Known remains of Homo sapiens date back approximately 300,000 years . During our time on Earth, we have evolved an innate ability to do remarkable things. And I’m not just talking about taming fire or walking on the Moon. As the subreddit r/HumansAreMetal shows, our species demonstrates its physical and mental capabilities every day. From archaeologists to flight attendants and railway dispatchers, continue scrolling to meet the people who prove that everybody can be a hero in their own unique way.

#1 Willem Arondéus Was A Homosexual Dutch Artist Who Bombed The Amsterdam Public Records Office In Ww2 To Hinder The Nazi Effort To Identify Dutch Jews Share icon He was caught and sentenced to death, his last words were “let it be known that homosexuals are not cowards”



#2 Stumbled Upon This Pic And Thought The Shirt Was Just A Vulgar Cry For Attention Share icon Turns out, these are the words this jogger screamed at her would-be sexual assaulter in a public restroom, and the squiggly lines are the GPS trail of her evading, and beating up her attacker. Respect



#3 Not Op, Wanted To Share The Story Share icon

#4 Syrian Archaeologist Khaled Al Asaad Who Devoted His Life To The Excavation And Restoration Of Palmyra, A Unesco World Heritage Site. He Was Beheaded By Isis After Refusing To Disclose The Location Of Ancient Artifacts, Despite A Month Of Torture. He Died A Hero Of Heritage Protection Share icon

#5 Hedy Lamarr Escaped From Her Nazi Husband By Disguising Herself As Her Own Maid, Became A Top Actress In Hollywood, Then Co-Developed A Radio Guidance System For Allied Torpedoes- The Principles Of Which Are Incorporated Into Today's Bluetooth And Gps Technology Share icon

#6 The Daughter Of Minoo Majidi--A Mother Of Two Who Was Killed By The Iranian Regime While Protesting For Mahsa Amini--Stands At Her Mother's Gravesite. She Is Defiantly Unveiled, And In Her Left Hand She Holds The Hair She Cut From Her Head Share icon

#7 This Legend Called Marcin Took Serious Burns To His Hands To Save Animals At A Zoo Share icon

#8 December 7, 1917. Patrick Coleman Gave His Life In The Largest Man Made Non Nuclear Explosion To Save Hundreds Of Lives Share icon

#9 He (Co-)created Rss, Markdown, Creativecommons, And Reddit - Thanks Aaron! Share icon

#10 Doctors Performing A Successful Heart Surgery In The Dark In Lviv, Ukraine Share icon

#11 A Member Of The Harlem Hellfighters (369th Infantry Regiment) Poses For The Camera While Holding A Dog That He Saved During The First World War Of 1918 Share icon

#12 Dads Are Metal Share icon

#13 Last Surviving D-Day Wave 1 Soldier Turned 99 On November 1st Share icon

#14 What A Courageous Woman Share icon

#15 Never Forget Witold Pilecki The Man Who Fought In The Polish Resistance, Willingly Entered Auschwitz Under A Fake Name To Figure Out What Happened In There, Organised Resistance Within Auschwitz, Broke Out And Continued To Fight The Nazis And Later The Soviets In Poland Share icon

#16 Shirin Rouhani, An Iranian Doctor Who Had Died Of Coronavirus. Due To Lack Of Medical Staff , She Kept Treating Cornaviris Patients Till Her Last Breath. As The Picture Shows, She Herself Was On The Iv While Treating Patients Share icon

#17 This Was Tuira, A Warrior Woman Of The Indigenous Kayapó People. The Setting Was A Conference Discussing The Building Of A Dam That Would Flood Her Ancestral Lands. (Brasil - 1989) Share icon

#18 On February 8th 1943, Nazi's Hung 17 Year Old Yugoslav Radić. When They Asked Her The Names Of Her Companions, She Replied: "You Will Know Them When They Come To Avenge Me.” Share icon

#19 Man Took Bullets From A Shotgun In Iran Share icon

#20 Anita Ekberg Share icon

#21 Dashrath Manjhi's Wife Died By Falling From A Mountain, The Same Mountain Blocked Easy Access To A Nearby Hospital. Over 22yrs He Carved A Path Through A Mountain Path With Only A Chisel & Hammer Reducing The Journey To The Hospital From 22km To 1km Share icon

#22 Rita Marley, Natty Dread! Share icon

#23 Sir Christopher Lee Share icon

#24 Jadav Payeng Is Better Known As The Forest Man Of India. He Earned This Name By Spending 30 Years Of His Life Planting Trees, Creating A Real Man-Made Forest Of 550 Hectares. Thanks To This Reforestation, Wildlife Has Return Share icon

