Of course, this is not always true - for example, history knows millionaires who loved, for example, embroidering or crocheting. But very often there are hobbies that really require a lot of money just to start doing them. And this recent viral thread is dedicated to just such activities.

There is a famous proverb "Tell me who your friends are, and I will tell you who you are," as well as its derivatives - for example: "Tell me who your quarterback is, and I will tell you what team you have" or "Tell me about your hobbies and I'll tell you how much money you have." Yes, people very often tend to believe that a person's wealth largely determines the activities they're into.

#1 We had a meet and greet with a new executive at my company and she told us one of her hobbies is "investing in real estate."

#2 My neighbor is a yachtsman who makes a middle class living racing rich people's yachts. So, I would say hiring people to indulge your hobbies is about as 1 percent as one can get.

#3 Going to space.

If we make a brief overview of the hobbies of people from the Forbes top, then it will mainly be one of the activities listed in this selection. For example, Donald Trump is fond of golf, Elon Musk collects things and props from the filming of James Bond movies (did 007 really tweet something in one of the recent films?), and Larry Ellison is seriously interested in yachting - for example, the yachts he owned twice won the most prestigious trophy in the world - the America's Cup. However, there are no rules without exceptions. For example, Warren Buffett, who has repeatedly headed the list of the richest people on this planet, simply loves playing the ukulele. Moreover, the great investor has repeatedly played in front of an audience, live and even during various interviews. Not a very expensive hobby for a man whose net worth was recently estimated at $106B, according to Bloomberg data, isn't it?

#4 In Germany we have a saying: if you play golf, you’re too poor for horses. you buy horses if you are to poor for sailing. If you are sailing youre propably too poor for jets and motoryachts.



Historic Motorsports is also a good indicator for wealth (especially F1)

#5 Dressage. You won’t know what this is. Because you aren’t even rich enough to know that it exists. Let alone have it as a hobby.

#6 I work for Porsche. Many clients have racetrack memberships where they garage their cars and have track days. $80-90k initiation fee, $10k annual fee for some memberships.

Of course, there are types of hobbies so expensive that just one opportunity to touch them costs more than you and I will earn in our entire lives, even combined. For example, space tourism. Dennis Tito, who is considered the founder of this very activity, paid $20 million for a seven-day flight in 2001. Thus, each orbit around the Earth cost the first space tourist $150K. But, for example, Japanese billionaire and philanthropist Yusaku Maezawa reportedly paid $73 million for his flight in 2021. However, this hobby is very contagious - both Tito (who is now at an advanced age) and Miyazawa are planning with might and main to pay for the upcoming commercial flight to the Moon!

#7 Fighting the crime with high tech equipment developed by your R&D team as a way to avenge the murder of your parents.

#8 Bartender here. Two very cute girls from outta town sat at my bar. Equally cute guy walks in. Immediately buys them drinks. His opener was "so how often do you gals boat" . They were from f*****g Philly lol. When he said that I couldn't not smirk at it. He also tipped me like 130 dollars for 3 Jameson cokes.

#9 Polo

On the other hand, can a hobby be considered expensive if it takes up most of your income to engage in it, although the absolute figures for its cost do not look astronomical? For example, among the hobbies listed in our selection, there is aquarism. "I absolutely agree that aquarism, although it does not look like a hobby for the rich, still takes a lot of money from a person with an average income," says Konstantin Ilyin, an aquarist from Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for an interview. "I have several dozen aquariums at home, from small to very large, and keeping all these fish, caring for them, and buying food sometimes take up to three-quarters of my income." "And this is not counting the purchase of various books about fish, and other expenses that may arise quite by accident, but be significant for the family budget. However, I have not regretted for a minute that I am fond of aquarism, because any hobby is about being a tad bit insane," Konstantin admits.

#10 “The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and go racing”

#11 Depending on where they live and how often they do it, skiing/snowboarding

#12 Creating a secret cave filled with high tech equipment.

And, of course, collecting is often mentioned among the hobbies for rich people - after all, the rarer an item of any collection is, the more it costs. However, very often, people have really weird things at home that even the owners themselves prefer to remain silent about because they are so controversial - as, for example, in this recent selection of ours. And of course, we're already looking forward to your own comments on the activities only the richest people can actually afford.

#13 Sailing



Collecting art, watches, cars



Traveling. I know you can travel on the cheap but even doing it cheaply multiple times a year is a luxury of the rich for the most part. Not only the cost of the trip but having the financial freedom to not work so you CAN travel.

#14 Equestrian sports



Haute couture



And while we are at it:



Sailor Moon merchandise

#15 Summering. Only rich people will ask another person where they “summer”.

#16 Hunting people

#17 Tax evasion

#18 Buying social media companies and burning them to the ground.

#19 A friend of ours got a wildly expensive cappuccino machine from his wife for Christmas. She didn’t think there was room for it in their huge gourmet kitchen, so they had a whole coffee station with cabinets and drawers and a built in mini fridge and marble countertops installed in the adjoining breakfast area.



This was all because they “got tired of driving to Starbucks twice a day”.



Oh, and they sent us home with an XBox One the other night because they just bought whatever the new one is (X?) and “had no use” for it.



Lol, nicest people, just wildly wealthy.

#20 "My hobby is collecting Rolex watches."



Oh, sweet. What do those go for nowadays? 20k?



