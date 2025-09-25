ADVERTISEMENT

Between work, cooking, chores, kids, the occasional social life, and everything else adulthood throws our way, finding the motivation to exercise isn’t easy. That’s why so many of us look for inspiration to keep going—whether it’s new workout gear, progress pics, or a bit of outside encouragement.

For many, that encouragement comes from fitness influencers. And to be fair, plenty of them are genuine experts who share solid advice on training and healthy living. But mixed in with the professionals are those who care more about likes and sponsorships than helping anyone, and their “tips” can sometimes do more harm than good.

That’s where the subreddit r/gymsnark steps in, calling out the most dishonest, clueless, or downright embarrassing influencers. Scroll down to see some of their best roasts.

#1

This Is The Kind Of Attitude I Wish Some Influencers Had

Basketball player Damian Lillard sharing a quote about pressure and life challenges in a Blazers jersey.

anywayzz Report

savahax avatar
Tanquam ex ungue leonem
Tanquam ex ungue leonem
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But still, these 600$ million a year people are out there thanking "god" for scoring that point lol

RELATED:
    #2

    Scream It For Laura Sitting In The Back Row

    Tweet about privilege and resources, highlighting differences in available time and funds, related to fitness influencers and gym trends.

    Traditional_Donkey76 Report

    #3

    Just Thought This Was Funny And Wanted To Share

    Text post complaining about random influencers sharing skincare routines but editing photos to remove pores, expressing frustration.

    ajean44 Report

    #4

    I Hope This Becomes The Norm

    LA Fitness gym sign warning against unauthorized photo or video capture, emphasizing privacy and membership rules.

    b1tch_hammer Report

    #5

    Some Fitfluencers Need To Realize This

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing frustration with unrealistic fitness advice from gym influencers.

    thatbishsadie Report

    #6

    Seems Apt

    Text post by Jeff Kasanoff mocking fitness brands and fitness influencers trying to be different and daring.

    UnlikelyDecision9820 Report

    savahax avatar
    Tanquam ex ungue leonem
    Tanquam ex ungue leonem
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the Apple schtick as well. Having 3 billion sheep believing they're "different". Brilliant honestly

    #7

    Now Show Me How You Did From 25 To 35

    Tweet from Dan Salcumbe humorously critiquing male fitness influencers on progress photos and puberty comparisons.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    ‘The Heat Is Unbearable’ But Let Me Take My Huskies For A Walk On The Hot Concrete. Does This Girl Have Any Actual Brain Cells?

    Two huskies on leashes walking on a sidewalk under excessive heat warning during a hot Houston day.

    Real-Spinach6658 Report

    #9

    Just Going To Leave This Here…

    Adrian Chavez PhD tweet on the risks of learning nutrition from fitness influencers on social media platforms.

    NoneYallB_9898 Report

    christina_herwartz avatar
    Dolevaal
    Dolevaal
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um no. Its way more complicated then that. I know a few people who have/had an eating disorder and its NOT the 'oh i should loose five pounds and have a happy life beside that'- thing. The people I know have been affected with trauma, anxiety- disorders, self - hate. And these are only people I know. PLEASE stop talking about it like its that easy thing.

    #10

    Had To Post This Here. No One Has Respect For The Forbes 30 Under 30 🤣

    Tweet discussing a tech VP's morning routine, including wakeup, cold showers, journaling, meditation, and family tech ties.

    petergyang Report

    #11

    Not Stephanie Buttermore Using The Exact Same Dented Alani Nu Can From Dec 28 And Pretending Like She’s Drinking It Today

    Energy drink can labeled Alan Nutrition Blue Slush held next to avocado toast and boiled egg, fitness influencers promoting health drink.

    snarknbark Report

    micheleferretto avatar
    Michele Ferretto
    Michele Ferretto
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently I’m from another planet, because I’ve never heard of ‘Alani Nu’ or ‘Stephanie Buttermore.’ Seriously, who’s out here following her?!

    #12

    When Influencers Completely Ignore Signs In Nature And Then Proudly Brag About It To Hundreds Of Followers. 🤬🤬

    Woman hiking outdoors in autumn wearing hiking boots and casual fitness clothes, embracing active gym lifestyle.

    reddit.com Report

    Obgyn I Found Via Igfamousbydana Posting About Influencers And Their Weird Obsession With Telling People To Go Off Of Birth Control 😀

    Woman in pink head covering and blue scrubs debating birth control claims in a social media video about fitness influencers at the gym.

    Educational_Cloud_41 Report

    I Feel Like This Belongs Here 😂

    Fitness influencer criticism meme highlighting insincere authenticity and promo code marketing in social media posts.

