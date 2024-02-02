ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn't love a trip down memory lane? We probably all like to reminisce about the good old days when the only care we had was what animated show was coming up next on the telly. Nostalgia for past decades exploded with the phenomenon of Stranger Things. It made us love '80s fashion, glam rock, and even mullets.

But the '80s isn't the only decade that we're feeling nostalgic for. So the "X" (Twitter) page I Love Nostalgia posts pics from the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and '00s to cater to all our tastes. Those of us who lived through those times can have a wonderful nostalgia trip. And those who were too young to experience it can get a glimpse of what life sans smartphones was like.

#1

Did You Have A Stereo Hifi Like This?

Did You Have A Stereo Hifi Like This?

il0venostalgia Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have more nostalgia for the "push in to open" glass cabinet doors than the stereo system.

#2

I’m This Old

I'm This Old

il0venostalgia Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am "this old" and this was actually a requirement for our textbooks and not just something cool to do with a paper grocery bag.

#3

You’re Old

You're Old

il0venostalgia Report

stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We used to carry weed in those. Back when it was illegal.

#4

Only Those Old Enough Know What It Is. Do You Know And Did You Ever Manage To Tear It Properly?

Only Those Old Enough Know What It Is. Do You Know And Did You Ever Manage To Tear It Properly?

il0venostalgia Report

#5

Last Entry

Last Entry

il0venostalgia Report

#6

Just A Quick Reply To Confirm That Just Like Me, You Didn't Really Know What You Were Doing, But It Was Better Than What You Was Supposed To Be Doing

Just A Quick Reply To Confirm That Just Like Me, You Didn't Really Know What You Were Doing, But It Was Better Than What You Was Supposed To Be Doing

il0venostalgia Report

#7

I'm This Old

I'm This Old

il0venostalgia Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a Kenwood stack as a teen which was much more awesome than the one in the picture

#8

These Kids Are Couple Today

These Kids Are Couple Today

il0venostalgia Report

#9

I'm This Old

I'm This Old

il0venostalgia Report

#10

The Real Struggle In The 70s And 80s, Maybe Even 90s

The Real Struggle In The 70s And 80s, Maybe Even 90s

il0venostalgia Report

#11

It's A Pen And A Clock. A Pen Clock. We Had It Good In The 80s!

It's A Pen And A Clock. A Pen Clock. We Had It Good In The 80s!

il0venostalgia Report

andrew-w00197 avatar
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh. If you had one of these at school the other kids thought you were right posh....and a flash bästard.

#12

I Am From This Generation

I Am From This Generation

il0venostalgia Report

#13

Do You Remember Using These Exact Video Tapes?

Do You Remember Using These Exact Video Tapes?

il0venostalgia Report

#14

At What Temperature Is The Filling?

At What Temperature Is The Filling?

il0venostalgia Report

feliciacahoon avatar
I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scorching hot, my tongue and mouth has suffered some damage from those sandwiches 🥵👅🔥

#15

Old School

Old School

il0venostalgia Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grew up in a small town that didn't get a McDonald's until 1996 and has never to this day had a Taco Bell so I didn't grow up with it. Those that know what Del Taco is know that we had it better, though.

#16

I'm Sorry But I Don't Think Posh People Had Ford Cortinas

I'm Sorry But I Don't Think Posh People Had Ford Cortinas

il0venostalgia Report

mehmetkse avatar
Mustafa Kiziroğlu
Mustafa Kiziroğlu
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's Taunus in many parts of the world. My father had a 1978 model. Great car, compared others in Türkiye at the time.

#17

Did You Learn To Type On A Typewriter Or A Computer Keyboard?

Did You Learn To Type On A Typewriter Or A Computer Keyboard?

il0venostalgia Report

maiseymyles avatar
Maisey Myles
Maisey Myles
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Typewriter for me. After years of typing with my thumbs on my phone I’m a total spaz on a keyboard

#18

Total Carnage

Total Carnage

il0venostalgia Report

#19

Casserole Dish

Casserole Dish

il0venostalgia Report

annagibson avatar
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have my aunties one to this day. She died 20 years ago aged 80. Can't part with it

#20

Only Those Old Enough Know What The Little Compartment In The Handle Is

Only Those Old Enough Know What The Little Compartment In The Handle Is

il0venostalgia Report

#21

This Is True

This Is True

il0venostalgia Report

#22

I Remember Having This Nuclear Yellow Banana Flavoured Medicine, Do You?

I Remember Having This Nuclear Yellow Banana Flavoured Medicine, Do You?

il0venostalgia Report

#23

How Many TV Channels Did You Have As A Kid?

