Today, we’ve scoured the internet for stories from people who acted on those gut feelings or made thoughtful, cautious , or even random decisions that turned out to be life-changing. In this collection, you’ll find tales of backup plans, second opinions, and split-second choices that made all the difference. Keep reading for some uplifting proof that playing it safe can sometimes be the best thing you ever do.

There are days when a tiny voice inside your head nudges you, maybe to double-check if you turned off the gas or to grab a jacket “just in case.” Most of the time, it's nothing. But every once in a while, that cautious little voice ends up saving you from something disastrous.

#1 I listened to my cat. She was stretched out in my lap sleeping panther style while I had dozed off in a chair at about 11:30 pm. All of the sudden she jumped up, which woke me up, and stared over my shoulder at the back door with her mouth agape and eyes dilated. She really looked scared so I went to investigate and startled a tall man, late 20s, in my laundry room. He had just picked the lock to enter the back door. I pivoted and ran barefoot out the front door to a neighbor who called the police. Eight police officers arrived silent approach within a minute but the intruder had already bolted. My cat gave me about a ten second jump on the intruder rather than him having the jump on sleeping me. I shudder to think what would have happened if my cat hadn’t warned me. The police asked if the intruder had a backpack — which he didn’t— so he wasn’t there to steal. My kitty is now 22 years old and I gratefully dote on her every whim.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Agreed to go to the hospital when my skin and eyes turned yellow and i couldn’t eat food and was pissing red.



I was drinking a handle of bourbon every two days along with whatever beers i had.



i had decided i was just going to drink myself to death, and i got pretty close.



My wife convinced me to go to the ER and they immediately admitted me and kept me for a week or so. i have no memory of my time there.



anyway, i survived and on july 15th it will be four years since i had a drink.

#3 My mom worked on the 99th floor of the world trade centaur and I was 9 years old with her at 7 AM when I spilled apple juice on my pants and she took me down to the first floor to get shorts from the shop when the plane hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are days when you second-guess yourself over the smallest decisions, like whether to carry an umbrella or try a new dish at your favorite restaurant. And then there are days when that tiny gut feeling leads you to do something unexpectedly wise. Maybe you double-checked and went to the doctor for a mild stomach ache. At the time, it felt like no big deal. But later? It turned out to be life-changing. That same principle applies to smaller moments, too, like when you take a little extra care with your resume. It might not feel urgent or dramatic, but that one document can shape your entire career path. Think about it: a resume is often the first thing a potential employer sees. It speaks for you before you ever walk into the room. So, investing time and thought into it? That’s not just smart, it’s a power move.

#4 Keeping a paper trail of everything i do at work and recording closed-door conversations with management.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I sent an email with my entire college project to myself on the day it was due to be handed in.



I carried the actual copy in on a usb drive which, for some reason, formatted itself when I put the USB in the college computer to print the project off. Think someone in the previous class in that room had set up some sort of script, thinking they were clever to try and screw over whoever used the PC after them.



I'm sure considering the circumstances the college would have let me hand it in the next day or something, but it saved me from worrying, being able to just download it from my emails.

#6 Camera in my living room. Initially got it to say hi to my cat during the day, ended up using footage to defend myself against charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more about what makes a resume truly stand out, Bored Panda spoke with Erica Katz, a resume expert who’s helped over 500 people polish theirs to perfection. “We all want to land our dream job,” Erica said, “but people often overlook just how powerful the right resume can be.” According to her, many clients have amazing experiences, it’s just hidden beneath poor structure or awkward formatting. “The layout might be off, or the most impressive stuff is tucked away at the bottom where no one sees it.” One of the biggest mistakes she sees is people sending out the same resume for every role. “Sometimes people forget to tailor their resume to the job they’re applying for,” Erica explained. “They’ll send one generic version everywhere, hoping it works.” But that approach rarely makes an impact. She recommends customizing at least your top bullet points and summary to match the job description. “That little extra effort shows you actually care about the role. If you don’t tell them why you’re the perfect fit, someone else will.”

