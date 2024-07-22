ADVERTISEMENT

Known remains of Homo sapiens date back approximately 300,000 years. During our time on Earth, we have evolved an innate ability to do remarkable things. And I'm not just talking about taming fire or walking on the Moon. As the subreddit r/HumansAreMetal shows, our species demonstrates its physical and mental capabilities every day. From archaeologists to flight attendants and railway dispatchers, continue scrolling to meet the people who prove that everybody can be a hero in their own unique way.

#1

Willem Arondéus Was A Homosexual Dutch Artist Who Bombed The Amsterdam Public Records Office In Ww2 To Hinder The Nazi Effort To Identify Dutch Jews

Willem Arondéus Was A Homosexual Dutch Artist Who Bombed The Amsterdam Public Records Office In Ww2 To Hinder The Nazi Effort To Identify Dutch Jews

He was caught and sentenced to death, his last words were "let it be known that homosexuals are not cowards"

#2

Stumbled Upon This Pic And Thought The Shirt Was Just A Vulgar Cry For Attention

Stumbled Upon This Pic And Thought The Shirt Was Just A Vulgar Cry For Attention

Turns out, these are the words this jogger screamed at her would-be sexual assaulter in a public restroom, and the squiggly lines are the GPS trail of her evading, and beating up her attacker. Respect

#3

Not Op, Wanted To Share The Story

Not Op, Wanted To Share The Story

#4

Syrian Archaeologist Khaled Al Asaad Who Devoted His Life To The Excavation And Restoration Of Palmyra, A Unesco World Heritage Site. He Was Beheaded By Isis After Refusing To Disclose The Location Of Ancient Artifacts, Despite A Month Of Torture. He Died A Hero Of Heritage Protection

Syrian Archaeologist Khaled Al Asaad Who Devoted His Life To The Excavation And Restoration Of Palmyra, A Unesco World Heritage Site. He Was Beheaded By Isis After Refusing To Disclose The Location Of Ancient Artifacts, Despite A Month Of Torture. He Died A Hero Of Heritage Protection

cathygarcia avatar
Cathy G
Cathy G
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember reading about this when his murder was announced. I can't begin to imagine the horrors he suffered until they beheaded him. He saved history

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Hedy Lamarr Escaped From Her Nazi Husband By Disguising Herself As Her Own Maid, Became A Top Actress In Hollywood, Then Co-Developed A Radio Guidance System For Allied Torpedoes- The Principles Of Which Are Incorporated Into Today's Bluetooth And Gps Technology

Hedy Lamarr Escaped From Her Nazi Husband By Disguising Herself As Her Own Maid, Became A Top Actress In Hollywood, Then Co-Developed A Radio Guidance System For Allied Torpedoes- The Principles Of Which Are Incorporated Into Today's Bluetooth And Gps Technology

#6

The Daughter Of Minoo Majidi--A Mother Of Two Who Was Killed By The Iranian Regime While Protesting For Mahsa Amini--Stands At Her Mother's Gravesite. She Is Defiantly Unveiled, And In Her Left Hand She Holds The Hair She Cut From Her Head

The Daughter Of Minoo Majidi--A Mother Of Two Who Was Killed By The Iranian Regime While Protesting For Mahsa Amini--Stands At Her Mother's Gravesite. She Is Defiantly Unveiled, And In Her Left Hand She Holds The Hair She Cut From Her Head

#7

This Legend Called Marcin Took Serious Burns To His Hands To Save Animals At A Zoo

This Legend Called Marcin Took Serious Burns To His Hands To Save Animals At A Zoo

#8

December 7, 1917. Patrick Coleman Gave His Life In The Largest Man Made Non Nuclear Explosion To Save Hundreds Of Lives

December 7, 1917. Patrick Coleman Gave His Life In The Largest Man Made Non Nuclear Explosion To Save Hundreds Of Lives

#9

He (Co-)created Rss, Markdown, Creativecommons, And Reddit - Thanks Aaron!

He (Co-)created Rss, Markdown, Creativecommons, And Reddit - Thanks Aaron!

