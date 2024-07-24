ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter (now X, if you are being pedantic) is a place with a very unhinged energy. No reverence, just weird vibes and thoughts, all condensed into bite-sized texts. There is just something downright comical about reading some of these jokes in a deadpan voice.

The “Tastefully Offensive” Facebook page share hilarious and relatable memes and other posts. So get comfortable as you scroll through this post of possibly offensive tweets, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

More info: Facebook