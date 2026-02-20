Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Real Men Buy Their Girlfriends Bags”: Sneaky GF Spends €820 Of BF’s Crypto On Prada Without Asking
Man on phone looking confused while holding papers, illustrating girlfriend phone bag relationship concerns at home.
Couples, Relationships

“Real Men Buy Their Girlfriends Bags”: Sneaky GF Spends €820 Of BF’s Crypto On Prada Without Asking

3

32

3

Talking openly about money isn’t something that comes naturally to people, and new couples often struggle with discussing their finances. Unfortunately, if they never talk about it, they’ll usually find themselves in a monetary dilemma soon enough.

That’s exactly what one man faced after €820 got swiped from his savings, and he found out that his girlfriend of eight months had done it in order to get a bag. Even when he confronted her about it, she saw no issue and justified it by saying what’s his is also hers.

More info: Reddit

    When partners don’t learn about each other’s financial habits or set boundaries around money, it can lead to many conflicts in the future

    Young woman relaxing on a couch smiling at her phone, highlighting girlfriend phone bag relationship moment.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that when he checked his crypto account, he found out that €820 of it had been used at a random boutique 

    Man upset about girlfriend using his phone to buy an expensive bag, questioning their relationship over trust issues.

    Text discussing a relationship concern involving a girlfriend and phone app transactions affecting the wallet balance.

    Man looking confused while talking on phone, holding papers by laptop, reflecting relationship issues with girlfriend phone bag.

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He realized that his girlfriend was probably to blame for the missing money, and when she was confronted, she admitted to using his phone and paying for a bag

    Text about girlfriend using phone to buy a bag without permission, highlighting girlfriend phone bag relationship trust issue.

    Text describing a girlfriend using a phone and bag, highlighting trust and relationship conflicts over shared belongings.

    Customer using card to purchase a phone bag while smiling at saleswoman in a store, highlighting girlfriend phone bag relationship.

    Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster accused his girlfriend of being a thief, but she became defensive and told him that his savings were “just sitting there” and that she had a right to use them

    Text message conversation about trust and combining finances in a girlfriend phone bag relationship context.

    Text discussing a friend’s comment about real men buying their girlfriends phone bags in a relationship context.

    Text image showing the phrase "I dunno, but this is a massive red flag :s" related to girlfriend phone bag relationship concerns.

    Image credits:

    The woman didn’t apologize for using her partner’s money, and she got her friend involved, who told him that real men buy their girlfriends bags

    What the poster never expected was for his girlfriend to secretly use his phone and spend €820 of his savings in one go, that too for a Prada bag. She obviously assumed that he’d be okay with it since they had been dating for eight months and he had built up such a big amount in his crypto wallet.

    The problem with such financial assumptions in relationships is that they can lead to conflicts between couples. That’s why experts explain that people need to begin having discussions about money as soon as possible, so that they can learn about each other’s perspectives and make compromises if needed.

    Obviously, the man and his girlfriend hadn’t had the money talk, and that’s exactly why he was left flabbergasted when he found that his crypto wallet was down by a lot. He found out that his rent money had been used at a random boutique, and he traced the transaction back to his sly partner.

    Unfortunately, the woman tried to turn the tables on him when he confronted her about her actions, and money advisors explain that this kind of behavior can be a red flag. That’s why it’s important to observe whether one’s partner takes financial responsibility and spends wisely or simply expects the other individual to cover their expenses.

    Girlfriend sitting upset on couch with arms crossed while boyfriend tries to talk, phone and bag on table nearby.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man didn’t know what to do about his girlfriend’s actions, and he was left shocked when he found out how casually she had used his phone to pay for the Prada bag. He tried to explain to her that she had broken his trust, but instead of accepting her mistakes, she called him dramatic.

    She also told him that since he had so much cryptocurrency “just sitting there,” he shouldn’t have any problem with her spending it. What she didn’t seem to realize was that she had just blown through a month’s worth of his rent money without even asking him for permission. 

    In situations like this, professionals state that it’s important to confront a partner’s bad financial habits with facts rather than feelings. Even though it might be painful if they’ve spent or used more money than expected, it’s better to explain this to them with the help of clear information and evidence, so that they can recognize their mistake.

    The OP tried to do exactly that, but his girlfriend made it seem like he was fussing over nothing and claimed that his stuff was hers too. She also roped in her friend, who was equally as unsympathetic, and told the poster that real men should buy their girlfriends bags. All this left the man feeling baffled and unsure of whether he wanted to remain in the relationship or not.

    What do you think about the man’s predicament, and what would you do if you were in his shoes? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this matter.

    Folks called the man’s girlfriend a thief and urged him to report her for fraud immediately

    Text post expressing concern about a girlfriend stealing money, highlighting girlfriend phone bag relationship issues.

    Comment text discussing advice on handling unauthorized purchases, related to girlfriend phone bag relationship trust issues.

    Text conversation showing a message about reporting fraud, illustrating concerns in a girlfriend phone bag relationship context.

    Comment suggesting to end the relationship and return the unopened phone bag bought with a credit card.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about early relationship advice, mentioning running from a girlfriend’s phone bag.

    Person holding a phone and a small bag, illustrating a girlfriend phone bag relationship concept in casual setting.

    Text conversation discussing relationship issues involving a girlfriend, phone, bag, and financial trust concerns.

    Comment text saying she is a thief and advising to get the phone bag back to protect the relationship.

    Comment discussing a girlfriend, phone, and relationship concerns after financial betrayal and advice to seek therapy.

    Comment discussing trust issues in a relationship about girlfriend taking phone and using passcode without permission.

    ALT text: Comment reading yes massive flag in an online forum about girlfriend phone bag relationship topics.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

