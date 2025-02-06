Redditors have recently been discussing experiences that no one will ever fully understand until they’ve lived them, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts down below. From grieving a loved one to being burdened with chronic pain , I’m sure you can relate to some of the experiences here. But perhaps this list will be a reminder to be a little more sympathetic towards the things you haven't seen first hand.

No one can experience everything in life. And sometimes, that’s a blessing! If you had to suffer through every possible traumatic situation, enjoying life would become extremely challenging. But the more that we have been through , the more we can relate to others.

#1 Depression.

#2 Grief.

#3 Poverty.

#4 Addiction.

#5 Migraines. I'd love for everyone to experience a migraine at least once so that they stop calling it 'just a headache.'.

#6 Panic attacks.

#7 Chronic pain.

#8 An a***sive relationship



Always easy to say, "Well if my SO would use violence against me, I would be gone in seconds", until you've lived through it.

"I would never let someone treat me that way", until the one you love actually does...



Learned this the hard way.

#9 Period Cramps.

#10 OCD!

#11 Chemotherapy.

#12 Your home burning down.



The fire is only the first day, the following 2 years it takes to reclaim your life is so much worse.

#13 War. Source someone who’s never been.

#14 Giving birth.



It's a truly unreal and terrifying experience from start to finish for an onslaught of reasons. It was the only time in my life I have wondered if I might just die from pain alone. When my daughter finally came out and they plopped this slimy, wet, purple baby on my chest I actually said, "oh my god, it's a baby."



Side note, *parenthood* is another one of those things you don't really get until you've done it.

#15 The outrage and despair when something really unfair happens to you.



People will tell you to just choose to be happy, or get over it, or forgive, but words are so cheap.



Moving past something and forgiving is a process you go through. You don't actually have complete control over it.

#16 Discrimination





Some people think it straight up doesn't exist because it's never happened to *them*.

#17 Pet loss.

#18 Kidney stones.

#19 The struggle of dealing with mental health issues in silence!

#20 The way an abusive relationship truly wears you down and the lack of options you may face, or the harsh penalties you may experience for any choice



"Just go to a shelter!" 🤦‍♀️.

#21 Homelessness.

#22 Reputation loss for something that you didn't do.

#23 Heartbreak. S**t hurts so bad.

#24 The depth of love from a good mom.

#25 Aging - no matter your age, you probably assume you will get older. Getting older, you realise none of your assumptions were even close.

#26 Parenthood.

#27 Tooth pain.

#28 Lsd.

#29 Losing someone close to you.

#30 How much I miss my dad 😭.

#31 True loneliness and how it feels to be completely isolated.

#32 What it’s like to be seconds away from death. The fear. The fight. The exhaustion followed by acceptance that that was your entire life. The feeling of being saved at the last possible second. It’s hard to understand if you haven’t been that close to death.

#33 Postpartum.

#34 Food insecurity.

#35 Clinical depression. Everyone thinks they understand it because they’ve been depressed, but true depression is a whole different thing.

#36 Homophobia.

#37 Derealization/dissociation/depersonalization. I’ve tried to explain to people how it feels like you’re not really in your body, or life suddenly feels like a video game or a dream, etc. If you haven’t actually experienced it, though, it’s hard to understand.

#38 The damage and consequences of childhood abuse/trauma/neglect, the adult you now has to deal with living n healing CPTSD.

#39 When you gamble your last money and the crippling sensation when you finally lose them all.

#40 JavaScript.

#41 Autoimmune dieseases.

#42 The challenge of finding balance between ambition and contentment!

#43 Being flat broke, with 1$ to your name.

#44 Obesity.

#45 Death/CPR. Medical shows and movies make it seem like this small thing, push a chest a couple times and they can be saved - effective CPR is hard as f**k, exhausting, and IF you get a heart beat back it is a long recovery because you should have broken multiple ribs. Odds are you didn’t get back a heartbeat, so surprise, death is in the room with you.



Source: adult and peds trauma EMT before I flipped into medical IT.

#46 Psychosis.

#47 Scuba diving, more specifically the first breath you take wearing a regulator underwater. It's a moment of euphoria mixed with panic as you do something you've spent your life avoiding; breathing in water.

#48 The happiness of a mother giving birth.

#49 -how genuinely hard it is to get out of homelessness.

#50 The complexity of balancing work and personal life!

#51 I get to join this one. My 18-year-old is upstairs crying her eyes out because her Dad 54 years old just passed away at 3:30 this morning.



The only reason I'm here on Reddit is because I'm tired of crying my eyes out. I was married to him for 15 years. He was a good man and never should have died before me.