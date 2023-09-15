When it comes to heights, having a healthy dose of fear is completely natural. It is also linked to the fear of falling, which serves as a protective mechanism for most of us. However, some people seem to be fearless, pushing the boundaries of safety and even risking their lives by climbing to the edges of rooftops, rocky mountains, or even on a windowsill to reach a dirty spot on the ninth floor.

Today, we would like to present you with some of the craziest images from all over the internet that Bored Panda collected of adrenaline enthusiasts reaching unnerving heights. These experiences, which have either been photographed by others or documented by the daredevils themselves, can seem like an unattainable adventure for regular people, not to mention people with acrophobia (the fear of heights). So whether you are actually afraid of heights or simply are not a fan of putting your life at risk, these images will serve you as an adventure you would never take but could enjoy from the safety of solid ground.

#1

Cleaning The Blinds

Cleaning The Blinds

#2

On The Edge 1400 Feet Above Central Park

On The Edge 1400 Feet Above Central Park

#3

Harihar Fort - A Moist, Steep Staircase In India

Harihar Fort - A Moist, Steep Staircase In India

#4

Say Cheese

Say Cheese

#5

As A Person Who Is Afraid Of Heights I'm Not Sure If This Would Make It Easier Or More Difficult To Do Your Business In This Toilet

As A Person Who Is Afraid Of Heights I'm Not Sure If This Would Make It Easier Or More Difficult To Do Your Business In This Toilet

#6

Getting Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed Is Not An Option

Getting Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed Is Not An Option

#7

A Moment I'll Never Forget. Sometimes The Timing Is Perfect And All The Elements Line Up For You. This Was One Of Those Times

A Moment I’ll Never Forget. Sometimes The Timing Is Perfect And All The Elements Line Up For You. This Was One Of Those Times

#8

In Brazil, There's An Apartment Building With A 40-Store Spiral Staircase Attached To The Outside Meant As A Fire Escape. What Scares You More? Fire Or Falling?

In Brazil, There's An Apartment Building With A 40-Store Spiral Staircase Attached To The Outside Meant As A Fire Escape. What Scares You More? Fire Or Falling?

#9

This Would Scare The Hell Outta Me

This Would Scare The Hell Outta Me

#10

I Love Roof-Topping Photos. Does Anyone Have Any Good Ones?

I Love Roof-Topping Photos. Does Anyone Have Any Good Ones?

#11

Risky Shot

Risky Shot

#12

Conquered My Fear Of Heights

Conquered My Fear Of Heights

#13

If My SO Suggested This Photo Idea, I'd Rather Be Single

If My SO Suggested This Photo Idea, I'd Rather Be Single

#14

Sunbathing On A Roof, What Could Go Wrong?

Sunbathing On A Roof, What Could Go Wrong?

#15

The Game Is On

The Game Is On

#16

Château Frontenac, Quebec City

Château Frontenac, Quebec City

#17

1.4-Mile Highline Walk

1.4-Mile Highline Walk

WORLD RECORD Highline with Nathan Paulin at Mont-Saint-Michel.

#18

Strong Performance

Strong Performance

#19

Hanging Out 3,000 Feet Above The Golden Gate Bridge

Hanging Out 3,000 Feet Above The Golden Gate Bridge

#20

Not Afraid Of Heights

Not Afraid Of Heights

#21

How? And Why?

How? And Why?

#22

Looking Down A Mine Shaft

Looking Down A Mine Shaft

#23

On Top Of The Stairs In Pico Tijuca, Brazil

On Top Of The Stairs In Pico Tijuca, Brazil

#24

Fixing An AC Compressor On A Level 28 Ledge

Fixing An AC Compressor On A Level 28 Ledge

#25

The Most Picturesque Climb In The Country

The Most Picturesque Climb In The Country

#26

I've Been Trying To Tackle My Fear Of Heights. Needless To Say, I Freaked My Mom Out When I Showed This

I've Been Trying To Tackle My Fear Of Heights. Needless To Say, I Freaked My Mom Out When I Showed This

#27

Just Hanging Around

Just Hanging Around

#28

Taking The Selfie Game To New Heights

Taking The Selfie Game To New Heights

#29

How To Climb On Roof

How To Climb On Roof

#30

Pulpit Rock From Above With A Growing Crack. Not A Safety Rail In Sight

Pulpit Rock From Above With A Growing Crack. Not A Safety Rail In Sight

#31

Ancient Arts - First Outdoor Climb, First Multi-Pitch Climb, First Climb On Ropes (I Do Indoor Bouldering)

Ancient Arts - First Outdoor Climb, First Multi-Pitch Climb, First Climb On Ropes (I Do Indoor Bouldering)

