No one can experience everything in life. And sometimes, that’s a blessing! If you had to suffer through every possible traumatic situation, enjoying life would become extremely challenging. But the more that we have been through, the more we can relate to others.

Redditors have recently been discussing experiences that no one will ever fully understand until they’ve lived them, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts down below. From grieving a loved one to being burdened with chronic pain, I’m sure you can relate to some of the experiences here. But perhaps this list will be a reminder to be a little more sympathetic towards the things you haven't seen first hand.

A person with curly hair resting their head on their arm, contemplating grief.

Grief.

    A woman experiencing grief, reclined on a white sofa, wearing a pink shirt, with bookshelves in the background.

    Grief.

    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    For any Harry Potter fans out there, I describe people who haven’t experienced this as muggles. It’s not their fault that they don’t know what it’s like. That analogy might be true of everything on this list.

    A younger man comforts an older man in a red hat, seated, both experiencing a moment of grief.

    Poverty.

    Blurry red and blue overlay of a person against a dark background, symbolizing grief and emotional complexity.

    Addiction.

    A person with thoughtful expression touching their face, illustrating an aspect of grief. Migraines. I'd love for everyone to experience a migraine at least once so that they stop calling it 'just a headache.'.

    Hungry_Rub135 , Nina Zeynep Güler/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    A person with closed eyes and an open mouth, expressing intense grief.

    Panic attacks.

    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    A full blown panic attack is the feeling you are going to die. Can't breathe, sweating, shaking, blurred vision, vomit. It's not anxiety. It's panic, no matter where you are

    Person in a light blue shirt sitting on a sofa, holding their knee, experiencing emotional or physical discomfort.

    Chronic pain.

    A man comforting a woman on a couch, both exhibiting emotions related to grief. An a***sive relationship

    Always easy to say, "Well if my SO would use violence against me, I would be gone in seconds", until you've lived through it.
    "I would never let someone treat me that way", until the one you love actually does...

    Learned this the hard way.

    GreenGeekz , Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Woman lying in bed with a hot water bottle, wearing a plaid shirt, expressing grief.

    Period Cramps.

    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    And knowing you're going to have them almost every month or so for 35-40 years!

    A woman experiencing grief, covering her face with her hand, wearing a dark blazer.

    OCD!

    A person in a hospital bed reading a book, illustrating a moment of solitude and reflection related to grief.

    Chemotherapy.

    A house engulfed in flames, illustrating intense emotion like grief with vivid orange and yellow fire.

    The fire is only the first day, the following 2 years it takes to reclaim your life is so much worse.

    Your home burning down.

    Jet fighters in formation against a cloudy sky, illustrating precision and teamwork.

    War. Source someone who's never been.

    A doctor and a new family in a hospital room, experiencing a joyful moment amidst the complexity of grief and life.

    It's a truly unreal and terrifying experience from start to finish for an onslaught of reasons. It was the only time in my life I have wondered if I might just die from pain alone. When my daughter finally came out and they plopped this slimy, wet, purple baby on my chest I actually said, "oh my god, it's a baby."

    Side note, *parenthood* is another one of those things you don't really get until you've done it.

    Giving birth.

    A woman sitting outdoors, looking pensive and overwhelmed, symbolizing grief and deep emotional reflection.

    People will tell you to just choose to be happy, or get over it, or forgive, but words are so cheap.

    Moving past something and forgiving is a process you go through. You don't actually have complete control over it.

    The outrage and despair when something really unfair happens to you.

    A woman walks beside a man in a wheelchair, showcasing a moment that reflects understanding grief.


    Some people think it straight up doesn't exist because it's never happened to *them*.

    Discrimination

    Toothless Feline
    Toothless Feline
    Toothless Feline
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Worse, many think that some classes aren’t discriminated against because “nobody’s trying to hurt you or kıll you or take away your rights”. Discrimination comes in a wide variety of forms, and they all hurt in some way.

    Shiba Inu lying on a wooden deck, capturing a sense of grief and reflection.

    Pet loss.

    A person experiencing discomfort, sitting on a couch, wearing glasses and a blue shirt.

    Kidney stones.

