“Humans Are Metal”: This Online Group Celebrates People That Are Real-Life Heroes (89 New Pics)
Known remains of Homo sapiens date back approximately 300,000 years. During our time on Earth, we have evolved an innate ability to do remarkable things. And I’m not just talking about taming fire or walking on the Moon. As the subreddit r/HumansAreMetal shows, our species demonstrates its physical and mental capabilities every day. From archaeologists to flight attendants and railway dispatchers, continue scrolling to meet the people who prove that everybody can be a hero in their own unique way.
Willem Arondéus Was A Homosexual Dutch Artist Who Bombed The Amsterdam Public Records Office In Ww2 To Hinder The Nazi Effort To Identify Dutch Jews
He was caught and sentenced to death, his last words were “let it be known that homosexuals are not cowards”
Stumbled Upon This Pic And Thought The Shirt Was Just A Vulgar Cry For Attention
Turns out, these are the words this jogger screamed at her would-be sexual assaulter in a public restroom, and the squiggly lines are the GPS trail of her evading, and beating up her attacker. Respect
Not Op, Wanted To Share The Story
Syrian Archaeologist Khaled Al Asaad Who Devoted His Life To The Excavation And Restoration Of Palmyra, A Unesco World Heritage Site. He Was Beheaded By Isis After Refusing To Disclose The Location Of Ancient Artifacts, Despite A Month Of Torture. He Died A Hero Of Heritage Protection
Hedy Lamarr Escaped From Her Nazi Husband By Disguising Herself As Her Own Maid, Became A Top Actress In Hollywood, Then Co-Developed A Radio Guidance System For Allied Torpedoes- The Principles Of Which Are Incorporated Into Today's Bluetooth And Gps Technology
The Daughter Of Minoo Majidi--A Mother Of Two Who Was Killed By The Iranian Regime While Protesting For Mahsa Amini--Stands At Her Mother's Gravesite. She Is Defiantly Unveiled, And In Her Left Hand She Holds The Hair She Cut From Her Head
This Legend Called Marcin Took Serious Burns To His Hands To Save Animals At A Zoo
December 7, 1917. Patrick Coleman Gave His Life In The Largest Man Made Non Nuclear Explosion To Save Hundreds Of Lives
He (Co-)created Rss, Markdown, Creativecommons, And Reddit - Thanks Aaron!
Doctors Performing A Successful Heart Surgery In The Dark In Lviv, Ukraine
21st century Europe. Unbelievably scandalous. Yet, there are those who would cut aid for Ukraine.
A Member Of The Harlem Hellfighters (369th Infantry Regiment) Poses For The Camera While Holding A Dog That He Saved During The First World War Of 1918
Dads Are Metal
Last Surviving D-Day Wave 1 Soldier Turned 99 On November 1st
What A Courageous Woman
Never Forget Witold Pilecki The Man Who Fought In The Polish Resistance, Willingly Entered Auschwitz Under A Fake Name To Figure Out What Happened In There, Organised Resistance Within Auschwitz, Broke Out And Continued To Fight The Nazis And Later The Soviets In Poland
Irena Sendlerowa should be on this list, too. She was a badáss in Poland.
Shirin Rouhani, An Iranian Doctor Who Had Died Of Coronavirus. Due To Lack Of Medical Staff , She Kept Treating Cornaviris Patients Till Her Last Breath. As The Picture Shows, She Herself Was On The Iv While Treating Patients
This Was Tuira, A Warrior Woman Of The Indigenous Kayapó People. The Setting Was A Conference Discussing The Building Of A Dam That Would Flood Her Ancestral Lands. (Brasil - 1989)
On February 8th 1943, Nazi's Hung 17 Year Old Yugoslav Radić. When They Asked Her The Names Of Her Companions, She Replied: "You Will Know Them When They Come To Avenge Me.”
Man Took Bullets From A Shotgun In Iran
Anita Ekberg
Dashrath Manjhi's Wife Died By Falling From A Mountain, The Same Mountain Blocked Easy Access To A Nearby Hospital. Over 22yrs He Carved A Path Through A Mountain Path With Only A Chisel & Hammer Reducing The Journey To The Hospital From 22km To 1km
Rita Marley, Natty Dread!
