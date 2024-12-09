ADVERTISEMENT

More than 8 million people call New York their home. It’s inhabitants speak more than 800 languages, which makes it one of the most linguistically diverse cities in the world. All the different individuals and cultures melting and stewing in one pot combined with the fast-paced and vibrant lifestyle of the city often results in quite bizarre moments. And it would be a crime not to share them with those who can’t roam its streets and experience them firsthand.

So that’s what we’re doing today. Courtesy of the Instagram account What Is New York, we present you with a whole list of New York pictures that show the city exactly like it is. Documented through the eyes of New Yorkers, they will transport you to the Big Apple in seconds.

#1

Note on a door in New York apologizing for newborn noise, offering drinks in a bucket as thanks for patience.

Parenting done right

whatisnewyork Report

#2

Two people in New York holding signs saying #filter and #nofilter, wearing matching outfits in Times Square.

whatisnewyork Report

#3

Man in a store with humorous "If you're broke don't tell me your life story" sign, embodying New York humor.

whatisnewyork Report

#4

Note on windshield with humorous insult about parking in New York.

whatisnewyork Report

#5

Person on New York subway with a kitten peeking out of their hoodie, holding a phone.

whatisnewyork Report

#6

A car in New York covered in trash bags and boxes, parked on a city street.

whatisnewyork Report

#7

Funny image of a broken radiator dial in a New York apartment with a humorous landlord warning text.

whatisnewyork Report

#8

Funny New York poster with a snarling cat labeled "Have you seen Henny? Now you have" on a street wall.

whatisnewyork Report

#9

Stove placed humorously in a New York subway station near stairs.

whatisnewyork Report

#10

Sign in New York humorously requests not to accept money from shoes, socks, or underwear.

whatisnewyork Report

#11

Pumpkin strapped to the roof of a white SUV in New York, creating a humorous scene against a bright, cloudy sky.

whatisnewyork Report

#12

Funny note on a car window in New York, humorously telling the owner to fix their alarm.

whatisnewyork Report

#13

Toilet paper holder with humorous sign in New York bathroom.

whatisnewyork Report

#14

Cat behind a window with a humorous sign saying "No Cat-Calling Please" in New York.

whatisnewyork Report

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Premium 30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Catcall.” Merriam-Webster.com Dictionary, Merriam-Webster, https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/catcall. Accessed 9 Dec. 2024.

#15

Silver car with a sign about stolen catalytic converters, capturing the humorous side of New York issues.

whatisnewyork Report

#16

Person in angel costume standing on a snowy rooftop in New York City, surrounded by graffiti and traffic below.

You never know what you’ll find on the roof

whatisnewyork Report

#17

Storefront with a funny sign in New York saying "Out getting ribs."

whatisnewyork Report

#18

Person in hat and sunglasses peeking from the back of a New York City utility truck in traffic.

whatisnewyork Report

#19

Person in a Dalmatian coat with a Dalmatian dog in a New York store, creating a funny scene.

whatisnewyork Report

#20

Man in blue uniform with a long braided ponytail attachment walking in New York street.

whatisnewyork Report

#21

Funny missed connections post in New York about an encounter in Whole Foods, referencing a humorous incident.

Love is in the air

whatisnewyork Report

#22

Two adjacent New York apartment doors labeled 11 and 12 with humorous text overlay questioning furniture moving.

whatisnewyork Report

#23

Man in New York with a mannequin head on his back, amusing street scene.

whatisnewyork Report

#24

Sign in a New York store window with humorous and blunt language.

whatisnewyork Report

#25

Car windshield in New York covered with humorous angry notes expressing frustration.

whatisnewyork Report

#26

Sign on car window in New York: "Please do not break my window. Door is open. Don't break my truck. Thank you."

whatisnewyork Report

#27

Handwritten note expressing frustration over parking in New York.

whatisnewyork Report

#28

New York street with a funny sign reading "Can't Turn Left," displaying a person's face.

whatisnewyork Report

#29

A woman on her phone in a New York office waiting area, with a man carrying a monkey on his shoulder near the counter.

whatisnewyork Report

#30

Car with a printed New York license plate taped on the front bumper, humorously imitating a real plate.

whatisnewyork Report

alex_81 avatar
Al Fun
Al Fun
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now, print this picture and stick it on your license plate. Then, take a picture, print it…

#31

New York window sign humorously asking to stop throwing diapers.

whatisnewyork Report

#32

Person floating on an inflatable lounger in New York's East River surrounded by ducks.

whatisnewyork Report

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Premium 27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those who don't know, the East River was one of the most polluted rivers in the world when I was a kid in NYC in the 50-60s.

#33

Potted plants on New York sidewalk with a humorous sign saying, "Do not pee on the plant."

whatisnewyork Report

#34

Car windshield sunshade featuring Star Trek characters, creating a humorous scene.

whatisnewyork Report

#35

Uber rides in New York City comparing prices for UberX, Pool, and Copter options.

Uber Copter being the cheapest option here is mindblowing

whatisnewyork Report

#36

Missing dog poster with a humorous twist on a pole in New York City.

whatisnewyork Report

#37

Smart car in New York with a boat strapped on top, creating a funny and unexpected urban scene.

whatisnewyork Report

#38

People in a New York park holding humorous protest signs, including one about scooped bagels.

whatisnewyork Report

#39

Family in humorous sneaker and bug costumes, walking down a New York street.

whatisnewyork Report

#40

People at a New York marathon holding a funny sign saying "Need a Band-Aid?"

whatisnewyork Report

#41

New York funny license plate reads "IYDKNYKN" on a blue Honda CR-V, parked on a city street.

