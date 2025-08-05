ADVERTISEMENT

Many people turn to baking as a way to relax and soothe their minds. Measuring, combining, and mixing ingredients can be strangely therapeutic. One doesn’t have to be highly skilled at it either—amateurs, stress bakers, and veterans alike can benefit from whipping up something sweet in the kitchen. Besides, this stress-relieving activity yields delicious bakes that you can fill your own belly with or share with your friends and family, which, if you ask me, is the best part about it. That said, it’s not always easy to find inspiration for what sweet treat to try next, so we compiled a list of them below from the r/Baking community to help you gather some ideas. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the most mouthwatering ones!

#1

Son’s 7th Birthday Cake

Monster book-themed cake with edible fur, three eyes, and sharp teeth, showcasing incredible bakes creativity and detail.

Jim-Pansy Report

POST

    #2

    I Made Squirrel Coffee Roll Cake With Vanilla Bean Chantilly Cream

    Cute animal-shaped roll cakes with cream filling displayed on decorative plates, a perfect example of incredible bakes.

    pinkastrogrill Report

    #3

    Tropézienne Cubes, Filled With Vanilla Diplomat Cream

    Two cube-shaped baked breads with a golden crust on a white plate showcasing incredible bakes.

    goodearscratches Report

    You now might be wondering how a simple act of dumping a few ingredients together in a bowl and putting them in the oven has so many benefits. Well, psychologist Dr. Linda Blair says it might be because it engages all five of our senses, which in turn increases feel-good endorphins.

    “When we bake, we can get in touch with all our senses—sight, taste, feeling, sound and, in particular, our sense of smell, which can reawaken happy memories that we wouldn’t have otherwise thought of.”
    #4

    I Made Dumpling Macarons Filled With White Chocolate Buttercream And Yuzu Ganache!

    Cute steamed bun-shaped macarons with smiling faces in a bamboo steamer, showcasing incredible bakes with creative designs.

    Gibby5683 Report

    #5

    I (15) Made My Dad A Birthday Cake!

    Incredible bake featuring a realistic pond scene with edible ducks, turtle, and textured chocolate bark elements on cake

    TurnerkBallet Report

    #6

    Cursed Pie Before And After For My Husband's Birthday

    Unbaked and baked pie with a detailed face design showcasing incredible bakes with unique artistic flair.

    ButterNutSquanchy Report

    Baking is also considered a form of meditation and mindfulness. 

    “Baking actually requires a lot of full attention. You have to measure, focus physically on rolling out dough. If you’re focusing on smell and taste, on being present with what you’re creating, that act of mindfulness in that present moment can also have a result in stress reduction,” associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at Boston University, Donna Pincus, told HuffPost. 

    It allows us to express our creativity, too. “There’s a lot of literature for connection between creative expression and overall wellbeing,” Pincus explained. “Whether it’s painting or it’s making music [or baking], there is a stress relief that people get from having some kind of an outlet and a way to express themselves.”

    #7

    Valentine's Day Cupcakes

    Box of twelve cupcakes decorated with incredible bakes featuring intricate floral designs in soft pink, white, and brown icing.

    BardicConflagration Report

    #8

    I Turned 40 So I Decided To Make Myself A Mimic Cake

    Dark purple monster-themed cake with detailed eyes, decorative frosting, and a long textured tongue, one of the incredible bakes.

    Thimians Report

    #9

    I Made Some Vintage-Style Preserved Butterfly Sugar Cookies!

    Mini decorative bakes featuring realistic butterfly images in ornate gold frames, showcasing incredible artistic baking skills.

    Veeeeezy Report

    Then there’s the finished product as well. “It's either going to have carbs like bread, or it's going to have sweetness like candies and cookies," said Vaile Wright, senior director of health care innovation for the American Psychological Association. "We know those have a neurobiological aspect where they trigger parts of our brain that then trigger happy feelings."