#7 Emailing a colleague a summary of a phone call we had, where I noted that there was a faster alternative to finishing a project, but he wanted to go with the original plan because "we have plenty of time."



Fast forward a few weeks later and this dude is screeching to my boss's boss about the project taking so long. I just forwarded everyone on the email thread the original email where I proposed a faster solution and it was decided against.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Quit a soul crushing job that I absolutely hated.



I just straight up walked out despite my credit cards being maxed and my savings being wiped out due to trying to live on workers comp for 6 months.



Best decision I ever made. If I hadn't quit that job I would have ended up killing myself.

#9 Transitioning. Life is worth it now.

Formatting issues are another common problem. “I’ve seen resumes that look fine in Word, but once converted to PDF, the spacing is a mess,” Erica shared. Her advice? Always double-check the final version in PDF before hitting send. ADVERTISEMENT “Recruiters won’t fix your formatting, they’ll just move on.” She also recommends keeping your design sleek and mobile-friendly. “It’s tempting to get creative with fonts and columns, but clarity is more important than flair.”

#10 In December, several years ago, I booked a week long getaway to Jamaica, with my wife for our 10th anniversary in June; just us, no kids. Wife insisted we buy the travel insurance. I resisted. She insisted. She won.



In April that year, our 4 y/o was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer. Cancelled the trip; and got all of our money back - including the cost of the insurance (!), which I think was an error on their part.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Left the a*****e relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Didn't get married or have kids in the military.

Then there’s the length. “People either overstuff their resumes or leave out too much,” Erica said. “It’s either three pages of fluff or a half-page list of vague job duties.” Ideally, she suggests one page for early-career professionals and no more than two pages for experienced applicants. Use white space to your advantage. “It’s not wasted; it gives breathing room so your key achievements stand out.”

#13 Grabbed a tree when I skied off a cliff.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I got over myself and went to the doctor because I'd felt sick for a solid two months.



It turns out I had cancer and if I'd waited much longer it probably would have been too late.

#15 Condoms. Didn't plan on getting it on with anyone that day.

Grabbed a beer with friends. Hit it off with a gal.



What happens happens.



She sends me a message the day after telling me she had a herpes spur and didn't feel it in the moment.



Got tested. Don't have it.



Always wrap it before you shove it boys. And keep that bag on you always.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of achievements, word choice matters a lot. “Instead of writing ‘helped with social media,’ say ‘managed social media accounts and increased engagement by 25%,’” she advised. Action verbs like led, created, launched, or implemented instantly communicate confidence. “They paint a picture of someone who gets things done. It’s the difference between sounding passive and sounding like a problem solver, and that’s exactly what employers are looking for.”

#16 I was at a friend of friend's for a bonfire and some drinks. We're a few drinks in having a good time and someone wants to get the fire started. Everyone moves outside to watch/heckle/give advice while they're having a little trouble getting it going. Someone decided to put a little gasoline on the wood to help get it going. Having seen MANY videos similar to this, I back up and pull my friend with me (if you didn't know, gasoline isn't just flammable, it's f*****g explosive). Not even 30 seconds after we left the immediate area someone lights the gas. As predicted, a massive fireball goes off and wouldn't you know it, the majority of the fire was RIGHT where we were standing.



The fireball didn't last very long, maybe a second or two, but I have a big beard that DEFINITELY would have caught on fire and even if it hadn't, I don't like being burned even for just a second or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Not exactly my life, but close enough- I hounded my wife into letting me take her to the hospital one night, when she was miserable with back pain. She wanted to lie down and just tough it out, and she's very frightened of needles and surgery and stuff, not to mention America's profane healthcare costs. But I made her let me take her. It turned out to be an embolism that could have been really bad if not treated.

#18 TL;DR - I wasn't taking care of my health, as a teen, and I could've died several times. But I have since taken control. Accepting my illness saved my life.



Long version:



I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 10. It's an autoimmune disease, meaning my immune system attacked the beta cells in my pancreas, killing them off. Beta cells produce insulin. Therefore, I need to supplement man-made insulin for the rest of my life. Basically, I must give exact insulin for whatever amount of carbohydrates I consume.