#10

Doctors Performing A Successful Heart Surgery In The Dark In Lviv, Ukraine

Doctors Performing A Successful Heart Surgery In The Dark In Lviv, Ukraine

ner_diz avatar
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

21st century Europe. Unbelievably scandalous. Yet, there are those who would cut aid for Ukraine.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

A Member Of The Harlem Hellfighters (369th Infantry Regiment) Poses For The Camera While Holding A Dog That He Saved During The First World War Of 1918

A Member Of The Harlem Hellfighters (369th Infantry Regiment) Poses For The Camera While Holding A Dog That He Saved During The First World War Of 1918

#12

Dads Are Metal

Dads Are Metal

noellegibbs84 avatar
Elle Lian
Elle Lian
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

George Pickering III had to serve one year in jail. The only full story I could find that want behind a paywall is on: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/dad-from-three-hour-armed-hospital-standoff-that-saved-his-sons-life-is-fre/

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Last Surviving D-Day Wave 1 Soldier Turned 99 On November 1st

Last Surviving D-Day Wave 1 Soldier Turned 99 On November 1st

#14

What A Courageous Woman

What A Courageous Woman

#15

Never Forget Witold Pilecki The Man Who Fought In The Polish Resistance, Willingly Entered Auschwitz Under A Fake Name To Figure Out What Happened In There, Organised Resistance Within Auschwitz, Broke Out And Continued To Fight The Nazis And Later The Soviets In Poland

Never Forget Witold Pilecki The Man Who Fought In The Polish Resistance, Willingly Entered Auschwitz Under A Fake Name To Figure Out What Happened In There, Organised Resistance Within Auschwitz, Broke Out And Continued To Fight The Nazis And Later The Soviets In Poland

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Irena Sendlerowa should be on this list, too. She was a badáss in Poland.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Shirin Rouhani, An Iranian Doctor Who Had Died Of Coronavirus. Due To Lack Of Medical Staff , She Kept Treating Cornaviris Patients Till Her Last Breath. As The Picture Shows, She Herself Was On The Iv While Treating Patients

Shirin Rouhani, An Iranian Doctor Who Had Died Of Coronavirus. Due To Lack Of Medical Staff , She Kept Treating Cornaviris Patients Till Her Last Breath. As The Picture Shows, She Herself Was On The Iv While Treating Patients

#17

This Was Tuira, A Warrior Woman Of The Indigenous Kayapó People. The Setting Was A Conference Discussing The Building Of A Dam That Would Flood Her Ancestral Lands. (Brasil - 1989)

This Was Tuira, A Warrior Woman Of The Indigenous Kayapó People. The Setting Was A Conference Discussing The Building Of A Dam That Would Flood Her Ancestral Lands. (Brasil - 1989)

#18

On February 8th 1943, Nazi's Hung 17 Year Old Yugoslav Radić. When They Asked Her The Names Of Her Companions, She Replied: "You Will Know Them When They Come To Avenge Me."

On February 8th 1943, Nazi's Hung 17 Year Old Yugoslav Radić. When They Asked Her The Names Of Her Companions, She Replied: "You Will Know Them When They Come To Avenge Me.”

#19

Man Took Bullets From A Shotgun In Iran

Man Took Bullets From A Shotgun In Iran

#20

Anita Ekberg

Anita Ekberg

#21

Dashrath Manjhi's Wife Died By Falling From A Mountain, The Same Mountain Blocked Easy Access To A Nearby Hospital. Over 22yrs He Carved A Path Through A Mountain Path With Only A Chisel & Hammer Reducing The Journey To The Hospital From 22km To 1km

Dashrath Manjhi's Wife Died By Falling From A Mountain, The Same Mountain Blocked Easy Access To A Nearby Hospital. Over 22yrs He Carved A Path Through A Mountain Path With Only A Chisel & Hammer Reducing The Journey To The Hospital From 22km To 1km

#22

Rita Marley, Natty Dread!

Rita Marley, Natty Dread!

#23

Sir Christopher Lee

Sir Christopher Lee

alex_g_elliott87 avatar
StPaul9
StPaul9
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Although he explained the meeting with Tolkien was just a chance passing in a pub and he was too starstruck to say anything.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Jadav Payeng Is Better Known As The Forest Man Of India. He Earned This Name By Spending 30 Years Of His Life Planting Trees, Creating A Real Man-Made Forest Of 550 Hectares. Thanks To This Reforestation, Wildlife Has Return

Jadav Payeng Is Better Known As The Forest Man Of India. He Earned This Name By Spending 30 Years Of His Life Planting Trees, Creating A Real Man-Made Forest Of 550 Hectares. Thanks To This Reforestation, Wildlife Has Return

#25

Peter Freuchen, The 6'7" Danish Nazi Killer. Freuchen Wears A Vast Coat Made From The Fur Of A Polar Bear That Had Crossed His Path

