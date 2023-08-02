There's nothing like a good blast from the past. There was a time when technology had not taken over yet and we'd spend most of our days outside, playing until the street lights came on. Then we'd come back home, listen to cassettes, and watch our favorite movies on videotapes. There's nostalgia in reminiscing about how things used to be, and that's exactly what we're here to do - rekindle those memories.

The Twitter account 'I Love Nostalgia' brings back the golden eras - the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and even the '00s. Whether you lived through those times or have only heard stories from your elders, the posts in this account will feel strangely familiar. Remember to upvote the ones that make you yearn to hop on a time machine the most.

#1

Admit You’re Old

Admit You’re Old

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
I was a very satisfied with the distinct click on that

The members of the account surely love a nostalgic throwback into the golden eras of the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and '00s. Here's why: nostalgia is a sentimental longing for the past, often linked to positive memories. It brings comfort during tough times. However, it can also create bittersweet feelings, making us yearn for better days.
#2

Are You This Old?

Are You This Old?

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Maybe...I don't want to say...shut up...*sniffle*

#3

How You Found Your Friends In The 80s

How You Found Your Friends In The 80s

Nostalgia was first mentioned in 1688 by Swiss physician Johannes Hofer. Initially, it was believed to be a neurological illness. According to psychologist and author Arlin Cuncic, "It was not until the 19th century that nostalgia began to be seen as a positive sentiment, rather than a pathological condition. Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, for example, saw nostalgia as a way of reconnecting with our past and understanding our present. For Jung, nostalgia was a way to access the "collective unconscious"—the shared history and experiences that we all have as human beings."
#4

Besty Days Ever

Besty Days Ever

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
I miss these. If you got on, you knew the deal. The risk was always worth the ride. 🤣

#5

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Mine had a record player sitting on TOP of all that. My years listening to music were never wasted. Love this thread. Good times.

#6

Of Course It's Encased In Glass, It’s A Priceless Masterpiece

Of Course It's Encased In Glass, It’s A Priceless Masterpiece

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Can remember the noise the doors made when shutting.

Nostalgia comes in three categories: personal, social, and cultural. Personal reminiscences relate to memories of specific people or events in one's life. Social recollections are tied to memories of feeling more connected to others, while cultural remembrances involve memories of feeling more connected to one's culture.
#7

Only People Of A Certain Age Know Why These Two Are Related

Only People Of A Certain Age Know Why These Two Are Related

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
I always used a BIC pen tho

#8

Back In 1975, 'The Muppet Show' Predicted What Most Women Would Look Like In 2023

Back In 1975, 'The Muppet Show' Predicted What Most Women Would Look Like In 2023

#9

Takes Me Back

Takes Me Back

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Pit Fall- jump on alligator heads and swing on vines.

Nostalgia offers a range of benefits, including boosting one's mood and increasing self-esteem. Studies have shown that it can provide a sense of social support and aid in coping with challenging life transitions like divorce, retirement, and loss. Cuncic thinks that, "Nostalgia can also have positive effects on physical health. For example, nostalgia has been shown to boost immune function and reduce stress levels. Nostalgia can also help to increase life satisfaction and reduce anxiety."
#10

Hosewater™

Hosewater™

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Water from a hose, delicious if my kid self may say

#11

Feeling Stressed? Put Your Electronic Devices Away And Just Get These Rings Sorted Out. Take Your Time

Feeling Stressed? Put Your Electronic Devices Away And Just Get These Rings Sorted Out. Take Your Time

Apple Jakes
Apple Jakes
I'd completely forgotten these

#12

This Came Out In 1979

This Came Out In 1979

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Half of us are partially deaf now. I’m part of the deaf half.

However, nostalgia can also have negative effects. For instance, it might lead to a sense of loneliness and isolation, cause people to excessively dwell on the past, and become dissatisfied with the present, making them less likely to take action in their current circumstances. The good thing is that there are a few tactics on how to avoid negative nostalgia. For example, you can try focusing on the present and doing things that make you happy. Spend time with loved ones and talk about positive memories. If needed, seek support from a therapist and be mindful of dwelling too much on the past.
#13

Even Now Aged 50, As A Man, I'll Admit I Still Don't Know What These Strange Things Are In A Hair Salon!

