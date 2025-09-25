That’s where the subreddit r/gymsnark steps in, calling out the most dishonest, clueless, or downright embarrassing influencers. Scroll down to see some of their best roasts.

For many, that encouragement comes from fitness influencers. And to be fair, plenty of them are genuine experts who share solid advice on training and healthy living. But mixed in with the professionals are those who care more about likes and sponsorships than helping anyone, and their “tips” can sometimes do more harm than good.

Between work, cooking, chores, kids, the occasional social life, and everything else adulthood throws our way, finding the motivation to exercise isn’t easy. That’s why so many of us look for inspiration to keep going—whether it’s new workout gear, progress pics, or a bit of outside encouragement.

#1 This Is The Kind Of Attitude I Wish Some Influencers Had Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Scream It For Laura Sitting In The Back Row Share icon

#3 Just Thought This Was Funny And Wanted To Share Share icon

#4 I Hope This Becomes The Norm Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Some Fitfluencers Need To Realize This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Seems Apt Share icon

#7 Now Show Me How You Did From 25 To 35 Share icon

#8 ‘The Heat Is Unbearable’ But Let Me Take My Huskies For A Walk On The Hot Concrete. Does This Girl Have Any Actual Brain Cells? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Just Going To Leave This Here… Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Had To Post This Here. No One Has Respect For The Forbes 30 Under 30 🤣 Share icon

#11 Not Stephanie Buttermore Using The Exact Same Dented Alani Nu Can From Dec 28 And Pretending Like She’s Drinking It Today Share icon

#12 When Influencers Completely Ignore Signs In Nature And Then Proudly Brag About It To Hundreds Of Followers. 🤬🤬 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Obgyn I Found Via Igfamousbydana Posting About Influencers And Their Weird Obsession With Telling People To Go Off Of Birth Control 😀 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I Feel Like This Belongs Here 😂 Share icon

#15 Okay I’m Not Gunna Lie… The Comment On This Photo Made Me LOL 😂☠️ Share icon

#16 To Do A Photo Shoot At Your Dads Funeral Is Craaaazy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Absolute Main Character Places A Newborn In Unsafe Environment Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 It’s…barely Bloated And Sticking Out. What A “Brave” Post Showing The Rest Of Us Women What’s Normal Share icon

#19 Immediately Thought Of This Sub 💀 Share icon

#20 Saw This On Twitter And Thought You'd All Find It Funny. Some People In The Comments Were Taking It Way Too Seriously 😂 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I Had To Bring This Here… Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When You Can’t Be Bothered To Write Your Own Caption Share icon

#23 To Literally All The Wellness Fitfluencers That Stalk This Page… Share icon

#24 First Thing I See This Morning On Ig💀 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I Say This Over And Over Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Y’all I Feel Like This Belongs Here 💀 Share icon

#27 Stephanie Buttermore… Why Do You Keep Reusing Food Pics From A Year Ago? No One Is Forcing You To Post Your Food Every Day. She Did It Last Week Too Share icon

#28 The Infamous Greg On Twitter Got Him 🤣🤣 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Been Waiting For The Tea..makayla You Clearly Are A Homewrecker Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 If My Husband To Be Shows Up In Khaki Shorts And Sneakers To Our Wedding Then Im Leaving Him At The Alter Share icon

#32 Loool Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Actually, Ally, The Adults Are Just Waiting For Their Morning Coffee Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Thought This Was Hilarious Share icon

#35 Shut Up Mik Share icon

#36 Imagine Being Old And Someone Just Starts Sobbing At Your Existence Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Megsquats Spitting Facts 🗣️ Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Reminded Me Of Laura… Share icon

#39 Megsquats Keeping It Real Share icon

#40 Someone Get This Girl An Actual Job Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 This Is The Kind Of Stuff That Makes Me Instantly Unfollow (Aliyiahjayy_) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I Love Her. That Is All Share icon

#43 Why Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Social Media Ain’t Worth Destroying Your Mental Health Over. It’s Mostly Fake! Share icon

#45 I Could Probably Still Fit In A Size Xs Oh Shut Up Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Basically Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Hands Down The Most Obvious Bought-But-Trying-To-Convince-Everyone-It’s-Built Ever Seen 😂😵‍💫 (Kim K Incase Ya Didn’t Know LOL) Share icon

#49 This!!!!!!! Mad Respect To The Both Of Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 When A Person Who Works From Home And Quite Literally Relies On Their Physique For Income Says Stuff Like This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 It’s The Guccis With Nike Ankle Socks For Me Share icon

#52 Peptides Eh? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Is It Just Me Or Is This Just The Saddest Of Bland Looking Meals? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Maybe You Shouldn’t Be Tho… @dalalovesdumbbells Share icon

#56 I’m Just Going To Leave This Here… Share icon

#57 I Would Be So Frustrated As An Employee To See My Boss Post On Social Media Like This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 @megsquats Cracks Me Up Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Does She Expect People Who Work At Local Bakeries To Know Who She Is/Follow Her??? Sorry You’re Not A Celebrity… Share icon

#60 Who The Hell Takes Time Out Of Their Day To Publicly Blast A Minimum Wage Employee To Their Followers? She’s A Freaking Clown Share icon

#61 So Reported Ba For Their Illegal Use Of The Paint Mines And Got A Reply Back From El Paso County Parks Dept Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 The Dust Devil Pattern Looks Awfully Similar To My Cat 😂 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Some Of You All Need To See This 😕 Share icon

#64 Instantly Reminded Me Of This Vegan Bacon Share icon

#65 Joey Swoll Ragequit Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Knew This Looked Familiar Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 The Influencer Concern Du Jour Share icon

#68 2.5 Hrs Work = Monday Is *so Filled* @rachell_price Share icon

#69 Why Do We Need Know???? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 So Out Of Touch With Reality. Throwing A Blazer Over A Club Dress Does Not Make It Business Casual, And Hr Would Shit A Brick If Someone Wore This To An Office 💀 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Haters Will Say It's Photoshopped Share icon

#72 We Get It: You're So Much Better Than The Rest Of Us Lazy Folks Share icon

#73 Straight Up Mean Girl Energy @millllirock Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Alexia Clark Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT