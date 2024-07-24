124 ‘Tastefully Offensive’ Tweets That Are Very Relatable (New Posts)
Twitter (now X, if you are being pedantic) is a place with a very unhinged energy. No reverence, just weird vibes and thoughts, all condensed into bite-sized texts. There is just something downright comical about reading some of these jokes in a deadpan voice.
The "Tastefully Offensive" Facebook page share hilarious and relatable memes and other posts.
More info: Facebook
Getting the right levels of salt and vinegar is a massive challenge!
You manage to stop after just 15 minutes? What's your secret?
This! And also why can I fall asleep while I'm reading in bed but then when I turn out the lights I'm wide awake?
I snort-laughed immoderately at this. Just for once, without a mouthful of coffee.
Thank you all. Any chance of doing the same with mother in law jokes now?
I'm still hanging onto that 25-pin parallel printer cable, just in case...
I had porch pirates, but they stole our delivery of cat litter (not used). They opened it, saw what it was, and the next day put it back on our doorstep. British thieves are very considerate of animal rights, apparently.
I came from a "if you didn't vomit you're not sick enough to stay home from school" family.
Clickbait 0.1. I worry about the poor people who clicked on it to find out what that mysterious vegetable is.
Also no boob money or sock money. That’s gross even when it’s not the temperature of Satan’s schmeenie outside.
Wine and biccies apparently, so can we suggest adding cheese to the list
Am I to understand that Stansted Airport is for NPC’s only.
Racoons and foxes also are able to do that technically given that they can squeeze through holes with a diameter of 9cm and a r****m being able to stretch up to 12 - 14
Mark, a visionary at the tender age of 28, has presented us with a masterstroke of minimalist genius in his latest exhibit, 'Worm.' This audacious work, comprised of a solitary 4x1 Lego piece, transcends the traditional boundaries of the medium. By reducing the complexity of Lego construction to its most elemental form, Mark provocatively questions the very essence of creativity. The 'Worm,' with its simple, unadorned profile, represents an existential commentary on the nature of artistic expression. It is, in essence, a profound exploration of reductionism, challenging us to contemplate the beauty in simplicity and the depth found in the most unassuming of forms.