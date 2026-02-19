Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Mother Defends Daughter Hogging Unused Gym Treadmill, Gets Told She’s The Problem
Young woman in a gym using a treadmill appearing frustrated as an entitled mother defends her daughter's behavior.
Entitled People, Relationships

Entitled Mother Defends Daughter Hogging Unused Gym Treadmill, Gets Told She’s The Problem

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Good manners can go a long way in life, and the gym is absolutely no exception. In fact, the gym has its own set of unwritten rules and etiquette that most people are expected to follow, from wiping down equipment after use to not hogging machines when others are trying to get a turn. These simple courtesies make the experience better for everyone.

That’s why one Redditor was left completely baffled when they spotted a girl sitting on a treadmill she had no intention of using. When they asked her to free it up, she flat out refused, and things only got more heated when her mother stepped in to defend her.

Not one to back down, the gym-goer called them both out, but now they’re left wondering if they took things too far. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The gym-goer wanted to use a treadmill but was baffled to see a girl hogging one with no intention of using it

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When they asked her to move, she refused to budge, and things only got worse when her mom stepped in

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sergio Kian / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MathematicianLazy710

    Plenty of readers sided with the author, agreeing that both the girl and her mom were acting entitled and got exactly what they deserved

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But others felt they should have skipped the argument altogether and gone straight to a worker to sort it out

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Fitness
    health
    healthy lifestyle
    reddit stories

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I'd have just got on the treadmill and started using it. regardless of whether she had moved. Entitle beech on the floor, result.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I'd have just got on the treadmill and started using it. regardless of whether she had moved. Entitle beech on the floor, result.

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT