We’ll let you in on a one-million-dollar secret: life is shorter than you think. And we don’t mean that to be dramatic, but rather as a fact. One day, you and everyone else will be gone from this planet. Sure, there are ways to prolong your existence — eating healthy, exercising regularly, and being extra careful while crossing the street. But at some point, we’re all going to be ashes. And guess what? Those things you want to do at least once in your life will be left unfulfilled on a list of personal projects.

It’s easy to let days go by and still not experience both the finest and simplest things. It can be for any number of reasons — lack of money and time, fear of change, or lack of ambition. We all have those little dreams and aspirations on our bucket lists that we never make a move toward because something more pressing happens along the way. Now we’ve decided it’s time for you to start living your time in this world with more gusto! There’s no point in putting off those must-do things in life that could make you happier. Days will pass you by so quickly, and before you know it — poof! — the time and energy you had will be gone.

So what are some things everyone should experience at least once? That’s what users on AskReddit tried to answer. The results were full of fun, interesting, and sometimes even mind-blowing answers. From the simple to the bizarre, we selected some of the most upvoted responses we’ve seen. We’re not saying you have to do all of these things by the time you’re old and gray, but at least try them. Who knows — maybe one of these once-in-a-lifetime experiences will change you forever.

#1

"See the northern lights in action with your own eyes."

JaketheSnake1 Report

9points
#2

"The unconditional love of a pet. There's nothing like it."

Costner_Facts Report

9points
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have two cats, so not totally unconditional but close enough :-)

0
0points
#3

"A road trip with no real destination. Drive in a general direction and figure it out as you go. One of the best trips I took was driving down the coast from Vancouver to Mexico. The only plan we had was to stay on the coast. I was truly amazed at how beautiful it can be so close to home."

account deleted Report

9points
#4

"Playing your favorite sport under the rain."

saifou Report

9points
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rock climbing is not recommended doing in the rain. First of all, it can be slippery and therefore dangerous. Secondly, depending on the type of rock you can actually damage it.

-1
-1point
#5

"Laughing so hard that it hurts."

fallingstar9 Report

8points
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or that you pee in your pants

0
0points
#6

"Live away from your hometown for at least a year."

homerBM Report

8points
#7

"New York City on your own."

CalamityJane71 Report

8points
#8

"A properly done full body massage."

LadyKnightmare Report

8points
#9

"Putting a stamp in your passport."

account deleted Report

8points
#10

"Working in a restaurant. It baffles me that a large majority of people have no idea what goes on in a restaurant."

thedailypost Report

8points
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It should be mandatory in high school or something. Everyone works 1 week in restaurant or retail.

0
0points
#11

"Working in customer service. I think it would humble some people in the nicest way."

Classycassy Report

7points
#12

"There's something gritty and otherworldly about being on the back of a horse taking off into full flight."

Bananii Report

7points
#13

"Failure. Because it makes way for success."

aksh_ad14 Report

7points
#14

"Downhill, on a bicycle."

d00zerdude Report

7points
#15

"A walking pilgrimage like the Camino to Santiago in Spain totally don't have to be religious to do and when I did that walk in particular there were loads of young people on the way and made amazing friends. There is also something weird about walking for a number of weeks where you become to adopt it as part of your identity - completely breaking you from the modern world of what employment means and is forever a true north in my life as to how things are going in my career."

account deleted Report

7points
#16

"Traveling alone. Just once. Even for just a few days. Do it alone. Revel in it."

goldenw Report

6points
#17

"A romantic relationship. Opens up new feelings and sensations in you."

kronecap Report

6points
Val
Val
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

New feelings en sensations like disappointment, stress, sweating. I'm kinda like Chandler. I hate dating.

-1
-1point
#18

"I am of the opinion that everyone needs one real failed relationship too. It adds to the life lesson."

unknown Report

6points
#19

"Seeing a concert that gives your chills/goosebumps."

j1002s Report

6points
#20

"A hiking/camping trip somewhere. I hiked portions of the Appalachian trail with friends when I was in my 20s. These trips were some of the best experiences of my life."

Painmatrix Report

6points
#21

"Skydiving."

godzdevil Report

6points
#22

"Facing and conquering one of your biggest fears. Rewarding as hell!"

account deleted Report

6points
#23

"Walking outside late at night just after a fresh fall of snow when the moon is shining brightly."

HuskyLuke Report

6points
#24

"Total silence (aside from nature) in a remote place."

lezbetruthful Report

6points
Val
Val
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since having tinnitus, I can no longer experience total silence. And I miss that so much.

0
0points
#25

"Going to the rain forest in Hawaii."

EmmEffer Report

6points
#26

"Fighting hard and struggling to accomplish something."

rasta_banana Report

6points
#27

"Seeing your favorite band live and up close. The excitement of a mosh pit or crowd is so much better than stadium seats."

