background. My parking pass for the hospital the day that my daughter was born.

    Ilik3poooing , am Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is pretty cool. I have some stuff like this too that reminds me of a particular day/time.

    #3

    Person holding two Sharpedo cards, illustrating sentimental items despite being useless. 1 Pokémon card - Sharpedo

    My son told me he was the best, and to keep the card with me incase I ever needed to battle. So I keep it in my pocket at all times.

    billbapapa , randagulfsfists Report

    Humans are innately emotional people. The thing is, these emotions exist on a very broad spectrum. From joy to sadness, from anger to fear, and from surprise to disgust. And the broadness of these emotions isn’t the only thing that makes them so complicated. These emotions blend together, creating interesting mental states, and broadening the spectrum even further. 

    One of these complicated feelings is nostalgia. Simply said, nostalgia is a sentimental yearning for the past that evokes feelings of both pleasure and sadness. 
    #4

    Two-dollar bill carried for sentimental reasons despite being considered useless. A $2 bill that I’m never going to spend. They’re not even rare, it just looks cool.

    karmaCOMEinHEAVY , numismatology Report

    #5

    A guitar pick with sentimental value rests on guitar strings. Guitar Pick.

    I don't play guitar.

    SomeDankIdiot , MAYANK D Report

    #6

    Two people exchanging a sentimental item in a public restroom setting. Pads. I don't have periods anymore because of a medical issue but I still bring them in case there is anyone that needs them.

    Amk-10 , Annika Gordon Report

    This tweet perfectly explains what this exact feeling is about: “Nostalgia is proof that you are living a life worth living, it is a privilege to yearn for your own memories.” 

    Nostalgia can be brought on by visiting a certain place, seeing an old photo, smelling something, hearing a song, or simply seeing an item. That’s why some people tend to stick to seemingly unimportant stuff – it’s important to them, as it holds some kind of sentiment for them. 

    You can see a few examples of such items on today’s list. From a home key that no longer fits to a parking pass to a hospital from a special date – all of these (along with some that don't have the sentimental value we mentioned) were shared by netizens in an online thread under the question, “What is the most useless item you carry with you all the time?” 
    #7

    Punch card with sentimental value showing offers for free drinks and desserts. Stamp card for a cafe whose food gave me diarrhea.

    thawacct2590 , imjoekeen Report

    #8

    Hand holding keychain with sentimental items, including small flashlights. Tiny black light on my keychain. No legitimate use for it whatsoever.

    dgatz12 , Shadow_Knight8 Report

    #9

    Hand holding keys with a house-shaped keychain, symbolizing sentimental reasons people carry items. The key to the home I grew up in. I was so proud when they gave me a key to the house in 7th grade so I could let myself in whenever I needed to.

    They changed the locks years ago, so this key is now completely useless, but I can't bring myself to take that key off of my key ring. I will always carry it to remind myself of my family.

    ThatGuyFromOhio , Maria Ziegler Report

    Yet, sentiments aren’t the sole reason why people sometimes can’t part ways with seemingly useless stuff. For instance, some people struggle with hoarding. With this disorder, their brain leads them to believe all of the stuff they save one day is going to somehow be useful or that they’ll spare Earth from more waste.

    The kept stuff can also provide them with a sense of comfort and security. So, they might experience distress even over the thought of getting rid of them. 

    Over time, these people’s homes get cramped up with stuff that has a slim chance of being used one day. While for some this disorder doesn’t go so bad, for others it can make their living spaces unusable, which makes their lives drastically more difficult. Plus, the fact that in many cases, people don’t even realize they struggle with hoarding, which only makes the disorder more complex.

    #10

    A cowboy on horseback holding a lasso, possibly for sentimental reasons, against a mountainous backdrop. When I was in Arizona two years ago I bought a metal spider sculpture off of an old man outside a dingy side of the road wild west travelers stop. As a receipt he gave me a wallet size printed picture of him sitting proudly atop a horse, with a big white cowboy hat and he signed the back and wrote the dollar amount. I still have his picture in my wallet today.

    anon , Brett Sayles Report

    #11

    Compact mirror open on a dark surface, maybe carried for sentimental reasons but rather useless. A compact mirror in my purse.