    Lynnnskii Report

    #15

    Okay I’m Not Gunna Lie… The Comment On This Photo Made Me LOL 😂☠️

    Fitness influencer lifting dumbbells at the gym, showcasing strength and workout motivation for taking your baby to the gym.

    Zealousideal-Fox9843 Report

    #16

    To Do A Photo Shoot At Your Dads Funeral Is Craaaazy

    Woman in black dress standing by a scenic lake, representing the theme of take your baby to the gym fitness influencers.

    Vegetable-Stand-7488 Report

    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Christ on a bike, what kind of rampaging narcissist do you have to be to post a picture like that at a parent's funeral?!? That's some serious main character BS going on.

    Absolute Main Character Places A Newborn In Unsafe Environment

    Woman taking her 6-month-old baby to the gym, demonstrating fitness with baby in an unconventional workout setting.

    Adventurous-Diet-872 Report

    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There cannot be a way a gym would allow this, right? Right?! Just looking at this picture, that tiny baby feels permanently exposed to countless dangers. The vulnerability is palpable.

    It’s…barely Bloated And Sticking Out. What A “Brave” Post Showing The Rest Of Us Women What’s Normal

    Woman taking a mirror selfie discussing fitness influencers and body positivity with a note about bloating during late luteal phase.

    Fedup1999 Report

    myriam07 avatar
    M H
    M H
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I look like I am 5 months pregnant during that time...

    #19

    Immediately Thought Of This Sub 💀

    Two images of trucks losing control on snowy roads illustrating unhinged fitness influencers taking their baby to the gym.

    extrafluffyy Report

    #20

    Saw This On Twitter And Thought You'd All Find It Funny. Some People In The Comments Were Taking It Way Too Seriously 😂

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Gymshark in relation to gym culture and fitness influencers.

    reddit.com Report

    I Had To Bring This Here…

    Comparison of normal skeleton versus exaggerated posture of gymfluencers showing unhinged fitness influencer behavior.

    AcidicKiss12 Report

    When You Can’t Be Bothered To Write Your Own Caption

    Woman in gym clothes holding a blue spine groove foam roller demonstrating fitness recovery and gym workout tools.

    gistidine Report

    #23

    To Literally All The Wellness Fitfluencers That Stalk This Page…

    Text overlay on a woman with long hair wearing a light sweater reading things I did to balance hormones for fitness influencers.

    Capital-Mycologist93 Report

    #24

    First Thing I See This Morning On Ig💀

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting unhinged fitness influencers who take their baby to the gym.

    rikers_mom Report

    I Say This Over And Over

    Fitness influencer soheefit criticizes common dishonest behaviors of fitness influencers in the gym and online fitness industry.

    Just-sayin-37 Report

    Y’all I Feel Like This Belongs Here 💀

    Car swerving off highway exit showing choice between seeking therapy or becoming wellness influencer, reflecting fitness influencer trends.

    jp3150 Report

    #27

    Stephanie Buttermore… Why Do You Keep Reusing Food Pics From A Year Ago? No One Is Forcing You To Post Your Food Every Day. She Did It Last Week Too

    Hand holding avocado toast topped with a fried egg, illustrating a fitness influencer's meal in a gym lifestyle context.

    snarknbark Report

    #28

    The Infamous Greg On Twitter Got Him 🤣🤣

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing a Rolex box with comments, related to fitness influencers and gym culture humor.

    Previous-Ad-3581 Report

    Been Waiting For The Tea..makayla You Clearly Are A Homewrecker

    Woman sitting on a white couch with text overlays in a social media post about fitness influencers and personal drama.

    OldIndependence2165 Report

    micheleferretto avatar
    Michele Ferretto
    Michele Ferretto
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m lost. Nothing makes sense. And seriously, are we actually supposed to know who the heck this "Makayla" is?

    #30

    😰😰😰

    Man in workout gear looking distressed, illustrating struggles of fitness influencers taking babies to the gym.

    lrjoshi Report

    #31

    If My Husband To Be Shows Up In Khaki Shorts And Sneakers To Our Wedding Then Im Leaving Him At The Alter

    Couple standing outdoors in casual and bridal attire, with soft sunlight and natural landscape, no gym or baby present.

    Local_Relative7947 Report

    #32

    Loool

    Screenshot of tweet conversation featuring a New Orleans student and fitness influencer Maxx Chewning commenting on scholarships.

    Long_Term4255 Report

    Actually, Ally, The Adults Are Just Waiting For Their Morning Coffee

    Person holding a fresh juice with ginger carrot orange apple near gym gear and shoes, promoting fitness lifestyle.

    runnergirl1992 Report

    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're so much better off to just eat the fruits and veggies . . .

    Thought This Was Hilarious

    Woman stretching on wooden floor in black workout clothes with text about dumbbells and ovaries, fitness influencers, and baby gym.

