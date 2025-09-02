ADVERTISEMENT

When I was young, my mother often reproached me for playing various trivia games and quizzes, for allegedly wasting time instead of, for example, “learning something really useful.” Well, years have passed - and the house in which I’m actually writing this post today was bought with the proceeds of a pub quiz project that I created.

In fact, you never know which of our hobbies and interests will turn out to be a waste of time, and which, under the right circumstances, will bring good results. So our selection of stories today is dedicated to various activities that people used to spend hours and hours doing - only to realize later it actually was totally pointless.

More info: Reddit

#1

Young woman in a denim jacket sitting indoors, looking thoughtfully out a window, reflecting on pointless time spent. Thinking about conversations hours after they happened and trying to think of what I could have said differently.

General_Nup , Juan Pablo Serrano Report

That's not pointless. It can help you to do better the next time something similar occurs, especially if upset or embarrassment was caused.

    #2

    Two people having a serious conversation indoors, representing things people used to spend hours doing now seen as pointless. Arguing with anti-vax 🥜.

    Sqr-Peg-Rnd-Hole_569 , Antoni Shkraba Studio Report

    “Never have a battle of wits with an unarmed person”. Mark Twain

    #3

    Person typing on laptop with notebook and coffee cup on table, reflecting on time spent on pointless tasks Arguing with strangers on the internet.

    Simon_Klios , Peter Olexa Report

    A few days ago, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, which as of today boasts 5.6K upvotes and over 3K various comments. The thread's starter, the user u/FreshModeSP, asked readers: "What's the most pointless thing you've spent hours doing, only to realize it was completely useless?"

    From video games to online feuds, and from various hobbies to failed startups - it turns out that people regret wasted time so much that they’re willing to spend even more time discussing other people's failures. However, discussing something like this has always been interesting, hasn't it?
    #4

    Stack of outdated smartphones and classic iPods on a textured surface, representing time spent on obsolete tech devices. Manually editing ID3 tags on my entire MP3 collection back in the mid-2000s.

    revision23 , Skyler Ewing Report

    #5

    Hand holding a sponge under faucet in kitchen sink, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing pointlessly. Reading 200 amazon reviews for a sponge. ended up not buying it.

    Reasonable-News-3218 , cottonbro studio Report

    #6

    Cross-stitch embroidery of a house with a floral border, showcasing one of the things people used to spend hours doing. Spent hundreds of hours making a large and complicated cross stitch sampler for a close family members wedding. Spent a fortune framing it. They got divorced.  I can't even stand to think about what happened to it. Lesson learned.

    Poodlepink22 , getyouryayasoutahere Report

    In fact, people have always been interested in something other than their immediate work responsibilities, family and chores. This is, by and large, what makes us human, and what distinguishes us from animals. We’re capable of getting carried away by detached things, doing something extremely irrational - simply because we like it. We like it here and now.

    How wrong is all this? Perhaps some kind of balance is important. Well, you can, for example, spend hundreds of hours on gaming, and never become a pro gamer, but if your hobby hasn’t seriously interfered with your life - why not? After all, you enjoyed it, and you considered it important at some point in your life.

    You know, many years ago I myself spent several months creating a detailed mod of a sports simulator (EA Sports FIFA), making a complete copy of the 1982 World Cup. In the end, several hundred people played this mod, a couple of months later a new version of the game came out, and the mod became totally irrelevant... But you know, it was still one of the happiest moments in my entire memory!
    #7

    Close-up of glasses focusing on computer screens filled with coding, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing. I spent weeks learning how to code and I made my own website for teachers to play a game in class. Got it fully functional. Later I was describing it to a friend and he said, oh kind of like ____.com which is when I realized someone had already made my idea happen.

    Illustrious_Job1458 , Kevin Ku Report

    #8

    Person using a ruler and pencil to sketch on paper, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing pointlessly I spent a few hours drawing the complete blueprint of a choose your own adventure book by going back and forth and finding all possible 400 steps and how they're intertwined.

    I felt a huge sense of accomplishment and learned a lot about how they're structured, but in the end it was completely useless and a waste of my time.

    ChronicTheOne , Daniel McCullough Report

    #9

    Overhead view of a stressed person at a desk with laptop, planner, and phone, representing wasted hours on pointless tasks. Watching productivity videos for three hours instead of doing the thing.

    OkParamedic147 , energepic.com Report

    Of course, arguing for hours with other anonymous users on the Internet looks completely pointless from a rational point of view - it would probably be better to read an interesting book, watch an educational video or a good movie. But, in the end, if it brings you pleasure, then why not?

    We’ve lost much of this pleasure from “useless” hobbies in the endless pursuit of productivity. “For parents, free time has actually gone down quite significantly,” The Telegraph quotes Nick Srnicek, co-author of the book ‘After Work,’ which examines the erosion of free time.

