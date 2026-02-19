Entitled Mother Defends Daughter Hogging Unused Gym Treadmill, Gets Told She’s The Problem

ADVERTISEMENT

Good manners can go a long way in life, and the gym is absolutely no exception. In fact, the gym has its own set of unwritten rules and etiquette that most people are expected to follow, from wiping down equipment after use to not hogging machines when others are trying to get a turn. These simple courtesies make the experience better for everyone.

That’s why one Redditor was left completely baffled when they spotted a girl sitting on a treadmill she had no intention of using. When they asked her to free it up, she flat out refused, and things only got more heated when her mother stepped in to defend her.

Not one to back down, the gym-goer called them both out, but now they’re left wondering if they took things too far. Read the full story below.

The gym-goer wanted to use a treadmill but was baffled to see a girl hogging one with no intention of using it

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When they asked her to move, she refused to budge, and things only got worse when her mom stepped in

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sergio Kian / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MathematicianLazy710

Plenty of readers sided with the author, agreeing that both the girl and her mom were acting entitled and got exactly what they deserved

But others felt they should have skipped the argument altogether and gone straight to a worker to sort it out