EnterTheDibble Report

6points
#28

"Everyone should experience absolute solitude."

account deleted Report

6points
#29

"Sailing on the ocean at night."

account deleted Report

6points
#30

"Being loved by a cat."

hhairy Report

6points
#31

"Seeing the California Redwoods in person."

octopuspantsuit Report

6points
#32

"Star Wars."

halosgod1 Report

6points
#33

"Making a child laugh. I have no words to describe how I feel when a child gives me that big, hearty laugh. It's the most satisfying feeling ever. It brings a new definition for love and affection."

OMG_NoReally Report

6points
#34

"My dad always said everyone needs their *ss kicked at least once. To make them realize they aren't invincible."

ReeceTayTay Report

6points
#35

"Being able to walk to work."

Puppybeater Report

6points
#36

"An unusual food for the average person. Scorpion, snail, etc."

MountainDew4meAndU Report

6points
#37

"Living alone. Without roommates, without mom and dad, just alone. You would be amazed by how much time you spend living for other people's dreams or desires."

CausionEffect Report

6points
#38

"Visit an Olympic Games. I went to London in 2012 and the atmosphere was just incredible. On top of that, you are watching the world's best athletes compete for the most prestigious award which only comes around once every four years. It was awesome."

eddieco Report

6points
#39

"Owning a business. The feeling of not having a monthly paycheck guaranteed is terrifying, but knowing that you have complete financial and general freedom (no boss, no "downsizing", unlimited earning potential, take vacations whenever you like, just take the day off if you're sick, etc.) is exhilarating."

greetingstoyou Report

6points
#40

"Being arrested was an eye-opening experience."

EvilShayton Report

6points
#41

"A full moon drum circle."

greenTbag Report

6points
#42

"An mud run or obstacle course marathon. The thrill, people, and camaraderie are beyond belief. One of the greatest things I've ever involved myself with."

jobenzo Report

6points
#43

"Train ride: either along the coast or in the snowy mountains."

boredwaitingforlife Report

6points
#44

"Buy, borrow, rent, or charter a motor boat. Launch it on the ocean and drive it until you can't see land anymore, then go another half hour. Stop the motor, weigh the anchor, and watch the sunset. Then watch as absolute darkness kicks in. If you do it on a clear night you'll see an amazing starscape. Depending on where you go you might also see some really interesting things under the water."

bubonis Report

6points
#45

"Having a dog."

TheEvster Report

6points
#46

"Sail through the fjords of Norway."

account deleted Report

6points
#47

"A standing ovation."

There_is_no_plan_B Report

6points
#48

"Everyone should tour the inside of a jail or prison, maybe spend the night as well. I don't mean that we all need to go out and get arrested, I mean that all should see where one bad decision can land you for a very long time."

ThatBloodyPinko Report

6points
#49

"Have at least one of your dreams come true."

norbertyeahbert Report

6points
#50

"Traveling for an extended period of time (1 month-many years) with no money."

zalazalaza Report

6points
#51

"Living in Thailand in a Buddhist temple on a mountain for a month with no heating, but beautiful calmness."

ipwnedin1928 Report

6points
#52

"Loving a sports team with all of your heart, and watching them win or lose a big game with a lot of people, preferably a sports bar, that love the same team. The moment of pure jubilation or heartbreak is something that everyone should experience."

OrangePaper7 Report

6points
#53

"A live rocket launch. It's nothing like TV."

YesRocketScience Report

5points
#54

"Traveling abroad and trying to experience local culture. Not just touristy places."

bluthgirl Report

5points
#55

"See the rings of Saturn through a telescope. I've seen them plenty through pictures but somehow seeing them, tiny, and just barely in focus is just mind blowing."

Derpbar Report

5points
#56

"Experience culture shock."

TheAmericanScientist Report

5points
#57

"A really long train ride through the countryside. Long enough to read most of a book on, sleep overnight on, meet interesting people on. I have great memories of doing this throughout my life."

digifuzz Report

5points
#58

"Deep fried ice cream."

michaellicious Report

5points
#59

"Near-death."

account deleted Report

5points
#60

"Driving in a truck. Not for the experience but it makes you understand what a truck driver sees."

Trainkiller Report

5points
#61

"Everyone should spend a day in a classroom in a poor school district."

Cogitotoro Report

5points
#62

"Homelessness. It changes how you see the rest of the world very quickly."

deesnutzs Report

5points
#63

"Burning Man."

ButtTattoo Report

5points
#64

"Giving someone something or doing something that cannot in any way be repaid."

jdxno7 Report

5points
#65

"Total solar eclipse! I saw one in Europe in 1999. Truly amazing. There are two coming up in the continental US, 2017 and 2024. "

flampadoodle Report

5points
#66

"Every driver should do a few months on a motorbike. You'll realise how dangerous the roads are and be a better, more courteous driver for the rest of your life."

ne0nnightmare Report

5points
#67

"Wish I didn't have to say it but: Happiness."