"My last Rolex watch was worth 400 thousand."



Oh, sweet. Your useless timepiece that you never wear could buy me a house and I'd be set for life.



"I have 51 of them, I think. Maybe more."



... and you wouldn't even miss one.

#21 Having more than one Lego set

#22 Money laundering

#23 Top 5 that scream "rich person"



1. all things equestrian

2. collecting rare, first edition, and out of print literary works

3. collecting "fine art" (from galleries, not flea markets)

4. being a connoisseur of liquor such as elite vodka brands

5. glamping in your Airstream



Top 5 that scream "I want to pretend I'm rich, but definitely am not"



1. collecting Disney memorabilia

2. Going on "luxury cruises"

3. having a collection of designer clothes, bags, and accessories purchased entirely at outlet stores

4. belonging to a wine of the month club

5. collecting Airstream branded shirts and hats, although you do not actually own an Airstream



Top 5 "not rich and don't care what anybody else thinks of my hobby"



1. playing bingo

2. collecting hubcaps

3. maintaining a collection of squirrel feeders

4. turning old beer bottles into vases and planters that you give as holiday gifts

5. tent camping in your own backyard

#24 any gaming hobby where you're supposed to pay to keep up. tabletop that keeps getting updated or card games etc. also doing cocaine once an hour everyday. knew people who tried to start doing cocaine just to brag about spending money on it instead of smoking weed which isn't as high class. they were working minimum wage jobs lmao

#25 I went to my aunties 70th birthday. She's a hobbyist pilot and longtime member of an aviation club.



My partner and I were talking to one of the guys there and he asked "Did you guys ever get in to flying?" To which we obviously replied with "... No." He seemed genuinely surprised and then asked "Oh... did your parents just not let you?"



The obscene cost of flying/owning/renting planes never even entered his mind. The *only* reason he could see for not flying planes as a child was a lack of interest.



Pretty f*****g mind blowing tbh.

#26 My granddad belonged in a country club. My extremely affluent uncle enjoys building and flying his own aircraft as a hobby. (There appear to be kits? But he has also acquired and fixed small two-seater planes that have crashed.)

#27 Art collecting

#28 Going to Africa to hunt big game.

#29 Something that probably isn't the first to people's minds, but: aquariums.



Good God are aquariums all about up-front investments in time, money and space, and that *still* doesn't 100% safeguard things from going catastrophic, to which then the typical solution is an even more absurd dedication of time, money and space to remedy said problem.



They're gorgeous and can absolutely be a source of serenity for a room, but honestly that serenity is only going to be felt by those who didn't have to put the work, planning and money into it.



I'd honestly say keeping a "standard" 20 gallon fishtank would be comparable to keeping a small parrot, at least in terms of effort and knowledge required, and the needs go up exponentially from there.

#30 Warhammer 40K

#31 I recently went to Loon Mtn. in New Hampshire (which is pretty average skiing), and for a family of 4, our tickets cost $475 a day. That's almost $1,000 just in ticket cost for the weekend. On top of that, we spent a couple hundred on food. Luckily we were staying with someone, otherwise we would have to pay another almost $1,000 for lodging. We're upper middle class, and we could barely afford it. I don't understand how the mountain (and lift lines) were so crowded. Who can afford this more than once a year, if that?!

#32 Himalayan mountaineering

#33 Philanthropy

#34 Equestrian, Golf, Falconry, flying, and Fox Hunting.

#35 with any outdoors sports like skiing, rockclimbing, etc... people either seem to be rich AF, or broke AF

#36 Collecting "Golden Age" or "Silver Age" comics.



When I started collecting myself in the mid to late 80's there we only a handful of expensive books, mostly DC titles.



A stickler for condition, would only buy it if it was near mint( NM) or better condition.



At one point my collection consisted of Dardevil #1, Spider-Man #129 (1st Punisher appearence) X-Men #1, plus Giant Sized #1, issues 94 to about 230ish. With my last major purchase being Fantastic Four #1, which at the time was valued at approx $1200 in 1992 (paid like $1100). Since this would easily have been a 9.0 or better graded book, the value today would be over $250,000. Plus quite a few other books that at the time were only worth between $75-$500, many are worth tens of thousands or more now.



Wound up selling my collection mid-90's and although I made a profit, there is NO WAY I could afford to be collecting on that level anymore.



Had I waited and sold my copies today, I could afford to retire by selling under 100 of my books that were worth the most today. My collection when sold consisted of nearly 8000 books.

#37 Lots of folks saying golf, but I haven’t seen anybody mention cycling. Sport cycling, not utility cycling to the corner store for a gallon of milk. Mid-level road bikes are now $5000 usd. And it’s pretty common to spend low five-figures on a complete setup.



At least in the Unites States, the average household income of cyclists is quite a bit higher than golfers.

#38 Flying to F1 races.

#39 Going on vacations to different countries and then just lounging around the hotel and pool aka doing the stuff you could at home.

#40 Horseback riding

#41 GT Racing/Rally racing.



Building a race car is expensive. The consumables are expensive, e.g. a set of tires costs thousands and last a few laps. Rally racing has a high likelihood of crashes which require on the spot repairs.

#42 In Sweden it's:



Tennis.



Even tho tennis isn't super expensive, that's where all the millionaires/their kids are.