When I was a teen, I had been admitted to the hospital several different times for diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). I barely survived each time. The reason that I got DKA was because I was a rebellious and stupid teenager. I wasn't taking enough insulin, sometimes completely skipping an insulin shot. All because I haaaated my diabetes.



A healthy HbA1c (a score that tells you your average blood sugar over the last 3 months) is 7%. Mine was literally off the chart, at 14%+, for a decade.



But when I was about 22, I decided I needed to take care of myself. My HbA1c is now 5.6%!! That's better than the recommended 7%! I've come to accept my diabetes. No use fighting it anymore.



So, accepting my illness has saved my life, as hating it only made me more sick and was putting me in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Numbers are your best friend on a resume. “Anyone can say they’re a team player, but it’s more convincing to say, ‘collaborated on a cross-functional team of five to reduce turnaround time by 20%,’” Erica explained. Quantifying your work gives context and shows real impact. “Even if your job doesn’t involve sales or stats, there are always ways to highlight results. Did you save time? Improve efficiency? Streamline something? Put it into numbers.”

#19 Sounds weird, but joining the Army. Even did two combat tours. I grew up in a trailer park in Oklahoma, lots of m**h, kids around me were getting hooked on the stuff, getting in trouble with the law, etc. I decided to just not have friends the last couple years of high school and pass with decent grades. Joined the Army and was in basic 3 days after graduation, Iraq 5 months later. Got out and got a degree in Business with no student loans and now have an incredible job, two houses, wife, dog all that. My step dad is dead from opioids, stepbrother died early 30s and stepsister is now a 36 year old grandma. Without the military and getting the f**k out of the trailer park, not sure if I would be much different.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I’ve been tracking my mood multiple times a day for a few years now, and decided to map it to my menstrual cycle a couple months ago on the suggestion of a friend. Turns out I have a hormonal disorder that makes me periodically insane (pmdd). The mood changes coupled with general depression/anxiety/traumatic events have almost killed me before. Highly recommend anyone who has a period and is randomly depressed/s******l/irrational for a few days a month do this and see if it matches up to a few days before your period.

#21 Early in my freshman year at Princeton, I went to a party in a dorm room. It was not in my dorm (Lockhart), but in a nearby one (Joline). I don’t recall why I went to that party. I didn’t know anyone there very well.



At the party was a girl named Nicole who lived in my dorm. I had met her once or twice, but didn’t know her.



We left the party and started talking. We sat on a bench out on Nassau Street and talked until 4 am.



We married in 1980 and were married until cancer took her in 2015.



Going to that party in Joline seemed pretty useless at the time, but turned out to be a key point in my life.



(Coincidentally, one of Nicole’s outdoor adventure buddies here in New Hampshire was a fellow named John Joline. He was from the family that donated for the dorm. But he was the rebel of his family and went to Dartmouth instead of Princeton. John passed away from cancer just a couple of months before Nicole.)

ADVERTISEMENT

And don’t forget the basics, like your contact information. “It might sound obvious, but people still forget to include their phone number or hide it at the bottom,” she said. Keep it simple and professional. “Ditch the quirky email address from high school. Use your name and a clean email, and ideally, link your LinkedIn profile.” Make it easy for hiring managers to reach out. The easier you make their job, the better your chances.

#22 Going to therapy.

#23 Rumble strips. I love rumble strips.



Many people don’t even think about that rough edge on the side of the road that makes a lot of noise when you drift a little.



They have saved my life.



I commuted over 50 miles one way for over 20 years. I also worked the night shift. I would be driving home after working 12 -16 hours. Isn’t that alone a recipe for disaster?



Well, it happened. I drifted off a little bit while driving. Rumble strips. Instantly alert and moved back over. Missed the edge of the bridge over the Red River between Oklahoma and Texas by only a few feet.



God Bless the engineer who came up with rumble strips. Because of them, I am alive today. I was able to raise my son, welcome my daughter-in-law, and enjoy my grandbaby. I was able to see Washington, D.C., Chicago, California, Europe, and move to Alaska.



