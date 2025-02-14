ADVERTISEMENT

Grab your crystal ball and buckle up, trendsetters, because we're time-traveling to 2025, and things are getting WILD (literally – have you seen all that animal print?!). While some trends are giving us major Y2K-meets-AI vibes, others are serving up a delicious cocktail of nostalgia with a futuristic twist. From "calmcations" that'll have you ditching your phone for actual peace of mind, to packaging so gorgeous you'll want to display it like art, 2025 is shaping up to be the year when practicality meets pure aesthetic pleasure.

Whether you're ready to embrace your inner leopard, book a vacation to relive your childhood memories, or hire an AI to curate your entire life, these 30 upcoming trends prove that the future is not just bright – it's absolutely serving. Better start making space in your closet and updating your vision board, because these trends are coming in hot.

#1

Comfort first

Relaxation trends 2025: Person in a hammock wearing an olive-green dress, sitting in a sunlit room with wooden floors.

"Definitely a focus on comfort and well being" - Organic_Avocado2401

Organic_Avocado2401 , Mikael Blomkvist Report

    #2

    Darker Nails

    Stylish gold rings on manicured fingers, showcasing 2025-Trends in jewelry fashion with a cozy sweater background.

    "Burgundy / Vampire Nail Shades" - Indigo_222

    Indigo_222 , Natalie Bond Report

    #3

    Calmcations

    A person and child in warm clothing walk by a serene lake with mountains; 2025-Trends nature exploration.

    In 2025, "calmcations" - holidays focused on relaxation - are still trending. With noise pollution, especially from traffic, being a major health concern in big cities, people are seeking peaceful escapes. Havila Voyages offers "quiet escapes" along Norway’s coast, complete with noise-monitoring stations and live comparisons to cities like New York and London. Unplugged provides tech-free cabins across the UK and Europe, encouraging guests to disconnect. Meanwhile, the new Majamaja retreat in Finland features off-grid cabins in the Helsinki archipelago, perfect for reconnecting with nature. It’s clear: today’s travel is all about escaping the digital world.

    bbc.com , Tatiana Syrikova Report

    #4

    Retail media networks are changing and growing

    Person shopping online with a laptop, holding a credit card, highlighting 2025-Trends in e-commerce technology.

    Retail Media Networks are advanced advertising platforms run by retailers, helping brands target audiences with personalized ads on websites, apps, and in-store displays. By 2028, RMNs are expected to make up nearly 25% of all US media ad spending. Their first-party data offers precise targeting, allowing brands to optimize ad spend and boost campaign results. In 2025, RMNs will become essential for Consumer Packaged Goods brands, not just a short-term tool. A Kantar Media Reactions 2024 study shows 41% of global marketers plan to increase retail media investment in 2025. To maximize RMNs, brands should work with retailers to analyze data, create targeted content, and address challenges like data access and media measurement.

    kantar.com , Kindel Media Report

    #5

    Bag charms

    Brown leather bag with plush keychain, highlighting 2025 trends in fashion accessories, placed on a wooden bench.

    In 2025, bag charms are making a comeback, with more people embracing them for personal expression and exclusivity. WGSN runway data shows a 5.6% year-on-year increase in bag charms for Spring-Summer 2025, with brands like Stella McCartney, Fendi, and Versace showcasing them. For style inspiration, think of Dua Lipa and Lily Allen, who are known for adding charms to their Hermes Birkin bags. It's all about making your accessories uniquely yours.

    cnn.com , Zeynep M. Report

    #6

    Authentic content shines

    Person setting up a video shoot with a smartphone on a stand, capturing evolving 2025-Trends.

    "Genuine, quality, human-created content will stand out like a sore thumb (in a good way)" - solopreneurgrind

    solopreneurgrind , Ron Lach Report

    #7

    Classic comebacks

    Person in a casual outfit reading by a window in a modern library, reflecting 2025 trends in lifestyle and design.

    "Ivy League is coming back. 80’s wallstreet banker is coming back. Tennis club but you actually play tennis is coming back" - Legitimate_Ad2997

    Legitimate_Ad2997 , cottonbro studio Report

    #8

    Bob revival

    Woman with bob haircut and gold hair accessory, modeling 2025 trends in a minimalist setting.

