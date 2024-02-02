“I Love Nostalgia”: 50 Posts From The Past You Have To Be Old Enough To Get (New Pics)
Who doesn't love a trip down memory lane? We probably all like to reminisce about the good old days when the only care we had was what animated show was coming up next on the telly. Nostalgia for past decades exploded with the phenomenon of Stranger Things. It made us love '80s fashion, glam rock, and even mullets.
But the '80s isn't the only decade that we're feeling nostalgic for. So the "X" (Twitter) page I Love Nostalgia posts pics from the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and '00s to cater to all our tastes. Those of us who lived through those times can have a wonderful nostalgia trip. And those who were too young to experience it can get a glimpse of what life sans smartphones was like.
Did You Have A Stereo Hifi Like This?
I have more nostalgia for the "push in to open" glass cabinet doors than the stereo system.
I’m This Old
I am "this old" and this was actually a requirement for our textbooks and not just something cool to do with a paper grocery bag.
You’re Old
We used to carry weed in those. Back when it was illegal.
Only Those Old Enough Know What It Is. Do You Know And Did You Ever Manage To Tear It Properly?
No one in history could tear that properly. The perforations were a lie.
Last Entry
Just A Quick Reply To Confirm That Just Like Me, You Didn't Really Know What You Were Doing, But It Was Better Than What You Was Supposed To Be Doing
I'm This Old
These Kids Are Couple Today
I'm This Old
The Real Struggle In The 70s And 80s, Maybe Even 90s
It's A Pen And A Clock. A Pen Clock. We Had It Good In The 80s!
Ooh. If you had one of these at school the other kids thought you were right posh....and a flash bästard.
I Am From This Generation
Do You Remember Using These Exact Video Tapes?
At What Temperature Is The Filling?
Scorching hot, my tongue and mouth has suffered some damage from those sandwiches 🥵👅🔥
Old School
Grew up in a small town that didn't get a McDonald's until 1996 and has never to this day had a Taco Bell so I didn't grow up with it. Those that know what Del Taco is know that we had it better, though.
I'm Sorry But I Don't Think Posh People Had Ford Cortinas
It's Taunus in many parts of the world. My father had a 1978 model. Great car, compared others in Türkiye at the time.
Did You Learn To Type On A Typewriter Or A Computer Keyboard?
Typewriter for me. After years of typing with my thumbs on my phone I’m a total spaz on a keyboard
Total Carnage
Trying to hang on for your life, then losing your grip....Aaaggghhhh
Casserole Dish
I have my aunties one to this day. She died 20 years ago aged 80. Can't part with it
Only Those Old Enough Know What The Little Compartment In The Handle Is
This Is True
I Remember Having This Nuclear Yellow Banana Flavoured Medicine, Do You?
Ahh,amoxycillin. That and Lucozade were the only good things about being ill.
How Many TV Channels Did You Have As A Kid?
Three. Didn't get Channel 4 until 1982,and they all shut down for the night.
What Is This Clothing Called And When Did You Wear It?
Can You See It?
Did You Have One Of These?
One which can play seven American patriotic tunes. Another with 100 phone numbers memory. Later the incredibly durable G-shock.
I'm This Old
I fixed a Xenix system on 80286 in 2002. One of terminals was amber-colored.
Only Those Of A Certain Age Will Know What This Is. Do You Know?
Not Sure If This Has Been Banned For Being Offensive Yet But Do You Know What It Is?
If this gets banned for being offensive, I'll eat my own shoes
What Are These?
My first thought was sea monkeys but upon further inspection they're indeed tadpoles.
You Can Only Choose One
What Is This For?
My Mum Had These In The 70s
I Think He Was A Trust Baby! Or Maybe
I've seen this question popping up in several places. Why do people care so much about how he made his money? We really have a weird obsession with money
Back When Police Cars Raced You Rather Than Chased You
Also when instead of nicking you for drinking after hours in the pub, they'd have a pint with you.
How People Learned To Drive In The 80s…
What Is This Called?
This Is True
Who Is This?
You're 10, Where Are We Going On This Year's Holiday?
Some of my best holidays were in caravans like this. Even if it was a bit of a squeeze at times.
What Was Your First Ever Mobile Cell Phone?
I'm This Old
Do You Remember Snow This Deep?
1977? We had a snow day from school. Then some of us walked a half mile to the park to go sledding.
Only Old People Will Know What This Is!
What Missing From This Beautiful 80s Lounge?
What Is This? Wrong Answers Only
Remember These Old Gas Vans?
To be fair, everyone used those vans.
This Stuff Was Beautiful
Chopper Gear. Any Bad Experiences?
If You Didn't Know How Tall Certain Star Wars Characters Are, You Do Now. I'm Not Too Sure About Those Name Spellings!
I like the extended phonetically spelled out version but the abbreviated names are classic.