Because of rumble strips.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 When I was young, I had taken my car into a national brake place to get the brakes repaired, as they were getting iffy. Driving home, I wasn’t very far from the place when I noticed - at about 40 mph in city traffic - that I now had no brakes at all!



A scene from the old TV show Mannix flashed through my mind - the episode where Mannix is driving down a mountain and realizes his brake lines have been cut, and he repeatedly drives into the mountainside in order to bring his vehicle to a halt.



So that’s what I did. I repeatedly drove into the curb until the car finally stopped. So that useless bit of info probably saved my life and/or limbs, and maybe those of others, too.



(I called the brake place and yelled at them a lot, and they fixed the brakes. Being young, that’s all I did about it, aside from never going there again, and warning all my friends.)

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, a resume is more than a document, it’s your pitch. It tells your story and sets the tone before you even walk into an interview. “A well-crafted resume shows you take yourself and the opportunity seriously,” Erica said. “It’s your chance to make a strong first impression, so give it the attention it deserves.” When done right, a resume doesn’t just list your past; it opens the door to your future.

#25 Getting that second fire extinguisher. Bought enough time for the fire department to get to my house and save my roof.

#26 Stopped drinking alcohol 10 years ago as of June 19, 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Listening to a parent. I was running to catch the bus when I was around 8 yrs old. Without looking, I was going to cross the street (bus was stopped with flashing lights). My parent yelled at me to stop and I did. A car flew by and would have hit me. The driver was located and arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s not just resumes; these posts show how paying attention to certain details, even the ones that seem small or obvious, can actually make a huge difference. Sometimes, success really is in the details. Which one of these tips did you find the most helpful? Let us know, your future self might just thank you for it. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I had a stroke and went to see a doctor because I thought I was just sick. He told me I had a sinus infection and prescribed me antibiotics.



Getting a second opinion saved my life. The second doctor knew immediately.

#29 Joining a Brazilian jiu jitsu gym. Lost 85 lbs. Made lots of new friends. It made every aspect of my life better.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Wore my seat belt. Was in an accident last Monday and a new driver blew through a red light and smashed into me. If I hadn’t of been wearing my seat belt I’d have been dead. My car’s condition on the accident report was listed as “destroyed”.

#31 Using a cpap machine.



If you think you have sleep apnea, fall asleep randomly or never feel rested, PLEASE have a sleep study done. Your life depends on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I stayed 3 feet back.



When I was 15 I was walking along the road on my way to my mother's office. This part of the sidewalk was very wide with a fence along one side. A car, Cadillac I think, did a u turn and drove up onto the sidewalk where I was walking. The car parked diagonally across the walk blocking my way. The driver rolled down his window and said he wanted directions. I knew something was up but I felt trapped. There was no where to go.



When the driver asked me to step closer I did so because I wanted to keep him calm. He had already driven across my way close so I just stepped forward one or two steps. I stayed about 3 feet from the car. All at once the driver grabbed my arm and began to open his car door. Because I was 3 feet away, I still had the advantage and was able to wrestle my arm away. I took off running back the way I came as fast as I could.



This particular road was a raised road that had some stepped alleys down to a lower road. The lower road also led to my moms office. Her office was at the point where these two roads converged.



Anyway, there weren't many people around so I ran as fast as I could to my moms office. I ran in the door and started telling my mom what happened. But she had seen the car coming our way and she told me to hide. Meanwhile she used the radio to call her coworkers (gas line men) and then used the radio to contact police dispatch.



The man who tried to grab me came into the office screaming “where is that little bitch!” . The line men arrived back at the office and the police very shortly after.



According to the police no crime had actually been committed and so the best they could do was escort him out of town.



I am not sure my life was saved that day, but by staying 3 feet back from the car, I did save myself from something terrible.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 When I was young, my mom made me sign up for the frequent flyer program of every airline we ever took a trip on. Of course, the miles would expire before we ever flew each of those airlines again. Seemed like total waste of time and effort to my younger self. Fast forward, now I am in my 50s, have collected a few million frequent flyer points, mostly from credit cards, and every trip I have taken abroad in the past 15 years has been for free - in first or business class - by using those frequent flyer points.

