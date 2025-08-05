Many people turn to baking as a way to relax and soothe their minds. Measuring, combining, and mixing ingredients can be strangely therapeutic. One doesn’t have to be highly skilled at it either—amateurs, stress bakers, and veterans alike can benefit from whipping up something sweet in the kitchen . Besides, this stress-relieving activity yields delicious bakes that you can fill your own belly with or share with your friends and family, which, if you ask me, is the best part about it. That said, it’s not always easy to find inspiration for what sweet treat to try next, so we compiled a list of them below from the r/Baking community to help you gather some ideas. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the most mouthwatering ones!

#1 Son’s 7th Birthday Cake Share icon

#2 I Made Squirrel Coffee Roll Cake With Vanilla Bean Chantilly Cream Share icon

#3 Tropézienne Cubes, Filled With Vanilla Diplomat Cream Share icon

You now might be wondering how a simple act of dumping a few ingredients together in a bowl and putting them in the oven has so many benefits. Well, psychologist Dr. Linda Blair says it might be because it engages all five of our senses, which in turn increases feel-good endorphins. “When we bake, we can get in touch with all our senses—sight, taste, feeling, sound and, in particular, our sense of smell, which can reawaken happy memories that we wouldn’t have otherwise thought of.”

#4 I Made Dumpling Macarons Filled With White Chocolate Buttercream And Yuzu Ganache! Share icon

#5 I (15) Made My Dad A Birthday Cake! Share icon

#6 Cursed Pie Before And After For My Husband's Birthday Share icon

Baking is also considered a form of meditation and mindfulness. “Baking actually requires a lot of full attention. You have to measure, focus physically on rolling out dough. If you’re focusing on smell and taste, on being present with what you’re creating, that act of mindfulness in that present moment can also have a result in stress reduction,” associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at Boston University, Donna Pincus, told HuffPost. It allows us to express our creativity, too. “There’s a lot of literature for connection between creative expression and overall wellbeing,” Pincus explained. “Whether it’s painting or it’s making music [or baking], there is a stress relief that people get from having some kind of an outlet and a way to express themselves.” ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Valentine's Day Cupcakes Share icon

#8 I Turned 40 So I Decided To Make Myself A Mimic Cake Share icon

#9 I Made Some Vintage-Style Preserved Butterfly Sugar Cookies! Share icon

Then there’s the finished product as well. “It's either going to have carbs like bread, or it's going to have sweetness like candies and cookies," said Vaile Wright, senior director of health care innovation for the American Psychological Association. "We know those have a neurobiological aspect where they trigger parts of our brain that then trigger happy feelings." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 One Of Our City’s Most Highly Rated Restaurants Ordered 90 Cupcakes From Us For Their Guests Tonight, This Is Huge For Our Little Bakery! I Hope Everyone Has An Equally Wonderful, Beautiful And Delicious Valentine’s Day Share icon

#11 I Made Brown Butter & Sea Salt Ganache Sandwich Cookies Share icon

#12 I Wanted Strawberry Cake So I Made A Strawberry Cake Share icon

Even if your bakes don’t come out picture perfect, they can still boost your mood, confidence, and sense of achievement. “You’re not spending time ruminating over your thoughts, we know that rumination leads to depression and sad thoughts, if you’re doing something productive,” Pincus said. “And the nice thing about baking is that you have such a tangible reward at the end and that can feel very beneficial to others.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Croissant Heart Share icon

#14 Baked This Chessboard Cake For My BF’s Birthday Share icon

#15 Made My First Realistic Cake!! Share icon

And that’s not all! Additionally, baking can help express one’s feelings and foster connections. “It can be helpful for people who have difficulty expressing their feelings in words to show thanks, appreciation or sympathy with baked good,” said Susan Whitbourne, professor of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Massachusetts. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Celebration Of Life Cake Is Share icon

#17 Was Craving Something A Bit More Savory Today. Made A Rosemary Garlic Cheesy Pull Apart Bread. Brb Gonna Go Eat This Entire Thing For Dinner. (Recipe Was From Sally’s Baking Addiction) Share icon

#18 My Mom Passed Away On 12/23/2006 ….2/13/25 Would Have Been Her 50th Birthday. I Made Her A Cake. I Think She Would Have Liked It Share icon

“In many cultures, in many countries, food really is an expression of love, and it’s actually beautiful because it’s something we really all relate to,” added Julie Ohana, a licensed clinical social worker and culinary art therapist. “I think it could border on an unhealthy issue when it replaces communication in the traditional sense, but if it’s done along with communication, it is absolutely a positive and really wonderful thing.” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#19 In Crust We Trust, But Pray For This One : Edit- After Photo Share icon

#20 Rose Cake Made By Me Share icon

#21 I Took A Class For This Roll Cake. Heartbreaking To Cut Into It Share icon

However, baking isn’t an activity that is completely stress-free or compatible with everyone. If whipping up a sweet treat in the kitchen is something that stresses a person out, they lose all of the benefits that come with it. ADVERTISEMENT “If someone has a phobia with cooking and baking, it’s not for them. It’s better for people who start off with a baseline comfort level in the kitchen,” says Ohana. Pincus adds, agreeing, “As long as it’s not stressful and not obligatory, it can be beneficial for all.”