    Person in a hooded jacket gazing at the ocean during sunset, capturing a moment of grief and reflection.

    The struggle of dealing with mental health issues in silence!

    A woman in a white sweater expressing grief, sitting on a sofa with a blue wall background.

    "Just go to a shelter!" 🤦‍♀️.

    only_d*ck_ratings , Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Man sitting on sidewalk with bags and cup, symbolizing grief and struggle in an urban setting.

    Homelessness.

    Man in a denim jacket sitting on a ledge, experiencing grief in a busy city setting.

    Reputation loss for something that you didn't do.

    Woman in a red plaid coat, gazing thoughtfully, capturing the essence of grief and emotion.

    Heartbreak. S**t hurts so bad.

    A woman helps a child climb, illustrating an experience related to understanding grief.

    The depth of love from a good mom.

    Elderly woman smiling joyfully on a swing, experiencing happiness in a park setting.

    GabsRants , Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    A family walking along a riverside pathway; father holding two children's hands, one child on his shoulders.

    Parenthood.

    Tooth pain.

    Mean_Efficiency_453 Report

    A person in a car bathed in red light, expressing grief with head in hands.

    Lsd.

    A woman in a thoughtful pose wearing a red shirt, sitting outdoors, symbolizing grief.

    Losing someone close to you.

    Woman in a white sweater, holding a tissue, experiencing grief near a window.

    How much I miss my dad 😭.

    Person sitting on rocks by the sea, deep in thought, representing grief.

    True loneliness and how it feels to be completely isolated.

    What it’s like to be seconds away from death. The fear. The fight. The exhaustion followed by acceptance that that was your entire life. The feeling of being saved at the last possible second. It’s hard to understand if you haven’t been that close to death.

    Born_Material2183 Report

    Postpartum.

    FaceMonsterrr Report

    Food insecurity.

    MidLifeEducation Report

    Clinical depression. Everyone thinks they understand it because they’ve been depressed, but true depression is a whole different thing.

    Dimeadozen21 Report

    Homophobia.

    Complex-Mulberry3520 Report

    Derealization/dissociation/depersonalization. I’ve tried to explain to people how it feels like you’re not really in your body, or life suddenly feels like a video game or a dream, etc. If you haven’t actually experienced it, though, it’s hard to understand.

    Additional_Tour1546 Report

    The damage and consequences of childhood abuse/trauma/neglect, the adult you now has to deal with living n healing CPTSD.

    DeletinMySocialMedia Report

    When you gamble your last money and the crippling sensation when you finally lose them all.

    Successful_Host8640 Report

    JavaScript.

    EdgelessSphere Report

    Autoimmune dieseases.

    Sad_Childhood5664 Report

    The challenge of finding balance between ambition and contentment!

    Oliviabiby Report

    Being flat broke, with 1$ to your name.

    SuccotashFeeling2869 Report

    Obesity.

    CryoExplains Report

    Death/CPR. Medical shows and movies make it seem like this small thing, push a chest a couple times and they can be saved - effective CPR is hard as f**k, exhausting, and IF you get a heart beat back it is a long recovery because you should have broken multiple ribs. Odds are you didn’t get back a heartbeat, so surprise, death is in the room with you.

    Source: adult and peds trauma EMT before I flipped into medical IT.

    Secret-Spinach-5080 Report

    Psychosis.

    worstpartyever Report

    Scuba diving, more specifically the first breath you take wearing a regulator underwater. It's a moment of euphoria mixed with panic as you do something you've spent your life avoiding; breathing in water.

    MiddleAgeCool Report

    The happiness of a mother giving birth.

    breebrkss Report

    -how genuinely hard it is to get out of homelessness.

    shugEOuterspace Report

    The complexity of balancing work and personal life!

    Brookelivve Report

    I get to join this one. My 18-year-old is upstairs crying her eyes out because her Dad 54 years old just passed away at 3:30 this morning.

    The only reason I'm here on Reddit is because I'm tired of crying my eyes out. I was married to him for 15 years. He was a good man and never should have died before me.

    No_Breadfruit_7305 Report

    Back pain.

    flynnstoned11 Report

