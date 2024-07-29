If you're looking into how to start saving more, Pandas, we've got some tips for you right here. We've compiled people's advice from two threads online, where they shared simple but efficient ways to be more frugal. Who knows, maybe you'll learn something new? And if you know any clever ways to save money , share them with us in the comments. Sharing is caring!

With the cost of living rising, people are looking for simple ways to save money. According to a survey by Forbes Advisor , 46% of Americans expect to save more in 2024 than they did in 2023. Gen Z is primarily saving for a car, Millennials and Gen X for an emergency fund, and Baby Boomers say they're focused on retirement savings.

#1 Whenever you feel the urge to buy a non necessity, give yourself a couple of days before you buy it. Often times, the impulse will have passed and you'll be glad to still have the money.

#2 Rice. That son of a b***h goes with everything.



Even rice.

#3 This will get lost but hopefully it will help the one person who reads to the bottom:



Carry with you the knowledge that your parents and grandparents didn't magically start out with a house full of bathrooms, stainless appliances, multiple TV's and other electronics. Granite.



Its OK to not have everything, to accumulate your stuff over time.

Don't get suckered in by the lifestyle TV shows or articles online or from your peer group.



Its OK and financially responsible to defer gratification...it will come.

#4 On every payday, I move half of what I had leftover from last pay period over into my savings account. (Paying yourself). Sometimes it's not a lot but it has added up quickly. I also add 5$ to each of my kids savings accounts every payday. They each have over $1,000 and my personal savings has just reached 5 figures. As a single mom, who has always lived paycheck to paycheck, I have surprised myself.

#5 Make as much food as you can. Buying lunch every day at work adds up.

#6 - If you are a student - Learn to cook.



- If you are working - Bring lunch to work every day. You'll save a lot of money.



- When you go shopping, especially grocery shopping: make a list and stick to it. And never grocery shop on an empty stomach. Or after a busy day or week. You'll be more inclined to buy bad food and make poorer purchasing decisions



People waste a ton of money ordering food and prepared stuff. Just look up some tutorials and save some real money.

#7 Look at your bank statement. Actually look at where your money goes.

#8 I pay with credit card for everything I buy. I get points from my credit card. I pay off my credit card in full each month and there are no fees for the card. Essentially MasterCard pays me several hundred dollars a year for using their card



If you are actually good with money and credit

#9 You don't have to pay for the basic necessities if you go to prison for Tax Evasion

#10 Steal rolls of toilet paper from work/ school.



If you live in the south (or anywhere with pecan trees) eat all the pecans off the ground. The squirrels will try to fight you for it, but it's good calories.

#11 Don't spend money.



Ha, but really don't waste money on "sales" for things you don't need, do meal prepping, make a budget for yourself, carry cash as it's harder to spend money when you can actually see it, sign up for email newsletters and use coupons whenever possible, and cut out anything unnecessary or that doesn't serve a really positive purpose in your life.

#12 Buy greeting cards at the Dollar Store.



I get greeting cards for 99 cents that are as good - or better - than ones selling for $4.99+ elsewhere.

#13 A trick that always works for me is to think about how many hours wages I am spending on something. As someone who previously had a huge spending problem, this has helped me realise that I've worked hard for my money, and I'd rather be working my a*s off for a stress free life financially than living pay day to pay day buying meaningless s**t.

#14 I once bought a 500 pack of teabags. That was 3 years ago. I ran out this week.

#15 Pay your credit card off completely every month. Don't let it accumulate interest. Don't purchase things you don't have the cash for. Too many people get over their heads in credit card debt and its hard to dig yourself out at 18% interest.

#16 I was quite bad for really wanting things and buying them as soon as I got paid, of course as the end of the month came near I had barely any money left and struggled. To fix this, instead of buying things at the start of the month I decided to buy things at the end of the month if I still had enough of that months wages left over to do so. If I didn't then I did the same again and wait till the end of the next month, and of course last months leftovers plus the new months wage by the end of the 2nd month I had enough, and sometimes saved money as the item was now cheaper.



Basically patience and timing means I can still have the things I want and not be struggling near the end of the month, I'm in a much better place financially now.

#17 Counterintuitive but buy the best you can afford and take good care of your stuff. Since you know you have the best you can afford you don't have the constant itch to replace and upgrade.



For example, buy quality clothes, get them tailored so that they fit (no stretching to wear them out) and then clean them correctly. Rather then constantly buying/replacing cheap stuff keep good stuff long-term. Same thing with cars, appliances, etc.



Good quality has higher upfront costs but can have long term savings.

#18 I always get my change at put it in my piggy bank - yes it's a pug, a chalkboard pig so it's tons of fun to draw on. I very rarely use cash as I like my reward points but it still comes out to $100+ every year.



Don't feel bad for getting your change. So many people walk out without it thinking it's what you're supposed to do. . .but now your $2.56 coffee every morning costs $3, that's 20% more!

#19 Make a game of going as many days as you can without spending a penny. Excluding absolute necessities like gas/groceries/bills. Works like a charm for me.

#20 Potatoes. Keep plenty of them in stock - they can sit for a long time in the pantry or fridge, they're versatile, easy to cook, and filling.

#21 I made an Excel spreadsheet to budget with. Has all my bills, what I make each month, and what to put aside to save any specific amount. So far this year alone, I've managed to save $4,000.

#22 Buy store brands



buy in quantity when stuff on sale. i like a particular toothpaste but it is expensive, except every few months it goes on sale for like 1/3 off. when that happens i buy 6 or 8 tubes, then i've got a supply until it goes on sale again.



i do that with a lot of stuff, even cheap stuff. like soda. 2 liter bottles are usually between $1.00 and $1.50 each. i just bought a dozen bottles of my favorites for $0.88 each. yeah, my average savings is maybe $0.25 each but it adds up. I do the same with cereals, sometimes the $4.00/box is on sale for $1.75 so i buy six of them.