    “It’s particularly an affliction of the professional managerial classes - but it also gets into hustle culture. Like: are you spending your free time just sitting around doing nothing? Aren’t you trying to learn the next productivity hack?” Doesn’t that sound a lot like our lives?
    #10

    Smiling woman with long red hair standing by a whiteboard, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing. A lot of prep work I did as a teacher. Didn’t really matter in the long run.

    Entire-Department258 , ThisisEngineering Report

    #11

    A team working in an office, focusing on computers and discussing tasks related to pointless activities people used to spend hours doing. When my manager got fired I picked up his responsibilities thinking it would help me move up. All of our departments numbers got better. My co-workers were much happier because I let them have more flexible schedules and I approved pretty much every time off request. I spoke with my GM and he claimed to be on board with me moving up but said that he couldn't open the position up right away. About six months later they opened the position up for applications so I put my resume in, then they hired someone else that never worked in the industry so he didn't know how to do anything and he was acting extremely rude to customers when they requested certain services that our company specifically specialized in. About one month later he decided the job wasn't for him so he stepped down and they transferred him to a different location to avoid drama. My GM immediatly tried to have me fill in again without promoting me but I told him to f**k off. Now I work for one of their competitors and I make roughly 50% more an hour above my former co-workers with a much better benefit package and I don't have to do any management work.

    throwaway_12358134 , Jonathan Borba Report

    #12

    Young woman looking thoughtfully at herself in a round mirror reflecting wasted hours spent on pointless activities. Telling myself negative things about myself. That insane body I had 20 years ago? I thought it was trash at the time ("I could stand to lose a little pinch here"). Earning degrees? I took it for granted. Awards? Compliments? I rejected them. Now I just say "thank you" and try to be nice to myself inside my brain. It's been life changing.

    Missfit17 , Johannes Plenio Report

    Of course, there are things that are directly harmful to your health or the health and well-being of those around you, and that’s a completely different matter. But if we spent dozens of hours, for example, manually tagging a vast collection of mp3s in the early ‘00s – how pointless can that activity really be?

    On the one hand, it now seems like a completely senseless thing. On the other hand, it definitely made sense back then, and you definitely felt the value and usefulness of your actions while organizing your music collection. After all, the mere fact that our lives will end sooner or later should, by the same logic, devalue literally everything we do.
    #13

    Cheese being cut into small cubes and slices on a wooden cutting board with a knife, illustrating pointless time-consuming tasks. I used to work at a pizza and sub shop. We used sliced white American cheese for the subs and it came in 3lb blocks. Each slice was off set from the other so that you could easily peel it off for serving. The owner made us slice the block down the middle into halves, then peel and re-stack the cheese from being in a rectangle shape to being an "x" shape. It was completely useless as the cheese was already easily separated with the off set manner of packaging. It was 25 years ago and I think about it weekly.

    Beaverbrown55 , RDNE Stock project Report

    #14

    Hands holding a game controller playing a video game, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing pointlessly. Gaming. I used to treat it like it was a full time job. Trying to get achievements and s**t. Then I realized I had all maxed out skills in games but not in real life so I replaced it with coding. I still game but nowhere near as much.

    Twitter. I used to doom scroll Twitter a lot. Then I was tired of the unsolicited p**n and toxic environment, so I stopped. Yes, Reddit can be the same way, but at least with Reddit, you get to pick the cesspool you want to swim in.

    SolidAgentPayne47 , EVG Kowalievska Report

    #15

    Woman and girl having a serious conversation at home, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing pointlessly. Arguing with my parents. Literally about anything. Answer: No.

    Practical-Thought420 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Okay, and now I actually offer you something that you can later include in the list of senseless activities. Yes, I suggest you read all three dozen of these stories from different people, like the ones you enjoy the most, and maybe share your own tale in the comments. After all, why not - if you have time and inspiration?

    #16

    A woman and child spending time together in a quiet space, reflecting on things people used to spend hours doing. Going to church as a child.

    NLtbal , cottonbro studio Report

    #17

    Close-up of green grass with morning dew drops highlighting things people used to spend hours doing before realizing it was pointless. Spent countless hours every spring and summer weekend for years fighting back honeysuckle, kudzu and bamboo, fertilizing and weeding my lawn. Finally came to the realization that none of it mattered, it was always going to grow back from all three neighbors yards. Now AI just run it over with the mower and ignore whatever is left..

    bluecheetos , FOX ^.ᆽ.^= ∫ Report

    #18

    Person wearing floral gloves picking leaves from green plants, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing pointlessly. Hand-pulling invasive mint from the yard. I didn't want to k**l my native plants, but after many weekends spent hunched over in the garden pulling new sprouts I ended up smothering the whole thing with the heavy-duty plastic weed barrier.

    TicketNo23 , Kaboompics.com Report

    #19

    Man frustrated and woman consoling him, illustrating people spending hours on pointless activities in daily life. Spent two years trying to get the wrong person to love me and stop accusing me of cheating on her all the time. Turns out she was projecting her actions onto me and to this day doesn't believe she was being emotionally a*****e.

    photoguy423 , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #20

    Person writing with a silver pen in a notebook, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing pointlessly. Spent an entire afternoon color coding my to do list then forgot to do any of it.