    Fun_Proposal963 Report

    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you also one of those people who believe our uteruses will fly out in a car or train? Where is s*x-ed when you need it?!

    #35

    Shut Up Mik

    A woman resting on a porch with text about fatigue, related to fitness influencers and taking your baby to the gym.

    Dogmomma22 Report

    myriam07 avatar
    M H
    M H
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not sure here, I dont want to judge. Is she sick?

    #36

    Imagine Being Old And Someone Just Starts Sobbing At Your Existence

    A woman in a green sweatshirt smiling at a grocery store, illustrating unhinged fitness influencers taking babies to the gym.

    Sufficient-Egg-7512 Report

    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ma'am, you are in a grocery store. You are actively making the old man's life harder, not the bananas!

    Megsquats Spitting Facts 🗣️

    Woman in a white cap and shirt in a car, sharing a selfie video about fitness and feminine topics for baby and gym.

    0wlah Report

    Reminded Me Of Laura…

    Screenshot of social media comments humorously addressing parenting and kids playing outside in fitness influencer context.

    Adotornado Report

    #39

    Megsquats Keeping It Real

    Woman in gym wearing yellow jacket and blue leggings, emotional during workout, representing fitness influencers taking babies to the gym.

    eatenface Report

    #40

    Someone Get This Girl An Actual Job

    Busy gym scene with people working out on machines, highlighting crowded fitness influencers and gym culture.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    This Is The Kind Of Stuff That Makes Me Instantly Unfollow (Aliyiahjayy_)

    Protein-packed meal with grilled chicken, salad, granola yogurt, and fat-free honey mustard dressing on a granite countertop

    UghAnotherMillennial Report

    I Love Her. That Is All

    Young woman speaking on camera with a message about fitness influencers and baby gym safety in a casual indoor setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Why

    Fitness influencer taking a selfie outdoors with urban buildings and a large smoky sky in the background.

    ThatDino175 Report

    Social Media Ain’t Worth Destroying Your Mental Health Over. It’s Mostly Fake!

    Twitter post warning about gym content creators and a man filming jump rope jumps, related to fitness influencers.

    Dry-Explanation9566 Report

    #45

    I Could Probably Still Fit In A Size Xs Oh Shut Up

    Pregnant fitness influencer in blue workout clothes and a black jacket, promoting comfortable gym wear for pregnancy.

    invest_to_impress23 Report

    sophie-hosselkus_1 avatar
    Sleepy children love Moon
    Sleepy children love Moon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do get how this could be bragging, but I also don't think it's necessarily bad. The person was asking a question about what size she's wearing, so if they're considering getting that brand then maybe it'll give sort of an idea of the brand's sizing and quality? It's a stretch but idk

    Basically

    Man with distorted face at the gym, laughing with text about fat storage and muscle gain in fitness influencers.

    JellyfishExtension21 Report

    ✨racist Check✨

    Screenshot of Twitter conversation showing a controversial tweet unrelated to take your baby to the gym fitness influencers topic.

    exceptionalcommoner Report

    #48

    Hands Down The Most Obvious Bought-But-Trying-To-Convince-Everyone-It’s-Built Ever Seen 😂😵‍💫 (Kim K Incase Ya Didn’t Know LOL)

    Woman performing heels elevated banded goblet squats in a well-equipped gym, demonstrating fitness influencer workout routine.

    Fresh_Captain1576 Report

    #49

    This!!!!!!! Mad Respect To The Both Of Them

    Woman taking a gym mirror selfie showing fitness progress and mental health reflections in workout clothes.

    asdfghpurplejkl Report

    When A Person Who Works From Home And Quite Literally Relies On Their Physique For Income Says Stuff Like This

    Close-up of a person walking on a treadmill emphasizing fitness influencers and tips to prioritize health and movement.

    SnooSuggestions1187 Report

    It’s The Guccis With Nike Ankle Socks For Me

    Man in a suit sitting in a white sports car looking up at a woman in a green dress standing by the car door.

    Pac_mom Report

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or the jacket sleeves much shorter than the shirt's. Or the unbuttoned shirt under the tie. Just wear a tracksuit and stop pretending

    #52

    Peptides Eh?

    Woman in gym attire taking a mirror selfie, sharing a fitness routine focused on glutes and leg training progress.

    Lynnnskii Report

    #53

    ☕️🐸

    Social media exchange highlighting fitness influencers who take babies to the gym and the controversy around health advice.

    runrunlittlecat Report

    Is It Just Me Or Is This Just The Saddest Of Bland Looking Meals?

    Plate of cooked chicken and sweet potatoes with fresh salad in kitchen, related to take your baby to the gym fitness influencers.