#22 Got Ghosted On A Cupcake Order, But At Least They’re Cute Share icon

#23 GF Is Beating Herself Up Over These, I Think They're Awesome! (Not Even In A Supportive Way LOL) Any Thoughts Or Criticisms? Share icon

#24 Pistachio Chocolate Chip Cookies! That Are Also Teddy Bears Share icon

To maintain baking as stress-free an experience as possible, avid bakers recommend preparing for it beforehand. Organizing your area, choosing a recipe wisely, and reading it before starting prevent you from getting frustrated with clutter or getting surprised by a step when you reach the end of a recipe, like chilling the bake overnight, or realizing you don’t have a crucial ingredient.

#25 First Try Canelé. I Think I Nailed It Share icon

#26 Wisteria Cake For My Mate’s Mum’s 80th. It’s Vanilla Cake, Brushed In Yuzu Syrup, Filled With Lemon Curd And Yuzu Jam, And Shortbread Crumble, And Sudachi (Like A Japanese Lime) Buttercream Share icon

#27 My First Bake After Brain Surgery!! Belated Birthday Cake For My Partner Share icon

Printing the recipe or propping up your cookbook is another useful tip that can help you to avoid getting annoyed unlocking your phone with dirty hands every time you need a refresher on the recipe. It’s all about organization and thinking about your baking process beforehand. That’s it, folks! Happy baking.

#28 Cake For My Grandmother's 90th Birthday Share icon

#29 Making Cat Bread Has Brought Me So Much Joy Share icon

#30 Lucky Charms Cake I Made For A Going Away Party Share icon

#31 Monster Cake I Made For A Friend's Daughter's Birthday. Took A Lot Longer To Decorate Than I Envisaged And My Arm Hurt For A Whole Day After Share icon

#32 Marble Cake Share icon

#33 I Baked My Most Successful Pie To Date! Share icon

#34 My Wife Wanted Cheesecake, So I Made A Lemon And Raspberry Cheesecake With Ferrero Rocher Filled Raspberries And Lemon Curd Ontop Share icon

#35 I Made My Wife A Birthday Cake. It´s Not Pretty But She Loved It Share icon

#36 Tried Making My Daughters 3rd Birthday Cake Share icon

#37 I Had Some Blueberries To Use Up So I Made A Mini Blueberry Slab Pie. It Was Also An Excuse To Finally Try Making Pie Crust Flowers Share icon

#38 Do Beignets Count As Baking? Share icon

#39 Cupcake Bouquets Are Our Absolute Favorites To Do, They Make For Such A Beautiful (And Tasty) Gift Share icon

#40 Snowskin Mooncakes! Share icon

#41 Valentine's Hedgies Share icon

#42 I Made A 2-In-1 Dessert To Celebrate My Parents’ 52nd Anniversary Share icon

#43 My Valentine's Muffins Share icon

#44 Made Tres Leches Milk Cake For The First Time Share icon

#45 Coffee Cake Is So Massively Underrated Share icon

#46 Friend Wanted An Ice Cream Cake For His Bd. It's Sorta Ugly, But I'm Still Proud! Share icon

#47 8+ Sticks Of Butter Later… Share icon

#48 Gender Reveal Cake I Made For My Best Friend Share icon

#49 My Blueberry Lemon Loaf! Share icon

#50 My Family Forgot It Was My Birthday So Spent It Baking Myself A Cake Share icon

#51 My Boyfriend Asked For A Lemon Meringue Pie Instead Of A Birthday Cake This Year. First Time Making It From Scratch! Share icon

#52 My First Tart! Blackberry White Chocolate Ganache Share icon

#53 Birthday Cake I Made For My Dad :) Share icon

#54 Lunar New Year Snake Cake. Pillow Is Chinese Southern Sweet ‘Almond’ Cake, Mandarin Jelly, Caramelised White Chocolate And Southern Almond Ganache, Seedless Lychees And White Chocolate And Candied Ginger Mousse Share icon

#55 I Made A Blackberry Chocolate Cake For My Husband’s Birthday Share icon

#56 Wife’s First Attempt At Making Pavlova (Lemon/Blackberry) After Seeing It On Bluey. Homemade Jam And Homemade Whipped Topping Share icon

#57 First Time Heart Shaped Cake For My Daughter’s 5th Birthday Share icon

#58 Alvin’s Chocolate Cake For My Birthday Share icon

#59 Sun And Moon *attempt* Share icon

#60 How Do I Share My Baking With Strangers Without Weirding Them Out? Share icon

#61 Valentine's Cookie Box Share icon

#62 3 Tier Cinnamon Roll Cake For My Mil Share icon

#63 Trying To Bake My Way Through Another Depressive Epi Share icon

#64 First Time Making A Heart Cake!! Share icon

#65 Pistachio Coffee Cake Share icon

#66 Super Mario Macarons Share icon

#67 When Clients Send In Their Own Photos, It’s Always So Special To See How Our Cakes Are Displayed With All The Extra Decor - These Colours Are Amazing! Share icon

#68 Some Items From Easter Buffet At Work.. I’m Tired Share icon

#69 My Family Couldn't All Be Together For Easter Last Sunday So We Celebrated Today. This Was My Lamb Cake Contribution- Red Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Icing Share icon

#70 Banana Cake With Nutella Buttercream Share icon

#71 Dad Requested A Hot Dog Birthday Party Share icon

#72 Mandarin Sugar Cookies I Made For Lunar New Year Share icon

#73 I Made This Cake For My Niece’s 11th Birthday. She Was Over The Moon With Joy! Share icon

#74 I Want To Show You The Inside Of My Cake. It's A Small Cake That Is 12 Cm In Size Share icon

