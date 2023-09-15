115 Times People Posted Unnerving Pics Of Great Heights That Made Others Say “Hell No”
When it comes to heights, having a healthy dose of fear is completely natural. It is also linked to the fear of falling, which serves as a protective mechanism for most of us. However, some people seem to be fearless, pushing the boundaries of safety and even risking their lives by climbing to the edges of rooftops, rocky mountains, or even on a windowsill to reach a dirty spot on the ninth floor.
Today, we would like to present you with some of the craziest images from all over the internet that Bored Panda collected of adrenaline enthusiasts reaching unnerving heights. These experiences, which have either been photographed by others or documented by the daredevils themselves, can seem like an unattainable adventure for regular people, not to mention people with acrophobia (the fear of heights). So whether you are actually afraid of heights or simply are not a fan of putting your life at risk, these images will serve you as an adventure you would never take but could enjoy from the safety of solid ground.
Cleaning The Blinds
Bet she was raised that if you don't clean EVERYWHERE you're gunna get your butt beat. Def a clean behind the fridge for your life kid
On The Edge 1400 Feet Above Central Park
I just got a unpleasant feeling in my lower gut. I am so afraid of heights.
Harihar Fort - A Moist, Steep Staircase In India
Say Cheese
As A Person Who Is Afraid Of Heights I'm Not Sure If This Would Make It Easier Or More Difficult To Do Your Business In This Toilet
Getting Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed Is Not An Option
A Moment I’ll Never Forget. Sometimes The Timing Is Perfect And All The Elements Line Up For You. This Was One Of Those Times
In Brazil, There's An Apartment Building With A 40-Store Spiral Staircase Attached To The Outside Meant As A Fire Escape. What Scares You More? Fire Or Falling?
This Would Scare The Hell Outta Me
I Love Roof-Topping Photos. Does Anyone Have Any Good Ones?
Risky Shot
If this is as precarious as it looks, buddy, you're an absolute rissole.
Conquered My Fear Of Heights
If My SO Suggested This Photo Idea, I'd Rather Be Single
I can just hear either of them say "Life insurance? Why do you ask?"
Sunbathing On A Roof, What Could Go Wrong?
Sudden earthquake, bee lands on you and you freak out, Freak gust of wind . . .
The Game Is On
Château Frontenac, Quebec City
Currently at #19 this one would be the first I could get behind IF IT WEREN'T SNOWING. I love snow, but that roof must be slick as an oiled sheet of glass
1.4-Mile Highline Walk
WORLD RECORD Highline with Nathan Paulin at Mont-Saint-Michel.
Strong Performance
Hanging Out 3,000 Feet Above The Golden Gate Bridge
Not Afraid Of Heights
This one I'm fine with. Water everywhere as a landing and lens makes it look higher I'm sure.
How? And Why?
Looking Down A Mine Shaft
On Top Of The Stairs In Pico Tijuca, Brazil
Fixing An AC Compressor On A Level 28 Ledge
The Most Picturesque Climb In The Country
I've Been Trying To Tackle My Fear Of Heights. Needless To Say, I Freaked My Mom Out When I Showed This
Just Hanging Around
Taking The Selfie Game To New Heights
How To Climb On Roof
Pulpit Rock From Above With A Growing Crack. Not A Safety Rail In Sight
Ancient Arts - First Outdoor Climb, First Multi-Pitch Climb, First Climb On Ropes (I Do Indoor Bouldering)
Victory Over Fear Of Heights, 1000m
This Is 400 Feet Up On An Antenna Tower
Extremely High
Rest Day
Don't worry guys it's spider man he'll stick to the walls.