Even Now Aged 50, As A Man, I'll Admit I Still Don't Know What These Strange Things Are In A Hair Salon!

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
My aunt still had one of those in the 80-s. It smelled funny and sent out small sparkles , they still used it for home perm. I was both terrified and fascinated.

#14

I'm Either Seeing A Scene From Ghostbusters Or 1980s Google

I'm Either Seeing A Scene From Ghostbusters Or 1980s Google

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Library of Congress or Dewey Decimal. Now there's an argument.

#15

I’m This Old

I’m This Old

There are many examples of nostalgia in popular cultures, like Whitney Houston's song 'I will always love you'. It tells the story of a woman leaving her lover but promising to always love him. The touching lyrics and beautiful melody have made it one of the most beloved love songs ever.
#16

Lose One Piece And You’re Screwed

Lose One Piece And You’re Screwed

BM Khalid Hasan
BM Khalid Hasan
I never liked them, but I wanted to see them by one of my classmates! School was incomplete without them!

#17

I’m This Old

I’m This Old

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
What? no chalk on slate blackboard?

#18

I’m This Old

I’m This Old

Susan Bosse
Susan Bosse
We pulled a pair of these out of my aunt's music room in May so that we could hook my son's Walkman up to it. https://www.facebook.com/680986422/posts/pfbid0Fp2LLXo5kUsaMhDpUGLZBVF766i4ZA7qgpXgoPKq7UTzoX97ew1yQth47Gegji3vl/?mibextid=cr9u03

Another example is the classic film 'It's a Wonderful Life', often thought to be one of the most nostalgic movies of all time. It tells the story of George Bailey who considers suicide on Christmas Eve. An angel appears and shows him how different life would be if he had never been born, leading George to appreciate his life. The movie's sentimental portrayal of small-town life in the early 20th century has made it a holiday classic.
#19

My First Record Player

My First Record Player

#20

Works Only If You Shake And Tap It

Works Only If You Shake And Tap It

Apple Jakes
Apple Jakes
The junk flashlight modeled after an actual trash can

#21

If You Know What This Is You're As Old As Me And That's Old As Dirt

If You Know What This Is You're As Old As Me And That's Old As Dirt

Karl
Karl
Fitted my Kodak Ektra 12

We hope this gave you some food for thought and made you understand nostalgia a little bit better. We wish you only positive nostalgia while scrolling through these posts from past eras.
#22

If You Remember This You’re Awesome Yet Bloody Old

If You Remember This You’re Awesome Yet Bloody Old

BM Khalid Hasan
BM Khalid Hasan
The flash looks like a tesseract from another planet!

#23

We All Remember Black And White Tvs

We All Remember Black And White Tvs

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
The infamous SAMPO brand. Put some foil on that antenna.

#24

Mooooomooooo
Mooooomooooo
She still has the exact same one

#25

I'm This Old

I'm This Old

#26

If You Know What These Are You’re Old As Dirt

If You Know What These Are You’re Old As Dirt

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Still the best way.

#27

I’m This Old

I’m This Old

Wesley Clifford
Wesley Clifford
I burned a line in my monitor by leaving the "3d maze" screen saver running full-time. The brick pattern lit up the very center horizontal line pure white all the time.

#28

Do You Recognize This Living Room?

Do You Recognize This Living Room?

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Ah yes, The Bundys humble abode. 🤣

#29

Saturday Morning Cartoons

Saturday Morning Cartoons

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Which of them did you have a lunchbox with?

#30

A Quarter Of Nostalgia Please

A Quarter Of Nostalgia Please

#31

Wake Up, It’s 1983

Wake Up, It’s 1983

#32

I’m This Old

I’m This Old

#33

Ouch

Ouch

#34

Most Young People Don't Know What This Mechanical Device Is

Most Young People Don't Know What This Mechanical Device Is

#35

I Finally Did It

I Finally Did It

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Took off stickers. I preferred to disassembler and put back together.