#25 Peter Freuchen, The 6’7” Danish Nazi Killer. Freuchen Wears A Vast Coat Made From The Fur Of A Polar Bear That Had Crossed His Path Share icon

#26 A Mongolian Huntress With Her Pet Eagle Share icon

#27 Terry Fox Share icon

#28 This Is My Coworker Nigel. He Has Been Paralyzed Since He Was 30 From A Motorcycle Accident. He Strives To Be As Independent As Possible And Retrofitted A Snowblower To Attach To His Wheel Chair. He Is Beyond Awesome And Is Always Cheerful And Positive Share icon

#29 Hussain Chaudhry, An 18-Year-Old Boy, Died Protecting His Mother From Thieves Who Broke Into His Home In Walthamstow, London 1 Week Ago. He Was Stabbed In Neck Protecting Her Share icon

#30 One Of The Bravest Soldiers Ever Share icon

#31 Leiliane, Brazilian Wonder Woman Share icon

#32 Man Fights Shark! (Repost From R/Madlads) Share icon

#33 Total Chad Share icon

#34 Unfazed Earthquake Survivor Share icon

#35 His Life Continued To Rise After The Titanic Sunk Share icon

#36 Justin Gavin Is A True Hero Share icon

#37 This Mugger In Brazil Was Lucky Polyana Viana Was Just An Mma Fighter And Not An Undercover Cop Like Everyone Else Share icon

#38 He Saved 22 Of His 23 Students Share icon

#39 A Fighter And Survivor: 97-Year-Old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert Bem - Auschwitz Survivor, Has Just Recovered From Covid- 19. Today She Went On Her First Walk In A Month After Making A Miraculous Recovery Share icon

#40 Remember Shannon Johnson And His Heroism Share icon

#41 Meet Abdel Kader Haidara, The Man Who Risked His Life To Save More Than 350,000 Ancient Manuscripts From Timbuktu From Being Destroyed By Al-Qaeda Share icon

#42 Miriam Rodriguez Hunted Down 10 Of Her 20-Year-Old Daughter's Kidnappers, Stalking Them One By One Across Mexico Until They Were Either Dead Or In Prison Much Like Liam Neeson's Character In The 2008 Film, Miriam Rodriguez From Mexico Used Guns, Fake Ids And Even Disguises To Hunt Down The Killers Share icon

#43 Juliane Koepcke Was Sucked Out Of A Hole In The Airplane She Was Flying In After It Was Struck By A Bolt Of Lightning. She Fell 2 Miles To The Ground Still Strapped To Her Chair And Miraculously Survived. However, She Had To Endure A 9-Day Walk Through The Amazon Jungle Before Being Rescued Share icon

#44 Turkish Baby Saved After 130 Hours Under Rubble Share icon

#45 Colombian Soldiers Giving A Final Salute As They Drop To Their Death. The Rope That Was Carrying Them Suddenly Broke During An Airshow Share icon

#46 Even A Thousand Years Later, We Still Remember That One Badass Viking Who Held Stamford Bridge Against 15,000 Men Long Enough For His Army To Prepare For The Battle Share icon

#47 A Monk Wearing A Gas Mask Throwing Tear Gas Back At The Police During Protests In Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 Share icon

#48 Davyon Johnson, An Eleven Year Old, Saved Two Lives In One Day Share icon

#49 Douglas Bent Hegdahl Share icon

#50 Local Military Police On Brazil, Estate Of Pará, Inside The Amazon. Using Buffalos To Patrol Because They Can Outrun Crimimals In Rivers And Swamps Share icon

#51 76-Yeard Old Russian Pensioner Arrested Having Thrown Two Molotov Cocktails At A Military Conscription Office Last Month In Vsevolozhsk, Russia Share icon

#52 No Soldier Left Alone Share icon

#53 A 16-Years-Old Murder Mystery Novel Share icon

#54 This Guy After Surfing During The Polar Vortex Share icon

#55 Skull Of A Viking With Filed Teeth Found In England. Unclear About Why This Practice Was Done, Possibly For Decoration Or Intimidation On The Battlefield Share icon

#56 Tsutomu Yamaguchi Went On A Business Trip To Hiroshima On August 6th 1945 And Survived The Bomb, With Mild/Serious Injuries He Went Back To His Hometown And Reported To Work 3 Days Later... In Nagasaki, He Also Survived The Second Bomb Share icon

#57 Prehistoric Hut Share icon

#58 Ss Guard Moments Before He’s Beaten To Death By Jewish Prisoners After The Liberation Of Dachau Share icon