Peter Freuchen, The 6’7” Danish Nazi Killer. Freuchen Wears A Vast Coat Made From The Fur Of A Polar Bear That Had Crossed His Path

#26

A Mongolian Huntress With Her Pet Eagle

A Mongolian Huntress With Her Pet Eagle

#27

Terry Fox

Terry Fox

fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The guy was amazing. I tried running about 300 metres around our local track the other day, and was out of breath my the end. To do it with that primitive prosthetic that must have rubbed and ached like hell is incredible.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

This Is My Coworker Nigel. He Has Been Paralyzed Since He Was 30 From A Motorcycle Accident. He Strives To Be As Independent As Possible And Retrofitted A Snowblower To Attach To His Wheel Chair. He Is Beyond Awesome And Is Always Cheerful And Positive

This Is My Coworker Nigel. He Has Been Paralyzed Since He Was 30 From A Motorcycle Accident. He Strives To Be As Independent As Possible And Retrofitted A Snowblower To Attach To His Wheel Chair. He Is Beyond Awesome And Is Always Cheerful And Positive

#29

Hussain Chaudhry, An 18-Year-Old Boy, Died Protecting His Mother From Thieves Who Broke Into His Home In Walthamstow, London 1 Week Ago. He Was Stabbed In Neck Protecting Her

Hussain Chaudhry, An 18-Year-Old Boy, Died Protecting His Mother From Thieves Who Broke Into His Home In Walthamstow, London 1 Week Ago. He Was Stabbed In Neck Protecting Her

fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was just wondering why I didn't hear about this in the news, but it turns out the Reddit thread this is from is three years old, so it wasn't one week ago, it was three years ago.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#30

One Of The Bravest Soldiers Ever

One Of The Bravest Soldiers Ever

#31

Leiliane, Brazilian Wonder Woman

Leiliane, Brazilian Wonder Woman

#32

Man Fights Shark! (Repost From R/Madlads)

Man Fights Shark! (Repost From R/Madlads)

#33

Total Chad

Total Chad

#34

Unfazed Earthquake Survivor

Unfazed Earthquake Survivor

#35

His Life Continued To Rise After The Titanic Sunk

His Life Continued To Rise After The Titanic Sunk

#36

Justin Gavin Is A True Hero

Justin Gavin Is A True Hero

#37

This Mugger In Brazil Was Lucky Polyana Viana Was Just An Mma Fighter And Not An Undercover Cop Like Everyone Else

This Mugger In Brazil Was Lucky Polyana Viana Was Just An Mma Fighter And Not An Undercover Cop Like Everyone Else

#38

He Saved 22 Of His 23 Students

He Saved 22 Of His 23 Students

kedgley68 avatar
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Survived the nazis but lost his life to some fücking loser with a gun....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#39

A Fighter And Survivor: 97-Year-Old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert Bem - Auschwitz Survivor, Has Just Recovered From Covid- 19. Today She Went On Her First Walk In A Month After Making A Miraculous Recovery

A Fighter And Survivor: 97-Year-Old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert Bem - Auschwitz Survivor, Has Just Recovered From Covid- 19. Today She Went On Her First Walk In A Month After Making A Miraculous Recovery

tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She survived Auschwitz. Anything else must seem like a walk in the park.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Remember Shannon Johnson And His Heroism

Remember Shannon Johnson And His Heroism

#41

Meet Abdel Kader Haidara, The Man Who Risked His Life To Save More Than 350,000 Ancient Manuscripts From Timbuktu From Being Destroyed By Al-Qaeda

Meet Abdel Kader Haidara, The Man Who Risked His Life To Save More Than 350,000 Ancient Manuscripts From Timbuktu From Being Destroyed By Al-Qaeda

alex_g_elliott87 avatar
StPaul9
StPaul9
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read this. And the real kicker is, he can't read. He just did it to protect treasures from terrorists..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#42

Miriam Rodriguez Hunted Down 10 Of Her 20-Year-Old Daughter's Kidnappers, Stalking Them One By One Across Mexico Until They Were Either Dead Or In Prison Much Like Liam Neeson's Character In The 2008 Film, Miriam Rodriguez From Mexico Used Guns, Fake Ids And Even Disguises To Hunt Down The Killers