    "I think shags are on their way out for sure. Bobs seem to be coming back" - Living-Apartment-592

    Living-Apartment-592 , Ksenia Kartasheva Report

    #9

    Noctourism

    A large moon installation reflecting on water, with a silhouette capturing the scene; 2025-Trends in artistic exhibitions.

    Noctourism combines nighttime adventures with travel, offering experiences like late-night museums, glowing beaches, and the northern lights. In 2025, solar activity will peak, making aurora displays more spectacular than in years. This growing trend ties into the travel industry's core goal: helping people connect with the world in unique ways. Whether you’re chasing the aurora or exploring at night, it’s all about discovering something different under the stars.

    bbc.com , Romain Kamin Report

    #10

    Nautical Style

    Person in a nautical-themed outfit standing by the ocean, capturing 2025 trends in beach fashion.

    For 2025, designers took inspiration from the sea, bringing nautical styles to the runway, and we’ll see these looks hitting our closets soon. A classic navy and white Breton striped top or a cozy cream cable-knit sweater are simple ways to embrace the trend. Pair them with loose light-wash denim for a fresh take on the fisherman vibe. Come spring, add a bright-colored raincoat-yellow or red-into the mix. This sailor-inspired style is perfect for casual days, so keep it relaxed with sneakers and maybe a bucket hat to complete the look.

    Trinh Tuoi , teenvogue.com Report

    #11

    A split in life expectancy has become the new norm

    Elderly woman engaging in a video call using a smartphone and ring light, symbolizing 2025-Trends in digital communication.

    Medical breakthroughs, healthier lifestyles, and "super-health" diets in the West will soon lead to a global celebration for the first person to reach 140 years old. But at the same time, life expectancy in regions like Asia, Africa, and the Middle East may decline. By 2015, warning signs were already showing that countries in these areas were adopting unhealthy Western habits, such as poor diets and sedentary lifestyles, which could contribute to the drop in life expectancy.

    jimcarroll.com , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #12

    Skinny jeans are back

    Person in plaid shirt standing near a lake in nature, representing solitude and reflection, related to 2025-Trends.

    If you haven't said goodbye to your skinny jeans yet, you might want to hang onto them a bit longer. Skinny jeans are making a slow comeback in 2025, with a noticeable increase on the Spring-Summer 2025 catwalks. Brands like Coach, Diesel, Off-White, and Maison Margiela are leading the trend, along with a return to the 2010s "indie sleaze" vibe. However, Draffan cautions that while there's been a small rise, wide-leg jeans are still the dominant style for now.

    cnn.com , Madison Inouye Report

    #13

    AI-Driven personalization & mental health

    Two people engaged in discussion, seated in a bright room, illustrating 2025 trends in communication and office settings.

    "Exciting times ahead! For 2025, I predict a surge in personalized content driven by AI, alongside a stronger focus on mental health awareness in campaigns. Integrating patient stories can truly resonate in pharma" - LauraAnderson18

    LauraAnderson18 , cottonbro studio Report

    #14

    Vibrant style comeback

    Person in colorful light with sunglasses, posing in front of vibrant background, embodying 2025 trends.

    "I think we’re going to be slowly seeing people work in bolder color and patterns into their outfits" - ehside

    ehside , Isi Parente Report

    #15

    AI content surge

    Robot hand reaching towards a digital network, illustrating 2025-Trends in technology.

    "More AI generated content, that’s for sure" - massimo_nyc

    massimo_nyc , Tara Winstead Report

    Practical fashion rise

    Person in a green rain jacket being splashed with water, showcasing 2025-Trends in outdoor fashion.

    "More utility based clothing like workwear, waterproof items stuff like that maybe" - IntroductionOwn6591

    IntroductionOwn6591 , Till Daling Report

    #17

    90s vibes return

    Young woman in retro attire with sunglasses and vintage TV, showcasing 2025-Trends.

    "I think the 90s are gonna make a comeback in 2025. Just imagine oversized jackets and bright neon colors - all that stuff is coming back. Fashion always goes in cycles, you know" - Acrobatic-West3645

    Acrobatic-West3645 , Billy Van Tran Report

    #18

    Comeback of the holiday romance

    Two people exchanging groceries on snowy steps of a modern house, showcasing winter lifestyle of 2025-Trends.

