The Ultimate Guide To 2025’s Biggest Viral Trends
Grab your crystal ball and buckle up, trendsetters, because we're time-traveling to 2025, and things are getting WILD (literally – have you seen all that animal print?!). While some trends are giving us major Y2K-meets-AI vibes, others are serving up a delicious cocktail of nostalgia with a futuristic twist. From "calmcations" that'll have you ditching your phone for actual peace of mind, to packaging so gorgeous you'll want to display it like art, 2025 is shaping up to be the year when practicality meets pure aesthetic pleasure.
Whether you're ready to embrace your inner leopard, book a vacation to relive your childhood memories, or hire an AI to curate your entire life, these 30 upcoming trends prove that the future is not just bright – it's absolutely serving. Better start making space in your closet and updating your vision board, because these trends are coming in hot.
Comfort first
"Definitely a focus on comfort and well being" - Organic_Avocado2401
Darker Nails
"Burgundy / Vampire Nail Shades" - Indigo_222
Calmcations
In 2025, "calmcations" - holidays focused on relaxation - are still trending. With noise pollution, especially from traffic, being a major health concern in big cities, people are seeking peaceful escapes. Havila Voyages offers "quiet escapes" along Norway’s coast, complete with noise-monitoring stations and live comparisons to cities like New York and London. Unplugged provides tech-free cabins across the UK and Europe, encouraging guests to disconnect. Meanwhile, the new Majamaja retreat in Finland features off-grid cabins in the Helsinki archipelago, perfect for reconnecting with nature. It’s clear: today’s travel is all about escaping the digital world.
Retail media networks are changing and growing
Retail Media Networks are advanced advertising platforms run by retailers, helping brands target audiences with personalized ads on websites, apps, and in-store displays. By 2028, RMNs are expected to make up nearly 25% of all US media ad spending. Their first-party data offers precise targeting, allowing brands to optimize ad spend and boost campaign results. In 2025, RMNs will become essential for Consumer Packaged Goods brands, not just a short-term tool. A Kantar Media Reactions 2024 study shows 41% of global marketers plan to increase retail media investment in 2025. To maximize RMNs, brands should work with retailers to analyze data, create targeted content, and address challenges like data access and media measurement.
Bag charms
In 2025, bag charms are making a comeback, with more people embracing them for personal expression and exclusivity. WGSN runway data shows a 5.6% year-on-year increase in bag charms for Spring-Summer 2025, with brands like Stella McCartney, Fendi, and Versace showcasing them. For style inspiration, think of Dua Lipa and Lily Allen, who are known for adding charms to their Hermes Birkin bags. It's all about making your accessories uniquely yours.
Authentic content shines
"Genuine, quality, human-created content will stand out like a sore thumb (in a good way)" - solopreneurgrind
Classic comebacks
"Ivy League is coming back. 80’s wallstreet banker is coming back. Tennis club but you actually play tennis is coming back" - Legitimate_Ad2997
Bob revival
"I think shags are on their way out for sure. Bobs seem to be coming back" - Living-Apartment-592
Noctourism
Noctourism combines nighttime adventures with travel, offering experiences like late-night museums, glowing beaches, and the northern lights. In 2025, solar activity will peak, making aurora displays more spectacular than in years. This growing trend ties into the travel industry's core goal: helping people connect with the world in unique ways. Whether you’re chasing the aurora or exploring at night, it’s all about discovering something different under the stars.
Nautical Style
For 2025, designers took inspiration from the sea, bringing nautical styles to the runway, and we’ll see these looks hitting our closets soon. A classic navy and white Breton striped top or a cozy cream cable-knit sweater are simple ways to embrace the trend. Pair them with loose light-wash denim for a fresh take on the fisherman vibe. Come spring, add a bright-colored raincoat-yellow or red-into the mix. This sailor-inspired style is perfect for casual days, so keep it relaxed with sneakers and maybe a bucket hat to complete the look.