Miriam Rodriguez Hunted Down 10 Of Her 20-Year-Old Daughter's Kidnappers, Stalking Them One By One Across Mexico Until They Were Either Dead Or In Prison Much Like Liam Neeson's Character In The 2008 Film, Miriam Rodriguez From Mexico Used Guns, Fake Ids And Even Disguises To Hunt Down The Killers

cathygarcia avatar
Cathy G
Cathy G
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miriam_Rodr%C3%ADguez_Mart%C3%ADnez Her 20-yo daughter was kidnapped. The family paid two ransoms, including getting a loan from a company that specialized in loans for ransoms. Two yrs later, her daughter's body was found. Miriam Rodriguez helped capture 10 of her daughter's murderers. However, Rodríguez was killed on 10 May 2017, the day Mexico celebrates Mother's Day. She was shot 12 times by gunmen who broke into her home, and died on her way to the hospital

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Juliane Koepcke Was Sucked Out Of A Hole In The Airplane She Was Flying In After It Was Struck By A Bolt Of Lightning. She Fell 2 Miles To The Ground Still Strapped To Her Chair And Miraculously Survived. However, She Had To Endure A 9-Day Walk Through The Amazon Jungle Before Being Rescued

Juliane Koepcke Was Sucked Out Of A Hole In The Airplane She Was Flying In After It Was Struck By A Bolt Of Lightning. She Fell 2 Miles To The Ground Still Strapped To Her Chair And Miraculously Survived. However, She Had To Endure A 9-Day Walk Through The Amazon Jungle Before Being Rescued

#44

Turkish Baby Saved After 130 Hours Under Rubble

Turkish Baby Saved After 130 Hours Under Rubble

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this baby so adorable? Chubby cheeks? Button nose? Big eyes? ALL OF THE ABOVE!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Colombian Soldiers Giving A Final Salute As They Drop To Their Death. The Rope That Was Carrying Them Suddenly Broke During An Airshow

Colombian Soldiers Giving A Final Salute As They Drop To Their Death. The Rope That Was Carrying Them Suddenly Broke During An Airshow

#46

Even A Thousand Years Later, We Still Remember That One Badass Viking Who Held Stamford Bridge Against 15,000 Men Long Enough For His Army To Prepare For The Battle

Even A Thousand Years Later, We Still Remember That One Badass Viking Who Held Stamford Bridge Against 15,000 Men Long Enough For His Army To Prepare For The Battle

#47

A Monk Wearing A Gas Mask Throwing Tear Gas Back At The Police During Protests In Sri Lanka 🇱🇰

A Monk Wearing A Gas Mask Throwing Tear Gas Back At The Police During Protests In Sri Lanka 🇱🇰

#48

Davyon Johnson, An Eleven Year Old, Saved Two Lives In One Day

Davyon Johnson, An Eleven Year Old, Saved Two Lives In One Day

#49

Douglas Bent Hegdahl

Douglas Bent Hegdahl

#50

Local Military Police On Brazil, Estate Of Pará, Inside The Amazon. Using Buffalos To Patrol Because They Can Outrun Crimimals In Rivers And Swamps

Local Military Police On Brazil, Estate Of Pará, Inside The Amazon. Using Buffalos To Patrol Because They Can Outrun Crimimals In Rivers And Swamps

#51

76-Yeard Old Russian Pensioner Arrested Having Thrown Two Molotov Cocktails At A Military Conscription Office Last Month In Vsevolozhsk, Russia

76-Yeard Old Russian Pensioner Arrested Having Thrown Two Molotov Cocktails At A Military Conscription Office Last Month In Vsevolozhsk, Russia

#52

No Soldier Left Alone

No Soldier Left Alone

#53

A

A 16-Years-Old Murder Mystery Novel

#54

This Guy After Surfing During The Polar Vortex

This Guy After Surfing During The Polar Vortex

#55

Skull Of A Viking With Filed Teeth Found In England. Unclear About Why This Practice Was Done, Possibly For Decoration Or Intimidation On The Battlefield

Skull Of A Viking With Filed Teeth Found In England. Unclear About Why This Practice Was Done, Possibly For Decoration Or Intimidation On The Battlefield

#56

Tsutomu Yamaguchi Went On A Business Trip To Hiroshima On August 6th 1945 And Survived The Bomb, With Mild/Serious Injuries He Went Back To His Hometown And Reported To Work 3 Days Later... In Nagasaki, He Also Survived The Second Bomb

Tsutomu Yamaguchi Went On A Business Trip To Hiroshima On August 6th 1945 And Survived The Bomb, With Mild/Serious Injuries He Went Back To His Hometown And Reported To Work 3 Days Later... In Nagasaki, He Also Survived The Second Bomb

