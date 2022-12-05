So what are some things everyone should experience at least once? That’s what users on AskReddit tried to answer. The results were full of fun, interesting, and sometimes even mind-blowing answers. From the simple to the bizarre, we selected some of the most upvoted responses we’ve seen. We’re not saying you have to do all of these things by the time you’re old and gray, but at least try them. Who knows — maybe one of these once-in-a-lifetime experiences will change you forever.

It’s easy to let days go by and still not experience both the finest and simplest things. It can be for any number of reasons — lack of money and time, fear of change, or lack of ambition. We all have those little dreams and aspirations on our bucket lists that we never make a move toward because something more pressing happens along the way. Now we’ve decided it’s time for you to start living your time in this world with more gusto! There’s no point in putting off those must-do things in life that could make you happier. Days will pass you by so quickly, and before you know it — poof! — the time and energy you had will be gone.

We’ll let you in on a one-million-dollar secret: life is shorter than you think. And we don’t mean that to be dramatic, but rather as a fact. One day, you and everyone else will be gone from this planet. Sure, there are ways to prolong your existence — eating healthy, exercising regularly, and being extra careful while crossing the street. But at some point, we’re all going to be ashes. And guess what? Those things you want to do at least once in your life will be left unfulfilled on a list of personal projects.

#1 "See the northern lights in action with your own eyes."

#2 "The unconditional love of a pet. There's nothing like it."

#3 "A road trip with no real destination. Drive in a general direction and figure it out as you go. One of the best trips I took was driving down the coast from Vancouver to Mexico. The only plan we had was to stay on the coast. I was truly amazed at how beautiful it can be so close to home."

#4 "Playing your favorite sport under the rain."

#5 "Laughing so hard that it hurts."

#6 "Live away from your hometown for at least a year."

#7 "New York City on your own."

#8 "A properly done full body massage."

#9 "Putting a stamp in your passport."

#10 "Working in a restaurant. It baffles me that a large majority of people have no idea what goes on in a restaurant."

#11 "Working in customer service. I think it would humble some people in the nicest way."

#12 "There's something gritty and otherworldly about being on the back of a horse taking off into full flight."

#13 "Failure. Because it makes way for success."

#14 "Downhill, on a bicycle."

#15 "A walking pilgrimage like the Camino to Santiago in Spain totally don't have to be religious to do and when I did that walk in particular there were loads of young people on the way and made amazing friends. There is also something weird about walking for a number of weeks where you become to adopt it as part of your identity - completely breaking you from the modern world of what employment means and is forever a true north in my life as to how things are going in my career."

#16 "Traveling alone. Just once. Even for just a few days. Do it alone. Revel in it."

#17 "A romantic relationship. Opens up new feelings and sensations in you."

#18 "I am of the opinion that everyone needs one real failed relationship too. It adds to the life lesson."

#19 "Seeing a concert that gives your chills/goosebumps."

#20 "A hiking/camping trip somewhere. I hiked portions of the Appalachian trail with friends when I was in my 20s. These trips were some of the best experiences of my life."

#21 "Skydiving."

#22 "Facing and conquering one of your biggest fears. Rewarding as hell!"

#23 "Walking outside late at night just after a fresh fall of snow when the moon is shining brightly."

#24 "Total silence (aside from nature) in a remote place."

#25 "Going to the rain forest in Hawaii."

#26 "Fighting hard and struggling to accomplish something."

#27 "Seeing your favorite band live and up close. The excitement of a mosh pit or crowd is so much better than stadium seats."

#28 "Everyone should experience absolute solitude."

#29 "Sailing on the ocean at night."

#30 "Being loved by a cat."

#31 "Seeing the California Redwoods in person."

#32 "Star Wars."

#33 "Making a child laugh. I have no words to describe how I feel when a child gives me that big, hearty laugh. It's the most satisfying feeling ever. It brings a new definition for love and affection."

#34 "My dad always said everyone needs their *ss kicked at least once. To make them realize they aren't invincible."

#35 "Being able to walk to work."

#36 "An unusual food for the average person. Scorpion, snail, etc."

#37 "Living alone. Without roommates, without mom and dad, just alone. You would be amazed by how much time you spend living for other people's dreams or desires."

#38 "Visit an Olympic Games. I went to London in 2012 and the atmosphere was just incredible. On top of that, you are watching the world's best athletes compete for the most prestigious award which only comes around once every four years. It was awesome."

#39 "Owning a business. The feeling of not having a monthly paycheck guaranteed is terrifying, but knowing that you have complete financial and general freedom (no boss, no "downsizing", unlimited earning potential, take vacations whenever you like, just take the day off if you're sick, etc.) is exhilarating."

#40 "Being arrested was an eye-opening experience."

#41 "A full moon drum circle."

#42 "An mud run or obstacle course marathon. The thrill, people, and camaraderie are beyond belief. One of the greatest things I've ever involved myself with."

#43 "Train ride: either along the coast or in the snowy mountains."

#44 "Buy, borrow, rent, or charter a motor boat. Launch it on the ocean and drive it until you can't see land anymore, then go another half hour. Stop the motor, weigh the anchor, and watch the sunset. Then watch as absolute darkness kicks in. If you do it on a clear night you'll see an amazing starscape. Depending on where you go you might also see some really interesting things under the water."

