Twitter (now X, if you are being pedantic) is a place with a very unhinged energy. No reverence, just weird vibes and thoughts, all condensed into bite-sized texts. There is just something downright comical about reading some of these jokes in a deadpan voice.
The “Tastefully Offensive” Facebook page share hilarious and relatable memes and other posts. So get comfortable as you scroll through this post of possibly offensive tweets, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
#1

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , RandallOtisTV Report

mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Getting the right levels of salt and vinegar is a massive challenge!

#2

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , soymeii Report

#3

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , townsendyesmate Report

mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You manage to stop after just 15 minutes? What's your secret?

#4

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , roastmalone_ Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This! And also why can I fall asleep while I'm reading in bed but then when I turn out the lights I'm wide awake?

#5

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , WraithLaFrentz Report

alex_g_elliott87 avatar
StPaul9
StPaul9
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the original myth does hold that Sisyphus CAN quit, but his blind determination in the face of the obvious result prevents him from doing so. Also, his self honour.

#6

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , ItsRobbAllen Report

#7

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#8

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , Trudski2012 Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I snort-laughed immoderately at this. Just for once, without a mouthful of coffee.

#9

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , lauren_wilford Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you all. Any chance of doing the same with mother in law jokes now?

#10

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , LemuelLyes Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm still hanging onto that 25-pin parallel printer cable, just in case...

#11

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , JasonNotEvil Report

#12

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , ElyKreimendahl Report

#13

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had porch pirates, but they stole our delivery of cat litter (not used). They opened it, saw what it was, and the next day put it back on our doorstep. British thieves are very considerate of animal rights, apparently.

#14

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , AliahSheffield Report

#15

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , emily_murnane Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I came from a "if you didn't vomit you're not sick enough to stay home from school" family.

#16

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clickbait 0.1. I worry about the poor people who clicked on it to find out what that mysterious vegetable is.

#17

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#18

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , primawesome Report

#19

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#20

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , kirawontmiss Report

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is something I have in my backpack in every single RPG

#21

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#22

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , juliareinstein Report

#23

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , sidraeee Report

#24

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , chismosavirus Report

tinateso avatar
TeenieMeanie
TeenieMeanie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also no boob money or sock money. That’s gross even when it’s not the temperature of Satan’s schmeenie outside.

#25

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#26

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knowledge is knowing that Frankenstein wasn't the name of the monster. Wisdom is knowing that Frankenstein was the monster all the same.

#27

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , Muscles__McGee Report

#28

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , jzux Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those ongoin wars, capitalism, patriarchy, the job market, those societal expectations, my mind most of all.

#29

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#30

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#31

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , TheAndrewNadeau Report

#32

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#33

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , fetacheesepls Report

#34

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#35

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#36

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#37

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#38

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wine and biccies apparently, so can we suggest adding cheese to the list

#39

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#40

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#41

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#42

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#43

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#44

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , KatieDeal99 Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True. It doesn't help if you're penny wise but pound foolish.

#45

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#46

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only phycho that eats a whole dinner for breakfast?

#47

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#48

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#49

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#50

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#51

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#52

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

rickard-matt avatar
MyNameIsNotAPortent
MyNameIsNotAPortent
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I to understand that Stansted Airport is for NPC’s only.

#53

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#54

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#55

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#56

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , DrakeGatsby Report

#57

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , JohnDeVore Report

makapaka avatar
maka paka
maka paka
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is unlimited PTO, couldn't you just take every day off then?

#58

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , simoncholland Report

#59

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , cosmiccereal Report

#60

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#61

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#62

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#63

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#64

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#65

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#66

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#67

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#68

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Racoons and foxes also are able to do that technically given that they can squeeze through holes with a diameter of 9cm and a r****m being able to stretch up to 12 - 14

#69

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#70

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#71

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#72

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#73

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my husband's family, cards stay in their plastic foil and they write "Happy birthday to XY" on the foil with a foil pen. Then they use this card for 20 years.

#74

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#75

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#76

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mark, a visionary at the tender age of 28, has presented us with a masterstroke of minimalist genius in his latest exhibit, 'Worm.' This audacious work, comprised of a solitary 4x1 Lego piece, transcends the traditional boundaries of the medium. By reducing the complexity of Lego construction to its most elemental form, Mark provocatively questions the very essence of creativity. The 'Worm,' with its simple, unadorned profile, represents an existential commentary on the nature of artistic expression. It is, in essence, a profound exploration of reductionism, challenging us to contemplate the beauty in simplicity and the depth found in the most unassuming of forms.

#77

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My experience is that only four times will get you a stern look from a passing police man.

#78

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Camping is the state in which you experience your own neglect as relaxation.

#79

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive , Iwillleavenow Report

#80

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#81

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#82

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#83

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#84

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#85

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#86

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#87

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#88

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#89

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#90

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#91

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#92

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#93

Tastefully-Offensive-Funny-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report