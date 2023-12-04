ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering the good old days is good for the soul. Sure, the feeling does have this bittersweet air to it: you might remember things fondly, but going back to that time and place is otherwise impossible. Unless you’re that time-traveling hipster.

But at least you can go there in spirit. Or with the power of the internet. But that’s still in spirit. Anywho, pages like I Love Nostalgia helps folks do just that, so dive deep into it by scrolling down!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What Would Be An Equivalent Modern Day Disaster To This?

What Would Be An Equivalent Modern Day Disaster To This? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

I Can Hear The Echo Of The Ding…

I Can Hear The Echo Of The Ding… Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Are You?

Are You? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

So, I Love Nostalgia is a page on X that celebrates all things old, but good. The page is a throwback to the past for multiple generations of people, covering things from the '60s all the way through to the aughts.

The page has been around since mid 2011 and, as of this listicle, it boasts a bit over 336,000 followers.
#4

Mine

Mine Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

I'm This Old

I'm This Old Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was glad when we got rid of the projectors. The sheets were always a pain to clean and I would get stuck with it blocking my view of the notes.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Are You This Old?

Are You This Old? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

The page features all sorts of content, ranging from pictures and videos to memes to engaging question tweets (oh wait, posts, got it) and quizzes, encouraging folks to take part in the nostalgia as a community.
#7

You Never Forget

You Never Forget Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Who Is Your Favorite 80s Scientist?

Who Is Your Favorite 80s Scientist? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

What Are We Playing?

What Are We Playing? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

While nostalgia might seem like any other feeling that we as humans experience, it’s more than just memories.

Nostalgia is heavily linked to the hippocampus (no, it’s not a campus full of hippos, checked it, was disappointed too), the ventral striatum, and the substantia nigra/ventral tegmental areas—big-brain terms for having something to do with memories and rewards.
#10

You Can Almost Taste The Paper And Wax!

You Can Almost Taste The Paper And Wax! Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Bed Time…

Bed Time… Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I Am Still Unimpressed With Paper Hats

I Am Still Unimpressed With Paper Hats Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Folks experience nostalgia differently, with the two main categories being the sociality view and the maladaptation view.

The first one is about the social aspect of nostalgia—folks who relive meaningful memories in the context of being social. The latter ties in with depression and emotional instability that comes from an individual’s inability to cope with adulting.
#13

Which Ones Did You Have?

Which Ones Did You Have? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Who Knows What This Is?

Who Knows What This Is? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Unless You Were There In 1982, You Can't Even Imagine How Cool This Setup Was

Unless You Were There In 1982, You Can't Even Imagine How Cool This Setup Was Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

We feel nostalgic whenever it is triggered by a thing or a situation that we associated with a certain experience in our lives. It renews appreciation for the past and sparks optimism regarding the future. And while it can signify that a person is not all that happy about the present, there is a lot of benefit in it.
#16

Did You?

Did You? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Phones Used To Be Cool

Phones Used To Be Cool Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Do You Know?

Do You Know? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tystrattonquirk avatar
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a meat tenderiser. There's a couple just like this in the kitchen where I work.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

On an emotional level, nostalgia can lead to higher levels of optimism, inspiration, self-esteem, and a sense of purpose. It also has the added bonus of helping relieve stress in otherwise overwhelming situations.
#19

If You Know What This Actually Is, When Was The Last Time You Used One?

If You Know What This Actually Is, When Was The Last Time You Used One? Shares stats

@il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

What Temperature Did These Used To Get Served At?

What Temperature Did These Used To Get Served At? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tystrattonquirk avatar
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The McDonald's I used to frequent had two temperatures for their apple pies: ice cold and blister-your-tongue hot...usually in the same pie.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

I Don’t Think We Had Calpol But We Did Have That Yellow Stuff…

I Don’t Think We Had Calpol But We Did Have That Yellow Stuff… Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

In terms of behavior, nostalgia can be a good motivator, in both actually inspiring you to do something and pushing you to act upon that inspiration. The feeling often motivates folks to do something that is directly connected to what they’re nostalgic about. For example, being nostalgic about how healthy a person was in the past might just lead to increased physical activity.
#22

Watching This Lot On A Saturday Morning

Watching This Lot On A Saturday Morning Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Who Knows What These Are For?

Who Knows What These Are For? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
houseofatreus2000 avatar
Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, come on. People still use can/bottle openers all the time.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Do You Remember Proper Fairy Lights?

Do You Remember Proper Fairy Lights? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Nostalgia also includes an element of social cognition—it can push someone to resolve interpersonal issues, reconnect with old friends, prioritize relationships, what have you.

In general, nostalgia is capable of empowering socially-oriented feelings that are key to us as social beings.
#25

My Childhood…

My Childhood… Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

You?

You? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

How Many TV Channels Did You Have As A Kid?

How Many TV Channels Did You Have As A Kid? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Lastly, nostalgia fosters creativity. One study shows that the influence of nostalgic feelings while writing has actually allowed the writers to come up with more creative prose. Nostalgia allows people to approach experience more openly and increase their levels of creativity.
#28

Do You Miss Toffo?

Do You Miss Toffo? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Sticky Carpets

Sticky Carpets Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

What’s Your Handle?

What’s Your Handle? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

So, what are you nostalgic about? Why not share that feel-good energy with the rest of the Bored Panda community in the comment section below!

And don’t forget that there’s more where that came from, and by that, we mean that Bored Panda has another article about it, and if you haven’t gone through your post view limit on X, go nuts with the I Love Nostalgia X page.
#31

Knife Like This

Knife Like This Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
janrosier avatar
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still have the one my mom bought... must be almost fifty years old now, but still works.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

If You Know What This Is You're Old Just Like Me

If You Know What This Is You're Old Just Like Me Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Did You Ever Eat One Of These?

Did You Ever Eat One Of These? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

What Are These?

What Are These? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Remember These?

Remember These? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Have You Ever Slept In A Waterbed?

Have You Ever Slept In A Waterbed? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
manyminions2015 avatar
pinkpie
pinkpie
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a waterbed my entire childhood until I was a teen The required maintenance is wild

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Cherry Cocacola

Cherry Cocacola Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Did Your Family Have This Ornament?

Did Your Family Have This Ornament? Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Before Crocs We Had These…

Before Crocs We Had These… Shares stats

il0venostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!