#32

Victory Over Fear Of Heights, 1000m

Victory Over Fear Of Heights, 1000m

#33

This Is 400 Feet Up On An Antenna Tower

This Is 400 Feet Up On An Antenna Tower

#34

Extremely High

Extremely High

#35

Rest Day

Rest Day

#36

One Of My All-Time Favorite New York Photos

One Of My All-Time Favorite New York Photos

#37

Such A Mega Place To Shoot

Such A Mega Place To Shoot

#38

This Makes Me Dizzy

This Makes Me Dizzy

#39

Observing The Landscape Of Yosemite

Observing The Landscape Of Yosemite

#40

Kyiv, 2013

Kyiv, 2013

#41

The First Rule Of Height Club Is... Don't Look Down

The First Rule Of Height Club Is... Don't Look Down

#42

Good Photo But Now I Got Anxiety

Good Photo But Now I Got Anxiety

#43

Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope

Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope

#44

Freeclimb On The Tallest Cathedral In France (151m)

Freeclimb On The Tallest Cathedral In France (151m)

#45

Glacier Point, Yosemite National Park. I'm Afraid Of Heights, But My Friend Isn't

Glacier Point, Yosemite National Park. I’m Afraid Of Heights, But My Friend Isn’t

#46

Afraid Of Heights? I Remember The Fear I Felt Every Time I Look At This Photo

Afraid Of Heights? I Remember The Fear I Felt Every Time I Look At This Photo

#47

Another Time On A Abandoned Chimney. Almost 1000 Feet Tall. Germany

Another Time On A Abandoned Chimney. Almost 1000 Feet Tall. Germany

#48

555 Meters Above The Streets Of Seoul

555 Meters Above The Streets Of Seoul

#49

High Above The Smoke-Filled City. Shot During The 2022 Wildfire Season In Seattle

High Above The Smoke-Filled City. Shot During The 2022 Wildfire Season In Seattle

#50

Views From A 302-Meters-Tall Tower, Germany

Views From A 302-Meters-Tall Tower, Germany

#51

The View From High Rock Lookout, Washington State. Will Someone Please Close The Door?

The View From High Rock Lookout, Washington State. Will Someone Please Close The Door?

#52

I Live At The Top Floor

I Live At The Top Floor

#53

Looking Down A Long Shaft

Looking Down A Long Shaft

#54

Exploring Some Of The Newer Crags On Kalymnos, Still Got The Goods After All These Years Of Development

Exploring Some Of The Newer Crags On Kalymnos, Still Got The Goods After All These Years Of Development

#55

Looking Down A Crane Above NYC

Looking Down A Crane Above NYC

#56

One Good Sneeze And Everyone Is Going Home Early

One Good Sneeze And Everyone Is Going Home Early

#57

Hanging Out On A Plank, 2000-Feet-High On The Edge Of A Cliff In China

Hanging Out On A Plank, 2000-Feet-High On The Edge Of A Cliff In China

#58

Standing Atop The Legacy Tower In Chicago

Standing Atop The Legacy Tower In Chicago

#59

Ragged Edge 5.7, Vesper Peak, WA

Ragged Edge 5.7, Vesper Peak, WA

#60

Climbing Up High

Climbing Up High

#61

Devil's Golf Ball

Devil's Golf Ball

#62

Me Facing My Immense Fear Of Heights 103 Floors Up On The Willis Tower In Chicago! I Did It

Me Facing My Immense Fear Of Heights 103 Floors Up On The Willis Tower In Chicago! I Did It

#63

As You Know, I Often Visit Such Places. Would You Like To See Moscow From A Bird's-Eye View?

As You Know, I Often Visit Such Places. Would You Like To See Moscow From A Bird's-Eye View?

#64

With The City, Sea And Bungee

With The City, Sea And Bungee

#65

Shiey, Lattice Climbing On Duga Radar

Shiey, Lattice Climbing On Duga Radar

#66

The Unparalleled Freedom Of Mallorcan

The Unparalleled Freedom Of Mallorcan

#67

A Photo Of My Friends 1400 Feet Above With A View Of Central Park

A Photo Of My Friends 1400 Feet Above With A View Of Central Park

#68

Only Up

Only Up

#69

Climbing Is A Way To Overcome Ourselves And Our Abilities

Climbing Is A Way To Overcome Ourselves And Our Abilities

#70

I Randomly Drove Past This Building In Vietnam And Decided To Snap A Picture. Found This Sketchy Ledge On The Roof

I Randomly Drove Past This Building In Vietnam And Decided To Snap A Picture. Found This Sketchy Ledge On The Roof

#71

Warning: Potential For Feeling Nauseous

Warning: Potential For Feeling Nauseous