How Many TV Channels Did You Have As A Kid?

il0venostalgia Report

#24

What Is This Clothing Called And When Did You Wear It?

What Is This Clothing Called And When Did You Wear It?

il0venostalgia Report

#25

Can You See It?

Can You See It?

il0venostalgia Report

#26

Did You Have One Of These?

Did You Have One Of These?

il0venostalgia Report

mehmetkse avatar
Mustafa Kiziroğlu
Mustafa Kiziroğlu
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One which can play seven American patriotic tunes. Another with 100 phone numbers memory. Later the incredibly durable G-shock.

#27

I'm This Old

I'm This Old

il0venostalgia Report

mehmetkse avatar
Mustafa Kiziroğlu
Mustafa Kiziroğlu
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I fixed a Xenix system on 80286 in 2002. One of terminals was amber-colored.

#28

Only Those Of A Certain Age Will Know What This Is. Do You Know?

Only Those Of A Certain Age Will Know What This Is. Do You Know?

il0venostalgia Report

#29

Not Sure If This Has Been Banned For Being Offensive Yet But Do You Know What It Is?

Not Sure If This Has Been Banned For Being Offensive Yet But Do You Know What It Is?

il0venostalgia Report

basmoelard avatar
bas moelard
bas moelard
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this gets banned for being offensive, I'll eat my own shoes

#30

What Are These?

What Are These?

il0venostalgia Report

feliciacahoon avatar
I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My first thought was sea monkeys but upon further inspection they're indeed tadpoles.

#31

You Can Only Choose One

You Can Only Choose One

il0venostalgia Report

#32

What Is This For?

What Is This For?

il0venostalgia Report

#33

My Mum Had These In The 70s

My Mum Had These In The 70s

il0venostalgia Report

#34

I Think He Was A Trust Baby! Or Maybe

I Think He Was A Trust Baby! Or Maybe

il0venostalgia Report

ernestofoglio avatar
Bored Templar
Bored Templar
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen this question popping up in several places. Why do people care so much about how he made his money? We really have a weird obsession with money

#35

Back When Police Cars Raced You Rather Than Chased You

Back When Police Cars Raced You Rather Than Chased You

il0venostalgia Report

andrew-w00197 avatar
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also when instead of nicking you for drinking after hours in the pub, they'd have a pint with you.

#36

How People Learned To Drive In The 80s…

How People Learned To Drive In The 80s…

il0venostalgia Report

#37

What Is This Called?

What Is This Called?

il0venostalgia Report

#38

This Is True

This Is True

il0venostalgia Report

#39

Who Is This?

Who Is This?

il0venostalgia Report

#40

You're 10, Where Are We Going On This Year's Holiday?

You're 10, Where Are We Going On This Year's Holiday?

il0venostalgia Report

#41

What Was Your First Ever Mobile Cell Phone?

What Was Your First Ever Mobile Cell Phone?

il0venostalgia Report

passion86 avatar
Castles
Castles
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A Motorola, was huge. I still remember my first ever phone number off by heart from when I was a kid, 38 now

#42

I'm This Old

I'm This Old

il0venostalgia Report

#43

Do You Remember Snow This Deep?

Do You Remember Snow This Deep?

il0venostalgia Report

yvettesherman avatar
AtMostTheFabulist
AtMostTheFabulist
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1977? We had a snow day from school. Then some of us walked a half mile to the park to go sledding.

#44

Only Old People Will Know What This Is!

Only Old People Will Know What This Is!

il0venostalgia Report

#45

What Missing From This Beautiful 80s Lounge?

What Missing From This Beautiful 80s Lounge?

il0venostalgia Report

#46

What Is This? Wrong Answers Only

What Is This? Wrong Answers Only

il0venostalgia Report

#47

Remember These Old Gas Vans?

Remember These Old Gas Vans?

il0venostalgia Report

#48

This Stuff Was Beautiful

This Stuff Was Beautiful

il0venostalgia Report

#49

Chopper Gear. Any Bad Experiences?

Chopper Gear. Any Bad Experiences?

il0venostalgia Report

#50

If You Didn't Know How Tall Certain Star Wars Characters Are, You Do Now. I'm Not Too Sure About Those Name Spellings!

If You Didn't Know How Tall Certain Star Wars Characters Are, You Do Now. I'm Not Too Sure About Those Name Spellings!

il0venostalgia Report

feliciacahoon avatar
I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the extended phonetically spelled out version but the abbreviated names are classic.

