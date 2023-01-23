Tastefully offensive; what a delightful oxymoron. Causing someone to feel resentful, upset, or annoyed in an appropriate manner that shows good aesthetic judgment. Cheers to that! Oh, was it a bit confusing? Don’t worry, the following Tweets and Memes will embody the meaning. 

Shared by the Instagram Page "Tastefully Offensive," these bits of human communication add some very needed spice to our daily lives, especially when they reflect the more chaotic aspects of what it means to be a human in 2023. Or at least, what's left of us… 

More info: Instagram

#1

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

itsnashflynn Report

Jason
Jason
I thought I had a good poker face but my toddler will do something mildly facepalm then immediately ask me "daddy why you make that face?"

#2

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

bigbodybae Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Not really. The price of eating out is going up just as much.

#3

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

MNateShyamalan Report

I think I'm hilarious
I think I’m hilarious
And then the parking tickets come up to $359

#4

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

bushviper05 Report

#5

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

staphwriter Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
I will use this reason sometime in the future…

#6

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

jordan_stratton Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Guys. I think I found my lost brethren JORDAN COME BACK THE TROOPS NEED YOU

#7

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

RiadhEgan Report

Ryan Winters
Ryan Winters
Then forgetting that and putting it in the sink where it promptly gets something nasty on it

#8

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

elle91 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
When I was a kid, I used to eat Starburst without removing the wrappers. I did it to weird out my friends. I thought I was the only one XD

#9

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

jasonmustian Report

#10

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

D_Kauf11 Report

Sarah
Sarah
In German, it's brutal [Brutto (Gross)] to see what you could've earned!

#11

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

jessecase Report

EvilNob
EvilNob
When kiss of Poseidon turns into kiss of Elsa.

#12

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

RachelMComedy Report

I think I'm hilarious
I think I’m hilarious
It tastes better straight out of the bucket. When it’s still hard. With a fork.

#13

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

I think I'm hilarious
I think I’m hilarious
Netflix movies need to make more sense while I’m scrolling on my phone and not actually paying attention

#14

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

DrakeGatsby Report

#15

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

IsabelSteckel Report

#16

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

Adamhill1212 Report

#17

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#18

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

ChrisJBakke Report

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
I wonder if next year were gonna be laughing at this or crying at this, i should set a reminder for myself lol

#19

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#20

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

LlamaInaTux Report

#21

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Crouching hippo hidden panda
Crouching hippo hidden panda
Omg me too! I’m always shocked and confused that it’s red. Maybe “vert verde” in other languages throws me off.

#22

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

MolloWop Report

#23

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
I enjoy the self delusion that "this job will be different, I will enjoy work this time".

#24

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

DrakeGatsby Report

Tilly
Tilly
That sounds like me.

#25

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#26

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Uncanny
Uncanny
And started calling him dad. 🥹

#27

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#28

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#29

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

dubstep4dads Report

#30

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

kaatiemxx Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Just did that tonight with my pupper!

#31

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

IAmChrisRamsey Report

Courtney Roberts
Courtney Roberts
Dealing with this right now. Grr.

#32

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

adhdjesse Report

Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Yeah... Isn't that normal? It is right?..... Right?!

#33

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Jihana
Jihana
That picture though! 🤣🤣🤣

#34

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

natecomedy Report

#35

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

ElyKreimendahl Report

#36

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
You guys didn't know this?? 🙄🙄

#37

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#38

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Ouch, drop the presents and start running.

#39

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Uncanny
Uncanny
That sounds a lot more wholesome than when I google to see how many cast members are dead. Everyone dead = a bingo! Scull! (In my defence, I do watch a great many old b&w movies).

#40

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

chunkbardey Report

#41

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#42

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Jason
Jason
Don't forget all the delicious coffee

#43

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#44

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#45

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
I always forget what got shoved up there when I first moved. Can't find x item? Mystery cabinet!

#46

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#47

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#48

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#49

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#50

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#51

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
"pls i thought we were friends.. please just answer me, why did you have to scratch me in the face??"

#52

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#53

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#54

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Jason
Jason
I mean other people around me treat mine pretty seriously

#55

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#56

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#57

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
I'm looking forward to that moment!

#58

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

layxsnv Report

Jason
Jason
Your bowl have feathers?

#59

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

hoopgoth Report

#60

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

pjayevans Report

#61

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#62

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
You know what you are getting with a Holiday Inn, Airbnb is too much of a gamble for me.

#63

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#64

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

#65

Tastefully-Offensive-Tweets

tastefullyoffensive Report