#34 Paying for full vehicle insurancec coverage in a foreign country on my honeymoon. Got sideswiped by a bus 20 min. later and totalled the rental. Got a new replacement rental same day without any fuss.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Bringing a gun on a hike through the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I’ve told it before so I’ll summaries this one:



Old mobile phones you had to set the time yourself. As a youth I set the time but messed up AM - PM , so my phone thought it was 12 hours earlier.



Alarm doesn’t go off, I wake up go to my bus stop, can’t, go to a different bus stop. Catch bus. While on bus see that my original bus stop has been flattened by a vehicle next to the highway.



If I had set my clock correctly I would have been there on time and died with the other dude that was there.



Mistakes, learn to live with em.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Quitting Oxycontin after 2 weeks. The doctor’s group that I had chosen would only give you a week at a time prescription. After just wanting to sleep all the time and neglecting my dog. At the last Friday I said I needed something else for my nerve pain and no narcotics. I got a prescription for Ibuprofen and Tylenol. I was told that I would suffer no ill effects. Saturday morning, I began to experience what I would only describe as withdrawal. Sleeping in my bathroom next to the toilet wrapped in a comforter that was partially covered in vomit from the times I didn’t make it. My back door opened so my dog could go out for 48 hours which let the bugs in that swarmed around my head and bathroom. And I’m in pain.



I went to urgent care and was placed on an IV and handed materials for Narcotics Anonymous. I made the decision right then and there to avoid taking a narcotic again and from that point on when I talk about pain, they talk about me being d**g seeking. I am not. I’m now on an SNRI that helps with nerve pain, but in the back of my mind, I wonder if there is a going to be a point where it’s discovered that it is addictive in some way.



This was several years ago and yes; I am aware of the book and series called “Dopesick”. Not sure that I really want to relive that part of my life again, which I’m sure I will by watching/reading it. I was lucky that I had my dog at the time (she passed on) as that’s who saved my life by me being somewhat coherent enough that she needed to be fed and be let outside to go potty. My girl saved my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 So sick for 3 days. Everyone kept telling me I looked horrible. I was in so much pain. Finally went to hospital. My appendix had burst. Spent 8 days in hospital due to infection. Had surgery. Surgeon told my family I waited too long. Luckily it all turned out ok.

#39 Always look up and question the medications doctors prescribe me. I've been yelled at by so many doctors because "you didn't go to med school, don't try to understand these things." Well one day I was having clear signs of serotonin o******e after taking a SNRI. I was hallucinating for days after taking it, nauseous, struggling to sleep, mood swings, etc. Not the first time this has happened to me, always from SSRIs or SNRIs, and it has since been confirmed by other doctors it is serotonin o******e syndrome. I called the doctor who prescribed it and told her, and she said, "OK, I'm going to send you over a script for Trazodone." I paused for a moment and said, "What classification is that?" She didn't answer. I said, "That's an SSRI isn't it. I'm already having serotonin o******e. If I take this it could k**l me." She got all flustered and tried to apologize and I just hung up the phone. F*****g idiot.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 When I was ten, I was obsessed with the movie Annie. I even read the novelization of the movie.



The novel was…rather adult for a ten-year-old to read.



I was introduced to the concept of in theory vs. in practice. This was used to describe Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. In theory, the orphanage was supposed to be clean, with the orphans well-fed and cared for. In practice, Miss Hannigan would starve the girls, abuse them, and work them like slaves.



That was the first time I learned that rules were only how things were supposed to be, not how things actually work out. For an autistic girl, that was very crucial information.



And I learned that rules are only for the unpopular and low-ranking. For the popular and high-ranking, rule-breaking could be done with impunity.



However, I also learned that popularity and rank could fluctuate.



So it was safer for me to always obey the rules. And not safe for me to pay attention when others broke them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 PRENUP BABY



Still lost 250k but could have been so so much worse.