It's a common misconception that comedy has to be crude. If you’re not pushing the envelope, how will your audience know that you’re not afraid of taking risks? But there’s certainly a sweet spot in between sharing squeaky clean, family-friendly content and jokes that will definitely get you canceled. And one page that thrives in that space is Tastefully Offensive on Instagram.

We took a trip to this account, which boasts a whopping 202K followers, and gathered some of their funniest posts below. Enjoy scrolling through this list of blunt and brutally honest observations, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but agree with!

#1

Screenshot of a humorous social media post where someone says they can easily miss directions, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

HKatTimes Report

    #2

    Tweet humorously describing a medical record note about being attacked by geese, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #3

    Tweet humorously reflecting on history repeating itself, hilariously speaking truth and winning internet attention with witty commentary.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    While the name of this page is Tastefully Offensive, it’s clear from reading through the posts that most aren’t actually disrespectful. They might be blunt or brutally honest, but that doesn’t mean that they deserve to be met with pearl clutching. This conversation does beg the question, though: who has the authority to decide what is offensive?

    When it comes to what’s offensive, that’s a nuanced topic that the majority of people won’t agree on. I’m sure if you ask your 90-year-old grandmother, you’ll get a different answer than you’d hear from your five-year-old. And, of course, it depends on the situation you’re in. Making an off-color joke might be okay around your best friend, but you definitely won’t want to do it in front of your boss.     
    #4

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about asking for a raise, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #5

    Tweet from user Kim humorously sharing that their glass coffin company remains to be seen, reflecting internet humor and viral truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I wanted a glass coffin, I'd certainly buy it from a place with that name.

    #6

    Tweet humorously explaining getting botox to stop facial reactions before the brain can weigh in, showcasing hilarious truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, Americans have a hard time agreeing on what’s offensive. In fact, they can’t even agree on whether or not it’s okay to use “offensive language,” as only 60% believe that it’s important to avoid it. Meanwhile, 61% of Americans believe that most of the country cannot agree on what is considered racially insensitive. 

    65% also say that Americans can’t get on the same page about what language is considered sexist. However, 60% of Americans do believe that people are too easily offended by the language that others use. And only 39% believe that people need to be more careful about the language that they use.   
    #7

    Tweet from Sam Saulsbury humorously suggesting the worst grades student should give a graduation speech, internet truth win.

    SamuelSaulsbury Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look, I've heard enough Trump speeches to know how that'd go.

    #8

    Tweet by Sandy humorously admitting to saying but idk tho after advice, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    Sandy62347 Report

    #9

    Tweet text about packing up an apartment and never wanting to own earthly possessions, showcasing hilarious truth that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    It’s been established that offensive is in the eye of the beholder. So let’s discuss one potentially offensive action: swearing. Did you grow up in a household where your mother and father swore like sailors? Or were you required to put a nickel in the swear jar for saying things like “stupid”? 

    According to a survey from YouGov, 57% of Britons admit that they swear almost every day. And over 60% of British men say that they curse most or every day. Meanwhile, nearly half of the country doesn’t have a strong opinion on swearing, while 17% actually view it positively. On the other hand, however, a third of the nation looks down upon cursing. So be careful who you decide to speak freely in front of!

    #10

    Tweet by user trash jones humorously admitting every season feels spooky when you’re a nervous person, showcasing hilarious truth moments.

    jzux Report

    #11

    Screenshot of a funny tweet where a user hilariously speaks their truth about their son lending a hoodie.

    indigo_raven_ Report

    #12

    Tweet humorously stating learning is boring without gossip, suggesting teachers start lectures with funny gossip to engage students.

    PleaseBeGneiss Report

    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Learning is so boring," is a hideously depressing thing to read. If you're not learning, you're not living. I'm 60yo and currently learning Inform7, which is free software to program text games. Before that, I learned how to make a great focaccia. Up next, piano tuning. Learning is awesome.

    As far as where Britons believe that it’s acceptable to swear, YouGov reports that the vast majority are okay with it at home by yourself, in response to physical pain or with friends in private. And over half say that it’s okay at a soccer match or with friends in a public place. But the majority believe that swearing is inappropriate at work, in a place of worship, in front of kids or in a shop, if it’s directed towards a member of the staff. 

    #13

    Funny tweet about dogs barking and yelling, showcasing a hilarious truth that won the internet with relatable humor.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #14

    Tweet by pj humorously expressing frustration about not being able to google real-life events, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    pjayevans Report

    #15

    Tweet about marriage and rejecting tradition, humorously speaking the truth, featured in viral internet truth posts.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True story: took my husband's last name because it was easier to sign. And I have an irrational love of alliteration.