    Stimperonovitch , Cloudyew Report

    capndad1 avatar
    R.A. Haley
    R.A. Haley
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You never know when you might get lost in the wilderness and have to signal a passing plane.

    #12

    A person in a suit handing a business card across a table, illustrating sentimental reasons for carrying items. Business card of someone I'll **definitely** never call

    Edit: wow that's a ton of karma for such a simple comment.

    supahotfiiire , Getty Images Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Karma doesn't take requests. You should lay low, be extra safe for a while.

    Granted, we don’t say that if you keep a few things just because and never throw or give them away, you’re a hoarder. Maybe there’s actually a sentimental reason why you keep that thing, but you don’t even realize (or don’t confess to it).

    Perhaps it’s just a cute thing that you would feel bad about leaving behind. Either way, as long as it doesn’t interfere with your or another’s well-being, keeping a useless thing from time to time isn’t so bad. 

    Do you keep anything that might look useless to others? Spill your secret in the comments!
    #13

    Empty pink wallet, held open by hands, symbolizing sentimental items people carry despite being rather useless. My wallet. The f**k is my broke a*s gonna do, buy something?

    UrdnotChivay , Robert Bogdan Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #14

    Collection of sentimental coins and tokens, displayed in rows on a white surface. I joined the Navy ten years ago and we were all told about the tradition of challenge coins and why you carry them. Basically, you carry a coin and in the event of a night at the bar, getting a s**t tasking, etc. you can pull out your coin and whoever doesn't have one/has the lowest rank one gets s**t on (has to do the task, pays the tab whatever). Well, 10 years in I have never actually pulled my coin, nor has anyone else ever pulled coins on me. So, I carry a heavy as s**t Secretary of Defense coin in my wallet, looking for all the world like a dumb 15 year old with a condom in my wallet (because it is a round protrusion in the leather) for no damn reason. But I also am terrified of the day I do get challenged and don't have it and have to pay a $300 bar tab.

    anon , Decent-Sea-5031 Report

    #15

    Hands exchanging keys, symbolizing sentimental items people carry despite being useless. Still have the key to my old office on my key chain. I haven’t worked there in three years and will never be back. It’s a really big key that tends to get in the way. I might get rid of it one of these days but probably won’t.

    Col_Walter_Tits , Faruk Tokluoğlu Report

    #16

    Toy snail on a mossy tree branch, representing an item of sentimental reasons despite being rather useless. A plastic snail that I found in my school parking lot. His name is Aaron, and Aaron lives in my bassoon case. He has played with me all over the country, I set him on my stand during concerts. He’s very well behaved, and never interrupts the concert.

    TheOtherOboe , skiezer Report

    #17

    Hand holding various loyalty and gift cards, symbolizing sentimental items people carry despite being rather useless. Those loyalty cards that were forced on me when I was unable to refuse and I still keep in my wallet but deep down I know I’m never really going to use.

    hk089911 , Nick Webb Report

    #18

    Blockbuster membership card, cherished for sentimental reasons despite being rather useless now. I still carry my Blockbuster account card in my wallet. FYI Were im from they closed down around 10 years ago but you never know!!

    MrHobob , Jonathan Rolande Report

    #19

    Person sitting outdoors writing in a notebook, possibly noting sentimental reasons for carrying personal items. Pointless in the sense it hasn't got a practical use

    But a little letter my Fiancé wrote for me when we where gonna spend time away as I was away for work and she was staying home

    I keep it everywhere I go so if I feel low ill pull it out and give it a cheeky read.

    The_Quial , Aditya Saxena Report

    #20

    Small turtle figurine beside a penny, carried for sentimental reasons despite being useless. A small marble turtle I named Harold In December of 2015 my family went to the Bahamas where I got Harold for $2 and I immediately put him in my pocket, a few days later I had forgotten he was there, but I was like nah can't take him out now he's already been there for 3 days. Flash forward to now and I still keep him in my pocket always, almost getting to 4 years. If he's not in my pocket I have get really anxious and worried about him, even though he's inanimate

    MeatloafSnipe , pics Report

    #21

    Person in a graphic T-shirt holding bubble tea, a sentimental yet rather useless item. I have a coupon (expired on 2014/6/30) for 3 yuan off of a Large Coco Milk Tea with boba from when I visited Suzhou five years ago.. I live in the US though..