    With the rise of digital life comes digital burnout, especially in dating. A 2024 Forbes Health survey shows 79% of Gen Z feels drained from online dating. The solution? A travel report from Globetrender and Amadeus highlights meeting new people in person as a top trend for 2025. Whether you're after a holiday romance or just new friendships, it’s easier than ever to find trips that foster connection, with more group and solo travel options available. Companies like G Adventures and Flash Pack are offering solo travelers social adventure experiences to make it happen.

    bbc.com , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #19

    Chill getaways and off-peak safaris

    Person overlooking a coastal city at sunset, 2025-trends in fashion with a straw hat and graphic tee.

    As Mediterranean destinations heat up with rising temperatures, more travelers are shifting from asking "where's hot?" to "where's not?" Climate change is playing a bigger role in travel choices. In 2024, Scott Dunn saw a 26% jump in bookings to Finland and Norway and expects even more visitors to head to northern Europe, where summer temperatures stay comfortably in the mid-20s. This shift reflects growing interest in cooler destinations as traditional holiday spots continue to face extreme heat.

    bbc.com , Jovan Vasiljevic Report

    #20

    Nostalgia tourism

    Person in a white shirt and earphones, carrying a backpack, walking in a cityscape under bright sunlight. 2025-Trends.

    Will '90s icons like Oasis and Eminem shake up the travel scene like Taylor Swift did in 2024? Her Eras tour boosted global travel, and music tourism is becoming a bigger trend. Eminem and Oasis' comeback tours also tap into "nostalgia tourism." Globetrender calls this trend "New Heydays," with millennials now seeking experiences reminiscent of their childhood. We’re likely to see a rise in adult summer camps in the US, more Eurocamp holidays, and quirky retro pop-ups, like the 2024 Polly Pocket Airbnb. It’s a sign that people are looking for comfort and a break from the chaos of today.

    bbc.com , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #21

    Denim On Denim

    Young child in denim outfit sitting indoors, looking upwards, representing 2025-Trends in kids' fashion.

    Upgrade your jeans for 2025! Denim is a wardrobe staple, and this year is perfect for trying new styles. Wide-leg, barrel-leg, and baggy jeans are still going strong. If skirts are more your vibe, try a midi or maxi length for a fresh twist. And don’t shy away from denim-on-denim-because the Canadian Tuxedo is always in style.

    teenvogue.com , Sava Savov Report

    #22

    Paper is truly a thing of the past

    A person using a typewriter, with crumpled paper around, representing 2025-Trends in creative writing.

    Paper largely disappeared in its traditional forms as most media companies moved away from outdated, costly, and ecologically harmful business models. One downside? Receiving a paper book by drone from Amazon lost its excitement. However, there were positives-demand for paper in areas like smart packaging, hygiene products, and 3D printing grew rapidly, creating new opportunities for its use.

    jimcarroll.com , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #23

    The packaging is the product

    Hands holding a green gift box with ribbon and leaves, showcasing 2025-trends in gift wrapping styles.

    By 2025, eating became a whole new experience thanks to smart packaging. Tiny sensors built into the packaging would track your food intake, calories, and digestion, updating your health database instantly as you ate. Most packaging became "intelligent," with bio-sensors added to everything. This opened up exciting possibilities, like real-time monitoring of how well pharmaceuticals are working, along with other innovative uses for smart packaging.

    jimcarroll.com , Antoni Shkraba Report

    #24

    Hidden gems are becoming more popular

    Person sitting on rocks overlooking the ocean at sunset, capturing the essence of 2025-Trends in travel and solitude.