    While it’s great to call out offensive jokes and hate speech, some people think that we’ve swung a little bit too far in the opposite direction. In fact, one poll from the Cato Institute found that a whopping 71% of Americans believe that political correctness has “silenced discussions society needs to have.” At the same time, 58% of Americans admit that they have political beliefs that they’re scared of sharing with others, for fear of receiving backlash or getting canceled.   

    #16

    Two-panel meme showing dogs looking guilty and cats with indifferent expressions, highlighting hilarious internet truths.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    micheleferretto avatar
    Michele Ferretto
    Michele Ferretto
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My neighbor has a cat. Chill and friendly little guy. He doesn’t even come into my apartment, even if we leave the door open. I respect him, he respects us. But my other neighbor HATES cats and whenever she sees him, she chases him out of her yard with a broom. So now, whenever he needs to pee, he leaves the house, walks all the way through my garden just to go do it on her doormat. She’s furious. I told her he’s never caused me any trouble… but of course she doesn’t believe me. I love cats. Go little guy!

    #17

    Amy’s tweet humorously praises paleolithic people for petting wolves, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #18

    Tweet by ashley ray humorously speaking her truth about recession signs, illustrating how people hilariously speak their truth online.

    theashleyray Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No joke, the ones who know a recession is coming, are usually the strippers and escorts (the high end ones mind you). Friend of mine swears he learned about the 2008 recession from his favorite dancer several months before it happened - those "girls" are indeed multitalented!

    We certainly shouldn’t be afraid of sharing our beliefs, especially when they’re just opinions that we’re not claiming to be facts. But it can become dangerous when "opinions" turn into hate speech that starts spreading rampant online. A 2022 poll in the UK found that 84% of Brits are concerned about the amounts of harmful content that they’ve been seeing on social media. And 78% wish that companies would be crystal clear about what kind of content is allowed on their platforms and what isn’t.   

    #19

    Tweet by Spencer Meade humorously stating that a friend with a printer is worth eight regular friends, illustrating funny truths.

    spennyislennie Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now, if you own a printer AND a pick up truck, you're worth like 12 friends and a distant family member.

    #20

    Tweet humorously describing a common household drawer containing both garbage and important documents, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    spellsorpotion Report

    #21

    Tweet about knocking over a plant and spraying water to show the law of apples, illustrating people hilariously speaking their truth.

    slater57649 Report

    At the end of the day, we really can’t control what other people say (or post online). All we have power over is how we choose to react. So if you’d like to become less easily offended, April Eldemire, LMFT, shared some tips with Psychology Today.

    First, she recommends investing in things that will boost your self-esteem. If you feel great about yourself, you’ll be more likely to let things roll off your back. It’s also a good idea to “practice the pause.” Instead of instantly and emotionally reacting to things, take a moment to breathe and wonder why you’re actually feeling offended. Chances are, you’ll come to realize that it wasn’t actually a big deal at all.    

    #22

    Tweet using clap emojis for emphasis, humorously addressing a phrase, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth online.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #23

    Tweet by The Ginger Swindler humorously reflecting on how 9pm now feels different, capturing a truth that won the internet.

    lilydsmith Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing someone’s loyalty to their childhood password, capturing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    Wheeema Report

    We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these funny posts, pandas, and that you’re not feeling too offended! Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly relatable, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever gotten in trouble for being brutally honest. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring funny posts from Tastefully Offensive, look no further than right here
    #25

    Tweet humorously reflecting on how people used printed Mapquest pages to travel, highlighting hilarious truths that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come here, little child, while we old ones tell you of days of yore before you could print out directions in Mapquest and had to use standard fold-out maps.

    #26

    Tweet by Peter Raleigh humorously speaking truth about Little Free Libraries as a community feature and worst books snapshot.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our currently has a ton of preschool age books (it’s near a country day school), both Harry Potter, and Percy Jackson full series, the Bhagavad Gita, I Am Malala and several Sunset cookbooks. I’m currently standing in front of it whilst on a dog walk.

    #27

    Tweet about the stress of bagging groceries in front of a Trader Joe's employee, humorously winning internet truth debates.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pfft, you've clearly never been to Aldi. It's like being thrown into grocery Olympics as a toddler. Sometimes I pray they'll get a random hand cramp...

    #28

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet comparing modern text conversations to slow 1800s letters, reflecting funny internet truth winning.

    jnelsonttc Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes sense since my life feels more like The Oregon Trail every day. Just waiting for my last oxen to díe and dysentery to take me out.