Sir Christopher Lee
Jadav Payeng Is Better Known As The Forest Man Of India. He Earned This Name By Spending 30 Years Of His Life Planting Trees, Creating A Real Man-Made Forest Of 550 Hectares. Thanks To This Reforestation, Wildlife Has Return
Peter Freuchen, The 6’7” Danish Nazi Killer. Freuchen Wears A Vast Coat Made From The Fur Of A Polar Bear That Had Crossed His Path
A Mongolian Huntress With Her Pet Eagle
Terry Fox
The guy was amazing. I tried running about 300 metres around our local track the other day, and was out of breath my the end. To do it with that primitive prosthetic that must have rubbed and ached like hell is incredible.
This Is My Coworker Nigel. He Has Been Paralyzed Since He Was 30 From A Motorcycle Accident. He Strives To Be As Independent As Possible And Retrofitted A Snowblower To Attach To His Wheel Chair. He Is Beyond Awesome And Is Always Cheerful And Positive
Hussain Chaudhry, An 18-Year-Old Boy, Died Protecting His Mother From Thieves Who Broke Into His Home In Walthamstow, London 1 Week Ago. He Was Stabbed In Neck Protecting Her
I was just wondering why I didn't hear about this in the news, but it turns out the Reddit thread this is from is three years old, so it wasn't one week ago, it was three years ago.
One Of The Bravest Soldiers Ever
Leiliane, Brazilian Wonder Woman
Man Fights Shark! (Repost From R/Madlads)
Unfazed Earthquake Survivor
His Life Continued To Rise After The Titanic Sunk
Justin Gavin Is A True Hero
This Mugger In Brazil Was Lucky Polyana Viana Was Just An Mma Fighter And Not An Undercover Cop Like Everyone Else
He Saved 22 Of His 23 Students
A Fighter And Survivor: 97-Year-Old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert Bem - Auschwitz Survivor, Has Just Recovered From Covid- 19. Today She Went On Her First Walk In A Month After Making A Miraculous Recovery
Remember Shannon Johnson And His Heroism
Meet Abdel Kader Haidara, The Man Who Risked His Life To Save More Than 350,000 Ancient Manuscripts From Timbuktu From Being Destroyed By Al-Qaeda
Miriam Rodriguez Hunted Down 10 Of Her 20-Year-Old Daughter's Kidnappers, Stalking Them One By One Across Mexico Until They Were Either Dead Or In Prison Much Like Liam Neeson's Character In The 2008 Film, Miriam Rodriguez From Mexico Used Guns, Fake Ids And Even Disguises To Hunt Down The Killers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miriam_Rodr%C3%ADguez_Mart%C3%ADnez Her 20-yo daughter was kidnapped. The family paid two ransoms, including getting a loan from a company that specialized in loans for ransoms. Two yrs later, her daughter's body was found. Miriam Rodriguez helped capture 10 of her daughter's murderers. However, Rodríguez was killed on 10 May 2017, the day Mexico celebrates Mother's Day. She was shot 12 times by gunmen who broke into her home, and died on her way to the hospital
Juliane Koepcke Was Sucked Out Of A Hole In The Airplane She Was Flying In After It Was Struck By A Bolt Of Lightning. She Fell 2 Miles To The Ground Still Strapped To Her Chair And Miraculously Survived. However, She Had To Endure A 9-Day Walk Through The Amazon Jungle Before Being Rescued
Turkish Baby Saved After 130 Hours Under Rubble
Colombian Soldiers Giving A Final Salute As They Drop To Their Death. The Rope That Was Carrying Them Suddenly Broke During An Airshow
Even A Thousand Years Later, We Still Remember That One Badass Viking Who Held Stamford Bridge Against 15,000 Men Long Enough For His Army To Prepare For The Battle
A Monk Wearing A Gas Mask Throwing Tear Gas Back At The Police During Protests In Sri Lanka 🇱🇰
Davyon Johnson, An Eleven Year Old, Saved Two Lives In One Day
Douglas Bent Hegdahl
Local Military Police On Brazil, Estate Of Pará, Inside The Amazon. Using Buffalos To Patrol Because They Can Outrun Crimimals In Rivers And Swamps
76-Yeard Old Russian Pensioner Arrested Having Thrown Two Molotov Cocktails At A Military Conscription Office Last Month In Vsevolozhsk, Russia
No Soldier Left Alone
A 16-Years-Old Murder Mystery Novel
This Guy After Surfing During The Polar Vortex
Skull Of A Viking With Filed Teeth Found In England. Unclear About Why This Practice Was Done, Possibly For Decoration Or Intimidation On The Battlefield
Tsutomu Yamaguchi Went On A Business Trip To Hiroshima On August 6th 1945 And Survived The Bomb, With Mild/Serious Injuries He Went Back To His Hometown And Reported To Work 3 Days Later... In Nagasaki, He Also Survived The Second Bomb
Prehistoric Hut
Ss Guard Moments Before He’s Beaten To Death By Jewish Prisoners After The Liberation Of Dachau
I have no empathy with SS people whatsoever. Unfortunately too many Nazis went unpunished after 45, and lived out their lives normally.
