Remembering the good old days is good for the soul. Sure, the feeling does have this bittersweet air to it: you might remember things fondly, but going back to that time and place is otherwise impossible. Unless you’re that time-traveling hipster.
But at least you can go there in spirit. Or with the power of the internet. But that’s still in spirit. Anywho, pages like I Love Nostalgia helps folks do just that, so dive deep into it by scrolling down!
So, I Love Nostalgia is a page on X that celebrates all things old, but good. The page is a throwback to the past for multiple generations of people, covering things from the '60s all the way through to the aughts.
The page has been around since mid 2011 and, as of this listicle, it boasts a bit over 336,000 followers.
The page features all sorts of content, ranging from pictures and videos to memes to engaging question tweets (oh wait, posts, got it) and quizzes, encouraging folks to take part in the nostalgia as a community.
While nostalgia might seem like any other feeling that we as humans experience, it’s more than just memories.
Nostalgia is heavily linked to the hippocampus (no, it’s not a campus full of hippos, checked it, was disappointed too), the ventral striatum, and the substantia nigra/ventral tegmental areas—big-brain terms for having something to do with memories and rewards.
Folks experience nostalgia differently, with the two main categories being the sociality view and the maladaptation view.
The first one is about the social aspect of nostalgia—folks who relive meaningful memories in the context of being social. The latter ties in with depression and emotional instability that comes from an individual’s inability to cope with adulting.
We feel nostalgic whenever it is triggered by a thing or a situation that we associated with a certain experience in our lives. It renews appreciation for the past and sparks optimism regarding the future. And while it can signify that a person is not all that happy about the present, there is a lot of benefit in it.
On an emotional level, nostalgia can lead to higher levels of optimism, inspiration, self-esteem, and a sense of purpose. It also has the added bonus of helping relieve stress in otherwise overwhelming situations.
In terms of behavior, nostalgia can be a good motivator, in both actually inspiring you to do something and pushing you to act upon that inspiration. The feeling often motivates folks to do something that is directly connected to what they’re nostalgic about. For example, being nostalgic about how healthy a person was in the past might just lead to increased physical activity.
Nostalgia also includes an element of social cognition—it can push someone to resolve interpersonal issues, reconnect with old friends, prioritize relationships, what have you.
In general, nostalgia is capable of empowering socially-oriented feelings that are key to us as social beings.
Lastly, nostalgia fosters creativity. One study shows that the influence of nostalgic feelings while writing has actually allowed the writers to come up with more creative prose. Nostalgia allows people to approach experience more openly and increase their levels of creativity.
