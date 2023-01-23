‘The True Memeing Of Life’: 105 Tastefully Offensive Tweets Shared On This Instagram Page (New Pics)
Tastefully offensive; what a delightful oxymoron. Causing someone to feel resentful, upset, or annoyed in an appropriate manner that shows good aesthetic judgment. Cheers to that! Oh, was it a bit confusing? Don’t worry, the following Tweets and Memes will embody the meaning.
Shared by the Instagram Page "Tastefully Offensive," these bits of human communication add some very needed spice to our daily lives, especially when they reflect the more chaotic aspects of what it means to be a human in 2023. Or at least, what’s left of us…
Upvote your favorites, leave comments with your thoughts (and jokes, because we all need a laugh or two), and make sure to check out the previous article Bored Panda did on this page; it’ll have more funny bits, so you might want to clickidy clack on that hyperlink. Now let’s get into the madness!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Not really. The price of eating out is going up just as much.
Guys. I think I found my lost brethren JORDAN COME BACK THE TROOPS NEED YOU
Then forgetting that and putting it in the sink where it promptly gets something nasty on it
When I was a kid, I used to eat Starburst without removing the wrappers. I did it to weird out my friends. I thought I was the only one XD
It tastes better straight out of the bucket. When it’s still hard. With a fork.
Netflix movies need to make more sense while I’m scrolling on my phone and not actually paying attention
I wonder if next year were gonna be laughing at this or crying at this, i should set a reminder for myself lol
Omg me too! I’m always shocked and confused that it’s red. Maybe “vert verde” in other languages throws me off.
I enjoy the self delusion that "this job will be different, I will enjoy work this time".
I always forget what got shoved up there when I first moved. Can't find x item? Mystery cabinet!
"pls i thought we were friends.. please just answer me, why did you have to scratch me in the face??"
You know what you are getting with a Holiday Inn, Airbnb is too much of a gamble for me.