#36

Remember Playing This?

Remember Playing This?

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Frustration turned into Trouble. Maybe you remember that one with the bubble popper.

#37

Watch Your Fingers

Watch Your Fingers

Wesley Clifford
Wesley Clifford
Here's an idea. Let's give every elementary school kid a hand-sized guillotine!

#38

If You Know What This Is You Had An Awesome Childhood

If You Know What This Is You Had An Awesome Childhood

Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Using a brick to make a huge bang and that lovely smell 😂

#39

Which Ones Did You Have?

Which Ones Did You Have?

Mooooomooooo
Mooooomooooo
Nokia 3310. Absolute brick :) ah...those were the days

#40

Can You Smell The Crayons?

Can You Smell The Crayons?

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
I love the smell of crayon in the morning. Smell like hydrocarbon wax and an earthy clay.

#41

Today They Wear A Helmet, In The 70s You Wore Brown Corduroy Trousers

Today They Wear A Helmet, In The 70s You Wore Brown Corduroy Trousers

Zizzlestix
Zizzlestix
The future of X games lol

#42

I’m This Old

I’m This Old

BM Khalid Hasan
BM Khalid Hasan
Listen to a 45 RPM disk at 78 RPM to enjoy the babish voice!

#43

I'm This Old

I'm This Old

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
They still sell the cassette adapters.

#44

You Know That The Best Ever New Music Was Listened To On These Headphones

You Know That The Best Ever New Music Was Listened To On These Headphones

#45

Who Remembers 'Big' Slides? Health And Safety Would Never Allow These Again

Who Remembers 'Big' Slides? Health And Safety Would Never Allow These Again

BM Khalid Hasan
BM Khalid Hasan
Kids got big hearts those days.

#46

One Day You Went For Your Very Last Bike Ride With Your Friends And Didn’t Even Know It

One Day You Went For Your Very Last Bike Ride With Your Friends And Didn’t Even Know It

Rob
Rob
One of my uncles worked at Raleigh in Nottingham, in the design department. When he passed (unalived), the family found all of his old drawings, including the advert for this beast. They were auctioned.

#47

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Guilty. Of course, in the 70s they only cost 65 cents.

#48

If You Know What This Is You're Ancient Like Me

If You Know What This Is You're Ancient Like Me

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Ahh just get Jiffy Pop. Much easier.

#49

The Coolest Father”s Day Gift A Dad Could Ask For

The Coolest Father”s Day Gift A Dad Could Ask For

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
I don't see the nostalgia here. 😕

#50

Going Online In The ‘80s

Going Online In The ‘80s

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
AOL download time 73 years.

#51

I’m This Old

I’m This Old

Wesley Clifford
Wesley Clifford
That's how we accepted credit cards at my first retail job.

#52

Kids Today Would Not Have A Clue What This Is. Do You Know?

Kids Today Would Not Have A Clue What This Is. Do You Know?

James Edwards
James Edwards
Pull tab. People use to put them back into the can then choke on them

#53

Memories Of School

Memories Of School

Steal
Steal
Yes, more like terrible memories, lol.

#54

If You Know What These Are You're Totally Cool And Ace And... Old

If You Know What These Are You're Totally Cool And Ace And... Old

BM Khalid Hasan
BM Khalid Hasan
I saw any foreign photos on this for the first time!

#55

Coffee Just Tastes Better In These

Coffee Just Tastes Better In These

Gillbella
Gillbella
We still have these at work

#56

Being '80s Cool With This Bad Boy Pen With A Digital Clock

Being '80s Cool With This Bad Boy Pen With A Digital Clock

Karl
Karl
First digital watch I ever owned was one of these

#57

Did You Ever Get Some Tadpoles?

Did You Ever Get Some Tadpoles?