#23 Go to the [ETC] section of Craigslist a few times a week to see if there are any focus groups. They basically ask you a bunch of questions about a new product, or make you write a diary about your shaving habits for a week, things like that. They pay $75–$300. Many more opportunities if you live in a city. A good way to have some burner money and save your paychecks from drunken waste.

#24 I saw someone on here who put all their five dollar bills in an envelope for a year. I started doing that in February. I'm not going to count them until next February. That envelope is already getting thick with bills!!!

#25 Ask yourself if you need it or only want it.



If you want it, but don't need it. Give yourself 24 hours to decide whether it's worth purchasing.

#26 Writting down everything you spend your money on.

#27 Don't waste money buying water in jugs. Instead, buy powdered water. Comes in boxes. Cheaper. Just add water.

#28 This was already touched upon, but meal prep. Pick a day, generally Sunday, and spend a couple hours cooking and storing everything for the next week. This also helps if you're trying to lose weight (I lost 30 lbs being cheap and planning ahead). Try to eat things from home rather than grab something quick from the deli across the street from your work, because, although it may seem cheap, it adds up really quickly.

#29 Quit drinking alcohol and cigarettes. Theyre both money suckers that make you unhealthy.

#30 Cook. For f***s sakes cook. Take out, drive thru and delivery adds up.



Every month or so I make a batch of 15-18 meat balls ($12 of lean ground beef) and sauce and freeze them in old yogurt tubs. A tub can hold 2 portions which I thaw in a small pot over low heat. Boil up some spaghettini once the sauce is almost thawed (about 45 minutes), load up some glassware and you've got lunch figured out for tomorrow and the next day. Delicious, cheap, filling and microwavable.



Pro tip: good spaghetti sauce doesn't come from a glass jar.

#31 When you're about to buy something, imagine a person holding the product in hand and it's worth cash in other hand. If you're picking cash, don't buy it.

#32 Get water with your meal when you eat out. $1-$4 savings immediately.

#33 Stop spending $150 on dinner/drinks.



I wish I would have listened to myself last night...

#34 Drink at home, alone. No buying drinks, no tipping, and nobody will judge you for drinking the cheapest stuff you can.

#35 There's no such thing as "saving" money by buying something on sale, you're spending it. That being said if you do buy something on sale make sure it is something that you always replace when it runs out no matter what. Like trash bags, toilet paper, deodorant, laundry detergent, etc. Whatever you feel like you can't live without

#36 Have multiple accounts with companies that give you free stuff. For example have 5 Starbucks accounts and when they send out a promo code for a free drink once in a while you get 5.

#37 Do your grocery shopping on a full stomach. I save my biggest meal for grocery day and gorge myself just before I go to the supermarket. Not only do I spend less, but I'll buy much healthier food for the rest of the week as well.

#38 My dad sometimes breaks off the bottom part of the broccoli stalk that you don't eat so that it weighs less. Yeah.



EDIT: I know its edible and I always eat it...I meant with reference to how broccoli is traditionally served.

#39 Don't buy anything bigger than $20 unless you've given yourself at least a day to think it over (obviously excluding gasoline, groceries, and other necessities). A lot of people buy stupid s**t in the moment and regret it not long after.

#40 Don't ever buy a new car. Biggest waste of money on the planet. Instantly becomes worth a lot less the second you take possession of it.

#41 Don't start spending as soon as the paycheck lands.

Keep your self indulgence purchases to the end of the month after the last known bill is payed.



That way you'll know how much you can burn while keeping the budget low enough so there is still an upward trend in the account before the next paycheck drops.



Plan your groceries on a weekly basis. I can manage to comfortably provide food and drink for a family of three at 100$/week. If you spend less, don't carry the difference over to next week just keep it an even weekly number.

#42 Day 1 - save a penny

Day 2 - save 2 pennies

Day 3 - save 4 pennies

Day 4 - save 8 pennies



Keep doubling the amount each day for a month, and by the end of the first month you can retire as a millionaire.

#43 - use a reusable water bottle



- only buy new clothes or shoes if you need them



- plan what your eating for the week and what you need to buy - make a list and stick to it when you shop



- if your thinking of buying a non-essential e.g. makeup, a handbag, give yourself a day to think about if your really need it instead of buying it straight away



edit: also cut down on meat or even buy cheaper cuts (i can't go into detail cause i don't eat meat and have no clue). beans, tofu, eggs, grains are cheap and delicious sources of protein.

#44 Recurring monthly expenses are what will kill you. Keep those low.

#45 Every time you buy a Big Mac, take out one ingredient and set it to one side. Then at the end of the week, you get a free Big Mac!

#46 If it ain't bolted down, steal it.



If it is bolted down, that's what your stolen bolt cutter is for.

#47 Live with your parents AMIRITE GUYS WHERE MY FELLOW BASEMENT DWELLERS AT SQUAD UP

#48 If you have kids, buy what you can used. Toys, clothing, furniture etc. They go through clothes so fast, so paying full price is stupid, you can often find brand new with tags stuff at the goodwill, garage sales or local buy and sell pages.



Thrifting your own clothing isn't a bad idea either.

#49 Every time you go to buy something, ask yourself whether you'd rather have that money in your wallet, or you'd rather have whatever you're about to buy. It's very easy for me to go out and spend $100+ on dinner without thinking about it, but not when I think about how much better it feels to have that $100 in my wallet.