    #10

    One Of Our City’s Most Highly Rated Restaurants Ordered 90 Cupcakes From Us For Their Guests Tonight, This Is Huge For Our Little Bakery! I Hope Everyone Has An Equally Wonderful, Beautiful And Delicious Valentine’s Day

    Assorted cupcakes with intricate floral frosting designs showcasing incredible bakes in pastel and red hues.

    ohheysarahjay Report

    #11

    I Made Brown Butter & Sea Salt Ganache Sandwich Cookies

    Snail shaped cookies with detailed icing and vibrant colors, showcasing incredible bakes with artistic decoration on a white surface.

    inspiredtotaste Report

    #12

    I Wanted Strawberry Cake So I Made A Strawberry Cake

    Square strawberry cake with pink icing, decorated with edible bees and flowers, a candle, and a mug on a wooden board.

    F00dventures Report

    Even if your bakes don’t come out picture perfect, they can still boost your mood, confidence, and sense of achievement.

    “You’re not spending time ruminating over your thoughts, we know that rumination leads to depression and sad thoughts, if you’re doing something productive,” Pincus said. “And the nice thing about baking is that you have such a tangible reward at the end and that can feel very beneficial to others.”

    #13

    Croissant Heart

    Heart-shaped baked pastry held above a cage with small rats, showcasing one of the incredible bakes deserving spotlight.

    oatymilk_ Report

    #14

    Baked This Chessboard Cake For My BF’s Birthday

    Chess board cake with detailed black and white pieces on chocolate frosting showcasing incredible bakes creativity.

    xsaratoninx Report

    #15

    Made My First Realistic Cake!!

    Stack of pancakes with syrup and a pat of butter, a creative bake among incredible bakes deserving the spotlight.

    Caliandthemouse Report

    And that’s not all! Additionally, baking can help express one’s feelings and foster connections. “It can be helpful for people who have difficulty expressing their feelings in words to show thanks, appreciation or sympathy with baked good,” said Susan Whitbourne, professor of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Massachusetts.

    #16

    Celebration Of Life Cake Is

    Peacock-themed cupcakes and cake with blue and green icing, showcasing incredible bakes on a blue tablecloth.

    Ill-Dipsy_Doodle Report

    #17

    Was Craving Something A Bit More Savory Today. Made A Rosemary Garlic Cheesy Pull Apart Bread. Brb Gonna Go Eat This Entire Thing For Dinner. (Recipe Was From Sally’s Baking Addiction)

    Freshly baked pull-apart bread with herbs and cheese, showcasing one of the incredible bakes deserving the spotlight.

    F00dventures Report

    #18

    My Mom Passed Away On 12/23/2006 ….2/13/25 Would Have Been Her 50th Birthday. I Made Her A Cake. I Think She Would Have Liked It

    White frosted cake decorated with red icing roses and ribbons, an impressive example of incredible bakes.

    Saylemmoon333 Report

    “In many cultures, in many countries, food really is an expression of love, and it’s actually beautiful because it’s something we really all relate to,” added Julie Ohana, a licensed clinical social worker and culinary art therapist. “I think it could border on an unhealthy issue when it replaces communication in the traditional sense, but if it’s done along with communication, it is absolutely a positive and really wonderful thing.”

    #19

    In Crust We Trust, But Pray For This One : Edit- After Photo

    A beautifully decorated baked pie with intricate floral and butterfly crust designs showcasing incredible bakes.

    J-bone95 Report

    #20

    Rose Cake Made By Me

    Pink rose-shaped cake with delicate petals and water droplet decorations, showcasing incredible bakes and artistic detail.

    cuteButDeadlyButCute Report

    #21

    I Took A Class For This Roll Cake. Heartbreaking To Cut Into It

    Roll cake featuring an intricate bunny and floral design, showcasing one of the incredible bakes that deserve the spotlight.

    AccordingDish3728 Report

    However, baking isn’t an activity that is completely stress-free or compatible with everyone. If whipping up a sweet treat in the kitchen is something that stresses a person out, they lose all of the benefits that come with it.

    “If someone has a phobia with cooking and baking, it’s not for them. It’s better for people who start off with a baseline comfort level in the kitchen,” says Ohana. Pincus adds, agreeing, “As long as it’s not stressful and not obligatory, it can be beneficial for all.”
    #22

    Got Ghosted On A Cupcake Order, But At Least They’re Cute

    Box of colorful animal-themed cupcakes with intricate frosting details, showcasing some of the most incredible bakes.

    halfpinthoe Report

    #23

    GF Is Beating Herself Up Over These, I Think They're Awesome! (Not Even In A Supportive Way LOL) Any Thoughts Or Criticisms?