#45 "Having a dog."

#46 "Sail through the fjords of Norway."

#47 "A standing ovation."

#48 "Everyone should tour the inside of a jail or prison, maybe spend the night as well. I don't mean that we all need to go out and get arrested, I mean that all should see where one bad decision can land you for a very long time."

#49 "Have at least one of your dreams come true."

#50 "Traveling for an extended period of time (1 month-many years) with no money."

#51 "Living in Thailand in a Buddhist temple on a mountain for a month with no heating, but beautiful calmness."

#52 "Loving a sports team with all of your heart, and watching them win or lose a big game with a lot of people, preferably a sports bar, that love the same team. The moment of pure jubilation or heartbreak is something that everyone should experience."

#53 "A live rocket launch. It's nothing like TV."

#54 "Traveling abroad and trying to experience local culture. Not just touristy places."

#55 "See the rings of Saturn through a telescope. I've seen them plenty through pictures but somehow seeing them, tiny, and just barely in focus is just mind blowing."

#56 "Experience culture shock."

#57 "A really long train ride through the countryside. Long enough to read most of a book on, sleep overnight on, meet interesting people on. I have great memories of doing this throughout my life."

#58 "Deep fried ice cream."

#59 "Near-death."

#60 "Driving in a truck. Not for the experience but it makes you understand what a truck driver sees."

#61 "Everyone should spend a day in a classroom in a poor school district."

#62 "Homelessness. It changes how you see the rest of the world very quickly."

#63 "Burning Man."

#64 "Giving someone something or doing something that cannot in any way be repaid."

#65 "Total solar eclipse! I saw one in Europe in 1999. Truly amazing. There are two coming up in the continental US, 2017 and 2024. "

#66 "Every driver should do a few months on a motorbike. You'll realise how dangerous the roads are and be a better, more courteous driver for the rest of your life."

#67 "Wish I didn't have to say it but: Happiness."

#68 "Everyone should have the experience of having at least one person they can trust and open up to."

#69 "24 hours in the woods alone. Bring an apple, Snickers, pen and paper. It's called a 'solo' and it was the best experience of my life."

#70 "Sudden and unexpected loss. Nothing has made me more grateful for all the blessings in my life because of grief. True grief changes a person and you eventually choose if it's going to destroy you or mold you into a more compassionate person."

#71 "Trying to Oil Paint. What a surge of creativity. I never look at nature the same way anymore since I started painting. Trees, mountains, streams, the sky - they all look so much more surreal after trying to portray them onto canvas."

#72 "A live comedy show."

#73 "A struggle."

#74 "Cross-country road trip, planning only a day in advance for motels."

#75 "Performing. Whether it be music, comedy or acting having a crowd roar with your talents is absolutely life-changing."

#76 "Actual peril. A life-threatening event. You don't truly know who you are until you face a situation where your life is on the line."

#77 "Go somewhere where there is nobody else. Not like an office building or somewhere in the city, or even a small town, go somewhere where it feels as though no human has been there for hundreds of years, and just listen to nature. Take the time to appreciate what we as a race have lost, it will be worth it, I promise you."

#78 "Go to a concert on your own. Did this last summer, and it is definitely one of the highlights of my life."

#79 "Flying an airplane. Usually costs less than $100 for a demo ride, and flight instructors are happy to let you take the controls. Some will let you stay hands-on during takeoff and landing. Completely changed my life."

#80 "Pushing your body and mind to its absolute limits."

#81 "CNA work. Just so that you know what it is like. It is a very humbling experience."

#82 "Lucid dreaming. It's a really profound feeling to come to the realization that you are dreaming right now. It's a skill that can be learned, so get to it!"

#83 "Crowd surfing."

#84 "Going in a sauna completely naked then jumping in really cold water."

#85 "Volunteering for low-income families."

#86 "A winter in the midwest. You'll never complain about the weather again."

#87 "I wish everyone could go through boot camp once, marine corps. At least that's why I joined."

#88 "An airplane lifting off the ground. It's magical in an unexplainable way."

#89 "Visit as many national parks as you can."

#90 "Everyone should experience not having enough money to eat. It makes you appreciate every meal and not waste food."

#91 "Holding your child for the first time. And then crying silently to yourself a few years later when they truly hug you back for the first time."

#92 "Going on a 7 day cruise, If you can afford longer that's even better."

#93 "Southwest United States."

#94 "Introspection."

#95 "Ride a roller coaster."

#96 "Everyone should swim with sharks. If you're scared of them, conquer your fear and at least swim with Tigers or Lemon sharks. If you're more balsy, swim with Bull sharks. I would not recommend swimming with great whites but if you love sharks and would like a challenge, go for it. They are less likely to kill people than the police."

#97 "Coachella."

#98 "Learn how to improvise on an instrument, or at least do it with your voice!"

#99 "Arguing against a group for something you believe in."

#100 "Seeing the National Monuments in Washington D.C."

#101 "Being cheated on. You wouldn't want that more than once though."

#102 "Manual, hard labor. Everything around you was put there by someone."

#103 "4 years in the military. You learn more then you will ever know."

#104 "Living in a really big city."

#105 "Their favorite sports team winning a championship. It's a true ecstasy."