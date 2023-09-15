When it comes to heights, having a healthy dose of fear is completely natural. It is also linked to the fear of falling, which serves as a protective mechanism for most of us. However, some people seem to be fearless, pushing the boundaries of safety and even risking their lives by climbing to the edges of rooftops, rocky mountains, or even on a windowsill to reach a dirty spot on the ninth floor.

Today, we would like to present you with some of the craziest images from all over the internet that Bored Panda collected of adrenaline enthusiasts reaching unnerving heights. These experiences, which have either been photographed by others or documented by the daredevils themselves, can seem like an unattainable adventure for regular people, not to mention people with acrophobia (the fear of heights). So whether you are actually afraid of heights or simply are not a fan of putting your life at risk, these images will serve you as an adventure you would never take but could enjoy from the safety of solid ground.