    #29

    Tweet about how area codes have become ancestral clan names and symbols of loyalty in a humorous truth post that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "yet my brethren still hail me with tales of glorious savings upon an extended warranty"

    #30

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous statement about authors and New York Times bestsellers, illustrating people hilariously speaking their truth.

    HKatTimes Report

    kellyh_wilder avatar
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not about consumer sales. Publishers pay to have their books listed. Very similar to how the BBB operates.

    #31

    Tweet about a wedding guitarist making $245k yearly, humorously speaking the truth and winning the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #32

    Tweet humorously describing multitasking as losing one’s mind while chilling, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    ThemanOdizzy Report

    #33

    Tweet humorously advising to learn Amish skills before society collapses, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When society collapses I'll just bow out. I wasn't built for the post-apocalyptic lifestyle.

    #34

    Tweet by Kristen Mulrooney humorously describing parenting truth about her child’s unique lunch request and eating habits.

    missmulrooney Report

    demanqueen107 avatar
    Amanda
    Amanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahh ok so my 16 yr old and 8 yr old daughters are completely normal then, good to know.

    #35

    Funny tweet about self-diagnosis voicemail, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth on the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #36

    Tweet by poofy princess humorously stating the 6th love language is being haters together, highlighting hilarious truth speaking.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #37

    Tweet by user brian humorously predicting kids will study 2020-2022 events as history tests in a hilarious truth post.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post where a person jokes about not understanding mixed or direct signals, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #39

    Man lying in hospital bed with oxygen tube, caption humorously relates to people hilariously speaking their truth online.

    timeimmemorial_ Report

    #40

    Tweet humorously revealing secret cats in a no-pets-allowed apartment, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #41

    Tweet by Sean Thomason humorously imagining politely receiving a bowl of rats instead of an omelette, highlighting hilarious truths online.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then I'd just tell them it's fine, and go home with my new rat friends

    #42

    Tweet humorously speaking the truth about Gen Z calling the 90s the late 1900s, winning internet laughs.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #43

    Man carefully adding extra cheese and seasoning to a frozen pizza, capturing a hilarious relatable moment online.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #44

    Tweet by gabryella humorously describing a party where everyone brings potatoes prepared a different way, showcasing hilarious truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Midwesterners do this all the time! It's called a potato bar, and it's as amazing as you think it is.

    #45

    Text post humorously discussing Disney villains, highlighting a unique truth that made Gaston evil, featured in hilarious internet truths.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that tries to k!ll his stalkee's boyfriend after nearly doing in her father.

    #46

    Screenshot of a humorous internet truth post about the 90s warning sounds that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #47

    Tweet by CHRISLIL humorously speaking truth about kids with bible names acting out, fitting the theme of hilariously speaking truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #48

    Tweet humorously asking people to stop breaking hearts because the gym is getting too packed, showcasing hilarious truths winning the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #49

    Tweet humorously highlights unread books, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth and winning the internet with relatable content.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #50

    Tweet about a funny airport miscommunication involving oat milk, showcasing hilarious truth that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #51

    Tweet humorously describing emotional support from 8,000 unread screenshots, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth online.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about screen time revealing daily phone usage, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    jzux Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But that's only so I can disassociate because I DON'T LIVE IN THE WOODS!

    #53

    Tweet humorously describing how Crocs become a go-to shoe for all occasions, highlighting people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm done with my Crocs. I went to take the garbage out this morning and it had rained, I slipped on the porch steps and fell right on my assets! Now I'm old and I ache.🤕

    #54

    Tweet humorously criticizing cover letters as unnecessary fan fiction, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth online.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #55

    Tweet humorously describing a moment in the back of a police car, highlighting people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #56

    Tweet humorously questioning what people who don’t drink coffee look forward to after getting out of bed, showcasing hilarious truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #57

    Tweet by Ely Kreimendahl humorously sharing truth about letting her dad explain things she knows better, winning the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #58

    Funny social media post hilariously speaking truth about seeing inside household appliances wins the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    boredpanda-com_12 avatar
    Morris McGurk
    Morris McGurk
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In university one of the final year projects in my year was sponsored by Fisher & Paykel. Can't remember what the team was supposed to research (wasn't my project), but do remember that F&P supplied the university with a fully functional DishDrawer with a full perspex front. Twas epic to watch.