A split in life expectancy has become the new norm
Medical breakthroughs, healthier lifestyles, and "super-health" diets in the West will soon lead to a global celebration for the first person to reach 140 years old. But at the same time, life expectancy in regions like Asia, Africa, and the Middle East may decline. By 2015, warning signs were already showing that countries in these areas were adopting unhealthy Western habits, such as poor diets and sedentary lifestyles, which could contribute to the drop in life expectancy.
Skinny jeans are back
If you haven't said goodbye to your skinny jeans yet, you might want to hang onto them a bit longer. Skinny jeans are making a slow comeback in 2025, with a noticeable increase on the Spring-Summer 2025 catwalks. Brands like Coach, Diesel, Off-White, and Maison Margiela are leading the trend, along with a return to the 2010s "indie sleaze" vibe. However, Draffan cautions that while there's been a small rise, wide-leg jeans are still the dominant style for now.
AI-Driven personalization & mental health
"Exciting times ahead! For 2025, I predict a surge in personalized content driven by AI, alongside a stronger focus on mental health awareness in campaigns. Integrating patient stories can truly resonate in pharma" - LauraAnderson18
Vibrant style comeback
"I think we’re going to be slowly seeing people work in bolder color and patterns into their outfits" - ehside
AI content surge
"More AI generated content, that’s for sure" - massimo_nyc
Practical fashion rise
"More utility based clothing like workwear, waterproof items stuff like that maybe" - IntroductionOwn6591
90s vibes return
"I think the 90s are gonna make a comeback in 2025. Just imagine oversized jackets and bright neon colors - all that stuff is coming back. Fashion always goes in cycles, you know" - Acrobatic-West3645
Comeback of the holiday romance
With the rise of digital life comes digital burnout, especially in dating. A 2024 Forbes Health survey shows 79% of Gen Z feels drained from online dating. The solution? A travel report from Globetrender and Amadeus highlights meeting new people in person as a top trend for 2025. Whether you're after a holiday romance or just new friendships, it’s easier than ever to find trips that foster connection, with more group and solo travel options available. Companies like G Adventures and Flash Pack are offering solo travelers social adventure experiences to make it happen.
Chill getaways and off-peak safaris
As Mediterranean destinations heat up with rising temperatures, more travelers are shifting from asking "where's hot?" to "where's not?" Climate change is playing a bigger role in travel choices. In 2024, Scott Dunn saw a 26% jump in bookings to Finland and Norway and expects even more visitors to head to northern Europe, where summer temperatures stay comfortably in the mid-20s. This shift reflects growing interest in cooler destinations as traditional holiday spots continue to face extreme heat.
Nostalgia tourism
Will '90s icons like Oasis and Eminem shake up the travel scene like Taylor Swift did in 2024? Her Eras tour boosted global travel, and music tourism is becoming a bigger trend. Eminem and Oasis' comeback tours also tap into "nostalgia tourism." Globetrender calls this trend "New Heydays," with millennials now seeking experiences reminiscent of their childhood. We’re likely to see a rise in adult summer camps in the US, more Eurocamp holidays, and quirky retro pop-ups, like the 2024 Polly Pocket Airbnb. It’s a sign that people are looking for comfort and a break from the chaos of today.
Denim On Denim
Upgrade your jeans for 2025! Denim is a wardrobe staple, and this year is perfect for trying new styles. Wide-leg, barrel-leg, and baggy jeans are still going strong. If skirts are more your vibe, try a midi or maxi length for a fresh twist. And don’t shy away from denim-on-denim-because the Canadian Tuxedo is always in style.
Paper is truly a thing of the past
Paper largely disappeared in its traditional forms as most media companies moved away from outdated, costly, and ecologically harmful business models. One downside? Receiving a paper book by drone from Amazon lost its excitement. However, there were positives-demand for paper in areas like smart packaging, hygiene products, and 3D printing grew rapidly, creating new opportunities for its use.