A Man With His Pet Hyena. Photography By: Pieter Hugo
Poon Lim Was A Chinese Sailor Who Survived 133 Days Alone On A Raft At Sea By Fishing, Drinking Bird Blood And Killing A Shark With A Jug Of Water.
19 Y/O Serena Abweh Deadlifts 150kg (330lb) At A Bodyweight Of 47kg (104lbs)
In San Jose, After Being Shot With A Concussive Round This Guy Got Back Up And Challenged The Cop To Do It Again
Pravda Brewery In Ukraine Distributing These Now
Ginny Burton Turned Around Her Whole Life
Jessica Cox Is The World's First Licensed Armless Pilot, As Well As The First Armless Black-Belt In The American Taekwondo Association. She Was Born Without Arms Due To A Rare Birth Defect
Annette Herfkens, The Sole Survivor Of Vietnam Airlines Flight 474. She Also Survived Eight Days Alone In The Jungle With Multiple Bone Fractures And Internal Injuries
"Mad" Jack Churchill, The Man Who Brought A Knife Into A Gunfight And Won, But It Wasn't Actually A Knife It Was A Sword, And Ut Wasn't Actually A Gunfight It Was Ww2
In 1992, John Thompson Was Home Alone When He Had Both His Arms Ripped Off In A Farming Accident. However He Still Managed To Get Up And Dial For Help By Holding A Pencil In His Mouth. He Survived And Both His Arms Were Reattached
Jumped The Curb To Stop A High-Speed Chase From Turning Into A Pedestrian Massacre. "After The Crash, Marciano Waited To Be Interviewed By Grateful Police. 'They Were Very, Very Thankful. Very Thankful. Too Thankful — It Was Embarrassing!'". Erick Marciano: Badass
‘El Marino Loko’- The Marine Who Spoke The Language Of The Cartel.he Hunted And Humiliated Cartel Members Earing A 5 Million Peso Bounty
Happy Black History Month. Take A Moment To Remember Sergeant William H. Carney, The First African-American Recipient Of The Medal Of Honor. He Ran Towards The Sound Of Gunfire, And After Being Wounded Multiple Times - He Never Let Our Flag Touch The Ground. Remember His Name
Can You Imagine?
Ken Norton, The Man Who Juggled Breaking Muhammad Ali’s Jaw While Raising A Young Daughter As A Single Parent. To Quote Ali, “Kenny’s Style Is Too Difficult For Me, I Can’t Beat Him And I Sure Don’t Want To Fight Him Again.”
Nicholas Bostic, A 25-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Driver, Was Driving Along A Street In Lafayette, Indiana At Midnight When He Noticed A Two-Story House On Fire, He Feared That There Were People Inside But Didn't Have His Phone With Him To Call 911. He Decided To Enter The Home Himself
When You Get Your Riot Shield On Wish
Hut Made Of Mammoth Bones. Ukraine 15000 B.c
This Guy Is An Asian Parent's Dream Child
Beatriz Flamini Made A New Record After Spending Two Years In A Cave