JmGra Report

5points
#68

"Everyone should have the experience of having at least one person they can trust and open up to."

CalmSpider Report

5points
#69

"24 hours in the woods alone. Bring an apple, Snickers, pen and paper. It's called a 'solo' and it was the best experience of my life."

hereyoutakeit Report

5points
#70

"Sudden and unexpected loss. Nothing has made me more grateful for all the blessings in my life because of grief. True grief changes a person and you eventually choose if it's going to destroy you or mold you into a more compassionate person."

dustythreads Report

5points
#71

"Trying to Oil Paint. What a surge of creativity. I never look at nature the same way anymore since I started painting. Trees, mountains, streams, the sky - they all look so much more surreal after trying to portray them onto canvas."

Johnnyd213 Report

5points
#72

"A live comedy show."

4THOT Report

5points
#73

"A struggle."

Xxymb Report

5points
#74

"Cross-country road trip, planning only a day in advance for motels."

doesanyonehaveweed Report

5points
#75

"Performing. Whether it be music, comedy or acting having a crowd roar with your talents is absolutely life-changing."

account deleted Report

5points
#76

"Actual peril. A life-threatening event. You don't truly know who you are until you face a situation where your life is on the line."

account deleted Report

5points
#77

"Go somewhere where there is nobody else. Not like an office building or somewhere in the city, or even a small town, go somewhere where it feels as though no human has been there for hundreds of years, and just listen to nature. Take the time to appreciate what we as a race have lost, it will be worth it, I promise you."

Thesirike Report

5points
#78

"Go to a concert on your own. Did this last summer, and it is definitely one of the highlights of my life."

ladycaca9 Report

5points
#79

"Flying an airplane. Usually costs less than $100 for a demo ride, and flight instructors are happy to let you take the controls. Some will let you stay hands-on during takeoff and landing. Completely changed my life."

godilovechicken Report

5points
#80

"Pushing your body and mind to its absolute limits."

Varmushu Report

5points
#81

"CNA work. Just so that you know what it is like. It is a very humbling experience."

CuCl2 Report

5points
#82

"Lucid dreaming. It's a really profound feeling to come to the realization that you are dreaming right now. It's a skill that can be learned, so get to it!"

Budster650 Report

5points
#83

"Crowd surfing."

BoredatChurch Report

5points
#84

"Going in a sauna completely naked then jumping in really cold water."

lsduh Report

5points
#85

"Volunteering for low-income families."

ipwnedin1928 Report

5points
#86

"A winter in the midwest. You'll never complain about the weather again."

plaidbread Report

5points
#87

"I wish everyone could go through boot camp once, marine corps. At least that's why I joined."

account deleted Report

5points
#88

"An airplane lifting off the ground. It's magical in an unexplainable way."

Senorferrrree Report

4points
#89

"Visit as many national parks as you can."

unknown Report

4points
#90

"Everyone should experience not having enough money to eat. It makes you appreciate every meal and not waste food."

novags500 Report

4points
#91

"Holding your child for the first time. And then crying silently to yourself a few years later when they truly hug you back for the first time."

ajax81 Report

4points
#92

"Going on a 7 day cruise, If you can afford longer that's even better."

service_my_zza Report

4points
#93

"Southwest United States."

account deleted Report

4points
#94

"Introspection."

D-Rez Report

4points
#95

"Ride a roller coaster."

Stand0ut Report

4points
#96

"Everyone should swim with sharks. If you're scared of them, conquer your fear and at least swim with Tigers or Lemon sharks. If you're more balsy, swim with Bull sharks. I would not recommend swimming with great whites but if you love sharks and would like a challenge, go for it. They are less likely to kill people than the police."

Enriched_Uranium Report

4points
#97

"Coachella."

radicaldrew Report

4points
#98

"Learn how to improvise on an instrument, or at least do it with your voice!"

curiousparlante Report

4points
#99

"Arguing against a group for something you believe in."

Mycockisgreen Report

4points
#100

"Seeing the National Monuments in Washington D.C."

dantheman757 Report

4points
#101

"Being cheated on. You wouldn't want that more than once though."

screw_hypomania Report

4points
#102

"Manual, hard labor. Everything around you was put there by someone."

account deleted Report

4points
#103

"4 years in the military. You learn more then you will ever know."

rebelman233 Report

4points
#104

"Living in a really big city."

returnofthedok Report

4points
#105

"Their favorite sports team winning a championship. It's a true ecstasy."

bsfilter Report

4points
#106

"Bonnaroo!"

xMasuraox Report

3points