#57

Prehistoric Hut

Prehistoric Hut

#58

Ss Guard Moments Before He’s Beaten To Death By Jewish Prisoners After The Liberation Of Dachau

Ss Guard Moments Before He’s Beaten To Death By Jewish Prisoners After The Liberation Of Dachau

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have no empathy with SS people whatsoever. Unfortunately too many Nazis went unpunished after 45, and lived out their lives normally.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#59

A Man With His Pet Hyena. Photography By: Pieter Hugo

A Man With His Pet Hyena. Photography By: Pieter Hugo

#60

Poon Lim Was A Chinese Sailor Who Survived 133 Days Alone On A Raft At Sea By Fishing, Drinking Bird Blood And Killing A Shark With A Jug Of Water.⁣

Poon Lim Was A Chinese Sailor Who Survived 133 Days Alone On A Raft At Sea By Fishing, Drinking Bird Blood And Killing A Shark With A Jug Of Water.⁣

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does one kill a shark with a jug of water? Snoot boop?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#61

19 Y/O Serena Abweh Deadlifts 150kg (330lb) At A Bodyweight Of 47kg (104lbs)

19 Y/O Serena Abweh Deadlifts 150kg (330lb) At A Bodyweight Of 47kg (104lbs)

#62

In San Jose, After Being Shot With A Concussive Round This Guy Got Back Up And Challenged The Cop To Do It Again

In San Jose, After Being Shot With A Concussive Round This Guy Got Back Up And Challenged The Cop To Do It Again

#63

Pravda Brewery In Ukraine Distributing These Now

Pravda Brewery In Ukraine Distributing These Now

#64

Ginny Burton Turned Around Her Whole Life

Ginny Burton Turned Around Her Whole Life

#65

Jessica Cox Is The World's First Licensed Armless Pilot, As Well As The First Armless Black-Belt In The American Taekwondo Association. She Was Born Without Arms Due To A Rare Birth Defect

Jessica Cox Is The World's First Licensed Armless Pilot, As Well As The First Armless Black-Belt In The American Taekwondo Association. She Was Born Without Arms Due To A Rare Birth Defect

#66

Annette Herfkens, The Sole Survivor Of Vietnam Airlines Flight 474. She Also Survived Eight Days Alone In The Jungle With Multiple Bone Fractures And Internal Injuries

Annette Herfkens, The Sole Survivor Of Vietnam Airlines Flight 474. She Also Survived Eight Days Alone In The Jungle With Multiple Bone Fractures And Internal Injuries

#67

"Mad" Jack Churchill, The Man Who Brought A Knife Into A Gunfight And Won, But It Wasn't Actually A Knife It Was A Sword, And Ut Wasn't Actually A Gunfight It Was Ww2

"Mad" Jack Churchill, The Man Who Brought A Knife Into A Gunfight And Won, But It Wasn't Actually A Knife It Was A Sword, And Ut Wasn't Actually A Gunfight It Was Ww2

#68

In 1992, John Thompson Was Home Alone When He Had Both His Arms Ripped Off In A Farming Accident. However He Still Managed To Get Up And Dial For Help By Holding A Pencil In His Mouth. He Survived And Both His Arms Were Reattached

In 1992, John Thompson Was Home Alone When He Had Both His Arms Ripped Off In A Farming Accident. However He Still Managed To Get Up And Dial For Help By Holding A Pencil In His Mouth. He Survived And Both His Arms Were Reattached

#69

Jumped The Curb To Stop A High-Speed Chase From Turning Into A Pedestrian Massacre. "After The Crash, Marciano Waited To Be Interviewed By Grateful Police. 'They Were Very, Very Thankful. Very Thankful. Too Thankful — It Was Embarrassing!'". Erick Marciano: Badass

Jumped The Curb To Stop A High-Speed Chase From Turning Into A Pedestrian Massacre. "After The Crash, Marciano Waited To Be Interviewed By Grateful Police. 'They Were Very, Very Thankful. Very Thankful. Too Thankful — It Was Embarrassing!'". Erick Marciano: Badass

#70

‘El Marino Loko’- The Marine Who Spoke The Language Of The Cartel.he Hunted And Humiliated Cartel Members Earing A 5 Million Peso Bounty

‘El Marino Loko’- The Marine Who Spoke The Language Of The Cartel.he Hunted And Humiliated Cartel Members Earing A 5 Million Peso Bounty

#71

Happy Black History Month. Take A Moment To Remember Sergeant William H. Carney, The First African-American Recipient Of The Medal Of Honor. He Ran Towards The Sound Of Gunfire, And After Being Wounded Multiple Times - He Never Let Our Flag Touch The Ground. Remember His Name

Happy Black History Month. Take A Moment To Remember Sergeant William H. Carney, The First African-American Recipient Of The Medal Of Honor. He Ran Towards The Sound Of Gunfire, And After Being Wounded Multiple Times - He Never Let Our Flag Touch The Ground. Remember His Name

#72

Can You Imagine?