    Cupcakes with blue frosting and rainbow candies on top, showcasing incredible bakes that deserve all the spotlight.

    spa21788 Report

    #24

    Pistachio Chocolate Chip Cookies! That Are Also Teddy Bears

    Close-up of a hand holding a bear-shaped chocolate chip cookie among other incredible bakes cooling on a rack.

    idk_honestly11 Report

    To maintain baking as stress-free an experience as possible, avid bakers recommend preparing for it beforehand. Organizing your area, choosing a recipe wisely, and reading it before starting prevent you from getting frustrated with clutter or getting surprised by a step when you reach the end of a recipe, like chilling the bake overnight, or realizing you don’t have a crucial ingredient.

    #25

    First Try Canelé. I Think I Nailed It

    Glossy, caramelized bakes cooling on a wire rack in a kitchen, showcasing incredible baked treats.

    JuliaFuckingChild666 Report

    #26

    Wisteria Cake For My Mate’s Mum’s 80th. It’s Vanilla Cake, Brushed In Yuzu Syrup, Filled With Lemon Curd And Yuzu Jam, And Shortbread Crumble, And Sudachi (Like A Japanese Lime) Buttercream

    White cake decorated with intricate purple and green floral designs, showcasing one of the incredible bakes in spotlight.

    rarerollingobject Report

    #27

    My First Bake After Brain Surgery!! Belated Birthday Cake For My Partner

    Chocolate drip cake with peanut butter frosting and decorative swirls, an incredible bake deserving all the spotlight.

    holderofthebees Report

    Printing the recipe or propping up your cookbook is another useful tip that can help you to avoid getting annoyed unlocking your phone with dirty hands every time you need a refresher on the recipe. It’s all about organization and thinking about your baking process beforehand.

    That’s it, folks! Happy baking. 
    #28

    Cake For My Grandmother's 90th Birthday

    Two-tiered floral decorated cake with purple icing and pastel buttercream flowers, an incredible bake showcasing detailed craftsmanship.

    LittleMsAce Report

    #29

    Making Cat Bread Has Brought Me So Much Joy

    Tri-color cat-shaped bread slice on a white plate, showcasing one of the incredible bakes with creative designs.

    abuelaconqueso Report

    #30

    Lucky Charms Cake I Made For A Going Away Party

    Colorful decorated cake with pastel frosting and candy accents, showcasing one of the incredible bakes in vibrant detail.

    jfeinb88 Report

    #31

    Monster Cake I Made For A Friend's Daughter's Birthday. Took A Lot Longer To Decorate Than I Envisaged And My Arm Hurt For A Whole Day After

    Colorful square birthday cake with multi-colored monster faces made of icing, showcasing incredible bakes with creative details.

    faith_plus_one Report

    #32

    Marble Cake

    Blue frosted cake decorated with colorful buttercream flowers on a gold stand, an incredible bake worthy of the spotlight.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    #33

    I Baked My Most Successful Pie To Date!

    Golden lattice-topped fruit pie cooling on a wire rack, showcasing one of the incredible bakes.

    fruitfulendeavour Report

    #34

    My Wife Wanted Cheesecake, So I Made A Lemon And Raspberry Cheesecake With Ferrero Rocher Filled Raspberries And Lemon Curd Ontop

    Lemon and raspberry topped incredible bake with whipped cream, held in natural light by a hand near a window.

    Widowshypers Report

    #35

    I Made My Wife A Birthday Cake. It´s Not Pretty But She Loved It

    Chocolate cake with raspberries and blueberries topped with chocolate frosting, showcasing incredible bakes on a kitchen counter.

    SirChesterfield Report

    #36

    Tried Making My Daughters 3rd Birthday Cake

    Heart-shaped cake with purple frosting, cream border, and colorful sprinkles, an incredible bake ready to impress.

    riiitaxo Report

    #37

    I Had Some Blueberries To Use Up So I Made A Mini Blueberry Slab Pie. It Was Also An Excuse To Finally Try Making Pie Crust Flowers

    Blueberry bake with decorative bee accents and leaf crust details, surrounded by cozy candlelight and festive tableware.

    F00dventures Report

    #38

    Do Beignets Count As Baking?

