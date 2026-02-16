ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever sat for hours trying to create the perfect bio for a dating app - typing, deleting, typing again - we feel your pain. Oh, the pure pressure. You're supposed to come across as genuine, funny, smart, intriguing and all that jazz, but you need to do it in a way that makes you really jump out from all the other fish in the sea.

Those in the know say the top-performing Tinder bios are under 30 words, and say a lot in a little space of time. Then there the ones that make it onto a list of a different kind: chaotic, cringeworthy, unhinged, clever and downright iconic. They're the gems that might not necessarily receive right swipe, but certainly do stop people in their tracks for long enough to screenshot and share.

There's an entire corner of the internet dedicated to these masterpieces and it's where people go to roast someone else's bio, or showcase their own. Aptly called Tinder Bios, the wall is quite a ride and it doesn't fail to disappoint.

Bored Panda has selected the best posts from the community for you to scroll through when you're bored of swiping left or right. From Jesus, who claims to be several thousand years old, to the more simple human being who says they like to breathe air and walk on legs, many of these prove just how strange modern-day dating has become.