Gotta love NYC vanity plates

whatisnewyork Report

#42

License plate frame with funny message about speeding, New York.

whatisnewyork Report

#43

Bread display in New York with a funny sign: "No hands or bag, please use tongue!"

whatisnewyork Report

#44

Man on scooter in New York carrying a large tuba, showcasing humorous street scene.

whatisnewyork Report

#45

Black door with humorous "Mail Me Daddy" sign, part of funny pics in New York.

whatisnewyork Report

#46

Detergent bottles placed in a grocery freezer section alongside frozen foods, illustrating funny New York moments.

whatisnewyork Report

#47

Funny pic in New York subway with fake eyelashes on a poster man, creating a humorous effect.

whatisnewyork Report

#48

Person sitting in a park in New York, smiling beside a sign offering insults for $1.

whatisnewyork Report

#49

Black Volkswagen Tiguan with a humorous New York license plate reading "YURRMOM" parked on a street.

whatisnewyork Report

#50

A man in a stadium uses a pizza box as a hat in New York, surrounded by a large crowd.

whatisnewyork Report

#51

Boxes piled up at New York's Fulton St Station entrance, adding humor to the bustling city scene.

whatisnewyork Report

#52

Yellow flip flops in New York salon resembling small figures holding onto feet, with humorous text overlay.

whatisnewyork Report

#53

Couch awkwardly stuck in New York subway turnstile, capturing a humorous scene.

whatisnewyork Report

#54

Homemade cardboard chair in a New York hallway, covered in white and purple fabric, adding humor to the space.

whatisnewyork Report

#55

Car parked in New York with "Bees Inside" written on the window.

whatisnewyork Report

#56

Bread slice locked with a cable on a New York street pole, humorous scene.

whatisnewyork Report

#57

Bike with makeshift wooden leg parked on a New York street.

whatisnewyork Report

#58

Car on New York street propped with a microwave where a wheel should be, showcasing urban humor.

whatisnewyork Report

#59

People with a pig on a sidewalk near parked cars in New York.

whatisnewyork Report

#60

Woman in black jacket riding a Citi Bike in a funny scene, New York street background.

whatisnewyork Report

#61

Elevator panel with humorous "Love Shack" label in New York.

whatisnewyork Report

#62

Funny New York truck with "My Nuts Are My Life" sign on the windshield.

whatisnewyork Report

#63

Motorbike wrapped in plastic by a pole on a New York street, reflecting the quirky cityscape.

whatisnewyork Report

#64

A chalkboard sign in New York claiming to have the most fun bathroom in NYC.

whatisnewyork Report

#65

Garbage truck spilling trash onto New York street with "Happy Friday" text overlay.

whatisnewyork Report

#66

Sign reading "Now Hiring Losers" in New York, showcasing humorous street sign.

whatisnewyork Report

#67

Wet Jeep parked on a New York street with a funny sign on the wheel saying, "Do not boot!! Payment plan in window!"

whatisnewyork Report

#68

Van in New York with chain and padlock securing door handles, parked on a street with brownstone buildings.

whatisnewyork Report

#69

Humorous toilet sign in New York urging to flush after use, on a bright green wall.

whatisnewyork Report

#70

Funny scene on New York subway: man in orange jacket sits calmly beside a foot on the seat near him.

whatisnewyork Report

#71

Person in New York subway covered in plastic, creating a humorous scene.

whatisnewyork Report

#72

Crutch humorously locked to a pole in New York street scene.

whatisnewyork Report

#73

Funny sign in New York offering spiders for sale due to infestation, humorously priced at $10 per spider.

whatisnewyork Report

#74

Person napping on a New York subway under a "Funny Girl on Broadway" poster.

whatisnewyork Report

#75

Funny picture of a scale labeled "Haunted" on a New York street.

whatisnewyork Report

#76

Wet cement on a New York sidewalk with footprints, capturing a funny urban moment.

whatisnewyork Report

#77

Poster in New York inviting people named Ryan to a meetup, featuring a QR code for details.

whatisnewyork Report

#78

Funny sign in New York offering $2 flushable toilet on Franklin & Union St in Crown Heights.

whatisnewyork Report

#79

Funny New York poster seeking a "sand assistant" to carry sand within 6 feet, offering $12 an hour and emphasizing sand's importance.

whatisnewyork Report

#80

Street massage in New York, Flushing area, with a masseur giving a chair massage outdoors.

whatisnewyork Report

#81

Map of Brooklyn, New York showing alert titled "Person Trapped in Washing Machine" with location highlighted.

whatisnewyork Report

#82

Sign on a wall in New York offering cash for feet, displaying unusual humor.

whatisnewyork Report

#83

Mobility scooter in a parking spot at Little Neck Supermarket, New York.

whatisnewyork Report

#84

Overflowing trash can on a New York street corner, with food waste spilling onto the sidewalk.

whatisnewyork Report

#85

Balcony with unusual toilet placement in New York.

whatisnewyork Report

#86

Sign in New York saying "Please close the door, this is the Bronx" on a dark background.

whatisnewyork Report

#87

Sign on fire in New York subway station, surprising a passerby.

whatisnewyork Report

