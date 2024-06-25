“Don’t Zoom In”: Fans Can’t Get Over Halle Berry’s X-Rated Dress Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Halle Berry looked like she was living her best life as she showed off her fit figure and a little something extra to her fans online.

The 57-year-old actress soaked up some sunshine by the pool in an all-white outfit and black heels.

As she playfully twirled around in her dress, she had her toned legs on full display and looked every bit the Hollywood star.

“A little commotion for the dress,” she wrote in the caption.

“Commotion in MOTION!!!!!” supermodel Tyra Banks replied in the comments section.

Halle Berry shared a picture on Instagram that served as a testament to her timeless beauty and the joy she finds in life

Image credits: Halle Berry / Instagram

Despite some lewd comments, the actress was reportedly wearing beige underwear under the white dress.

Some posted cheeky comments about zooming in.

“No panties??” one asked, while another said, “Don’t zoom in.”

“You are such an ageless beauty Halle,” read a third comment.

Image credits: Halle Berry / Instagram

Many also said the Catwoman actress seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her Marilyn Monroe moment.

“You hit that marilyn monroe perfectly,” one wrote.

Another said, “Going commando and pulling a Marylyn Monroe is crazy.”

“Marilynberry,” one called her.

Comments like “Marilyn Monroe this generation” and “Modern day Marilyn Monroe” also followed suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

The Oscar winner has been advocating for women’s healthcare and trying to change conversations around menopause in recent times.

She also revealed that she is determined to challenge all the existing thoughts surrounding a woman’s age.

“The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you’re at—and embracing that. And I say that because I’m smack dab in the middle of menopause,” she wrote for Women’s Health. “And I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: ‘Your life is over.’ ‘You are disposable.’ ‘Society no longer has a place for you.’ ‘You should retire.’ ‘You should pack it up.’”

“I’m challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way,” the actress said last year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Being well into her 50s, the rē•spin founder said she felt like her best version and had the most to offer at this age.

“I’m challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way. I’m my best self now that I reached 56 years old,” she wrote in the article published last year. “I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I’m solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees.”