Can You Imagine?

#73

Ken Norton, The Man Who Juggled Breaking Muhammad Ali’s Jaw While Raising A Young Daughter As A Single Parent. To Quote Ali, “Kenny’s Style Is Too Difficult For Me, I Can’t Beat Him And I Sure Don’t Want To Fight Him Again.”

Ken Norton, The Man Who Juggled Breaking Muhammad Ali’s Jaw While Raising A Young Daughter As A Single Parent. To Quote Ali, “Kenny’s Style Is Too Difficult For Me, I Can’t Beat Him And I Sure Don’t Want To Fight Him Again.”

#74

Nicholas Bostic, A 25-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Driver, Was Driving Along A Street In Lafayette, Indiana At Midnight When He Noticed A Two-Story House On Fire, He Feared That There Were People Inside But Didn't Have His Phone With Him To Call 911. He Decided To Enter The Home Himself

Nicholas Bostic, A 25-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Driver, Was Driving Along A Street In Lafayette, Indiana At Midnight When He Noticed A Two-Story House On Fire, He Feared That There Were People Inside But Didn't Have His Phone With Him To Call 911. He Decided To Enter The Home Himself

#75

Wow

Wow

#76

When You Get Your Riot Shield On Wish

When You Get Your Riot Shield On Wish

c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that Monkey D Luffy from One Piece? No wonder the shield couldn't hold then.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#77

Hut Made Of Mammoth Bones. Ukraine 15000 B.c

Hut Made Of Mammoth Bones. Ukraine 15000 B.c

#78

This Guy Is An Asian Parent's Dream Child

This Guy Is An Asian Parent's Dream Child

#79

Beatriz Flamini Made A New Record After Spending Two Years In A Cave

Beatriz Flamini Made A New Record After Spending Two Years In A Cave

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of 2020. Did she at least get to watch "Tiger King" down there?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#80

Adrian Carton De Wiart, During Ww1 Was Shot In The Face, Skull, Ear, Chest, And Leg. After Losing A Hand And An Eye He Refused To Retreat, Staying To Toss Grenades. When A Doctor Was Later Amputating His Fingers He Got Impatient And Pulled Them Off. - He Later Said "Frankly I Enjoyed The War"

Adrian Carton De Wiart, During Ww1 Was Shot In The Face, Skull, Ear, Chest, And Leg. After Losing A Hand And An Eye He Refused To Retreat, Staying To Toss Grenades. When A Doctor Was Later Amputating His Fingers He Got Impatient And Pulled Them Off. - He Later Said "Frankly I Enjoyed The War"

#81

A Syrian Hero, Lost His Leg In An Assad's Bombing, Still Kept Volunteering With The White Helmets

A Syrian Hero, Lost His Leg In An Assad's Bombing, Still Kept Volunteering With The White Helmets

#82

In 1941, The Photo On The Left Was Taken Of Eugen Stepanovich Kobytev On The Day He Left To Go To War. The Photo On The Right Was Taken In 1945 After The End Of The War, Just 4 Years Apart

In 1941, The Photo On The Left Was Taken Of Eugen Stepanovich Kobytev On The Day He Left To Go To War. The Photo On The Right Was Taken In 1945 After The End Of The War, Just 4 Years Apart

#83

Danny Hodge, Former Boxer And Wrestler, Crushing An Apple With His Bare Hand At 80 Years Old

Danny Hodge, Former Boxer And Wrestler, Crushing An Apple With His Bare Hand At 80 Years Old

#84

Brothers Smash World Records Rowing Across Atlantic

Brothers Smash World Records Rowing Across Atlantic

#85

Quite Literally

Quite Literally

#86

I Wish I’d Met This Guy

I Wish I’d Met This Guy

#87

Carlos Hathcock Remember The Name, Absolute Giga Chad

Carlos Hathcock Remember The Name, Absolute Giga Chad

#88

Deer Dentures

Deer Dentures

#89

Imagine The Amount Of Patience This Guy Has

Imagine The Amount Of Patience This Guy Has

