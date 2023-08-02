87 Posts That Will Transport You Back To The Good Old Days, Courtesy Of This Twitter Page
There's nothing like a good blast from the past. There was a time when technology had not taken over yet and we'd spend most of our days outside, playing until the street lights came on. Then we'd come back home, listen to cassettes, and watch our favorite movies on videotapes. There's nostalgia in reminiscing about how things used to be, and that's exactly what we're here to do - rekindle those memories.
The Twitter account 'I Love Nostalgia' brings back the golden eras - the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and even the '00s. Whether you lived through those times or have only heard stories from your elders, the posts in this account will feel strangely familiar. Remember to upvote the ones that make you yearn to hop on a time machine the most.
Admit You’re Old
The members of the account surely love a nostalgic throwback into the golden eras of the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and '00s. Here's why: nostalgia is a sentimental longing for the past, often linked to positive memories. It brings comfort during tough times. However, it can also create bittersweet feelings, making us yearn for better days.
Are You This Old?
How You Found Your Friends In The 80s
Nostalgia was first mentioned in 1688 by Swiss physician Johannes Hofer. Initially, it was believed to be a neurological illness. According to psychologist and author Arlin Cuncic, "It was not until the 19th century that nostalgia began to be seen as a positive sentiment, rather than a pathological condition. Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, for example, saw nostalgia as a way of reconnecting with our past and understanding our present. For Jung, nostalgia was a way to access the "collective unconscious"—the shared history and experiences that we all have as human beings."
Besty Days Ever
Mine had a record player sitting on TOP of all that. My years listening to music were never wasted. Love this thread. Good times.
Of Course It's Encased In Glass, It’s A Priceless Masterpiece
Nostalgia comes in three categories: personal, social, and cultural. Personal reminiscences relate to memories of specific people or events in one's life. Social recollections are tied to memories of feeling more connected to others, while cultural remembrances involve memories of feeling more connected to one's culture.
Only People Of A Certain Age Know Why These Two Are Related
Back In 1975, 'The Muppet Show' Predicted What Most Women Would Look Like In 2023
Takes Me Back
Nostalgia offers a range of benefits, including boosting one's mood and increasing self-esteem. Studies have shown that it can provide a sense of social support and aid in coping with challenging life transitions like divorce, retirement, and loss. Cuncic thinks that, "Nostalgia can also have positive effects on physical health. For example, nostalgia has been shown to boost immune function and reduce stress levels. Nostalgia can also help to increase life satisfaction and reduce anxiety."
Hosewater™
Feeling Stressed? Put Your Electronic Devices Away And Just Get These Rings Sorted Out. Take Your Time
This Came Out In 1979
Half of us are partially deaf now. I’m part of the deaf half.
However, nostalgia can also have negative effects. For instance, it might lead to a sense of loneliness and isolation, cause people to excessively dwell on the past, and become dissatisfied with the present, making them less likely to take action in their current circumstances. The good thing is that there are a few tactics on how to avoid negative nostalgia. For example, you can try focusing on the present and doing things that make you happy. Spend time with loved ones and talk about positive memories. If needed, seek support from a therapist and be mindful of dwelling too much on the past.
Even Now Aged 50, As A Man, I'll Admit I Still Don't Know What These Strange Things Are In A Hair Salon!
My aunt still had one of those in the 80-s. It smelled funny and sent out small sparkles , they still used it for home perm. I was both terrified and fascinated.
I'm Either Seeing A Scene From Ghostbusters Or 1980s Google
Library of Congress or Dewey Decimal. Now there's an argument.
I’m This Old
There are many examples of nostalgia in popular cultures, like Whitney Houston's song 'I will always love you'. It tells the story of a woman leaving her lover but promising to always love him. The touching lyrics and beautiful melody have made it one of the most beloved love songs ever.
Lose One Piece And You’re Screwed
I never liked them, but I wanted to see them by one of my classmates! School was incomplete without them!
I’m This Old
I’m This Old
We pulled a pair of these out of my aunt's music room in May so that we could hook my son's Walkman up to it. https://www.facebook.com/680986422/posts/pfbid0Fp2LLXo5kUsaMhDpUGLZBVF766i4ZA7qgpXgoPKq7UTzoX97ew1yQth47Gegji3vl/?mibextid=cr9u03
Another example is the classic film 'It's a Wonderful Life', often thought to be one of the most nostalgic movies of all time. It tells the story of George Bailey who considers suicide on Christmas Eve. An angel appears and shows him how different life would be if he had never been born, leading George to appreciate his life. The movie's sentimental portrayal of small-town life in the early 20th century has made it a holiday classic.
My First Record Player
Works Only If You Shake And Tap It
If You Know What This Is You're As Old As Me And That's Old As Dirt
We hope this gave you some food for thought and made you understand nostalgia a little bit better. We wish you only positive nostalgia while scrolling through these posts from past eras.
If You Remember This You’re Awesome Yet Bloody Old
The flash looks like a tesseract from another planet!
We All Remember Black And White Tvs
I'm This Old
If You Know What These Are You’re Old As Dirt
I’m This Old
I burned a line in my monitor by leaving the "3d maze" screen saver running full-time. The brick pattern lit up the very center horizontal line pure white all the time.
Do You Recognize This Living Room?
Saturday Morning Cartoons
A Quarter Of Nostalgia Please
Wake Up, It’s 1983
I’m This Old
Ouch
Most Young People Don't Know What This Mechanical Device Is
I Finally Did It
Took off stickers. I preferred to disassembler and put back together.
Remember Playing This?
Frustration turned into Trouble. Maybe you remember that one with the bubble popper.
Watch Your Fingers
Here's an idea. Let's give every elementary school kid a hand-sized guillotine!
If You Know What This Is You Had An Awesome Childhood
Which Ones Did You Have?
Can You Smell The Crayons?
I love the smell of crayon in the morning. Smell like hydrocarbon wax and an earthy clay.
Today They Wear A Helmet, In The 70s You Wore Brown Corduroy Trousers
I’m This Old
Listen to a 45 RPM disk at 78 RPM to enjoy the babish voice!
I'm This Old
You Know That The Best Ever New Music Was Listened To On These Headphones
Who Remembers 'Big' Slides? Health And Safety Would Never Allow These Again
One Day You Went For Your Very Last Bike Ride With Your Friends And Didn’t Even Know It
If You Know What This Is You're Ancient Like Me
The Coolest Father”s Day Gift A Dad Could Ask For
Going Online In The ‘80s
I’m This Old
That's how we accepted credit cards at my first retail job.
Kids Today Would Not Have A Clue What This Is. Do You Know?
Pull tab. People use to put them back into the can then choke on them