    Ill-Particular6460 , energepic.com Report

    #21

    Hand holding smartphone with apps displayed in front of a blurred laptop, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing. Deleting stuff on my phone to make room for the next upgrade. !!!! Gah! There’s still no room!

    AnnDazz , AS Photography Report

    #22

    Group of people posing outdoors, smiling and having fun, illustrating time spent on activities now seen as pointless. Not blocking family and "friends" who overstepped boundaries.

    Now, I don't even block. I stick them in archive. One of my aunts has sent me 1,435 messages, which are all unread.

    Yeah life is boring without all the pointless drama, but I'm no longer stressed out or annoyed either. They've started actively ignoring me now when they see me, I think they're under the impression it will upset me but once I realised what they were doing it lifted a weight off my shoulders. I'm no longer worried about bumping into them in public, they won't say anything to me other than stare at me from a distance.

    HungryTeap0t , Craig Adderley Report

    #23

    Glass of water, green apple, and handwritten workout plan on a desk symbolizing pointless time spent activities. Spent an hour making a workout plan, then celebrated by not working out.

    Ok_Article_3863 , Ron Lach Report

    #24

    Young man and woman spending hours frustrated at laptop, illustrating pointless tasks people used to spend time doing Arguing against people who aren’t open minded.

    rudygj , RDNE Stock project Report

    #25

    Hand holding smartphone displaying empty email inbox, illustrating time wasted on pointless tasks people used to spend hours doing. Spent 3 hours cleaning my email inbox, only to get 20 new emails the next hour 😭.

    Pastelhearty , Solen Feyissa Report

    #26

    Scrolling Reddit.

    ErnieHi Report

    #27

    I bought an existing business the first of June and moved it to a new location. I spent 3 months counting and organizing inventory, 10+ hours a day, 6-7 days a week. Found out last week, the spreadsheets I had from the previous owner and the software I used in my own count were not 100% compatible with the new POS system. I have spent the last week and will be spending many more, recounting and entering EVERYTHING again.

    This was not anything I could have predicted and it's a coding issue. So, not much can be done except to give myself a few minutes to cry and go through it all.

    one_yam_mam Report

    #28

    Two people sitting outside on a bench in cold weather reflecting on things people used to spend hours doing The TV show Manifest.

    Extra-Fisherman-995 , Netflix Report

    #29

    Person playing Minecraft on a computer, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing that seemed pointless later. Remaking my town in Minecraft, used Google maps measuring with a virtual protractor. It was going good and actually accurate. I'd make 2 points then to get a straight line id dangle a weight on a rubber band over my screen, keep it lined up and place blocks accordingly.

    I mapped out several roads, where I live and houses around me, our entire lake was mapped and filled in... Just got burnt out. Probably spent a couple hundred hours, just relaxing watching YouTube as I mapped.

    Traditional-Bike7825 , Alexander Kovalev Report

    #30

    Applying for tech jobs in 2025, even with more than a decade of experience.

    Weeeeeeee.

    Mythasaurus Report

    #31

    Scrolling through Netflix for an hour only to rewatch The Office for the 12th time.

    TheLegitimateGoose Report

    #32

    Adult and child playing with colorful building blocks on a rug, illustrating things people used to spend hours doing. Sorting my kid’s Legos by color.

    He has thousands of pieces. My thinking was if they were better organized (vs being mixed in one big bin) he’d be more willing to play with them because pieces would be easier to find. He rarely plays with them and when he does, all 12 or so bins are strewn around and pieces are haphazardly thrown back into any bin when done.

    jdiers17 , Vitaly Gariev Report

    #33

    Young woman in a graduation cap celebrating outdoors with confetti, symbolizing things people used to spend hours doing. My bachelor's degree.

    Wise_Reindeer_2366 , Joshua Mcknight Report

    #34

    Destiny 2.

    ChthulusBane Report

    #35

    Close-up of green artificial grass texture illustrating things people used to spend hours doing now seen as pointless. Moved into a new house and the back lawn was pretty nice but noticed the lawn and weeds growing up the fence on all three sides so I assumed they had mowed the lawn and didn’t edge it. I watered that lawn for 2 weeks before I noticed it was fake.

    Free_Ganache_6281 , Engin Akyurt Report

    #36

    Back in 2009 or 2010, there was this website that just launched, called Lockerz. 


    For everyone that you referred to the website that signed up (it was free) you got points. Get enough points, and you can redeem them for free stuff like video games during their first release. 


    So I signed up like 150 people.  Mostly random internet people who were trying to do the same thing I was doing, and some people who I personally knew. 


    When the first release window came, the website crashed from heavy traffic, so I was unable to redeem my points.  2nd and 3rd release window as well. 


    It was then that I realized that it was all just one big scam to get people to sign up for their website.  I wasted hours getting people signed up for that stupid site. .

    alwaysmyfault Report

