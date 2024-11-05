Many of these answers may seem laughable, but they technically get the job done, as the question asks. Scroll through and see which ones make the most sense to you.

One person revealed they were saving their chicken bones to make stock. Another user uses soap bars because they “last far longer” than shower gels.

Some of these folks shared their creative approaches to frugality in their answers to this Reddit question : “What’s the little effortless, stupid thing you do that TECHNICALLY saves you money?”

Not everyone has the resources to splurge and live big. For most people, money is a precious commodity, and each one has their own way of saving for a rainy day.

#1 I have a vegetable garden. I estimate I have saved about $4.28 in food costs so far this year.

#2 When grocery shopping, i look at the unit prices vs sticker prices. You’d be amazed at how many equivalent products are right next to each other on the shelf and one is 2-3x more expensive than the other.

#3 This is a judgement free zone, right? My city does a large trash pickup day once a month. I take my boys hunting for treasures that night. I’ve sold many of the found treasures online for a hefty profit. I might even head to the wealthier areas as they put very nice things out.

#4 Fill my water bottle at work.

#5 Re-wear clothing a few times before laundering (not socks underwear t-shirts).

#6 If i go outside and play all day, i don't have consumerist urges to buy stupid s**t.

#7 I use only two tablespoons of laundry detergent in most wash cycles, use a solid shampoo bar, solid soap bars, and a solid dish soap bar in the kitchen. Bars last far longer, take up less space, and I’m not paying for product that’s mostly water.

#8 I try to not buy stuff i don’t need. Very simple but often overlooked.

#9 Turn the lights off when you leave. Fix the dripping faucet.

#10 Buy a reliable car, do routine maintenance like oil changes and don’t replace it until it is more expensive to keep than replace.



I have a ‘93 camry that still runs great and still requires few repairs.

#11 Mend our clothes - patching, darning. Well, not the formal office wear (my office has a rather strict dresscode) or going-out dressy things, of course , but all home and casual stuff.



Wear thiccc slippers and warm jumpsuits at home not to switch on the heated floors and other heaters.



Open windows rather than switch on a kitchen hood while cooking when the weather is warm.



Hanging out the laundry instead of using dryer (in warm and dry months).

#12 When our dishwasher is full and ready to be started, I set an alarm on my watch for 9pm. I start the dishwasher when the alarm goes off since the electricity rate goes down after 9pm.



Edited to add that I live in California and my electric company is Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E).

#13 Save all my chicken bones from my chicken to make stock.

#14 Save the water before the hot water warms up.

#15 Eat at home and meal prep.

Shop the sales

I don’t buy coffee, water or drinks out. I carry a small thermos.

#16 Cut my own hair.

#17 Write every transaction down in a spiral notebook using a pen.



The process makes every purchase feel tangible and immediate. It also gives me time to reconsider buying something.

#18 When I go shopping, my mantra is "if I have to think about it, I don't really want it". 9/10 times, I talk myself out of buying whatever it is.

#19 Ride the bus. It drops me off a few blocks from my job in downtown. Driving gets expensive and a bus fare is a lot less than paying for parking and gas.

#20 Eat at home.

#21 I take the tops and tails of the sliced tomatoes from work with blessings from boss. Haven't bought a tomato in years.



I get 3 free coffee a day at work so I take one home in a yeti. Haven't bought one in years.



My coffee mug at home us a mug from work we're the handle broke off so I took it and glues it back on, same with my teapot.

#22 I saw a video in a store like TJ Maxx or whatever and it described all the items in there as waiting to become goodwill donations and it really made me rethink how I view stores and how much new c**p I need.

#23 I have my tv and cable box/apple tv on a timer plug so that it switches off all night and almost all day and comes on at 6pm when I get home from work. So saves me 18~ish hours of appliances on standby.

#24 When my dog tears up a stuffed toy, I put all the stuffing back in and sew up the hole with some upholstery thread. Occasionally if the toy is completely shredded I will swap arms and legs from toy to toy to make new animals.

#25 I have a pantry book that I update every time I do a food shop. That way, I don't buy things twice next time.



I use tea lights in storm lanturns instead of lamps.



I use my washing machine twice a week. (Family of four).



I've stopped using my condenser dryer.

#26 I spit toothpaste into the toilet so I don't have to waste water washing it down the sink drain.

#27 Cut open lotion, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner bottles to get every last drop.

#28 I only use a coupon if it is A: something I was already planning on buying and B: makes the item cheaper than the other brands.

#29 Always run your cleaning appliances in the evening. I load my dishwasher and set the timer to run after 10pm. Same for my laundry, I always do laundry in the evenings.



If you can afford it, Always set your paycheck to direct deposit a couple of bucks into a savings account.

#30 Library card.

#31 Target will give you 5 cents off per bag you bring in to use, with a limit of 5 bags at self checkout (I think the limit is higher if you check out with a cashier).



I get stupidly mad at myself if I forget to give myself this discount, even if it's only 25 cents max per transaction.

#32 I pick up coins off the ground, even a single penny.

#33 Never buy soft drinks or alcohol with a pub meal. It's almost a third of the bill. Just get water. Or a cordial with soda water, not nearly as expensive.

#34 I bring home all hotel freebies from business trips. Use store catalogues to line kitty litter trays and to put down to cover surfaces when fixing or doing art projects. Retain Xmas cards and cut the picture off for labels on gifts. Cut open tubes of toothpaste and other products to get out every last bit.

#35 Staying the f**k home.

#36 Use used food bags to pick up the dogs poop.

#37 Eat at home. Drink only water. I don't watch television. No blow drier. No paper towels or napkins during meals since I use hand towels. I make my own mayo as needed. Also I usually don't turn the heat on unless I absolutely have to since my place is pretty insulated.

#38 I keep my cell phones for several years. I use apps like ibotta , fetch and honey and save all my points /money for years and use that to buy a new cell phone in full. Haven't paid for a phone in a very long time.



Learned to do oil changes & tire rotations on my car. Use credit card points to buy the oil. Free oil change.



I use the Amazon credit card for everything I buy on Amazon and select the "slower shipping" option to get 6% cash back. My points pay for my prime membership now.

#39 Charge my phone etc at work.

#40 Sometimes I find pens on the ground and keep them. Also I take advantage of places that offer free water.

#41 Whenever CVS gives me a coupon for $5 off an item or 30% off a full price item, I buy either sunblock or deodorant, whether I need it or not, because they’re both wildly overpriced and at some point I’m GONNA need it.

#42 When I'm in a town with cheaper gas than mine I do as many of my chores first before filling up, so I use up more expensive gas and make room for more cheap gas.

#43 Use my CC that gets rewards points for all purchases and bills that I can.

#44 While at the supermarket I scan the alleys I'm in for discounts.



Eat at home.

#45 Twist the stems off bell peppers before weighing and paying for them.

#46 I reuse paper plates that held dry food like a sandwich.

#47 I hold onto my receipts from Costco for a month. When they announce their specials I goto the customer service desk and ask for the cash back on any items that had a price reduction.

#48 When you sign up for a loyalty card at a grocery store make your birth year one that makes you a senior at that store. Shop on their senior day and automatically get 10% off.

#49 I automated my rentmoney to go to my savings after payday and back before I have to pay my rent. So I get interest on that money for six days every month.



I also just check my account very regularly, so I can keep the savings money as high as possible and put the money on the paying account whenever necessary. There is no delay or costs to this at my bankaccount.