#59 A Man With His Pet Hyena. Photography By: Pieter Hugo Share icon

#60 Poon Lim Was A Chinese Sailor Who Survived 133 Days Alone On A Raft At Sea By Fishing, Drinking Bird Blood And Killing A Shark With A Jug Of Water.⁣ Share icon

#61 19 Y/O Serena Abweh Deadlifts 150kg (330lb) At A Bodyweight Of 47kg (104lbs) Share icon

#62 In San Jose, After Being Shot With A Concussive Round This Guy Got Back Up And Challenged The Cop To Do It Again Share icon

#63 Pravda Brewery In Ukraine Distributing These Now Share icon

#64 Ginny Burton Turned Around Her Whole Life Share icon

#65 Jessica Cox Is The World's First Licensed Armless Pilot, As Well As The First Armless Black-Belt In The American Taekwondo Association. She Was Born Without Arms Due To A Rare Birth Defect Share icon

#66 Annette Herfkens, The Sole Survivor Of Vietnam Airlines Flight 474. She Also Survived Eight Days Alone In The Jungle With Multiple Bone Fractures And Internal Injuries Share icon

#67 "Mad" Jack Churchill, The Man Who Brought A Knife Into A Gunfight And Won, But It Wasn't Actually A Knife It Was A Sword, And Ut Wasn't Actually A Gunfight It Was Ww2 Share icon

#68 In 1992, John Thompson Was Home Alone When He Had Both His Arms Ripped Off In A Farming Accident. However He Still Managed To Get Up And Dial For Help By Holding A Pencil In His Mouth. He Survived And Both His Arms Were Reattached Share icon

#69 Jumped The Curb To Stop A High-Speed Chase From Turning Into A Pedestrian Massacre. "After The Crash, Marciano Waited To Be Interviewed By Grateful Police. 'They Were Very, Very Thankful. Very Thankful. Too Thankful — It Was Embarrassing!'". Erick Marciano: Badass Share icon

#70 ‘El Marino Loko’- The Marine Who Spoke The Language Of The Cartel.he Hunted And Humiliated Cartel Members Earing A 5 Million Peso Bounty Share icon

#71 Happy Black History Month. Take A Moment To Remember Sergeant William H. Carney, The First African-American Recipient Of The Medal Of Honor. He Ran Towards The Sound Of Gunfire, And After Being Wounded Multiple Times - He Never Let Our Flag Touch The Ground. Remember His Name Share icon

#72 Can You Imagine? Share icon

#73 Ken Norton, The Man Who Juggled Breaking Muhammad Ali’s Jaw While Raising A Young Daughter As A Single Parent. To Quote Ali, “Kenny’s Style Is Too Difficult For Me, I Can’t Beat Him And I Sure Don’t Want To Fight Him Again.” Share icon

#74 Nicholas Bostic, A 25-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Driver, Was Driving Along A Street In Lafayette, Indiana At Midnight When He Noticed A Two-Story House On Fire, He Feared That There Were People Inside But Didn't Have His Phone With Him To Call 911. He Decided To Enter The Home Himself Share icon

#75 Wow Share icon

#76 When You Get Your Riot Shield On Wish Share icon

#77 Hut Made Of Mammoth Bones. Ukraine 15000 B.c Share icon

#78 This Guy Is An Asian Parent's Dream Child Share icon

#79 Beatriz Flamini Made A New Record After Spending Two Years In A Cave Share icon

#80 Adrian Carton De Wiart, During Ww1 Was Shot In The Face, Skull, Ear, Chest, And Leg. After Losing A Hand And An Eye He Refused To Retreat, Staying To Toss Grenades. When A Doctor Was Later Amputating His Fingers He Got Impatient And Pulled Them Off. - He Later Said "Frankly I Enjoyed The War" Share icon

#81 A Syrian Hero, Lost His Leg In An Assad's Bombing, Still Kept Volunteering With The White Helmets Share icon

#82 In 1941, The Photo On The Left Was Taken Of Eugen Stepanovich Kobytev On The Day He Left To Go To War. The Photo On The Right Was Taken In 1945 After The End Of The War, Just 4 Years Apart Share icon

#83 Danny Hodge, Former Boxer And Wrestler, Crushing An Apple With His Bare Hand At 80 Years Old Share icon

#84 Brothers Smash World Records Rowing Across Atlantic Share icon

#85 Quite Literally Share icon

#86 I Wish I’d Met This Guy Share icon

#87 Carlos Hathcock Remember The Name, Absolute Giga Chad Share icon

#88 Deer Dentures Share icon