    #59

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post showing a modern take on supporting a husband, reflecting hilarious truths that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #60

    Tweet by Andy Haynes humorously sharing a truth about ordering oat milk latte in Paris, highlighting funny internet moments.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #61

    Tweet text humorously speaking the truth about unnecessary information that won the internet with hilarious posts.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #62

    Person using fork and knife to cut foam in coffee cup illustrating funny breakfast truth from viral internet posts.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #63

    Tweet humorously noting actors from Friends are older than the youngest Golden Girl in the show's first season, showcasing speaking truth humor.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #64

    Tweet humorously discussing Apple Pay and American dollars, capturing hilarious truths that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #65

    Tweet humorously reflecting on life changes, hilariously speaking the truth and winning the internet with relatable wisdom.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #66

    Funny social media post hilariously speaking the truth about communication rules, featured in viral internet content.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #67

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post where someone hilariously spoke their truth about their boyfriend coaching an imaginary football team.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #68

    Tweet humorously comparing the chill vibes of Lord of the Rings to the intense Game of Thrones in hilarious truth post.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #69

    Tweet humorously reflecting on human history and major decisions made by 19-year-olds, highlighting hilarious truths that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #70

    Tweet humorously suggesting to replace the Supreme Court with a Burrito Supreme, showcasing hilarious truths that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #71

    Tweet about a kindergartner hilariously answering garlic salt as his favorite season, reflecting funny truths that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #72

    Tweet humorously reflecting a woman's truth about transitioning from hot girl summer to creepy woman August, winning internet laughs.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #73

    Tweet from The Boston Strategizer humorously addressing selfishness and self-care, capturing hilarious truths that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #74

    Social media post humorously claiming potatoes and butter provide all nutrients needed, highlighting people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #75

    Tweet by Marc humorously speaking his truth about Saturdays being a chance to creatively spend money, winning the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    use_this avatar
    otiose
    otiose
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or $400. Or $1000. Or even a million! I can spend money I don't have to spend very creatively! It's like imagining you won the lottery (which I can't really win, because I won't play!)

    #76

    Screenshot of tweets humorously describing truck accidents spilling Alfredo sauce and tomatoes, winning internet laughs.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #77

    Tweet from user navi humorously speaking truth about SpongeBob and Squidward with a hilarious take that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #78

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about TSA pre check capturing people hilariously speaking their truth and winning the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #79

    Tweet humorously sharing the truth about discarding random cables and power cords, reflecting hilarious moments that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    use_this avatar
    otiose
    otiose
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I needed one of mine just the other day! So glad I've been collecting and storing them for 30 years!

    #80

    Tweet about a girl who ate whole cakes in small bites over weeks, showcasing hilarious truths that won the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #81

    Funny tweet where someone hilariously spoke their truth about being distracted by their superior dog photo on phone.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #82

    Tweet from Yasmin sharing a hilarious childhood truth about Harry Potter character Moaning Myrtle and Daniel Radcliffe.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #83

    Tweet humorously advising to be nice to British friends as one might become prime minister, featuring hilarious spoke truths winning internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    kellyh_wilder avatar
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As quickly as the UK goes through PMs, I expect them to have utilized the entire eligible population by the end of this decade. This may ignite a new crisis of governance for which the only reasonable solutions are: the Downing Street Cat, a head of lettuce, or the incredibly vivid and playful Pronce Louis.

    #84

    Tweet about a waiter in Athens refusing chicken on Greek salad, hilariously speaking their truth and winning internet laughs.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #85

    Twitter post by jon drake humorously speaking the truth about scary things all the time, winning the internet moment.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #86

    Tweet humorously claiming unlocking 100% brain potential by drinking alcohol and coffee, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #87

    Tweet by Noah Garfinkel humorously questioning why the Great British Bake Off takes place in a tent, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #88

    Tweet humorously describing restaurant managers acting like undercover cops, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth online.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #89

    Tweet about a Southwest flight attendant humorously telling passengers to fasten seatbelts to try something new, trending on the internet.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #90

    Tweet about humorously reframing being the little spoon as jet-packing, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #91

    Tweet from Lili Reinhart humorously speaking their truth about closeness and memes, winning the internet with relatable content.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #92

    Meme showing a man covering his mouth in frustration with caption about brain reacting to card game rules, funny internet post.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #93

    Tweet by Emil DeRosa humorously speaking their truth about first dates and spending money, fitting viral internet humor keywords.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    #94

    Social media post humorously describing someone at a party persistently advocating for playing a game called Knives.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

    Tweet humorously questioning why Stranger Things characters don’t move towns, showcasing people hilariously speaking their truth online.

    tastefullyoffensive Report

