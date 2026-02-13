“I’m Considering Leaving”: A Husband Struggles To Accept His Wife’s Weight Gain
Good relationships often need some compromise here and there, but if one feels the need to issue ultimatums, something has probably gone wrong. A man asked the internet if he would be wrong to issue his wife an ultimatum over her recent weight gain.
She’d gotten a bit heavier after childbirth, but he claimed that it was not healthy and he couldn’t take it anymore. Netizens debated the question, some called him out, others gave suggestions and he discussed his thoughts in the comments. Later, after the internet shared all of their thoughts, he posted an update.
One has to be careful when issuing an ultimatum in a relationship
But one man didn’t know what to do about his wife’s recent weight gain
Certain topics are particularly difficult to discuss
In the context of the situation described, the husband is grappling with a profound fear for his wife’s longevity. This type of stress can lead to a breakdown in communication where one partner feels like a parent and the other feels like a project. Effective communication requires a shift from viewing the problem as something one person needs to fix to a challenge that the couple faces together. It is vital to maintain a foundation of respect even when the topic is as sensitive as a life threatening health condition.
It is important to recognize that weight gain following pregnancy can be tied to complex hormonal shifts and mental health struggles. While antidepressants can be life saving for those dealing with postpartum depression, some medications are known to have side effects that include metabolic changes or increased appetite. This creates a difficult cycle where the medicine that heals the mind may complicate physical health goals. According to the Mayo Clinic, managing weight while on medication requires a nuanced approach that balances mental stability with physical activity. Shaming a partner for these side effects is counter productive and can actually trigger emotional eating as a defense mechanism.
The focus should remain on the internal health of the body and the quality of life rather than a specific number on the scale. When a partner feels they have reached a breaking point, they may resort to an ultimatum as a final effort to spark change. However, experts at The Gottman Institute suggest that ultimatums often backfire because they create a power imbalance and breed resentment. Instead of motivating a person, a threat of abandonment can lead to increased anxiety and a sense of hopelessness. A healthy marriage relies on a secure attachment where both individuals feel safe enough to be vulnerable about their struggles without the fear of being left behind. Approaching the conversation from a place of profound love is far more effective than using fear as a motivator. One should express that they want to grow old together and that they are scared of a future without their partner. This reframes the issue as a desire for connection rather than a demand for physical change.
Shifting the focus toward shared goals can help bridge the gap. Instead of suggesting the wife go to the gym or start a diet, the couple can look at how they can restructure their entire family environment to prioritize wellness. This might involve meal prepping as a team or finding low impact activities that the whole family can enjoy together like walking in a local park. Research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health indicates that social support is a critical factor in long term health success.
How a message is presented can be as important as the message itself
When the healthy partner leads by example without being overbearing, it creates an environment where the other partner feels invited rather than forced into a new lifestyle. It is also helpful to consult a medical professional together so that the conversation moves from a personal opinion to a professional health plan.
Patience is a necessary component of this journey because physical changes do not happen overnight. Emotional barriers are often the true obstacle to physical health and addressing those requires a high level of empathy. If one partner is resistant to change, it may be because they feel overwhelmed or ashamed of their current state. Psychology Today recommends using I statements to express concern which can help lower defenses. For example, saying “I feel worried about our future together when I see your health declining” is much different than saying “You need to lose weight.” This subtle shift in language centers the conversation on the relationship and the shared bond of the family. By prioritizing the emotional safety of the home, couples can create a space where health and healing are possible.
The goal of sensitive communication is to preserve the marriage while advocating for the well being of the person you love most. It requires a balance of firm honesty and soft compassion. Every step taken toward a healthier lifestyle should be celebrated as a victory for the family unit. When both partners feel heard and supported, they are much more likely to work as a team toward a common goal. This collaborative spirit is what sustains a marriage through the most difficult seasons of life. By focusing on the strength of the union, couples can overcome even the most daunting health challenges together.
He then chatted with some readers
Commenters tried to give some advice
A few months later, he posted an update
Image credits: toohottooheavy
He clarified some points in the comments
Readers had a few more ideas
So glad to see the update ❤️I will add as an ex gym instructor , antidepressants can trigger weight gain , ,I’m proud of op for going about this the right way and sticking by her totally it’s refreshing to see, she’s on the right path, and as she’s doing it slowly she won’t regain it, like some pessimists suggested 🙄,but it might be worth her checking with her doc ,it can take a long time to find the right meds for you, I’m on Sertraline,it’s brilliant no side effects like weigh gain etc , im on 100mg a day , have been for a long time, have been off them wasn’t good, unlike a lot of them it doesn’t trigger weight gain it actually helps where it should, worth a check ,also on the knee problem, if you can get those checked out, it could be cartilage issues ,this can be sorted to with an op ,my father had it n had both removed ,I was meant to for my right knee but I didnt get the appointment letter as id moved so put up with it, there is a lot of exercise she can do that wont put
Pressure on her knees ,ie cycling swimming .running however nope don’t even go there! , walking is excellent,but strap the knees up x update us on how she’s doing she’s got this ,n thank you for be a wonderful husband xxLoad More Replies...