    Plate of incredible bakes featuring powder-sugar dusted pastries arranged closely on a dark surface.

    truebeliever08 Report

    #39

    Cupcake Bouquets Are Our Absolute Favorites To Do, They Make For Such A Beautiful (And Tasty) Gift

    Bouquet of purple and pink buttercream floral bakes arranged with green leaves, showcasing incredible bakes artistry.

    ohheysarahjay Report

    #40

    Snowskin Mooncakes!

    Blue and black mooncakes labeled black sesame walnut and oreo cream cheese on a dark blue plate, showcasing incredible bakes.

    superkiwi25 Report

    #41

    Valentine's Hedgies

    Cute hedgehog-shaped cookies decorated with pink and red sprinkles cooling on a wire rack, showcasing incredible bakes.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    #42

    I Made A 2-In-1 Dessert To Celebrate My Parents’ 52nd Anniversary

    Heart-shaped cake with detailed character decorations, chocolate and meringue, capturing incredible bakes with artistic flair.

    inspiredtotaste Report

    #43

    My Valentine's Muffins

    Chocolate bakes with heart-shaped filling and sprinkled toppings arranged on a glass cake stand in a cozy setting.

    Cinnamoon23 Report

    #44

    Made Tres Leches Milk Cake For The First Time

    Slice of incredible bake topped with fresh strawberry on a plate held over a table with fruit bowl in background

    mariazubair11 Report

    #45

    Coffee Cake Is So Massively Underrated

    Close-up of an incredible bake with cinnamon swirl and icing drizzle, showcasing a moist and crumbly texture.

    cupcakesobviously Report

    #46

    Friend Wanted An Ice Cream Cake For His Bd. It's Sorta Ugly, But I'm Still Proud!

    Chocolate-dripped white frosted cake on a table ready to be served, showcasing one of the incredible bakes.

    HazardHusky Report

    #47

    8+ Sticks Of Butter Later…

    Assorted incredible bakes including chocolate chip, matcha-drizzled, and berry cookies arranged on parchment paper.

    Comfortable-Green713 Report

    #48

    Gender Reveal Cake I Made For My Best Friend

    White layered cake with honey drips and bee decorations, featuring a cute bear design, an incredible bake deserving spotlight.

    agaddiss Report

    #49

    My Blueberry Lemon Loaf!

    Sliced blueberry loaf cake on a wooden board showcasing one of the incredible bakes perfect for highlighting.

    lexydelrey Report

    #50

    My Family Forgot It Was My Birthday So Spent It Baking Myself A Cake

    Birthday cake with candles lit and colorful sprinkles, showcasing one of the incredible bakes deserving all the spotlight.

    internetfa1ry Report

    #51

    My Boyfriend Asked For A Lemon Meringue Pie Instead Of A Birthday Cake This Year. First Time Making It From Scratch!

    Fluffy golden meringue topping on a freshly baked pie, showcasing one of the incredible bakes deserving the spotlight.

    day_light_nl17 Report

    #52

    My First Tart! Blackberry White Chocolate Ganache

    Purple berry tart with fresh blackberries, blueberries, mint leaves, and golden edible pearls, a stunning example of incredible bakes.

    xspineofasnakex Report

    #53

    Birthday Cake I Made For My Dad :)

    Cake designed to look like a frothy beer mug, showcasing one of the incredible bakes deserving spotlight.

    mg-baby Report

    #54

    Lunar New Year Snake Cake. Pillow Is Chinese Southern Sweet ‘Almond’ Cake, Mandarin Jelly, Caramelised White Chocolate And Southern Almond Ganache, Seedless Lychees And White Chocolate And Candied Ginger Mousse

    Golden snake-shaped edible decoration on a red velvet cushion bake, showcasing one of the most incredible bakes.

    rarerollingobject Report

    #55

    I Made A Blackberry Chocolate Cake For My Husband’s Birthday

    Chocolate cake with berries and dried orange slices, a decadent and incredible bake with glossy ganache drips on a white stand.

    viviana80sit Report

    #56

    Wife’s First Attempt At Making Pavlova (Lemon/Blackberry) After Seeing It On Bluey. Homemade Jam And Homemade Whipped Topping

    Light blue meringue bake topped with whipped cream and a blackberry on a white plate with a spoon.