The packaging is the product
By 2025, eating became a whole new experience thanks to smart packaging. Tiny sensors built into the packaging would track your food intake, calories, and digestion, updating your health database instantly as you ate. Most packaging became "intelligent," with bio-sensors added to everything. This opened up exciting possibilities, like real-time monitoring of how well pharmaceuticals are working, along with other innovative uses for smart packaging.
Hidden gems are becoming more popular
After issues with overtourism in 2024, more travelers are seeking off-the-beaten-path destinations. Byway's 2025 travel trends note that people want to visit places where they're truly welcomed. A growing trend is "destination dupes" - spots similar to popular locations, like swapping Cornwall for Norfolk. Other unique destinations on the rise include Uzbekistan, named by Trailfinders, and East Africa's islands, with new hotels in Zanzibar, Madagascar, and luxury yachts in the Aldabra Islands, according to Scott Dunn. Airbnb’s top 20 list for 2025 includes Milton Keynes and East Sussex, showing that overtourism still impacts cities like Rome, Tokyo, and Milan.
The personal health concierge: the rapidly expanding career field
As bio-connectivity data floods the health grid, it will also be sent to personal health coaches or concierges, who will work closely with individual patients. These concierges, based in new mega-cities in Asia and Africa, will have up-to-date medical knowledge and assist patients in making informed health decisions. They’ll team up with the patient’s regular family doctor to guide them through both routine care and more complex health choices, offering support and motivation throughout the process.
Plants will communicate with us
With the help of small-chip technology, plants will be able to monitor themselves and send alerts when they need things like water or nutrients. This tech will boost innovation in agriculture, giving farmers real-time, predictive dashboards to track the health, growth, and maturity of vast croplands all at once. At the same time, most farm animals, like cattle, will have their own internet address and be part of a large connected monitoring system. This will make it easier to manage both crops and livestock more efficiently.
Sustainability and marketing need to come together
By 2025, sustainability regulations will increase in major economies, pushing businesses to prioritize their ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) efforts. With 93% of consumers saying they want a more sustainable lifestyle, companies will need to view sustainability as both a risk and an opportunity. So far, marketing efforts around sustainability haven’t been fully effective. However, research from Kantar shows that sustainability already adds $193B to the value of the top 100 brands. The number of sustainability-focused consumers is expected to grow from 22% in 2023 to 29% by 2030. Marketers agree that sustainability agendas need to be more ambitious to drive growth.
Livestreaming is thriving and going strong
Livestreaming has revolutionized commerce in China, with platforms like Taobao Live, Douyin, and WeChat reaching half of the population for entertainment and shopping. By 2026, live-commerce could make up 20% of China's total retail sales, driven by Gen Z and millennials. While marketers focus on behavioral metrics, consumer sentiment and brand recall are just as important. Successful hosts craft engaging stories to keep viewers and encourage repeat buys. Kantar’s research shows livestream ads boost both short-term purchase intent and long-term brand loyalty. Smaller brands benefit from social commerce, while larger brands must compete to protect their market share.
AI and travel come together
Technology is set to play a bigger role in trip planning, with nearly 50% of travelers planning to use generative AI by 2025, according to Amadeus. However, many travel companies are still figuring out how to implement it. Flight-free travel firm Byway has developed its own AI to simplify complex itineraries across multiple countries, especially in Europe. Other companies like Tripadvisor are using AI to create itineraries, while airports are adopting it to streamline baggage handling. Hyatt even has AI-powered beds to improve sleep quality. Still, research shows Gen Z travelers are just as likely to browse holiday brochures as use tech for inspiration.
Head-to-toe animal print
Thought leopard print was fading out? Think again! Animal prints are here to stay, as seen on the 2025 resort runways. Leopard will still be a favorite, but cow print, snakeskin, and tiger stripes are also making a statement. You can rock animal prints on anything - coats, boots, jeans, or accessories like bags and shoes. Whether you go bold with a full outfit or keep it subtle with accents, 2025 is all about embracing your wild side.