    WatchMeBeAKlutz , RDNE Stock project Report

    #22

    An all purpose tool. It is not particularly good at anything it does. Has a hammer on it that splits into a wirecutters/pliers. Compared to a leatherman, not super helpful to have on hand. It fails as a hammer, as a pliers, as a cutter. Even the knife/screwdriver attachments etc that pull out are so bulky that using any of them isn't great compared to say a swiss army knife.

    I carry a letherman on hand too.

    But... it was a gift from daughter in law/grandson who find me 'handy,' because I fix stuff for them, so I always have it on me as a memento. As a memento, not useless. Always makes me think of the Red Green show, "If they don't find you handsome, they can at least find you handy.".

    Let_you_down Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I keep a few gift tools on display on the chance the giver sees them, even though I know I probably will never use them.

    #23

    Wooden ice cream sticks in a fan arrangement, often kept for sentimental reasons despite being useless. Popsicle sticks.

    Planetary_Loop , Viktorya Sergeeva 🫂 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because you never know when you're going to need to check someone's throat with that tiny flashlight you are carrying around.

    #24

    A Dynomutt card from an Old Maid card game. Anybody remember Laff-A-Lympics?

    AnusEinstein Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Down memory, DOWN! We do not need to recover this information. SIT!

    #25

    Person applying sentimental lip balm, symbolizing cherished personal items. 9 times out of 10 it's my chap stick. But on the one day I forget to grab it, you can bet my lips will be absurdly chapped for no reason.

    Well_thatwas_random , Burst Report

    #26

    A worn "Get Out of Hell Free" card, carried for sentimental reasons despite its uselessness. Get out of Jail free card in my wallet since High school.

    Im not sure why but it makes me feel better


    Edit: thanks everyone, im glad im not the only fool carrying one of these in my wallet.

    Edit edit: rip my inbox

    Edit edit edit: it think this will soon be my new top comment of all time. Im finally gonna get that dumb Matress Firm story out of the way.

    anon , three-eyed-boy Report

    #27

    Car keychain with a sentimental van charm in ignition. The starter key to a 1960s Swiss-made cog wheel train that can climb up Pike's Peak.

    GaveUpMyGold , Erik Mclean Report

    #28

    Glasses cleaning cloth. I usually just use the bottom of my shirt.

    Edit: I leave for class and come home to nearly 9k karma *and silver*. Hell yeah.

    TFDUDE13 Report

    #29

    House key. My lock is electronic.

    Abracadaver2000 Report

    capndad1 avatar
    R.A. Haley
    R.A. Haley
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I carry the keys to my old house. Didn't want to leave, but had to. I'm keeping the memory.

    #30

    Appendix. Like seriously, just take it and let me have 2 weeks off work please.

    anon Report

    #31

    My old drivers driver's license. Never took it out of my wallet.

    anon Report

    capndad1 avatar
    R.A. Haley
    R.A. Haley
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kept all mine, but filed them instead. Interesting to see the evolution of my face.

    Vote comment up
    #32

    Emotional baggage.

    Apumptyermaw Report

    #33

    A 'love' omamori I bought a month before last christmas. My crush died the week before Christmas.

    Misheru-senpai Report

    #34

    My expired library card, from my high school.

    feregh Report

    #35

    Mini 20-sided die for immaginary sudden D&D sessions!

    anon Report

    #36

    Hair bands. I'm a guy with short hair, so they are absolutely useless to me.

    However, after watching my little sister, my mother, and past girlfriends slurp up their own hair with their ramen.... that s**t is never happening in my presence again.

    macandoodle Report

    #37

    My zippo. I haven't smoked in a while, but I still carry it with me. Always good to be prepared, I guess.

    bowyer-betty Report