    Jeremy623 Report

    #57

    First Time Heart Shaped Cake For My Daughter’s 5th Birthday

    A colorful layered birthday cake with pastel icing and sprinkles, showcasing incredible bakes for a special celebration.

    ChoccyOats Report

    #58

    Alvin’s Chocolate Cake For My Birthday

    Chocolate cake with smooth frosting and a single lit candle on a wooden stand, showcasing incredible bakes.

    OneTwoOrangeJuice Report

    #59

    Sun And Moon *attempt*

    Blue and yellow decorative cake with intricate floral and butterfly designs, showcasing an incredible bake creation.

    SelenaCybin Report

    #60

    How Do I Share My Baking With Strangers Without Weirding Them Out?

    Rows of incredible bakes featuring vanilla and chocolate frosted cupcakes arranged in a large box.

    DrcutiepieMD Report

    #61

    Valentine's Cookie Box

    Chocolate bear cookies with pink and red heart and flower decorations, an example of incredible bakes for dessert lovers.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    #62

    3 Tier Cinnamon Roll Cake For My Mil

    Tall cinnamon roll covered in creamy icing on a white plate, showcasing one of the incredible bakes deserving the spotlight.

    Mediocre_Cut9682 Report

    #63

    Trying To Bake My Way Through Another Depressive Epi

    Soft golden baked pretzel with coarse salt on white napkin next to a small dollop of mustard on a wooden table.

    beatrice_arbor_day Report

    #64

    First Time Making A Heart Cake!!

    Heart-shaped pink cake with colorful pastel icing and sprinkles, showcasing one of the incredible bakes deserving spotlight.

    zinthebin Report

    #65

    Pistachio Coffee Cake

    Slice of moist cake topped with chopped nuts and powdered sugar, showcasing one of the incredible bakes.

    TheSaltyCooker Report

    #66

    Super Mario Macarons

    Star-shaped incredible bake with cream filling held near a window showcasing creative and fun baking ideas.

    cupcakkecat Report

    #67

    When Clients Send In Their Own Photos, It’s Always So Special To See How Our Cakes Are Displayed With All The Extra Decor - These Colours Are Amazing!

    Slice of an incredible bake with floral icing decorations on a white plate held outdoors with a fork nearby

    ohheysarahjay Report

    #68

    Some Items From Easter Buffet At Work.. I’m Tired

    Tray of incredible bakes featuring mini blueberry and cookies-and-cream cupcakes arranged on a dark baking sheet.

    AliceInWanderlust__ Report

    #69

    My Family Couldn't All Be Together For Easter Last Sunday So We Celebrated Today. This Was My Lamb Cake Contribution- Red Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Icing

    Creamy white lamb-shaped cake with frosting details and colorful candy eggs, an incredible bake perfect for festive celebrations.

    Poe1031 Report

    #70

    Banana Cake With Nutella Buttercream

    Colorful sprinkle-covered cake on a white stand showcasing one of the incredible bakes deserving spotlight.

    pragmatic_particle Report

    Dad Requested A Hot Dog Birthday Party

    Birthday cake shaped like a hot dog with colorful gummy decorations, showcasing one of the incredible bakes.

    scheerio Report

    #72

    Mandarin Sugar Cookies I Made For Lunar New Year

    Red cookies with intricate golden designs cooling on a wire rack, showcasing incredible bakes with detailed decorative patterns.

    MiddleZealousideal89 Report

    #73

    I Made This Cake For My Niece’s 11th Birthday. She Was Over The Moon With Joy!

    Purple birthday cake decorated with glittery butterflies and intricate floral frosting, an incredible bake worthy of spotlight.

    MixRevolutionary4987 Report

    #74

    I Want To Show You The Inside Of My Cake. It's A Small Cake That Is 12 Cm In Size

    Strawberry topped cake with whipped cream decoration on a white plate, showcasing incredible bakes with fresh fruit accents.

    Accomplished_Low_265 Report

    #75

    My Little Daughter Asked Me To Make A Cake With Only Cream, So I Did. While Making It, I Practiced Piping The Cream. I Wanted The Cake To Have A Vintage Look. I'm Into Cake Decorating These Days. It Looks Very Similar To The Last One I Made

    White frosted cake with decorative piping and fresh strawberries on top, showcasing incredible bakes in a bright setting.

    Accomplished_Low_265 Report