    Visible-Hat-7708 Report

    Maybe You Shouldn’t Be Tho… @dalalovesdumbbells

    Pregnant fitness influencer taking a gym mirror selfie, promoting workout motivation in the ninth month of pregnancy.

    reddit.com Report

    rachelemrath avatar
    Rachel Emrath
    Rachel Emrath
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, let's guilt women into doing something dangerous when they are at their most vulnerable. 🙄 I mean it's not like dehydration is a major issue when you're pregnant

    #56

    I’m Just Going To Leave This Here…

    Woman reacting outdoors with text overlay about beliefs, featured in content on taking your baby to the gym.

    matty_lite- Report

    #57

    I Would Be So Frustrated As An Employee To See My Boss Post On Social Media Like This

    Fitness influencer taking a mirror selfie, sharing humorous parenting thoughts about taking your baby to the gym.

    Conscious_Net_5924 Report

    @megsquats Cracks Me Up

    Woman in workout clothes holding money and crying, highlighting fitness influencers and baby gym trends.

    DelectableFrog Report

    Does She Expect People Who Work At Local Bakeries To Know Who She Is/Follow Her??? Sorry You’re Not A Celebrity…

    Woman in casual fitness wear holding a bakery bag, relating to take your baby to the gym fitness influencers theme.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Who The Hell Takes Time Out Of Their Day To Publicly Blast A Minimum Wage Employee To Their Followers? She’s A Freaking Clown

    Young woman in a car sharing a story about a frustrating grocery experience, related to take your baby to the gym fitness culture.

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    So Reported Ba For Their Illegal Use Of The Paint Mines And Got A Reply Back From El Paso County Parks Dept

    Text message about photography permits at Paint Mines Interpretive Park, addressing unpermitted activity and enforcement steps.

    Mysterious-Ad4049 Report

    The Dust Devil Pattern Looks Awfully Similar To My Cat 😂

    Person in tie-dye workout shorts posing indoors above a sitting tortoiseshell cat on a carpeted floor.

    buesingmi Report

    Some Of You All Need To See This 😕

    Diagram showing bodyshaming from you toward a person you care about and a guy you don’t like in a fitness influencer context.

    manskenssonaten Report

    #64

    Instantly Reminded Me Of This Vegan Bacon

    Woman in orange workout set stands next to frying pan with strips, highlighting take your baby to the gym fitness theme.

    hurrypotta Report

    #65

    Joey Swoll Ragequit

    Screenshot of Joey Swoll's emotional social media post reflecting on fitness influencers and online support interactions.

    the-master-planner Report

    Knew This Looked Familiar

    Woman in patterned workout clothes taking a gym selfie next to a giraffe standing on a dirt road with one leg raised.

    hurrypotta Report

    The Influencer Concern Du Jour

    Woman with blonde hair looking serious indoors with text about hormones, illustrating fitness influencers taking babies to the gym.

    UnlikelyDecision9820 Report

    #68

    2.5 Hrs Work = Monday Is *so Filled* @rachell_price

    Woman taking a gym mirror selfie showing toned abs and legs, highlighting fitness influencers and workout routines.

    Karmachameleon6 Report

    #69

    Why Do We Need Know????

    Blonde woman with a red nail shows thumbs up in a car, related to fitness influencers and taking your baby to the gym.

    reddit.com Report

    So Out Of Touch With Reality. Throwing A Blazer Over A Club Dress Does Not Make It Business Casual, And Hr Would Shit A Brick If Someone Wore This To An Office 💀

    Woman dressed in a black outfit standing outside a gym, representing fitness influencers taking their baby to the gym.

    Pleasant_Comfort3937 Report

    Haters Will Say It's Photoshopped

    Woman taking a gym selfie in shorts with a focus on glute workout, surrounded by fitness equipment in the background

    pocketdecoy Report

    #72

    We Get It: You're So Much Better Than The Rest Of Us Lazy Folks

    Woman doing a plank exercise at the gym promoting fitness routines and healthy lifestyle habits with baby-friendly tips.

    EnatforLife Report

    #73

    Straight Up Mean Girl Energy @millllirock

    Woman working out at the gym performing pull-ups and balance exercises with dumbbells in fitness influencer setting.

    AssumptionDry8731 Report

    Alexia Clark

    Fitness influencer outdoors on a mat, exercising and listing debunked health myths in a casual workout setting.

    Immediate_Island_240 Report

    Here’s Stephanie Buttermore (Claire) Recycling Old Content Again. Peep The Old Profile Pic From Back In March 2021 In The Left Pic. Why?!

    Healthy meal bowl with chicken, avocado, quinoa, and vegetables, illustrating fitness influencer nutrition content.

    snarknbark Report