    After issues with overtourism in 2024, more travelers are seeking off-the-beaten-path destinations. Byway's 2025 travel trends note that people want to visit places where they're truly welcomed. A growing trend is "destination dupes" - spots similar to popular locations, like swapping Cornwall for Norfolk. Other unique destinations on the rise include Uzbekistan, named by Trailfinders, and East Africa's islands, with new hotels in Zanzibar, Madagascar, and luxury yachts in the Aldabra Islands, according to Scott Dunn. Airbnb’s top 20 list for 2025 includes Milton Keynes and East Sussex, showing that overtourism still impacts cities like Rome, Tokyo, and Milan.

    bbc.com , Kun Fotografi Report

    #25

    The personal health concierge: the rapidly expanding career field

    Person exercising with resistance bands, highlighting 2025-Trends in fitness.

    As bio-connectivity data floods the health grid, it will also be sent to personal health coaches or concierges, who will work closely with individual patients. These concierges, based in new mega-cities in Asia and Africa, will have up-to-date medical knowledge and assist patients in making informed health decisions. They’ll team up with the patient’s regular family doctor to guide them through both routine care and more complex health choices, offering support and motivation throughout the process.

    jimcarroll.com , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #26

    Plants will communicate with us

    Hand holding a small plant with green leaves, symbolizing 2025-Trends in sustainability and growth.

    With the help of small-chip technology, plants will be able to monitor themselves and send alerts when they need things like water or nutrients. This tech will boost innovation in agriculture, giving farmers real-time, predictive dashboards to track the health, growth, and maturity of vast croplands all at once. At the same time, most farm animals, like cattle, will have their own internet address and be part of a large connected monitoring system. This will make it easier to manage both crops and livestock more efficiently.

    jimcarroll.com , Akil Mazumder Report

    #27

    Sustainability and marketing need to come together

    A small green plant grows inside a light bulb on soil, illustrating 2025-Trends in sustainability and innovation.

    By 2025, sustainability regulations will increase in major economies, pushing businesses to prioritize their ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) efforts. With 93% of consumers saying they want a more sustainable lifestyle, companies will need to view sustainability as both a risk and an opportunity. So far, marketing efforts around sustainability haven’t been fully effective. However, research from Kantar shows that sustainability already adds $193B to the value of the top 100 brands. The number of sustainability-focused consumers is expected to grow from 22% in 2023 to 29% by 2030. Marketers agree that sustainability agendas need to be more ambitious to drive growth.

    kantar.com , Singkham Report

    #28

    Livestreaming is thriving and going strong

    Person capturing a selfie on a smartphone with neon lights, showcasing 2025-Trends in digital content creation.

    Livestreaming has revolutionized commerce in China, with platforms like Taobao Live, Douyin, and WeChat reaching half of the population for entertainment and shopping. By 2026, live-commerce could make up 20% of China's total retail sales, driven by Gen Z and millennials. While marketers focus on behavioral metrics, consumer sentiment and brand recall are just as important. Successful hosts craft engaging stories to keep viewers and encourage repeat buys. Kantar’s research shows livestream ads boost both short-term purchase intent and long-term brand loyalty. Smaller brands benefit from social commerce, while larger brands must compete to protect their market share.

    kantar.com , Ivan Samkov Report

    #29

    AI and travel come together

    A human hand and a robotic hand reaching towards each other, symbolizing 2025 trends in technology and human interaction.

    Technology is set to play a bigger role in trip planning, with nearly 50% of travelers planning to use generative AI by 2025, according to Amadeus. However, many travel companies are still figuring out how to implement it. Flight-free travel firm Byway has developed its own AI to simplify complex itineraries across multiple countries, especially in Europe. Other companies like Tripadvisor are using AI to create itineraries, while airports are adopting it to streamline baggage handling. Hyatt even has AI-powered beds to improve sleep quality. Still, research shows Gen Z travelers are just as likely to browse holiday brochures as use tech for inspiration.

    bbc.com , cottonbro studio Report

    #30

    Head-to-toe animal print

    Man in leopard print matching set holding a mat, standing in a park, showcasing 2025 trends.

    Thought leopard print was fading out? Think again! Animal prints are here to stay, as seen on the 2025 resort runways. Leopard will still be a favorite, but cow print, snakeskin, and tiger stripes are also making a statement. You can rock animal prints on anything - coats, boots, jeans, or accessories like bags and shoes. Whether you go bold with a full outfit or keep it subtle with accents, 2025 is all about embracing your wild side.

    teenvogue.com , RDNE Stock project Report

